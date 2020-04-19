When it comes to figuring out how to make your closet smell good, the first step is probably an odor eliminator. Most odor eliminators get rid of unwanted scents by absorbing the excess moisture from the air, while some electric options help remove particles that can trigger allergic reactions. After you're done with that step, you might want to consider selections that use gorgeous fragrances to freshen the area without actually the absorbing contaminants. But before you pull out your wallet and choose one, there are several important questions to consider.

If you're trying to avoid harsh chemicals, it may be beneficial to focus on natural closet deodorizers such as charcoal-based products, which are also free of synthetic fragrances. And if you intend to use your eliminator to remove scents all around your home, you may want to consider decorative ones that blend into your decor. They're just as effective as their plain counterparts, but guests won't be able to easily tell you've been combating unwanted odors.

While it may not be the first thing you think of when sprucing up your home, keeping your closet clean and smelling nice can make a huge difference. With that in mind, here are some of the best odor eliminators that can help keep clothes from smelling musty in your closet.

1 Dehumidify With These Moisture-Absorbing Bags DampRid Moisture Absorber (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you're looking for something to prevent mustiness in your closet, search no further than these DampRid bags. While you can't see other eliminators working, the crystals inside these bags absorb the excess moisture that they pull from the air — and you can even watch as they slowly fill up with water. There's no electricity required for them to work, and each order comes with three. According to the brand, the bags should be replaced when the crystals in the upper portion disappear. The best part? More than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have decided these bags are worth a 4.7-star overall rating. Promising review: "I recently was having an issue where my closet was not smelling pleasant. [...] This DampRid hanging absorber fixed the issue in a matter of a day or less. It definitely is weird to see a hanging bag of water in my closet, but now I know it's doing the trick!"

2 Plug In This Odor-Eliminating Fan With Carbon Filters Hamilton Beach TrueAir Odor Eliminator Amazon $40 See On Amazon When your closet smells musty, it's most likely caused by excess moisture, but if other contaminants are causing unwanted odors — like pets, tobacco, shoe odor, or just stale air — this electric odor eliminator is a good option. With an internal fan that pulls air through three built-in carbon filters, it eliminates smells in an energy-efficient manner (the average 15-watt light bulb uses more power than this machine). The speed is adjustable, so you can sleep soundly while it's running, and each order also comes with a free scent cartridge. The entire unit can work for three months until needing a filter replacement, but the built-in indicator will let you know exactly when that needs to happen. Promising review: "Love this machine which I use in my closet. My shoe odor has disappeared. Using a timer it is on for only 3 hours during the night which keeps the room odor free."

3 Place These Bamboo Charcoal Bags On Your Closet Shelves PRODUCTS4FUTURE Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even though most odor eliminators aren't aesthetically pleasing, these natural closet deodorizers look good no matter where you put them — including inside or outside of your closet. Made from activated bamboo charcoal, they're 100% organic, and each one absorbs unwanted odors over time. The cover is made from eco-friendly fibers, and they're reusable for up to two years. Whereas other charcoal odor eliminators require a hook or bar to hang from (like the ones listed below), these are made with flat bottoms that allow you to easily place them all around your home. Guests likely won't even be able to tell they're deodorizers, and you can even recycle the charcoal in your garden after they've lost their effectiveness. Promising Review: "Easy to use and effective. Inconspicuous way to manage odors. I use them in my closets, laundry room, and entry."

4 Hang These Charcoal Deodorizer Bags House Edition Charcoal Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon For a bag style you can hang easily, these eco-friendly charcoal deodorizers come in a pack of four at under $20. Simply hang them in your closet using the built-in corner loop, or even lay them out in your car. They'll work in any confined space without a ton of airflow. After they've lost their odor-absorbing abilities, simply put them out in direct sunlight for a few hours to give them a quick recharge. Promising review: "OMG THESE WORK!!! The next day I opened the closet and SMELLED NOTHING. No sweaty shoe smell, no dirt smell. I'm amazed."

5 Put These Essential Oil Sachets To Work Rose Cottage Closet Deodorizer Sachets (12-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a closet pick that will leave a fresh scent left behind, these scented odor eliminator sachets not only come in a pack of 12 at an affordable price, but they're available in a variety of refreshing scents derived from essential oils, like lavender, lemongrass, honey peach, and more. Each sachet has an essential oil concentration level of 85% for long-lasting fragrance, but unlike their odor-absorbing counterparts, these simply freshen odors rather than really neutralizing them — so you may want to pair them with charcoal bags or a fan for the most smell-fighting power. Promising review: "Great scent! My closets and dressers are happy with these!"