Nothing says "summertime" better than frozen versions of your favorite drinks. And when those frozen drinks come from your favorite coffee franchise — well, that's just just an added bonus. You can order a Frozen Lemonade off of Starbucks secret menu this summer.

TotallyTheBomb.com, a site that features hacks, recipes, DIY projects and more, shared how you can get a Frozen Lemonade. But here's the catch: You can't simply ask for one — it doesn't exist on the official Starbucks menu. It does however exist on the Starbucks secret menu — a list of combinations of drinks discovered by baristas and customers for others to try out. On the Starbucks site, the company claims that in addition to the items on the menu, there are more than 170,000 drink combinations that baristas can make for customers. So with a little guidance, some help from your barista, and a few extra steps, you can get the drink you want.

First, order a Grande Lemonade. Of course, the size isn't key, but the more lemonade the better, right?

Once you have your Grande Lemonade, ask your barista for light coconutmilk and two pumps of liquid syrup. The site recommends liquid cane syrup, but you're free to choose whichever flavor you want.

Then, all you have to do is ask to have your drink double blended. This is what gives the drink that frosty, slushy texture. After that, you'll have a fun take on a Frozen Lemonade.

"If customers would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them," a Starbucks spokesperson tells Bustle via email. "Our customers and partners are always coming up with creative customizations, and we’re always excited to see people customize their favorite Starbucks drinks to their liking!"

There are plenty of ways to make your next Starbucks order a little more unique. And if you can't think of a brand new combination all on your own, no worries — the extensive Starbucks secret menu is there to help spark your imagination.