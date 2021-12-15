I Research What Products Are Hot On Amazon & Here Are 35 Of The Best Things I've Found Under $35

I get asked a lot — by friends, family, and random emails in my inbox… “what are the best products on Amazon?” The question of course comes after learning that I write shopping-focused articles (like this one) and curate lists of the best buys you can find on Amazon. Not only does my team and I see, buy, and use a lot of products from Amazon, we have access to data that gives us insight into the hottest products on Amazon. So this year we put together all of the best things we’ve found under $35.

When it comes to what’s hot on Amazon, you probably won’t be too shocked to learn that people gravitate towards affordable finds — so there really is a plethora of great products under $35. People also tend to go wild over products that are not only genuinely useful, but also incredibly clever; things that solve problems shoppers didn’t even know they had. But what really sets some of these products apart from others, is that the quality and impact an item has on your life far exceeds the price you pay for it.

This list is chocked full of items that’ll make your life easier. And since you know they come backed by tons of positive reviews, you can rest assured, they’d make great gifts, too.

1 This Speedy Hair Conditioning Treatment That’s Magic L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon This moisturizing hair conditioner will make your strands silky and shiny in just eight seconds. Treat yourself or a loved one with this formula, massaging it into the ends for eight seconds, then rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It clarifies and moisturizes even the most brittle, color-treated hair, without adding weight to strands.

2 These Disposable KN95 Masks In A Pack Of 50 Lement Black Face Masks (50-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Most masks offer three layers of protection, but these disposable KN95 face masks have two extra layers for a grand total of five. Yet, they’re still easy to keep in your car or bag to have on the go. Adjust them easily thanks to a flexible nose clip that contours comfortably to your face.

3 A Lash-Boosting Mascara With 200,000 Reviews essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This mascara has a cult following with more than 200,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating — and the $5 price tag isn’t too bad either. The cruelty-free mascara is designed to make your lashes look long, thick, and sculpted without any clumps. It’s cruelty-free and free of gluten.

4 This Stand That Charges Your Phone Through Your Case Anker Wireless Charger Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon This wireless charger has earned more than 70,000 reviews because it is compatible with Android, Google, Blackberry, and Apple devices. The charger has a non-slip design that keeps your phone upright and even works without having to remove your phone case. It’s just $19 and will be a big-time crowd-pleaser.

5 A Non-Contact Thermometer That’s More Convenient DISEN Forehead Thermometer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This infrared thermometer is hygienic and so easy to use. No need to touch someone’s face to take their temperature — instead, this thermometer can give you a clear reading from an inch away. Place it in front of your forehead and, in one second, you’ll get a reading on its clear, bright LED screen.

6 This Moisturizing Foot Cream That Heals Cracked Heels O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $6 See On Amazon Treat your feet to the deep moisturizing properties of this cult-favorite foot cream. Not only does this formula add moisture to your skin, but it creates a protective layer around your skin, preventing further drying out. This thick cream has earned more than 50,000 reviews, including this one: “From DAY ONE, it soothed my [cracked] heels. My heels were so badly cracked it hurt to walk. Nothing works as good, and as FAST AS this lotion.”

7 These Bestselling Charging Cables That Won’t Short Out TAKAGI Nylon Braided iPhone Charger (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Here’s a gift anyone will appreciate: charging cables that won’t fray or short. This USB-to-lightning cable is six-feet long and charges quickly. The durable cable is braided to withstand damage of any kind. This three-pack has more than 47,000 reviews and is Amazon’s #1 bestseller in lightning cables.

8 A Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp Maxsoft Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Treat your family (or yourself) to a soothing scalp massage with this shampoo brush. The silicone bristles are soft and loosen product buildup while deep-cleaning your scalp. Massaging your scalp can reduce itchiness and promote blood circulation — which can encourage hair growth.

9 The 100-Pack Of Disposable Masks With Flexible Nose Clips Borje Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These disposable face masks are affordable and effective. The three-layer masks are made of non-woven fabric to block out dust, germs, and other particles. This 100-pack features masks with elastic ear hoops and a flexible nose clip. Plus they’re only $10.

10 These Pimple Patches That Heal Acne Overnight Mighty Patch Pimple Patch (36-Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These acne covers work surprisingly well and you’ll want everyone to know once you’ve tried them. The transparent patches feature medical-grade hydrocolloid, and they draw out “gunk” from pimples while promoting healing by reducing any picking or popping. This pack of 36 has earned more than 75,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Put one on your blemish while you sleep and wake up with clearer skin.

11 The 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set With Everything You Need BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This affordable makeup brush set is a great gift for any makeup lover on your list. This set includes 14 pieces with everything you need to create the perfect flawless makeup look. The brushes are made of dense yet soft bristles and this set includes five large makeup brushes and nine precise eye makeup brushes. Best of all? It’s only $14 — that’s $1 per brush.

12 An Extra-Strength Callus Remover For Smooth Feet Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon Skip the salon and grab this extra-strength callus remover for super smooth feet on a budget. It's made with natural ingredients like tea tree oil and lemon to soften and heal dry feet in five to 10 minutes. This callus remover has more than 37,000 reviews, including one that noted, “I've had bad [calluses] since I was a kid and even pedicures can't get rid of them. They got to the point of being really painful. I used this and left it on for 5 minutes. Softened up the [calluses] enough that when I used the callous file my feet look like the feet I've never seen before.”

13 This Heated Hair Brush That Adds Major Volume REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give the gift of a great hair day with this affordable three-in-one hair dryer brush. Now you can blow-dry and style at the same time with this tool that’s a hairdryer, straightener, and volume-enhancer all in one. The versatile tool is designed with tufted bristles that grip, detangle, and lift your locks while drying. It features three adjustable heat settings and will help you stay under budget.

14 The Vitamin C Serum That’s Gained A Cult Following TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 90,000 reviews, this affordable vitamin C serum is made with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, and jojoba oil which smooths skin, brightens your complexion, and reduces dark spots. It’s free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates so you can feel even better about using it daily.

15 This Multipurpose Concealer To Carry In Your Purse Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer Amazon $11 See On Amazon This bestselling concealer erases the look of dark circles or redness instantly. This pen has a cushion tip and offers medium to full coverage. The natural finish comes in 15 shades and can be used for under your eyes, concealing acne, or evening skin tone. The convenient pen fits in your purse for touch-ups on the go.

16 An Avocado Slicer For Effortless Food Prep OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $11 See On Amazon This avocado slicer is the tool you need if you love to eat avocados. It effortlessly splits, pits, and slices your avocado. This stainless steel pitter is quick and easy to use and this helpful tool has more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.7-star review. You can even put it in the dishwasher, on the top shelf. Every kitchen needs one of these clever gadgets.

17 The Wool Dryer Balls That Are Better For The Environment Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Swapping your dryer sheets for these wool dryer balls seems extra bougie, but it’s actually an affordable and eco-friendly switch. This six-pack costs less than $20 and will last through more than 1,000 loads of laundry. The organic wool limits static and lint while reducing wrinkles and speeding up dry time.

18 A Cleaning Gel That Easily Cleans Nooks And Crannies ColorCoral Universal Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s a reason this cleaning gel has more than 11,000 reviews: it makes cleaning effortless and gets in between and around tricky, dirty areas. This reusable gel resembles putty and can be rolled into nooks and crannies to retrieve dust or crumbs. It picks up dirt without sticking to your hands and can be used on your computer keyboard, air vents, or cup holders.

19 This Diamond Cleaning Pen For Jewel Lovers Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik Amazon $7 See On Amazon For the newly engaged or married, gift them this practical diamond cleaning stick (and grab one for yourself if you’re a jewelry lover) It has a twist-to-dispense click pen with a gentle formula that cleans stones and settings without causing any damage. The secret is the flexible brush that gets into tight areas to remove dust and dirt, leaving your ring or other jewels shining.

20 The Microneedling Roller For Glowing Skin ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Derma Roller Cosmetic Needling Instrument Amazon $13 See On Amazon This derma roller has more than 500 titanium needles that gently massage your face and skin without any pain. It helps your skin to better absorb any skincare routine you have, giving you a glow. This #1 bestseller in microdermabrasion devices has a 4.4-star rating and more than 8,000 reviews.

21 A $4 Epsom Salt Bath With Relaxing Lavender Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath With Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $4 See On Amazon This foaming bath soap is made with Epsom salt and lavender to soothe your muscles and calm your mind after a long day. It has more than 50,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating so you know anyone on your list will love it. Just add it to warm water for a relaxing bath that will give you a full-body calm.

22 This Outdoor Smart Plug That Can Be Controlled With An App Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon This smart, outdoor Wi-Fi outlet plug works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to connect your home for just $15. Plug anything into these outlets and control lights, appliances, or fans using just your voice or the free accompanying Kasa app. It features a waterproof cover that protects your devices from the weather. You can even use the app to schedule timers.

23 The Milk Frother That Makes Creamy Foam For Lattes Zulay Kitchen Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give the caffeine lover on your list this fun, affordable gadget: a handheld frother. The handheld milk frother creates rich, creamy foam in just a few seconds — perfect for making your own lattes. Just lower the steel whisk into your favorite coffee, matcha, or protein drink, and turn it on. To clean it, rinse it in hot water and let it dry on the included stand.

24 This Stainless Steel Tumbler To Keep Drinks Hot For Hours YETI Stainless Steel Tumbler Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here’s a gift you can’t go wrong with: a stainless steel tumbler from YETI. It holds 30 ounces of hot or cold beverages and is vacuum-sealed to keep it at the temperature you want for hours. It’s BPA-free and you can even toss it in the dishwasher. It comes in 28 colors, each with a YETI MagSlider Lid that limits spills.

25 The Affordable Hand Blender That Fits Inside Glasses Mueller Austria Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Amazon $32 See On Amazon This hand blender has a detachable shaft and can be used to effortlessly whisk, blend, or froth a variety of drinks, soups, and dips. It’s made of stainless steel and is compact enough to fit inside of glasses, bowls, pots, and even beakers. It has eight variable speeds and a non-slip grip that makes it easy to hold.

26 A Digital Food Scale For Measuring Ingredients GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale Amazon $11 See On Amazon Food preppers and cooks alike will love this digital food scale. It has an easy-to-read LED display that shows weight in both grams and ounces. It can hold up to 11 pounds at once and is slim and compact for storing. This digital scale has earned more than 117,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

27 The Vertical Cutlery Organizer That Saves Space Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give yourself the gift of organization with this compact cutlery organizer. This kitchen drawer organizer saves space by stacking your cutlery and keeping it orderly. It holds 24 pieces despite its slim design; however, your drawer will need to be at least 3.25 inches in height to accommodate both the organizer and the cutlery that goes in it, so be sure to measure before ordering this tray.

28 A Portable Lap Desk For Working From Anywhere LapGear Laptop Lap Desk Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for someone who works from home, snag one of these comfy portable lap desks. It fits laptops up to 15.6-inches and even has a place to hold your phone. The wrist rest both supports your hands and keeps your mouse or laptop from shifting around while you work. It’s also lightweight and much easier to store than a standard desk.

29 A Stainless Steel Tumbler That’s A Work Of Art Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler Amazon $20 See On Amazon This modern-looking tumbler is ideal for anyone who needs a little reminder to stay hydrated. The beautiful design features a matte finish, stainless steel bottle, and comes with both a flip lid and lid with a straw. This universal size fits in most cup holders and is lightweight to take with you while you run errands or travel.

30 This Battery-Powered Fabric Defuzzer To Renew Tired Pieces Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This fabric shaver will remove that stubborn fuzz on your sweaters, hats, and even your couch — leaving them looking brand new. It’s simple to use: just plug it in and let it fully charge, which usually takes about two hours. It will run for an hour on a full charge, picking up lint and any pilling on a variety of fabrics.

31 A Universal Socket Tool That Makes Improvements Easy Kusonkey Universal Socket Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Every homeowner should have one of these universal socket tools. It fits over hex nuts, hooks, eye and lag screws, bolt heads, and other various shape and sized objects to make adjustments more easily. It even comes with a drill bit attachment so you can use it with your drill. Bonus: it’s a lifesaver for removing stripped screws.

32 The Clothing Steamer You Can Pack On Vacation Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sure, this steamer was created for removing wrinkles from your clothes, but it works just as well on curtains in your home. One quick steam to your favorite curtains, right before everyone arrives, will instantly make your home look nicer. It takes about 15 seconds to heat up and will run for 15 continuous minutes. It is an Amazon #1 Best Seller in travel garment steamers and boasts more than 48,000 reviews, so you know this bad boy will get the job done.

33 These Fuzzy Slippers That Are Perfect For Cozy Days At Home Parlovable Furry Cross Band Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon For the homebody on your list, order them a pair of these fuzzy slippers, which have earned more than 17,000 reviews. They have a high-density memory foam insole that feels like a cloud, and a plush faux fur upper in a criss-cross band that is cozy but also leaves your toes exposed to avoid overheating. Choose from eight pretty colors.

34 A Classic Pair Of Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chunky gold earrings are the classic accessory for any wardrobe. This pair is plated in 14K gold and available in four lengths: 20, 30, 40, and 50 millimeters, as well as yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. The pair is free of nickel and lead and hypoallergenic for even the most sensitive ears.