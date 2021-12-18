Here on Bustle’s commerce team, we analyze shopping data for a living — we see what people are searching for online, what they’re adding to their wish lists, and what they’re buying. So when it comes to shopping for gifts, we know what people *really* want right now.

It may not come as a surprise, but often, people want things that make their life easier. Like (my personal favorite) the hair treatment that gives you silkier strands in just eight seconds. People also can't stop talking about the mug warmer that keeps their coffee nice and hot for hours, the motion-activated lights for under their bed, or the Alexa voice assistance that goes in your car. (Yes, I've put them all on the list — and yes, there are so many more things here that are just as good.)

The data shows that people seriously want all of these things, and some customers even keep coming back to buy more. You can buy all of the upcoming presents you need, including gifts for yourself.

1 A Plastic Tool For Easier Avocado Toast Prep OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $11 See On Amazon This plastic avocado slicer has all the features you could want for your morning avocado toast, including a knife, a slicing section, a finger-safe pit remover, and a grippy handle. It’s dishwasher safe, and the plastic makes it a safe option. Plus, it has 22,000 five-star ratings.

2 This Knife Sharpener The Fits Right On Your Kitchen Counter KitchenIQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your kitchen knives get dull after a while, this knife sharpener is all you need (and it doesn’t take up a bunch of space). The device works on straight and serrated knives, and it only takes a few swipes for each knife. Plus, the triangle-shaped base can even grip the edge of your countertop.

3 These Satin-Like Pillowcases To Complete Your Bed For Under $10 Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pink, purple, turquoise, and dark gray are just a few of the 22 color options to choose from in these machine-washable pillowcases made of polyester satin. You can cover both of the pillows on your bed in silky fabric for under $10, and they each have a secure envelope closure without any uncomfortable buttons or fasteners.

4 A Stainless Steel Cleaning Brush Made For Your Grill Kona Barbecue Grill Brush Amazon $22 See On Amazon This stainless steel grill brush has a unique twisted design instead of sharp edges or metal bristles that might fall out and scatter inside your grill. That means it’s durable, so it should last a long time for the person who grills almost every day. Plus, the long handle makes it easy to maneuver without getting too close.

5 This Nightlight With All The Extra Outlets You Could Need POWRUI Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon The LED night-light function is almost just as exciting as all of the extra outlets on this outlet extender. It gives you six standard outlets and two USB outlets, and they’re all perfectly spaced in case you have bulky chargers. The night-light is even automatic and has adjustable brightness levels.

6 An Easy Food Chopping Set That’s Under $25 Brieftons Food Chopper Amazon $24 See On Amazon Perfect for someone that’s pinched for time (or simply anyone who dislikes dinner prep), this food chopper set is a must. It comes with three easy-to-use stainless steel blades; simply press down, and your chopped ingredients will drop into the BPA-free container. Plus, it also includes a compact and handy cleaning tool.

7 This Modern Toothpaste Dispenser That Mounts To Your Wall iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $6 See On Amazon This toothpaste dispenser doesn’t require a lot of setup with its no-residue adhesive mount. The modern and sleek dispenser is easy to hang on the mount, and it’s simple to remove whenever you need to rinse out spilled toothpaste. It comes in glossy black or gray and helps control the amount of toothpaste you’re using.

8 These Biodegradable Dishcloths To Use On Almost Every Surface Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Use these cellulose and cotton biodegradable dishcloths on your marble countertops, stainless steel kitchen accents, wood floors, and more. They’re textured and easy to scrub with when they’re dry. Add a little water, and they’re super gentle. They come in a 10-pack, and you can even give them a deep clean in the washing machine.

9 The Cooling Gel Pillows For Hotel-Style Comfort Beckham Luxury Linens Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These breathable cooling gel pillows are stain resistant, which can really help out if you use skin-care products before bed. They're also fade resistant, and the down alternative filling shouldn’t bunch up. One reviewer raved, "We have four of these on our queen-sized bed, and it feels like I'm staying at a 5-star hotel every night."

10 A Glass Popcorn Maker With A Special Butter-Melting Lid Ecolution Popcorn Popper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Place a cube of butter in the lid of this BPA-free borosilicate glass popcorn popper, and it will melt as your popcorn pops. The lid also doubles as a kernel measuring tool so that your popcorn doesn’t overflow in the microwave, and it comes in six colors. This best-selling product has over 28,000 five-star ratings.

11 A Pot & Pan Organizer To Make Cooking Quicker Simple Houseware Pots and Pans Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to get frustrated digging through a mess of pots and pans with this pot and pan organizer. Easily grab all of your pans without wasting valuable cooking time; it has five tiers that can be used vertically or horizontally. You can even screw it into your cabinet for extra stability.

12 The $5 Mascara That So Many Reviewers Call “Unbelievable” essence cosmetics False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This bold, false-lash effect mascara is cruelty free, and multiple reviewers have called it “unbelievable.” Why? It’s flake-free and buildable, and it helps prevent any unwanted clumps during application. One reviewer even raved, “My lashes are thin and light, but one coat of this mascara, and they look amazing! I usually layer a second coat if I want a more dramatic look and my lashes are simply unbelievable!!!”

13 This 8-Second Hair Treatment You’ll Want To Share With Everyone L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Go ahead and buy this moisturizing hair treatment as a gift for everyone and keep a few for your shower: It works in only eight seconds as it hydrates and smooths your hair without weighing it down. The silicone- and paraben-free formula comes in a 6.8-ounce bottle for under $10.

14 An Exfoliating Cloth With An Easy-To-Hold Design Exfoliating Towel Washcloths (8 Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Keep these exfoliating cloths in your shower to use with your go-to body wash. They come in an eight-pack and have a unique mitten-like design that's easy to hold. Plus, they help lather your body wash and can increase blood circulation, and their compact size fits almost anywhere in your shower.

15 This Luxe Cuticle Oil With 11 Fragrances To Choose From Cuccio Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $11 See On Amazon This revitalizing cuticle oil comes in 11 fragrances, including sweet almond, peach, with vanilla, citrus with wild berry, and even an unscented option for sensitive skin. The special moisturizing ingredients in this luxe oil include sunflower oil with a blend of vitamin E and safflower oil.

16 A Pain-Free Hair Remover With 18-Karat Gold Plating Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon This 18-karat gold-plated hair remover is a super impressive beauty gift, and it's only $19. The stainless steel blades help remove unwanted facial hair painlessly, and you can even use it right before putting on makeup. Choose from six metallic and matte colors (or even a glossy mermaid pattern).

17 A Breathable Sock That Moisturizes Your Heels NatraCure Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon These moisturizing gel half-socks have a ventilated top design — and they don't cover your toes, so they're extra-breathable. The heat of your skin activates the moisturizing ingredients, including vitamin E, shea butter, and more. Grab these cotton-blend spa socks in turquoise, gray, blue, and choose from two sizes.

18 An $8 Stress-Relieving Scalp Massager That Lathers Your Hair Products Maxsoft Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This scalp massager can be used with shampoo or in dry hair as an everyday stress-relieving tool. It helps stimulate blood flow while exfoliating your scalp, and reviewers love it so much that it currently has over 61,000 five-star ratings. Choose from three colors: light green, pink, and purple.

19 A Fragrance-Free Vitamin C Serum That So Many Reviewers Love Gifting TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Many reviewers loved this vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid so much that they came back to buy a few as gifts. It's fragrance-free and includes ingredients such as vitamin E (and more) to help moisturize and brighten your skin. One reviewer even raved, "Every time I gift this to someone, they rave about it."

20 This Exfoliating Silicone Lip Brush To Use With Your Lip Scrubs YOUKOOL Exfoliating Lip Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon These popular lip brushes made with BPA-free silicone can be paired with your favorite lip scrubs and moisturizing products to help exfoliate and soften your lips. They can also help stimulate blood circulation and dry quickly after cleaning.

21 A Ceramic Hair-Curling Tool That’ll Help Give You Beach Waves Bed Head Ceramic Deep Hair Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon This ceramic hair waver has 30 heat settings and a helpful auto-shutoff feature. It adds shine with tourmaline ceramic technology — and one reviewer raved, “This thing is awesome. It gives you full-body waves and adds just the right amount of body and fun for everyday use.”

22 A Compact Version Of Alexa That Goes In Your Car Amazon Echo Auto Amazon $50 See On Amazon You can take your Amazon Alexa in the car with you with the help of this Echo Auto device that lets you stream music, directions, and more (it even has a built-in mic). In case you’re wondering where to put it, it comes with a vent clip for mounting. Plus, Alexa should even hear you over road noise or your passengers chatting in the background.

23 This Wireless Charger For Every Room In Your Home (It’s Under $15) Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Grab these inexpensive wireless chargers for every room in your home (and a few more for all of your friends and relatives' houses). So many people can use one because it's compatible with iPhones, Androids, and even wireless earbuds. Plus, it features an LED light to let you know when it’s charging.

24 This Magnetic Phone Mount That’s Secured By Your Car’s Air Vents LISEN Magnetic Phone Mount Amazon $14 See On Amazon This car phone mount has six powerful (and seriously trustworthy) magnets to hold your phone. Choose from the suction cup mounting option or a universal air vent clip. One reviewer raved, "I have no concerns about it falling while I'm driving. I'm about to buy this for all my family members too. Get it!"

25 A Gentle Fabric Defuzzer With A Color For Everyone Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you ask me, everyone can use one or two of these gentle Conair fabric defuzzers with in their home. It has three depth settings for de-pilling different types of fabric, including clothing, couches, and more. It’s easy to clean the lint out of the device, and it comes in six colors.

26 This Portable, Bendable & Super Inexpensive Tripod UBeesize Phone Tripod Amazon $16 See On Amazon This portable phone tripod has over 18,000 five-star ratings, and it’s complete with flexible legs that bend, twist, wrap around, and grip almost anything. It comes with an IOS- and Android-friendly remote, and it’s also compatible with digital cameras — all for only $16.

27 These LED Strip Lights That Glow When You Get Out Of Bed Vansky Under Bed Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a 3M adhesive backing, you can stick these LED strip lights basically anywhere — but they’re perfect for under your bed. Why? They’ll essentially replace the need for a bedside lamp because they have a motion sensor that’ll detect when you step out — and the warm, soft light will glow.

28 This Mug Warmer You Can Pack & Take With You Mr. Coffee Mug Warner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Roll up the extra-long cord on this mug warmer, and you can pack it and keep your coffee warm anywhere that there’s an outlet. You can even wipe it down after your coffee — and one reviewer raved, “My coffee warmer travels from room to room with me. Considering buying another one.”

29 These Waterproof & Dainty String Lights That Change Colors Minetom Color Changing String Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These USB-powered fairy lights are dainty and romantic, but they're also packed with features. They have 13 flashing modes as well as 16 color choices — and they're even waterproof if you want a colorful accent on your patio. One reviewer raved, “Such pretty shades to choose from, and my first set is still going strong with continuous use for almost a year.”

30 A Scannable Notebook With Reusable Pages Rocketbook Reusable Notebook Amazon $25 See On Amazon This reusable notebook has scannable pages and a special included pen so you can write or draw and then digitally save your notes. Multiple reviewers love that the pages feel like real paper and that the ink erases easily. Choose from 11 notebook cover colors and pair it with the Rocketbook app.

31 This Pack Of Damage-Free, Spiral Hair Ties That Are Waterproof Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These hair ties with a unique spiral design are shower-ready because they won’t absorb and hold onto water, unlike many cloth hair ties. They come in five colors, including a transparent option that aims to blend in with your hair. Plus, so many people seriously love these because they cause less tension and stress for your hair.

32 These Stretchy, Cotton-Blend Biker Shorts With Over 21,000 Five-Star Ratings Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon These cotton-blend Hanes bike shorts have 10% spandex for extra-comfy stretch. The best part, in my opinion, is that the upgraded heavy fabric means they’re no-show whether you’re wearing them to bed or on a run. They come in classic black and heather gray, and they even have over 21,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 These Stylish Reflective Sunglasses That Comes In Tons Of Colors WearMe Pro Reflective Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon So many people love a good pair of sunglasses, and this pair even has a trendy reflective lens. They’re polarized for UV protection and reduced glare, they’re even shatterproof. The pair comes in so many different frame colors and even colorful lenses like pink and reflective green. Available colors: 7

34 This 5-Pack Of Glistening Cubic Zirconia Earrings Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cubic zirconia earrings come in a pack of five with all different sizes, so you know whoever you gift them to will find a size they love. They come in gold, silver, or rose gold tones, and each bulk pack includes a sleek black gift box. They’re complete with stainless steel posts and have over 20,500 five-star ratings. Available colors: 3

35 A Minimalist Layered Necklace With A Trendy Gold-Tone Choker MEVECCO Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon For under $15, you can gift this 14-karat gold-plated necklace with an elegant minimalist style (or keep it for yourself, of course). It’s complete with a trendy choker necklace and a longer, gold-tone disk necklace. There are 25 dainty charms to choose from, including a heart, a simple gold-tone bar, and more for everyone on your list. Available colors: 25

36 These Chic Glasses That Help Block Blue Light From Computer Screens Gaoye Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Feel confident gifting these chic blue light glasses to your friend who’s always on their laptop. The packs come in classic colors like tortoise shell, black, transparent, and even a pastel pink option. Each pair is complete with anti-reflective lenses that aim to block blue light. Available colors: 3

37 These Satin Scrunchies That Are Designed For Sleeping Kitsch Satin Scrunchies (5 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This five-pack of satin scrunchies is built for bedtime because each one helps keep your hair protected. Most scrunchies are already damage-free, but the silky satin fabric covering these ones make them extra snag-proof. They come in five colors, including a chic black and white stripe option. Available colors: 5

38 These Gold-Tone Hoops In Minimalist & Bold Sizes PAVOI 14K Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These gold-tone hoop earrings come in four sizes for the minimalist or the friend who loves statement jewelry. They’re complete with hypoallergenic nickel- and lead-free stainless steel posts, and one reviewer raved, “They come in a very cute pink box, and it is well wrapped, so would be perfect to gift someone as well!” Available sizes: 4

39 A Pair Of Touch Screen Gloves With Extra Grip TRENDOUX Touch Screen Gloves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Thanks to their grippy accents, you shouldn’t drop your phone or tablet while scrolling with these touch screen gloves. They come in a variety of neutral shades, and the acrylic fabric has 5% spandex so that they’re not too tight. Plus, the thumbs, forefingers, and middle fingers are touch-screen ready. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

40 This Faux-Leather Crossbody Bag That’s Available In 28 Colors FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon This faux-leather crossbody bag might be compact, but it has enough pockets to secure and organize your essentials. The strap is adjustable, and all of the outer pockets have secure zippers with gold-tone hardware. One reviewer raved, “This has easily become my new favorite bag! It’s cute, sleek, and the color helps it go with just about any outfit!” Available colors: 28

41 These Brush Pens That Leave Watercolor-Like Results Arteza Real Brush Pens (48 Colors) Amazon $36 See On Amazon This pack of 48 brush pens lets you create three different line styles with water-based ink. The nontoxic pens are like mess-free watercolors that also let you draw fine details. They don’t require any extra water, and one reviewer raved, “So, all in all, I would highly recommend these brushes for beginners as well as the more advanced artist.”

42 This Gift Box of Shower Steamers That Already Has A Bow Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This set of vegan and cruelty-free shower steamers comes in a gift box with the image of a bow on top, so you don’t even have to buy wrapping paper. It also comes with an aromatherapy e-book and six steamers, all with different scents and essential oils that are activated underneath warm water in the shower.

43 A Detangling Brush With An Easy-To-Hold Shape Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon The unique, curvy design of this detangling brush is easy to grip and pull through your hair as it effortlessly untangles any knots. It comes in six colors, and the durable plastic bristles are gentle enough to massage and increase scalp circulation. Plus, it works on multiple hair types.

44 A Foldable Car Trash Can You Can Store Between Seats KMMOTORS Foldable Car Trash Can Amazon $10 See On Amazon Choose from medium or large in this foldable car trash can, depending on how long your road trip is. Slide it between your car seats or open it up and secure it with the included strap whenever you need to throw something away. It’s even complete with sturdy paneling, so it keeps its shape — and buttons are available to help keep your trash bag in place.

45 This Adorable Pack Of 10 Silicone Snails To Hold Your Tea Bag SOSUO Snail Tea Bag Holders (10 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These adorable silicone snail-shaped tea bag holders are small enough to store all 10 of them with your favorite tea supplies. They clip to your cup and stick up just enough to wrap your teabag string around. You might even find yourself putting more than one on your mug at a time just because they’re so cute.

46 A Waterproof Car Organizer For Grocery Runs Drive Auto Trunk Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This car organizer has all the handy features you can think of with a waterproof design for grocery runs, adjustable compartment sizes, reinforced panels to hold their shape, plenty of pockets, and even rubber-tipped hooks to help prevent it from sliding. It comes in tan, gray, or black, and you can carry all of your groceries inside with the attached handles.

47 This Accupressure Mat With A Matching Neck Pillow ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This matching acupressure set comes with a cushioned mat and an extra-cushioned neck pillow, and both are lined in cotton. You can personalize your experience by using the mat on the floor or in a chair; it’s super useful for relieving tight muscles and increasing blood circulation. Plus, it comes in 14 colors and two pillow styles.

48 A Cutlery Organizer With Angled Compartments That Save Space Joseph Joseph Drawer Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tuck your forks and spoons in the angled compartments of this cutlery organizer so they're easier to grab. This organizer is made of BPA-free plastic in a neutral gray color that goes with basically any kitchen drawer, and it helps create more drawer space. It’s also complete with little icons, so you always know where each utensil goes.

49 This Credit Card-Shaped Gadget With 10 Handy Tools Wallet Ninja Multitool Card Amazon $15 See On Amazon This handy multi-use tool is credit card-shaped, so it’ll fit right in your wallet with the rest of your cards. It has 10 built-in tools, including a few super unique ones like a phone stand and even a can opener. Plus, this seriously practical tool also comes in packs of three or five.