How To Store Pots & Pans When Your Cabinets Are Overflowing
A good cookware set is a must-have in any kitchen, but keeping everything neat and tidy is another challenge of its own. While figuring out how to store pots and pans, it's important to think about what kind of storage space your kitchen has available. Most organizers come in one of four styles: upright, sliding, mounted, or hanging.
- Upright organizers are generally freestanding and suited for countertops as well as cabinets. While they usually don’t boast as much storage space as mounted, sliding, or hanging models, they often use sturdy shelving systems to stack cookware in a compact fashion.
- Sliding organizers better lend themselves to cabinets, since you can expand and retract the storage space when you aren't using it. Some installation is usually required, but you typically just need to screw the unit into place.
- Mounted organizers are made to be secured onto the wall, and they provide ample storage space away from your cabinets and countertops. The one I've included has a shelf for pots as well as hanging hooks for pans.
- Hanging organizers are similar to mounted options, but they attach to your ceiling instead of the wall. Usually, they boast a mesh storage platform with hanging hooks.
No matter how you decide to store pots and pans, your kitchen cabinets will thank you (because they won't be overflowing with haphazard cookware anymore). Keep scrolling for my favorite picks.