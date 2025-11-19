I’ve been on Instagram since 2011, back when the Kelvin filter had us in a chokehold, 11 likes meant you were basically famous, and posting your fro-yo was grid-worthy. Back then, Instagram was for blurry sunsets, fake film grain, and unpolished #OOTDs. Now, it’s all professional camera-quality pics, soft launches, and carefully curated photo dumps. But once a year, on Thanksgiving, we collectively drop the act. The filters disappear. The made-up rules we impose upon our Instagram identities drop. And everyone, everywhere, posts the same thing: the Sad Beige Plate Pic.

And honestly? I live for it.

Sad Beige Plate Pics are the great equalizer. You probably post them. Your best friend’s mom with 36 followers posts them. Your Gen Alpha cousin probably posts one too. So does your elder millennial co-worker. It’s one of the few things the app’s 3 billion users still agree on: When the turkey hits the table, the phones come out. Even celebrities can’t resist. Last year, Kelsea Ballerini posted a raw bird straight from the fridge. Martha Stewart showed off the 35 (!!) pies she baked. It’s the one day a year when stars are just like us, because Thanksgiving plate pics don’t require a glam team and pro photographer to get The Shot.

Courtesy of Sophia Tulp

Unlike a thirst trap or #ad-vertised product photo, Thanksgiving plate pics aren’t curated for the grid. They’re dimly lit. The food may even look lukewarm. The composition? Unimpressive. But that’s what makes them iconic. There’s no pressure to pose, no rule of thirds or flash. No perfectly plated food groups. It’s mostly carbs. And vibes.

If you’ve been chronically online for as long as I have, you probably know about that meme that is a totally indistinguishable image designed to mimic the experience of having a stroke. The longer you look at it, the less you understand, and the more everything seems mushed together. That’s how I feel about the photos people share of their Thanksgiving plates. I make it my job to figure out what I’m looking at. What can I say, I’m nosy! When I see a Sad Beige Plate on a story, I hold down my thumb and start squinting: Is that skin-on mashed potatoes? What’s the gravy consistency? Oh, in their house, they do turkey and honey-baked ham. Martinis and merlot on this table? Who’s hosting, and where was my invite?

Courtesy of Elisabeth Harrington

Thanksgiving is one of the few holidays with a semi-set menu, and it’s interesting to see what people do with that template. It’s the choose-your-own-adventure of holiday meals, and I want to see every possible outcome. Some families deep-fry the turkey (don’t do it in your garage, btw). Others go vegan. Some swear by marshmallows on sweet potatoes. To others, that’s sacrilege.

In my family, we still use the same turkey marinade from a cookbook my mom’s had since before I was born. Vegetables aren’t really a part of our holiday season, but other families can’t spell Thanksgiving without “green bean casserole.” And while some conversation topics should be off-limits at the dinner table, the way the food is prepared, plated, and enjoyed is all fair game.

Courtesy of Elisabeth Harrington

Every plate — beige or not — tells you something. It’s a peek into someone’s childhood, traditions, or aesthetic as a host. Food is personal. So are Sad Beige Plates.

As you tap through story after story this year, slow down. Appreciate the chaotic photos and the choices they represent. Think of it as an annual, appwide potluck where we all get to spy on each other’s side dishes. Be thankful for the entertainment. After all, it could be worse, like yet another grid post where someone calls their significant other “their turkey.”

Long live the Sad Beige Plate Pic. May your Thanksgiving feed, and camera roll, be full of them.