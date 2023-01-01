If You Have A Dog, You're Wasting Money If You Haven't Tried Any Of These Clever Things

With millions of pet products on the market, it’s hard to tell which ones are actually worth the money. From dog treats to accessories, grooming gadgets, and beyond, part of being a pet owner means discovering the clever items that will keep our dogs safe, happy, and healthy. But sometimes, if you aren’t purchasing the right products, you could be spending more money than necessary.

Ahead, keep scrolling to check out these affordable Amazon buys that will not only benefit your dog when it comes to their safety and health, but they’ll also keep your pup entertained during playtime — all well helping you save cash in the long run.

1 This Hands-Free Leash Perfect For Your Morning Run SparklyPets Hands-Free Dog Leash Amazon $22 See On Amazon This hands-free leash is a dream for pet owners who love to go on runs, walks, or hikes. The belt is adjustable up to 47 inches and easily secures to the leash with sturdy stainless-steel clips. You can choose to use it as a hands-free leash, or convert it to a standard leash depending on the kind of walk you’re taking. Choose from eight vibrant colors, including metallic gold.

2 A Puzzle Food Bowl That Encourages Slow Eating Leash Boss Slow Feeder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Available in three sizes for pups both big and small, this slow-feeder dog bowl will help make sure your pup doesn’t eat their food too fast for healthier digestion. It’s made from a non-slip rubber that will keep the bowl in place and prevent it from sliding. The best part? It can be thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

3 This Free Range Leash That’s Ideal For Training Leash Boss Free Range Dog Leash Amazon $27 See On Amazon This free-range leash makes training a breeze. You can adjust the length from 20 to 50 feet, giving your dog the ultimate freedom while still keeping them safe. The handle is designed to help prevent rope burn, setting it apart from other leashes. It’s made from strong and durable nylon material and is designed for medium to large dogs.

4 This Dog Treat Pouch That You Can Wear On Your Waist Leashboss Dog Treat Pouch Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, pet owners love that they can wear this dog treat pouch around their waist for easy access. It features a drawstring closure to keep the treats from spilling out and also comes with a waste bag dispenser. The front mesh pocket is ideal for storing your phone and wallet, making it easier than ever to fit all of your essentials in one place.

5 A Top-Rated Gadget That Helps You Apply Paste Between Wrinkles Squishface Silicone Dog Wrinkle Paste Applicator Amazon $7 See On Amazon Squishy-faced breeds, like pugs, may be adorable — but giving them a good clean is no easy feat. This silicone wrinkle cleaner is a unique tool that helps deliver wrinkle paste to your pup without the mess. Even better, it’s easy to wash in hot and soapy water when you’re all done. It’s four inches long to seamlessly cover hard-to-reach areas and is made from a flexible rubber for added comfort.

6 This Sturdy Collar Ideal For Smaller Pups Active Pets Quick Release Dog Collar Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your pup secure with this breathable collar made for smaller dogs. What makes this collar different? “They are lightweight and don't drag on my dog's neck,” said one reviewer. “I have three little dogs and I use these to attach my contact info if they are lost.” The collar is available in seven different sizes and is easily adjustable to fit all different types of dogs. It’s designed from a durable nylon material that won’t chew through.

7 This Splash Mat That Will Help Keep Your Kitchen Floors Clean Leash Boss Feeding Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s no secret your pet can get excited when it comes to dinner time. Keep the mess off the floors with this nonslip waterproof pet food mat that neatly sits underneath your dog bowls. This is more or less a placemat for your pup. It comes in four solid colors and three different sizes ranging from medium to XX-Large. It’s also dishwasher safe, making for even easier cleanup.

8 This Incredibly Soft Dog Bed That Works To Help Calm Uneasiness Active Pets Plush Dog Bed Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give your dog the coziest night of rest with this plush calming dog bed. It’s made from an incredibly soft and comfortable fabric that will help them feel safe, warm, and secure. The design features raised sides to protect your dog’s head and neck for ample support. One customer said, “My new pup loves his bed. He snuggles right up in it all the time, easy to machine wash — came out of the wash great, no issues so far.”

9 These Savory Dog Treats With A Parmesan-Cheese Flavor Rocco & Roxie Parmesan Treats Amazon $13 See On Amazon These healthy biscuits are more or less the Michelin star of dog treats. Made from fresh and natural ingredients, combining bacon, oats, cheddar, rosemary, and parmesan, your pet won’t be able to get enough of their flavorful crunch. The treats also come in other savory flavors, like baked salmon and roasted duck.

10 A Pet Nail Clipper To Cut Your Dog’s Nails With Ease Hertzko Pet Nail Clipper and Trimmer Amazon $9 See On Amazon There are a lot of reasons why pet owners love this nail-clipper set. For starters, the clippers have an anti-slip grip to keep your hand comfortable while trimming your dog’s nails. Next, the blade is made from strong stainless steel that will make sure each cut is even. The set even comes with a nail file to help complete your dog’s at-home manicure.

11 A Dog Seatbelt To Help Keep Your Pet Safe In The Car Active Pets Dog Car Harness (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Designed to help keep your pup safe during long drives, this dog seatbelt harness is essential. The strap length can be adjusted from 19 to 32 inches, giving your pup the option to comfortably lay, sit, or stand. One Amazon reviewer said, “The quality is good and they are very adjustable. I had my boy jump up in the front while I was driving once and decided I never want to go through that again!” You can get it in one of four colors.

12 This Genius Chicken-Scented Squeaky Chew Ball Playology Squeaky Dog Ball Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your pup is a heavy chewer, this squeaky chew toy is well worth the investment. It’s scented from all-natural chicken and helps keep your pet engaged for up to seven times longer than a regular toy. It comes in three sizes and a couple of different flavors aside from chicken, including beef, cheese, and peanut butter.

13 A Pet Car Seat Cover That Will Help Your Interior Remain Hair-Free Active Pets Back Seat Cover Amazon $36 See On Amazon Avoid fur shedding and keep your car clean with this pet car seat cover. The buckle fasteners and seat anchors secure to the headrests to keep the cover securely in place. The cover has more than 34,000 five-star reviews, one from an Amazon reviewer who wrote, "Seems to ease his anxiety in the car. My dog usually stands the whole drive and tries to get in [the] front seat. He stayed in the back and was quiet for the hour trip.”

14 This Pet Hair Remover With Nearly 100,000 5-Star Reviews ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See On Amazon Dubbed a best-seller on Amazon, thousands upon thousands of reviewers say this pet hair remover is the best on the market. Whether it’s clothing, furniture, or car seats that need a clean, simply roll the ChomChom back and forth to seamlessly trap hair. The best part? It’s totally reusable and doesn’t require adhesive roller sheets.

15 An Anti-Scratch Guard That’ll Help Protect Your Walls & Doors PROTECTO Door Protector Amazon $38 See On Amazon Avoid ruining the walls and doors around your home with this plastic anti-scratch guard. It’s available in two different sizes and takes minimal effort to install. The adhesive design works on most materials ranging from wood to glass, and can also be used outdoors. One reviewer said it even got her dog to stop scratching. “Our puppy stopped scratching the door after a few weeks. Worked great!” they exclaimed.

16 This Interactive Dog Puzzle That Dispenses Treats TRIXIE Interactive Windmill Dog Puzzle Amazon $17 See On Amazon This interactive dog puzzle makes it easy to ensure your pet is getting the mental stimulation they need. The toy makes your pup work hard to dispense treats, with two different challenge levels that will keep your pet entertained for hours. "My dogs love working these puzzle boxes. We use them as a training reward, and this really helps keep the dogs engaged waiting for a release to go get a treat from the puzzles," stated one of the more than 35,000 five-star Amazon reviews.

17 A Cozy Coat For Your Dog That Will Keep Them Warm All Winter Long Kuoser Reversible Dog Coat Amazon $25 See On Amazon A cozy coat that will keep your dog warm throughout the colder months is a must, especially when it comes to smaller pups. This reversible style has a best-selling stamp of approval and comes in eight different flannel colors. It’s crafted from waterproof material and is lined with double-layer fleece. Snag it in any size ranging from X-Small to 3X-Large.

18 A Durable Dog Crate That Comes In 7 Different Sizes MidWest Homes for Pets Dog Kennel Amazon $42 See On Amazon This dog crate is one of the most versatile options on the market. It’s available in seven different sizes and can be bought with either a single or double door. It’s quick to assemble and can also easily collapse down for compact transportation. Pet owners love that it has a leak-proof and removable plastic pan that can be thrown in the dishwasher for a seamless cleanup.

19 These Best-Selling Dog Treats That Improve Oral Care Greenies Natural Dental Dog Treats Amazon $37 See On Amazon Prioritizing your pet’s oral care is a must when it comes to being a dog owner. These dental dog treats make it easy to keep your dog’s teeth clean, leaving their breath smelling fresh. The brand recommends giving your dog one of these treats per day to support healthy gums. They are formulated with all-natural ingredients and are packed with minerals, vitamins, and nutrients.

20 A Flavorful Chew Ring Toy That Can Help Reduce Anxiety Nylabone Textured Dog Chew Ring Toy See On Amazon $10 See On Amazon This long-lasting chew toy can help reduce your dog’s anxiety and calm their stress. The unique ring shape is easy for your pet to grip and is durable enough for even the most aggressive chewers. It’s made with a mix of savory flavors that will keep your dog entertained for a long period of time. “He will chew on it for hours and it is still intact! Best toy purchase by far,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

21 These Soft Chews That Promote Healthy Digestion Vetnique Labs Anal Gland Soft Chews Amazon $21 See On Amazon Fiber is an essential part of any diet, and these probiotic soft chews make it easy to support your dog’s digestive health and glands. With an impressive best-seller stamp and over 24,000 five-star reviews, pet owners love that this formula is made from all-natural ingredients. It’s available in three flavors that any dog would love, including peanut butter, duck and bacon, and pork liver.

22 This Allergy-Friendly Pet Shampoo That’s Formulated With Oatmeal Wahl Dry Skin & Itch Relief Dog Shampoo Amazon $8 See On Amazon Formulated from oatmeal and made with coconut, lime, and verbena, this pet-friendly shampoo has earned itself a best-seller stamp of approval. It will leave your pup's fur feeling clean and moisturized, while also relieving itch. Reviewers love how gentle it is for irritated skin. One five-star reviewer wrote, “It’s gentle for sensitive skin, does not irritate or dry out the delicate areas that cause itching. And the scent it leaves behind on the fur is lovely to smell.”

23 A Fountain Water Dispenser That Makes Drinking Water More Fun Veken Fountain Water Dispenser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Encourage your pet to drink more water with this fountain water dispenser. It has a triple filtration system that filters out activated carbon and unwanted ions to make sure the water is safe and healthy. One of the most unique features is the LED light, so you can see how much water your dog is drinking and when you need to refill. It even comes in four colors to best match your home.

24 This Portable Paw Washer That Gently Cleans Your Pup’s Paws Dexas Portable Dog Paw Washer Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an effective way to clean your dog’s paws, this portable paw washer is an add-to-cart must. After adding water to the container, the flexible bristles gently clean your pet’s paws from mud and other inevitable dirt that gets picked up along the way. The compact design is great for taking on hikes or long morning walks. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

25 A Deshedding Tool To Eliminate Unnecessary Trips To The Groomer FURminator Undercoat Deshedding Tool Amazon $25 See On Amazon Skip extra trips to the groomer and invest in this de-shedding tool to remove loose hair. This grooming gadget reduces shedding by up to 90% and safely controls hair without cutting your dog’s skin or undercoat. The brand notes that the tool should only be used on totally dry fur and works best after washing and drying. It’s racked up an impressive 4.7-star rating and has over 16,000 five-star reviews. Make sure you choose the right size and type for your pup to get the best results.

26 These Adorable Buttons That Teach Your Dog How To Communicate Hunger for Words Talking Pet Buttons (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Hunger for Words talking dog button set is a great method for teaching your pet how to express their needs. Whether it’s communicating that they are hungry, want to play outside, or go to the bathroom, these buttons make connecting with your pet a breeze. “This product is an amazing tool to use to train your dog to go out, play, to pretty much do whatever you want,” said one reviewer. “It’s like their way of communicating to you. Great product.” Another person explained, “My dog loves his ‘I love you’ button the most! He pushes it over and over rapidly, and gets very excited because it means tummy rubs for him.”

27 This Best-Selling Indoor Agility Training Kit To Give Your Dog Exercise Outward Hound Dog Agility Training Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This agility training kit is the most efficient way to make sure your dog is staying active indoors. It promotes ample mental and physical exercise with three fun obstacles that will leave your dog entertained and engaged all day long. The kit is lightweight and portable, so you can take it with you on trips or on a doggy play date.

28 This Dog Breath Freshener That Over 15,000 People Love TropiClean Dog Dental Water Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 15,000 five-star reviews, pet owners are raving about this breath freshener that leaves your dog’s mouth feeling fresh and smelling good. All you have to do is add half of a capful to your dog's water bowl, and you’re set. It comes in six different health options, including advanced whitening, skin health support, and digestive support, to best support the issue you’re trying to tackle.

29 This No-Chew Spray That Will Prevent Your Dogs From Chewing On Furniture Grannick's No Chew Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your dog loves to chew furniture, shoes, and other things around the house you want to avoid, this Apple No Chew Spray is a favorite amongst experts and pet owners. It’s safe for all dogs, even puppies, and will teach your dog to keep away. It’s also a good way to keep dogs away from their own injuries so that they heal faster. One pet owner on Amazon dubbed this the “best thing since sliced bread.”