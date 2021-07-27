Although things may look different this year — no fans, less sex, limited booze — the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are officially underway. Despite the COVID-related safety measures, the Olympians still know how to celebrate accordingly. If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok since the games began, you’ve probably seen the Argentinian basketball players test the durability of the “anti-sex” cardboard beds (spoiler alert: they’re strong), you were fascinated by the behind-the-scenes look at the Olympic village, and you totally related to the fans crushing on the Olympians from home. But did you know you could join in on the fun? TikTok currently has two trending effects that will make you feel kind of like you’re at the games IRL. And to make sure you don’t miss any of the action, I’m here to show you how to use TikTok’s 2021 Olympic filters so you can support the Olympians wherever you are.

What Are TikTok’s 2021 Olympics Filters?

TikTok currently has two Olympics-related filters. “On The Podium” features you as an Olympian with a gold medal around your neck standing on a podium with thousands of fans in the stands cheering you on. This may not be an accurate description of Tokyo 2021, where very few fans are allowed to watch the games IRL, but hey, we can pretend it is, right?

@danielcharlesmckay hilariously jokes that he would much rather win “bronze over gold” because he “can feel the happiness of medaling without thinking that (he) had a chance at gold.”

The other TikTok Olympic filter is provided by NBC and is called the “NBC Olympics Torch Run.” This filter has to be the funnier of the two since it features you as the torch runner. Specifically, just your face. (If you were a fan of the Versailles run filter, the meme of spring 2021, the effect will feel familiar.)

@creasedgremlinsludge uses the filter to make light of “middle-aged women” and their love of wine.

Another TikTok user @ljeffreyhawk jokingly claims that TikTok must be bored due to the fact that this filter was created.

How To Use TikTok’s 2021 Olympics Filters

It is relatively simple to access these features:

Open TikTok and tap the “+” or the “create” button at the bottom of the screen. Tap “effects,” which is located to the left of the big red recording circle. It should automatically be set to the “Trending” category, but if not, tap “Trending.” Choose either a) “On The Podium” or b) “NBC Olympics Torch Run.” Both are pictured below. Tap whichever filter you want to use and begin recording.

Siena Gagliano/Bustle

Siena Gagliano/Bustle

How To Find TikToks Using The 2021 Olympics Features

If you’re in need of a little ~inspiration~, you can check out how other TikTok accounts used the filters. Here’s how to do it:

Open the TikTok app and tap “Discover” in the navigation bar on the bottom of the screen. Tap the search bar at the top of the screen. Type either “On The Podium” or “NBC Olympics Torch Run,” depending on the filter you are looking for. Tap “Search.” The screen should show “Effects” at the top, and whichever filter you searched for should appear directly below it. Tap the filter and explore all of the videos other TikTok users have created using the filter.

Even if devoted fans can’t actually attend the Olympics, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the games from wherever you are. TikTok makes that possible with the two new 2021 Tokyo Olympic filters that allow anyone to join in on the fun.