I Research Products For A Living & These Cheap Things Work Just As Well As Their Expensive Competitors On Amazon

It can be a challenge to find quality products that work really well and don’t cost an arm and a leg, especially when you’re constantly bombarded with the message that the biggest, most well-known designer brands are the “best.” But high price tags and prestige don’t always equate with quality, and these items prove it.

Below you’ll find a wealth of affordable household and personal care products that work just as well as their more expensive counterparts. Finally, a shopping list that will delight both you and your wallet.

1 An Insulated Thermos To Keep Your Beverages Temperature Controlled Greens Steel Beast Tumbler Amazon $23 See on Amazon While some large thermoses can get costly, this tumbler is double wall-insulted for temperature-controlled perfection at an affordable price point. It’s made from stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, and even with its generous 20-ounce capacity, still fits comfortably in most cupholders. It also comes in 30- and 40-ounce models for extra hydration (or caffeination). Available colors: 19

2 This Silky Set Of Sheets That Comes With Everything You Need To Make A Cozy Bed LuxClub Bed Sheets with Deep Pockets (Set of 6) Amazon $28.65 See On Amazon This set of microfiber bed sheets is lightweight, breathable, and won’t pill or fade. Each order comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillowcases in a range of vivid and neutral colors. Since the fitted sheet is constructed with a deep pocket, it will fit a range of different mattress depths, too. Available colors: 39

3 These High-Quality Knives That Come With A Striking Display Stand Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $30 See on Amazon These knives don’t just cut well, they look incredibly chic, too, thanks to the included acrylic stand that displays them in a distinctive fan shape. This set includes five knives: a chef’s knife, a utility knife, a paring knife, a bread knife, and a carving knife, as well as a sharpener to help you keep them in tip-top shape. The non-stick coating makes cleaning them a breeze, too. Available colors: 2

4 The Stickers That Can Actually Help Clear Up Your Complexion Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you want hydrocolloid gels without the trendy markup, these pimple patches do the job for less cash. They work to shield blemishes from further picking and squeezing while also reducing redness and drying them out overnight. Because they’re translucent they blend into the skin, too.

5 An At-Home Peel For Hydrated Skin Perfect Image Lactic 50% Gel Peel Amazon $30 See on Amazon Why shell out more for comparable products when you can score this gel peel for just $30? Made with lactic acid, it helps to exfoliate away dry skin and encourage collagen production for refreshed-looking skin. It can also help encourage skin hydration and costs a fraction of the price of similar luxury-brand products.

6 This Multi-Faceted Scrubbing Brush With Tons Of Attachments Coslus Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $13 See on Amazon Snag this exfoliating brush for just $14 and score seven different brushes all in one, thanks to the plethora of interchangeable brush heads that come included. It includes soft bristles, firmer bristles, a makeup sponge for removing long-lasting products, a massaging roller head, and even a pumice stone to be used on feet. Since it’s waterproof, you can even use it in the shower. Available colors: 5

7 The Fruit-Infusing Water Bottle You Can Bring On The Go Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $14 See on Amazon Why settle for boring old water when you can get bold, fruit-forward flavor with this infuser water bottle? This helpful 32-ounce container comes with a removable interior chamber that you can stuff with fruit and herbs for customizable, delicious beverages. It’s BPA-free and the lid won’t leak, either.

8 This Opener That Uncorks Bottles & Cuts Foil With Ease HiCoup Wine Bottle Opener Amazon $13 See on Amazon No need for flimsy tools when this wine bottle opener does the job and then some on a budget. Not only does it have a serrated foil cutter for expertly slicing through wine bottle seals, but it also has a bottle opener as well as a corkscrew for all kinds of beverages. It looks handsome, too, thanks to its stainless steel and wood construction. Available colors: 22

9 A Luxurious Face Cream That Stands Up To Fancier Versions NIVEA Creme Amazon $12 See On Amazon Skincare can easily cost an arm and a leg, but you can score this moisturizing cream for just $11. From trusted brand Nivea, this multi-purpose cream is safe to use on hands and bodies as well as the more sensitive skin on your face. Since it comes in a generous 13.5-ounce can, you get plenty of bang for your buck, too.

10 The Luxe Eye Cream To Pamper Your Under Eyes Pure Biology Total Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $23 See on Amazon Pamper your eyes with this eye cream that boasts a host of active ingredients. Made with hyaluronic acid and shea butter to moisturize, vitamin C to help even skin tone, and even caffeine to help refresh skin, this eye cream has an all-star cast at a reasonable price point. It’s even cruelty-free, too.

11 This Highly Rated Skin Tool For Spa Treatments At Home Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See on Amazon Why shell out for spa services when you can just use this derma roller at home? Featuring tiny, stainless steel spikes that gently exfoliate the complexion, this roller is meant to help generate fresh, glowing skin. It can even help your skin absorb products more efficiently after use. Over 28,000 reviewers have weighed in to give it a 4.4-star rating, too.

12 An Angled Pencil That Delivers Perfectly Shaped Brows Etude House Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $7 See on Amazon The quest for the perfect brow never ends, but thankfully you can add this eyebrow pencil to your collection on the cheap. It features a formula made from both powder and wax for long-lasting wear. Thanks to the angled brush that has both a flat section and a triangular tip, you’ll be able to create perfect, realistic detail as you fill in your brows. Available colors: 8

13 The Convenient Coffee Maker That Brews Cold Brew At Home Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See on Amazon No, you don’t need to shell out big bucks every day for a quality cold brew, thanks to this cold brew coffee maker that brews right in your fridge. Just put your grounds directly into the stainless steel mesh filter using the included funnel and scoop, add water, and let it brew overnight. It works great for iced tea, too.

14 This Body Scrub That Moisturizes & Exfoliates At The Same Time MAJESTIC PURE Lavender Scrub Amazon $13 See on Amazon The skin on your body deserves just as much TLC as the skin on your face, and this deliciously scented lavender scrub delivers just that. It exfoliates away dry skin and also moisturizes it, thanks to ingredients like grapefruit oil and shea butter. And thankfully, it’s not tested on animals, either.

15 A Magnetic Thermometer That Lets You Grill To Perfection Kizen Meat Instant Read Thermometer Amazon $11 See on Amazon Level up your skills in the kitchen with this instant-read meat thermometer. Not only is it magnetic to easily stick to your fridge or grill, but it also features a bottle opener, making it a versatile tool in your kitchen arsenal. It’s also waterproof and can deliver a temperature reading in as few as 2 seconds. Available colors: 2

16 This Easy-To-Grip Brush That Shouldn’t Pull Out Hair Osensia Detangling Flexi Brush Amazon $12 See on Amazon Some hair tools rip through your strands but this detangling flexi brush is made with soft bristles and a bendable brush head to gently separate your hair into smooth sections. The handle is made with an ergonomic design and features anti-slip ridges for maximum control. Available colors: 2

17 These Comfy Shoes That Bridge The Gap Between Socks & Sneakers Sloe Man Mesh Slip-On Walking Shoes Amazon $37 See on Amazon Footwear can easily fall prey to the designer markup, but these walking shoes are an affordable alternative. They slip on like socks and feature a mesh knit upper that’s both sporty and trendy. The sole is equipped with air cushions and arches for lots of support as you go about your day. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 26

18 The Stretchy, High-Waisted Leggings Available In Different Lengths SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $16 See on Amazon Reliable activewear is a staple of any wardrobe, and these high-waisted leggings do not disappoint. Made from a spandex blend with plenty of stretch, these leggings feature a pull-on closure and come in both full and capri lengths. Plus, the high waist stays in place and won’t roll down. Available sizes: One Size & One Size Plus

Available colors: 25

19 A Dramatic Mascara That Stands Up To Pricier Brands Elizabeth Mott Volumizing Smudge-Proof Mascara Amazon $12 See on Amazon You don’t need to shell out tons for bold lashes, and this volumizing mascara proves it. Made with a smudge-proof formula, this mascara words by creating a tube-like coating around each individual lash that lasts all day. It’s also water-resistant and even safe to use on lash extensions.

20 These Satin Sheets That’ll Make Any Bedroom Luxurious Pure Bedding Satin Sheets Amazon $30 See on Amazon Wrap yourself up in these satin sheets for a luxurious night of sleep that feels silky smooth without the price hike. Not only do they come in a range of sizes from twin to California king, but they’re also easy to care for — just toss them in the washing machine on cold. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a deep fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Available colors: 26

21 The Wooden Serving Board That Looks Way Fancier Than It Is Villa Acacia Wooden Cheese Board Amazon $11 See on Amazon If you’re looking to impress your guests, snag this wood serving board and level up your hosting skills in a flash. Made from solid acacia wood, it works just as well as a cutting board as it does a chic and rustic cheese board. Plus, the handle makes transporting it from the kitchen to cocktail hour as easy as can be.

22 This Soothing Lotion Perfect For Sensitive Hands Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion Amazon $18 See on Amazon If you find yourself washing or sanitizing your hands a lot for work, or if you have sensitive skin and are prone to eczema, this shielding lotion is just the ticket. It doesn’t contain any fragrances or dyes and works by forming a barrier around your skin to protect it from irritants. Cracked skin is officially a thing of the past.

23 A Stretchy Wireless Bra With Over 27,000 5-Star Ratings Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Bra Amazon $20 See on Amazon This wireless bra delivers all the features you need and then some. It has a hook and eye closure affixed to a wide band for support, smooth sides to help deliver a streamlined look, and adjustable straps for a customizable fit. Because it’s made from a spandex blend it has plenty of stretch, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

24 The Curler That Delivers Bold Lash Looks Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $10 See on Amazon Instead of turning to pricy lash extensions, try this eyelash curler that can help maximize the impact of the lashes you already have. Made from stainless steel, this curler comes with two pad refills to help protect your lashes and a satin carrying bag. It has a longer curling area than some similar curlers so you can ensure you’ll get each and every lash. Available colors: 4

25 These Comfy Lounge Pants With A Trendy Flared Leg SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants Amazon $20 See on Amazon Delivering up a healthy dose of retro style, these high-waisted flare pants are the perfect wardrobe staple for casual wear. Because they’re made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and have a high, wide waistband, they move with you without losing shape or sagging. Snag them for exercise and lounging alike. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

26 A Glowing Bronzer That’s Cruelty Free Elizabeth Mott Whatup Beaches Facial Bronzing Powder Amazon $16 See on Amazon No need to overspend on cosmetics when you can score this bronzer that gives you a sun-kissed glow at an affordable price. It’s made with a lightweight formula that won’t look cakey and can be used as a blush, bronzer, or even contour. Snag it in both a shimmery and matte finish.

27 The Angled Tweezers For Your Beauty Routine Needs Tweezer Guru Professional Tweezers Amazon $9 See on Amazon If you’ve ever picked up a pair of tweezers and thought, “Why are these so expensive?” fret not, because you can snag these needle-nose tweezers for less than $10. Made from stainless steel and featuring an angled, flat end with pointy corners, they work just as well dislodging a splinter as they do plucking errant hairs. The nonslip construction gives you great control, too. Available colors: 8

28 This Practical Camping Lantern With Lots Of Functions Kizen Solar Powered LED Camping Lantern Amazon $18 See on Amazon This camping lantern is a great choice for any wilderness adventure, thanks to its collapsible design that allows it to compress until it’s practically flat. It’s solar-powered so you won’t need to worry about batteries, and it even has a USB port to charge up your phone. The top panel doubles as a flashlight, too.

29 A Clever Bug Trapper With A Built-In UV Light Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $40 See on Amazon Forget the fly swatters, because this indoor insect trap is here to revolutionize pest control indoors. It uses three different methods to help capture bugs: a UV light to draw them in, a fan to suck them into the chamber, and sticky tape at the bottom to trap them. Because it’s sleek and stylish, it’ll even blend into your decor. Available colors: 2

30 The Highly Rated Stain Remover That Makes Quick Work Of Messes Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Nope, you don’t need a dry cleaner, just this stain treater that comes in a two-pack you can score for just $12. The gentle, nontoxic, water-based formula makes it a great choice to use around kids or pets, but anyone can benefit from its fast-acting abilities that easily lift away food stains and more. Plus, it’s earned a 4.4-star rating after over 38,000 reviewers have weighed in.

31 A Cushy Bath Mat That Feels Like Clouds Beneath Your Feet Genteele Bath Mats Amazon $20 See on Amazon This bath mat looks and feels high-end even though it’s quite affordable. Made from plush memory foam, the mat is quick drying and has a nonslip coating of PVC dots on the back to ensure it stays in place. It comes in several different dimensions, so there’s an option for you whether you’re looking for a traditional mat or a runner. Available colors: 22

32 This Rich Keratin Hair Mask That Adds Moisture VITAMINS Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $20 See on Amazon Give your hair some TLC with this keratin hair mask. With ingredients like biotin, vitamin E, coconut oil, and more, it helps to revive thin, damaged hair by infusing it with moisture. Just shampoo your hair, apply the mask, and let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing it out.

33 The Sleek Cocktail Set For Expert Beverages At Home FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $19 See on Amazon Elevate your home bar with this cocktail shaker set that comes with all the essentials for delicious drinks. It includes a 26-ounce shaker with a strainer cover, two spout pourers for bottles, and more. Made from stainless steel, this set is a user favorite, with over 19,000 reviewers weighing in to give it an impressive 4.6-star rating.

34 A Double-Decker Steamer That Makes Healthy Meals So Easy Bella Food Steamer with Stackable Baskets Amazon $39 See on Amazon Lock in flavor without excess grease or oil with this food steamer. It features two stackable baskets that allow you to cook both an entree and a side at once. Just pour the water directly into the side chamber, select your desired cooking time, and sit back while your food steams to perfection in minutes.

35 This Supportive Pillow That Makes Office Work Much More Comfortable 5 STARS UNITED Back Support for Office Chair Amazon $23 See on Amazon If you spend long stretches each day sitting at a desk, this back support pillow designed for office chairs is a worthy investment. Made from plush yet firm memory foam, this pillow comes with adjustable straps that fit around your chair. The mesh cover is even machine washable (which comes in handy for those who are guilty of eating lunch at their desks).

36 The Cozy Comforter That Doubles As A Duvet Insert Italian Luxury Full/ Queen Size Comforter Amazon $43 See on Amazon Level up your bedroom comfort with this quilted comforter. Because it’s made with a down alternative that consists of synthetic feathers, it’s an affordable alternative to pricier models. It’s available in sizes ranging from twin to king and comes with corner loops so that you can use it as a duvet insert, too. Available colors: 10

37 An Affordable Set Of Chic & Timeless Wine Glasses Bormioli Rocco Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $25 See on Amazon Glassware is an important part of every home, and these wine glasses let you enjoy your vino in style. They come four to a pack at a reasonable price point, but unlike other more affordable glasses, they won’t feel thick or clunky thanks to the laser-cut rim. Each glass has an 18-ounce capacity.

38 The Rich Leave-In Treatment That Prevents Brassy Color BOLD UNIQ Purple Leave in Conditioner Amazon $22 See on Amazon If you have blonde, platinum, grey, or white hair, this purple leave-in conditioner is about to become your new go-to haircare product. This vegan, cruelty-free formula includes ingredients like shea butter and more to deliver moisture to dry hair, while the bold, violet hue helps tone out yellow brassiness. It’s PETA-approved, too.

39 This Snuggly Throw Blanket You’ll Want In Every Room GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $21 See on Amazon Wrap yourself up in this dreamily soft throw blanket for the coziest lounging ever. Made of microfiber fleece, this throw doesn’t just feel great, it looks great too thanks to the unique ribbed pattern that’s stitched across the front and back. It’s even machine washable, too. Available colors: 17