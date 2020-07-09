Fridays are already the best day of the week. And now, thanks to a new Burger King deal, they're getting even better. For a limited time only, you can get free Burger King fries on Fridays with the purchase of at least $1 through the app. Your Fridays are about to get a lot saltier (in the best kind of way).

The FryDay deal, as the chain cleverly calls it, can be accessed via Burger King's mobile app. With the deal, you'll be given a free medium order of french fries with almost any purchase. But the offer expires July 10, so that doesn't leave too many Fridays for you to take advantage of the opportunity.

If you log onto the app on any day that happens to not be a Friday, you can still find some pretty cool deals that'll help you dine for less. On the "Offers" page you'll find plenty of deals like a free Whopper with any purchase if you're making your first order through the app, a free Cheeseburger or free Kids Meal with any purchase, and $2 Whoppers on Wednesdays. There are even days where Burger King offers a happy hour with free drinks, so you might even be able to find a fun deal any day of the week.