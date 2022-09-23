Craving The Beach? Here's Your Guide To A Solo Vacation In Turks & Caicos

Individuals contain multitudes, but they also have preferences. Sweet versus savory. Early birds versus night owls. Beaches versus pools. It’s on vacation with a group of other people that these preferences may be put to the test, but I can confidently say that when you stay at the right resort, differing opinions can come together to execute a flawless trip. So goes the story of my time in Turks and Caicos, and here’s everything to know if you want to plan a trip for your loved ones, friend group, or partner to the islands right off the coast of the Bahamas.

When planning a trip, it’s always important to think about how much time you have and what intention you want to set for your time away. Are you a person that loves exploring a new place through excursions? Would you much prefer spending your days unplugged by the beach? Is food the main draw for you to visit somewhere new? Take note of these things ahead of time so you can plan your itinerary accordingly.

My flight from New York City to Providenciales, one of the islands in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, was about three and a half hours — not bad at all, considering the second I landed it felt like I had touched down in a totally different corner of paradise. The sun was bright, and the air was breezy and warm, but fair warning, the line for customs was the last test of my patience standing between me and between me and 12 miles of famous beaches on Providenciales (locally known as Provo, once named one of the best beach destinations in the world by TripAdvisor.)

Where To Stay In Turks & Caicos

I was invited to stay at Beaches Turks & Caicos, an expansive, all-inclusive resort that is laid out with five different “villages,” and offers 21 restaurants and 10 pools for guests to enjoy. The villages each feature different architectural styles and ambiances, inspired by places including Italy, France, the Caribbean, and Key West. I stayed in a Key West Two Story Two Bedroom Concierge Suite which offered concierge services good for coordinating activities around the resort, stocking your kitchen with any drinks you may need, and providing access to private check-in services. The Key West Village was easy to navigate and housed luxury dining experiences like the seafood at Neptune’s, brunch at Sky Lounge, and an all-day buffet at Bayside Restaurant.

Concierge rooms at Beaches Turks and Caicos begin at $570 per person per night, ranging up to approximately $1,000 per person per night, depending on the package you choose. Accommodation options at Beaches Resorts start at $404 per person per night, and every room at the resort offers the benefit of being all-inclusive.

What To Do In Turks & Caicos

One of the main draws of an all-inclusive resort is that once you show up on-site, you don’t have to consider the price of where to eat or drink during your stay. You can make reservations for any of the included restaurant locations and simply give your room number when the check comes — an ideal situation if you’re planning a trip with friends and don’t want to deal with sending the same money back and forth via Venmo throughout your vacation.

That being said, besides eating (which is arguably one of the most important parts of any vacation) there are tons of activities available at the Beaches resort. For no additional charge, you can sign up for water sports on the beach like kayaking and paddle-boarding and if you prefer your sports on land, basketball courts, tennis courts, billiards, and more are available throughout the resort for patrons to use at their leisure. You can also stay entertained throughout your trip with the various shows and parties the resort hosts. From themed nights (like reggae or ‘90s night) to a late-night drink at Cricketer’s Pub to on-site concerts (98 Degrees celebrated their 25-year anniversary with a concert during my stay).

Of course, Grace Bay Beach is the ultimate destination for anyone planning a trip to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. The sand is incredibly white (don’t forget sunglasses because the sunshine will reflect, trust) and the water is virtually waveless and clear — coming from someone more of a pool person on vacay, I spent more time in the ocean during a four-day trip there than I have in the last four years. With the all-inclusive aspect, you can quickly pick up food and drink to enjoy on the beach during the day to ensure you catch the most rays. Just remember to reapply your sunscreen.

Tips For Traveling To Turks & Caicos

Almost all of the resorts in Turks and Caicos offer an all-inclusive model, making them an easy place to stay especially if you’re traveling solo. The airport in Providenciales was extremely easy to navigate and with the coast less than 20 minutes away via car (cabs offer a fixed rate from the airport to resorts in the area), getting from baggage claim to your hotel is stress-free. Also convenient is the fact that the islands of Turks and Caicos use the United States Dollar, so you don’t even have to worry about trading in your cash ahead of your trip (though with an all-inclusive package you’ll be signing checks with your room number, for the most part). Consider this your sign to follow that lingering feeling of wanderlust to the beach for a solo trip, or invite some friends to join you — it’ll be a blast no matter what your travel compatibility looks like.