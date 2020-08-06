How To See The Number Of Views On Your TikTok Videos

Instagram has spoiled us a bit. With the introduction of Instagram Stories in 2016 and the ability to see a full list of who views those Stories, we've become accustomed to finding out who's keeping tabs on us. We feel this sentiment so much so that we hope it transfers over to other social media platforms. This is why the phrase "how to see who views your TikTok" has remained consistently popular on Google several times over the past few months. So what's the answer?

While TikTok does allow users to see how many people have viewed their TikTok videos, the short-form video app has not made it possible to see exactly who has viewed your TikTok videos. There's also no indication as to whether TikTok will ever allow users to see who's viewed their videos. To see the number of people that have viewed them, you can open up the TikTok app, tap on your profile picture and then go to your account. There should be a number under each of your videos — this indicates how many views that video has.

TikTok does allow some level of snooping, though. While the app doesn't allow you to see specific video viewers, you can see who exactly has viewed your profile. To do this, start by opening up the TikTok app and tapping on your notification icon in the upper right-hand corner. Then, go to Viewed Your Profile. Clicking this should show you a list of profile pictures of people who have viewed your profile that day. So you can just pretend that these are the same people watching all of your TikTok videos.

If you really want to make sure a special someone has viewed your TikTok videos, you could always post the videos onto your Instagram Stories as well. This way, if you don't know if they've seen them before, you'll definitely know if they've seen them now.