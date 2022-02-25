How To Support LGBTQ+ Communities Affected By Recent Legislation

Life
You can help by donating money and more.
peng song/Moment/Getty Images
Over the past week, LGBTQ+ rights have come under attack in different parts of the nation. On Feb. 23, Gov. Greg Abbott directed Texas’s Department of Family and Protective Services to consider gender-affirming care for transgender youth child abuse.
Joseph Sohm; Visions of America/The Image Bank Unreleased/Getty Images
On Feb. 24, Florida’s House of Representatives passed the “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill and “Stop WOKE Act.” If signed into law, these bills would ban LGBTQ+ resources and discussions in classrooms and workplaces.