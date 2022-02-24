News
You can offer help through donations and more.
Getty Images/ Chris McGrath / Staff
On Feb. 24, Russian troops launched airstrikes in major cities throughout Ukraine. At least 18 people have lost their lives, according to The New York Times, and citizens fear more violence. If you’re looking to help, here are several ways you can aid the people of Ukraine.
Getty Images/ IMAGINESTOCK
United Help Ukraine is a three-year-old nonprofit organization that distributes medical supplies, food, and donations to people in Ukraine. Here’s where you can donate.