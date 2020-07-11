Since it comes pre-assembled, this upright organizer is ready to go straight out of the box. It's compact enough that you can use it inside cabinets or on countertops vertically or horizontally. Plus, the metal shelves are spaced out and durable enough to accommodate a variety of pots and pans (even heavy-duty cast iron). The storage capacity is limited to five pieces of cookware while used vertically and four when use on its side, though. It's available in six shades, including both neutral and colorful tones to match your kitchen decor.

What reviewers write: "This is exactly what I needed. My skillets are not cast iron, but still very heavy. Now I don’t need to lift a heavy stack to get to the size skillet that I need. It does not accommodate my large wok pan, but that’s to be expected given that it is about 5 inches deep. It is very sturdy and doesn’t tip. The weight of the bottom skillet prevents this. It also came completely assembled. I highly recommend it!"