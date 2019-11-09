A couch should be many things: stylish, big enough to seat friends and family, and, most importantly, comfortable. If you're wondering how to make your couch more comfortable, the key is to accessorize with items that make you more comfortable. While everyone might need different things to feel truly cozy on the sofa, below you'll find quick fixes that you can conveniently get on Amazon.

What Does A Comfier Couch Look Like?

The one word that is probably on everyone's mind to describe an ideal couch is "soft", but there are some unexpected accessories you can add besides soft blankets or pillows. If you’re dealing with a couch that's past its prime, there are some cheap, easy steps you can take to fix those sagging cushions and improve support. Once you've got your sofa feeling like new again, add a few pillows that will beg you to curl up on the couch, like one to elevate your feet and another that supports your hips, neck and back.

Finally, you should also consider adding genius organization solutions to your couch set-up. These organization accessories will ensure that your remote, phone and coffee (or wine!) are close by, so you never have to crawl out from under that plush throw blanket. So keep scrolling for 12 things that will instantly level up your chilling-on-the-sofa experience.

Shop The Best Ways To Make Your Couch More Comfortable

In a hurry? These are the best ways to make your couch more comfortable:

1 Re-Plump Your Couch Cushions With Foam Inserts HomeProtect Sagging Cushion Support Amazon $40 See On Amazon This sofa cushion support board can restore sagging couch cushions — and they’re easy to install. Just remove your sofa cushions, place the support board on the frame, and replace your cushions. The extra support can help improve your posture while sitting and also make an older sofa look fresh again. With a 67-inch length, this support board should fit most sofas, and with the fold-out construction, you can fold them to the right size for your couch or loveseat. A Glowing Review: “It made all of the difference in the world! Our couch was uncomfortable to sit on. One end was really sunken in. This does not make the pillow feel hard or uncomfortable.”

2 Firm Up Your Springs With A Wood Support Evelots Couch Supports for Sagging Cushions Amazon $22 See On Amazon Slip this couch cushion support under cushions to stop your couch from sagging while bettering your posture and reducing back pain and aches. All you have to do is unfold and adjust the panels to fit your couch. This can not only extend the longevity of your furniture, reviewers have said it makes their old couches look like new. A Glowing Review: “Every time I sat, I would sink into my couch. This product saved me from saving at least 1,000 from buying a new couch!”

3 Elevate Your Feet With An Adjustable Wedge Pillow Xtra-Comfort Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $51 See On Amazon This foam wedge pillow is as versatile as it is comfortable. With four ways to arrange the pieces together, this pillow rests under your head, back, or legs to make lying on the couch more pleasant. The contouring memory foam is incredibly dense, making this wedge soft while it supports your body, no matter how you arrange the pillow; this also helps the pillow hold its shape. The pillow folds up for easy storage and has a convenient carry handle if you'd like to shuffle it between your living room and bedroom for maximum coziness. The beige cover zips off so it's machine washable. A Glowing Review: “I can also lay on my stomach, since the memory foam gives and makes a nice little cubby for my prego belly, while the rest of it stays firm for me to support myself on. I've been getting a TON of sleep and I feel awesome.”

4 Curl Up With The Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon To truly take it easy on the couch, you need this cup holder pillow to hold drinks and snacks. The insulating foam construction allows one of the five cup holes to expand for a secure fit of nearly any cup size. A couple of the cup holes are designed to also fit mugs with handles. Plus, the removable and washable silky soft velboa (a type of polyester) cover alleviates any concerns about spills. Reviewers love using this pillow on the couch to avoid constantly leaning over to a coffee table. They also to love to use in the car on road trips or in bed. One reviewer notes how cozy it makes movie nights and plans on ordering more to give as gifts. A Glowing Review: “Bought this for my parents after they got a new sectional and was now missing an extra side table, it is the best thing ever! They love it so much and are now buying it for their other friends.”

5 Snuggle Into A Super Soft Blanket Chanasya Super Soft Shaggy Longfur Throw Blanket Amazon $39 See On Amazon This big, fuzzy throw blanket is the one everyone will want to snuggle up with on your couch, so you should probably go ahead and grab two. It's highly rated with more than 9,800 five-star ratings by shoppers who can't believe how soft and fluffy this blanket is. The shaggy texture adds cozy luxury to your couch, but you can also flip it over for a less shaggy fleece look. Plus, the machine-washable microfiber comes in more than 20 colors, including creme, orchid, and peach, as well as a few size options for twin-, queen-, and king-sized beds or two different throw sizes. A Glowing Review: “If you are looking for a SOFT, COZY throw... THIS IS IT!! OMG I am in love with this blanket! Perfect for cold winters to snuggle on the couch watching tv. This would make an amazing gift as well.”

6 Lay On A Massaging Heat Mat SNAILAX Memory Foam Massage Mat with Heat Amazon $113 See On Amazon If the combined therapeutic benefits of massage and a heating pad sound good to you, you'll want to try this memory foam massage mat. High-density memory foam makes this mat really soft and supportive, but it's also flexible enough to use while sitting or lying on the couch or a bed. It's also foldable for convenient storage or portability. There are five settings for the vibration massage with four distinct zones on your body, and three intensity levels that you can use with or without the heat function. Reviewers love to curl up on the couch with a book or a show with the added comfort of a warm massage. A Glowing Review: “This mat is great! I love laying on it and relaxing. The vibrations are pretty good and hit most areas of your body. I love that it heats too! It's not super powerful, more for unwinding.”

7 Give Your Couch A Facelift With A Sofa Slipcover Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $60 See On Amazon Cover up rough and worn upholstery with this super soft microfiber stretch sofa slipcover. Choose from over 20 colors, including chocolate, pink, or peacock blue. The microfiber is comfortable, durable, and machine-washable. Plus, a combination of spandex and polyester makes the material stretchy and resistant to abrasions while protecting your couch. Easy to install in about 10 minutes, this slipcover comes in options that fit a sofa, oversized sofa, chair, loveseat, or recliner. Shoppers also love this cover for transforming the look of their couch — one reviewer said it was easy to put on and she hasn't “had to adjust it once.” A Glowing Review: “Just what was needed. The regular throw covers slipped all the time. I don’t know why I waited so long. Price was right!”

8 Get Full Body Support With A Body Pillow PharMeDoc Body Pillow with Jersey Cover Amazon $45 See On Amazon You'll love curling up with this C-shaped body pillow that's covered in 100% jersey cotton knit. The soft polyfill molds to and supports your back, neck, head, hips, and knees given the unique shape it forms to hug your body. One reviewer said "this pillow has been one of the best purchases of my life," and she thinks everyone should own this body pillow. She's not the only one who thinks so — this pillow is highly rated with nearly 40,000 five-star ratings. A Glowing Review: “So I’m oldish, not pregnant!!! My career is very physically demanding, I am a side sleeper, a mom of 4, and my body just hurts!!! This pillow has been amazing for me, I’ve ditched my traditional pillow completely!!!”

9 Keep Your Feet Warm With A Heating Pad DONECO King Size Heating Pad Amazon $37 See On Amazon You might never leave the couch again with this king size heating pad. The soft, plush cover keeps you cozy and the oversized pad can warm large areas of your body for ultimate muscle relaxation. An easy-to-use LCD controller lets you choose one of four temperature settings, and reviewers love how comfortable this heating pad is compared to others. Don't worry about falling asleep with it on, the pad has automatic-safety shut-off after two hours. A Glowing Review: “Overall, this is a really nice heating pad, it's comfortable, easy to use, and warms up very nicely. I really like this heating pad and am impressed the softness compared to others I have tried in the past!”

10 Use An Adjustable Stand To Hold Your Tablet MagicHold Tablet Holder for Bed – 360 Degree Rotative Design Amazon $82 See On Amazon Here's an adjustable device stand to make scrolling through social media or doing a Zoom call a little easier. This stand's legs slip right under the couch, bringing your smartphone or tablet close to you without any effort on your part to hold it up. The holder tilts up and down — and rotates 360 degrees — for whatever angle works best for you. A Glowing Review: “When I need to scroll, my arm is supported on the couch armrest, so I'm just using from the elbow down without any weight on it. It sounds complicated, but the point is, it's much better for my joints (arthritis) and makes ‘multi-tasking’ much easier. I am really glad I got this.”

11 Or Crawl Under A Sherpa-Lined Heated Blanket Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $59 See On Amazon Are you sensing a theme here yet? A warm, cozy couch is a comfortable couch! And this velvety heated throw blanket will instantly make your couch more comfortable. It has four heat settings and an automatic four-hour shut-off feature for your peace of mind. Just remove the controller and toss in the laundry when it needs cleaning. A Glowing Review: “I got this in November and I have used it everyday, multiple times a day for the past month and a half. The heat is great, and a low setting is usually enough though I do use the medium or high settings after I get home from a long walk outside.”

12 Keep Everything You Need Organized And Nearby With A Storage Organizer DuomiW 6 Pockets Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon A bedside storage organizer is an excellent couch accessory to store remotes, reading glasses, magazines, books, snacks, and tablets. Using this caddy keeps what you need close at hand while also keeping clutter off of your coffee table. Choose from seven colors, including black, brown, and red, to match your decor. One reviewer raved, "Just what I needed, it's got space for my glasses, phone to charge and a book as long as it's not too huge a book!" A Glowing Review: “Used this by my bed to keep my remote, phone and reading glasses all in on place. Very handy and looks very well made and sturdy. Glad I ordered this makes life easier, I don’t have to spend time searching for things.”