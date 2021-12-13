Take Action

How to Support Kentucky Tornado Victims

Places to donate, volunteer, & more.

An aerial photo of the destruction caused by tornadoes in Kentucky
By Emma Carey

From Friday, Dec. 10, into Saturday, Dec. 11, several Midwestern states were struck with severe weather causing devastating damage. CNN reports that at least 50 tornadoes occurred across eight states, with the most fatal damage occurring in Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed at least 64 deaths, with fatalities likely to rise. As families face devastating loss, many organizations have stepped up to raise funds and supplies for Kentucky community members. Here’s how to help Kentucky tornado victims.

