Your Guide To Making Music Videos On Triller

Since Trump announced the TikTok ban in the U.S. would be taking place, the app's users have been addressing their fans with teary goodbyes, asking them to follow them on their other accounts. And while most of these other apps included Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, many creators also asked their followers to join them on the Triller app. So if your favorite TikTok accounts are moving to Triller, you might want to brush up on how Triller works.

Triller essentially lets you become your own music video director — it takes all the difficult editing out of it, making it accessible to people with any skill set.

Following Tab Vs. Community Tab

To get started on Triller, you can download the app right in the app store. Once you open up the app, you'll notice that there is a Following tab and a Community tab. The Community tab is similar to the Explore page of Instagram or the For You page on TikTok. It's a compilation of videos from other users on the app, and you don't need an account to watch them. But you only start aggregating videos on the Following app once you make an account. You can make an account by connecting your Facebook or just following the prompts on the Following tab.

Making A Music Video On Triller

Once an account is made, you can begin shooting your music video by tapping the plus icon in the middle of the bottom screen. This will show you two options: Music Video and Vlog. Tap Music Video to begin creating your video.

Before you start filming, you have to choose a song from the list provided in Triller's music library. After you choose a song you like, you'll be prompted to select a snippet from the song that you'd like to use. Default Triller settings allow for 16 seconds of recording time, but users can make videos shorter or even longer with a limit of 30 seconds.

After you've chosen your song and snippet, you can get to filming. The essence of Triller is you record different scenes of the same part of the song, and then allowing the app to edit the scenes together in a smooth way to make it seem like a music video. So after you record your first scene, you can go back and record multiple ones in addition to the first one. You can record as many takes as you'd like, though the app recommends at least two to three.

Redoing Your Triller Video

You may not like the way Triller edits your video the first time around. If that's the case, you can press re-edit at the top of your takes and Triller will generate a different version. You can keep doing this until you find an edit that you like.

If it's your takes that you're not too fond of, they can also be re-recorded. Simply slide your finger to the right over any takes you do not want to include, and you'll be allowed to delete them. You can always go back and record new takes.

Posting Your Video On Triller

After your video looks just the way you want it to, it's time to share it with the rest of the Triller world. Tap the button at the top right of your screen that says Next & Save. This will take you to a screen that shows you a list of options of places you can share the video to: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Email. Tapping on the option you like will help you send the video wherever you want.