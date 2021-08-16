On Saturday, Aug. 14, Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, particularly in the southwest of the country. The death toll rose to 1,300 by Aug. 16, per Reuters, and nearly 6,000 people have been injured. The country is now bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Grace, which will complicate search and rescue operations.

This is the second massive earthquake in 11 years for Haiti, which was devastated by another powerful quake in 2010 that killed tens of thousands of people. It is also the second major destabilizing event of the year: Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated on July 7 in unclear circumstances.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted on Saturday that the United States would “move quickly” to “assess the damage and assist in recovery.” USAID, the United States Agency for International Development, deployed a disaster relief team to help the island on Aug. 15, according to USAID head Samantha Power, while tennis player Naomi Osaka, who is of Haitian descent, tweeted that she’ll donate her winnings from the Western & Southern Open this week to earthquake relief efforts.

Because some international aid organizations’ responses to the 2010 earthquake were criticized for mismanaging funds, Haitians in the country and in diaspora are calling for donations to locally based aid groups. Here’s where you can donate to make the biggest impact on the ground in Haiti.

Health Equity International Health Equity International provides medical care to people in southern Haiti, an area that was badly hit by the earthquake. Its hospital, St. Boniface, didn’t sustain heavy damage during the quake, and it’s requesting donations to give emergency care to injured survivors. You can donate here.

Zanmi Lasante Zanmi Lasante, together with Partners In Health, is a medical organization operating across Haiti. It provides training for doctors, support for pregnant people, access to mental health care, cancer screenings, HIV treatment, and a host of other services, particularly for people in poor areas. It is currently mobilizing its outreach and emergency teams to help provide medical care to survivors of the quake. You can donate here.

Hope For Haiti Hope for Haiti works across southern Haiti, operating a hospital, 24 community healthcare projects, mobile clinics, and nutrition and teacher training programs. It also funds clean water and infrastructure development in remote areas. The organization has reported a lot of damage to its medical facilities, but it’s prepping emergency kits to support vulnerable families ASAP. You can donate here.

Save The Children Save The Children is an international NGO focusing on the safety and health of kids worldwide. Leila Bourahla, Save the Children’s Haiti country director, told ReliefWeb that the organization is currently using its emergency stocks to help 250 affected families, give out baby kits, and help with cash transfers. The biggest priority for vulnerable Haitian families, she says, is safe shelter, such as tents. It’s also very highly rated by Charity Navigator. You can donate here.