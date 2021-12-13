Take Action
Places to donate, volunteer, & more.
Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images
From Friday, Dec. 10, into Saturday, Dec. 11, several Midwestern states were struck with severe weather causing devastating damage. CNN reports that at least 50 tornadoes occurred across eight states, with the most fatal damage occurring in Kentucky.
Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed at least 64 deaths, with fatalities likely to rise. As families face devastating loss, many organizations have stepped up to raise funds and supplies for Kentucky community members. Here’s how to help Kentucky tornado victims.