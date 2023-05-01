This Wholesome Song About Being A Fish Is Taking Over TikTok

Fish are definitely having a moment on the internet right now. No, I’m not talking about Twitter’s takedown of Flounder’s makeover in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid (though that does help prove my point). Instead, there’s a song going viral on TikTok that imagines what it would like to be a fish, and artists and creators on the app are totally loving it. It’s more than just a catchy tune, though — the track has an even sweeter background than you think, so if you’re wondering what the inspiration behind the adorable ditty is, here’s what you need to know.

If the instantly-lovable song hasn’t made its way to your FYP yet, get ready to have it swimming in your head all day long. The trending sound was written by TikTok user and musician @hicorook and their partner Olivia Barton and was performed aucoustically in the now-viral video. Written on a day when @hicorook was feeling low, the high-energy song lyrics seem to be the songwriters’ attempt to cancel out the negative vibes.

“I was having a very emotional day, feeling insecure and out of place,” the artist wrote in the caption on April 11. “So I cried to Olivia and after feeling through it, we wrote this song in 10 minutes to remember the joy of being different.”

Because the song is so cheerful, you may not have picked up on the deeper meaning of the lyrics. But if you listen closely, the song’s messages of self-love and embracing individuality definitely come through. If you need a refresher, the lyrics are as follows:

If I were a fish and you caught me, you’d say, “look at that fish” / Shimmerin’ in the sun /

Such a rare one / can’t believe that you caught one.

If I were a fish and you caught me, you’d say “look at that fish” / Heaviest in the sea /

You’d win first prize if you caught me.

Why is everybody on the internet so mean? / Why is everybody so afraid of what they’ve never seen?

If I was scrolling through and I saw me / Flopping around and singing my song /

I’d say “damn, they’re cute” and sing along.

If I were a fish and you caught me, you’d say, “look at that fish.”

As of April 28, the video has over 2.6 million likes, and the sound has been used in nearly 20,000 TikToks. Many of those videos come from creators who were inspired to keep the song’s good vibes going by adding their own twist to the song, like @thebretcrowshow, who dueted the video to include a little electric bass ~flair~.

Meanwhile, dancing duo @cost_n_mayor created a dance to accompany the track, because if you’re going to have the song stuck in your head, you might as well dance it out.

Even the Texas Girls’ Choir (@tgc1962 on TikTok) hopped onto the trend with a rendition of the song that made the original creator cry.

Actor Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin) couldn’t resist releasing his own ukulele cover of the song, either.

From the catchy chorus to the touching metaphor, it’s no surprise why the fishy song has become TikTok’s latest obsession. If you can’t get enough of the charming tune, you’re in luck. The song was released on streaming services on April 21, so you can find the song under the name “if i were a fish” by corook wherever you listen to music.