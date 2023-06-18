If You Have A Dog Or Cat, This Genius Upgrade Can Make Your Life So Much Easier

If you have a dog or cat, you know that feeding them can be a messy, frustrating, wasteful business. What you may not know — and will surely add to your anguish — is that if kibble is not properly stored, it can start to lose its nutritional value and flavor. If you’ve ever had your fur baby happily chow down on their food one day only to turn their nose up at it the next, it’s possible that they’re not being picky eaters but picking up on the fact that their food has started to spoil.

Luckily, a new high-tech solution has hit the market that’s basically the Rolls Royce of pet feeders (and apparently the first of its kind in the US). Designed for cats and dogs, the app-controlled SPACE Automatic Pet Feeder by PETLIBRO — creators of smart, design-savvy solutions for pets — is chic and cleverly engineered with vacuum-seal technology that aims to lock in nutrients and flavor while shielding against mildew, mold, and pests. All that while also automatically delivering the perfect portion on a pre-set schedule which you can control from your phone.

Fast Facts

Made for dogs and cats

Vaccum-sealed food storage system

Automated feeding controlled via app

Holds 34 cups (or 7 pounds) of kibble

Compatible with kibble 2-18 millimeters in diameter

Bowl is 187 millimeters wide by 48 millimeters deep

4 adjustable feet to prevent tipping

20% off when you use the promo code PLAF107 at checkout

In contrast to traditional pet feeders that often leave kibble exposed to air which can lead to oxidation, increased acidity, and even mold (which can upset your baby’s tummy and make them sick), PETLIBRO’s SPACE Automatic Pet Feeder has an enclosed food tank that has a genius 2-in-1 vacuum-sealed storage system designed to remove the air and extract active oxygen from kibble. This air-tight environment also helps safeguard your pet's digestive health by locking out pathogens and pets and preserving the vitamins and fats your pet needs for a healthy immune system and gorgeous glossy coat. According to the brand, it actually sends the food into "sleep” mode, so it retains its original shape, nutritional value, and flavor.

Then, there’s the app — which any busy pet parent will love. Via the app, you can select your desired amount of kibble and schedule mealtimes to completely automate feeding time. You’ll also get reports and notifications on your app around meal times and when it’s time to refill. And get this: You can even record a 10-second message to call your dog and cat to the dinner table.

Another great thing about the SPACE Automatic Pet Feeder is the large-capacity tank — which holds 34 cups or 7 pounds of kibble — making the feeder a godsend for multi-cat households or hungry dogs. According to their site, the tank capacity has room to provide two cats with food for nearly 30 days without refilling.

The PETLIBRO SPACE Automatic Pet Feeder is priced at $199.99 and officially launches today. If you’re looking to preserve the nutrients and flavor of your pet’s food, deliver the perfect portion size, and have the freedom and convenience of knowing your baby is well-fed — even when you’re not at home — then you’re going to want to add this automatic feeder to your cart asap before it inevitably sells out.