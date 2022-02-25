Life

How To Support LGBTQ+ Communities Affected By Recent Legislation

You can help by donating money and more.

By Alexis Morillo

Over the past week, LGBTQ+ rights have come under attack in different parts of the nation. On Feb. 23, Gov. Greg Abbott directed Texas’s Department of Family and Protective Services to consider gender-affirming care for transgender youth child abuse.

On Feb. 24, Florida’s House of Representatives passed the “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill and “Stop WOKE Act.” If signed into law, these bills would ban LGBTQ+ resources and discussions in classrooms and workplaces.

