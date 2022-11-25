How To Switch Back To A Personal Instagram Account From A Professional One

Social media platforms can be used for far more than checking in on people from your high school who are getting engaged or what your long-distance relatives are up to on any given day. If you want to use apps like Instagram for more pointed purposes like networking, sharing promotional content, and building a community of followers, you might have changed your profile into a professional account.

With a professional Instagram account, users can track their analytics. These data points include the reach their posts have (to both followers and non-followers) and how many people saved a recent grid post. Professional accounts also make it easier for customers or collaborators to get in contact with you by changing your profile’s layout to include an email address and website field, great for individuals using Instagram for their business or to offer a service.

There are several reasons you might want to change your Instagram account to a professional account, but there’s always the chance you’ll want to change it back. Maybe you realize it’s not helping your business or you simply don’t feel the need to keep track of insights numbers in regard to your IG presence. In such a case you may be wondering how the heck to turn off this profile feature to return to a personal account, so here’s everything you need to know.

How Can I Turn Off A Professional Instagram Account?

To return back to a personal account, go to your profile which you can reach by pressing your profile picture in the bottom right corner. Once you’re there, you’ll want to press the three horizontal lines in the top right corner to reveal a toolbar. Click Settings, which should be the first option next to a gear graphic. Find the “Account” button and give it a tap. From there, scroll all the way down to the “Switch account type” field which is written in a bright blue font.

After that, tap “Switch to Personal Account” and then “Switch to Personal” to confirm your choice. Once confirmed, your profile will once again be a normal personal account. Note that this does mean you lose access to your insights data, and each time you switch back to a personal account from a professional account your insights will be erased. If you use these numbers for anything, you might want to stick to a professional account or at least keep a record of them before you make the switch to personal.