How Support The Bisexual Community Beyond Bi Visibility Day

There should be a few things they tell you when you come out as bisexual. Expect people to be inappropriately curious about your sex life; and to ask whether you prefer men or women whenever you bring up a date. That said, the bisexual community is awesome to be a part of. For the last two decades Bisexual Visibility Day has been celebrated on Sept. 23, as a time to appreciate progress and the people who've contributed to positive change. While group celebrations may be cancelled for 2020, you can still recognise the day in other ways throughout the year. One way to do this is by being a good bisexual ally.

Over the last few years we've seen much more representation of bisexuality in the media, and celebrities including Halsey, Lili Reinhart, and Tyler, the Creator have all been open about their bisexuality. However, bisexual people still experience discrimination from both LGBTQ+ and heterosexual communities. Supporting charities like The Bisexual Resource Center, Stonewall, LGBT Foundation, and Switchboard ensures that bisexual people are advocated for.

You can also support companies that give back to the LGBTQ+ community all year round – rather than those that just jump on the rainbow bandwagon around Pride month.

While the pandemic may have impacted your celebrations for Bi Visibility Day – I know it's changed mine – here are three ways to be a great ally to your bisexual mates and the community this Sept. 23.

Show Up On Social Media It’s likely that some iteration of #BiVisibilityDay will be trending this Sept. 23. It’s awesome that people can share their coming out stories, reasons they’re thankful, and come together as a community online. However, if you see biphobia online, call it out. Bisexuality isn’t being 50% straight and 50% gay. It’s not 'being greedy' and doesn’t mean you’re willing to divulge information about your sex life. These type of comments can be really wearing to deal with, so correcting people when they mislabel someone who is bisexual, using inclusive language, and tackling negative stereotypes is a great way to be an ally.

Educate Yourself If you aren’t aware of the biphobic abuse and discrimination the bisexual community come up against, then educate yourself. There are so many sex educators and creators, such as Alix Fox, Come Curious, Hannah Witton, Taylor Behnke, Marina Watanabe, and Gigi Engle who have produced resources and content about bisexuality, inclusive language, and negative stereotyping. By watching some of their videos or reading a few posts, you’ll get a better understanding and become more clued up, ultimately making you a better ally.