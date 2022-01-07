How To Support Harvey Parker’s Fundraiser

Tributes are pouring in for Harvey Parker after the Metropolitan Police confirmed the body of the 20-year old student was found in the River Thames on Jan. 4. The York university student went missing near Heaven nightclub on Dec. 17 and was the subject of a huge missing person’s campaign.

A statement released by Parker’s family read, “We are so very sad to report that police have recovered a body from the Thames near where our beautiful Harvey was last seen.

“Our deepest thanks to all of you who searched with us, posted, shared, and supported us and the Met police in finding Harvey. Your love and support ensured so many people knew something of the blazing, glorious person that we were lucky to have in our lives.”

Since the news, a JustGiving page has been set up by his friends to raise funds in memory of Harvey Parker. Harvey had a love for instruments and played the flute, oboe, and organ. As the site explains:

“We would like to raise funds for people like Harvey: money raised will go to young queer support groups, neurodiverse, and gender-diverse young people who would benefit from emotional or mental health support, and help support talented musicians from under-represented communities.

“We want to send our thanks to everyone who can help us to support these causes, as a way to not only celebrate Harvey's life but to keep the memory of our beautiful Harvey alive.”

So far the page has been flooded with support, far exceeding its original aim of £10,000, with £59,000 and counting. You can offer your support here.