If You Have Any Of These Gross Problems Around Your Home, You'll Wish You Knew About These Clever Things Sooner

When you fall behind on home maintenance tasks, your house can get pretty yucky, pretty quickly. But a few simple hacks will keep your home in tip-top shape with minimal effort. Trust me, if you have any of these gross problems around your home, you’ll wish you knew these clever things sooner.

From moisture in the bathroom to holes in the drywall, these Amazon picks are here to save the day. You’ll wonder how you ever survived without some of these inventive solutions — many of which cost less than you’d expect. You’ll quickly fill up your cart without hurting your budget.

No need to feel embarrassed about some of your home’s less desirable qualities. The solution might be as simple as ordering a new peach-infused kitchen scrubber or upgrading your plunger. Whatever the problem, Amazon has genius solutions.

1 Water Pooling On The Bathroom Floor That Can Lead To Mildew Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal with Drip Rail Amazon $20 See On Amazon Maintaining moisture is a top priority in any bathroom and luckily there’s an easy way to do it. By simply installing this shower door seal you can avoid leaks. These low-priced seals prevent bigger leaks from taking place, which could lead to mold and mildew. They can be cut to fit your exact shower specifications.

2 Residue From Decals That Make Surfaces Sticky Whizzy Wheel Car Decal and Sticker Remover Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tired of old bumper stickers — or worse — the remnants of an old bumper sticker? Try this drill adapter that makes sticky decals disappear. The unique wheel attaches to a drill adapter that gently spins to wipe away stickers without damaging the paint on surfaces. The soft rubber material is safe to use on cars, trucks, RVs, boats, motorcycles, or windows. No need for heavy-duty chemicals when the whizzy wheel wipes away stickers easily.

3 Litter Left Behind Even After You Clean The Box iPrimio Sifter w/ Deep Shovel Litter Scoop Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s no point in cleaning out the litter box if you’re going to accidentally leave clumps inside. This deep shovel litter scoop gets the nasty job of cleaning litter boxes done in less time and with less effort. The scoop has a tapered front edge that’s perfect for clearing out the corners of your box and it boasts more than 2,000 reviews.

4 Stubborn Pet Odors Linger In Your Home ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $38 See On Amazon Pets are messy, and cleaning up after them can be a gross task. Make sure you have this odor-eliminating spray on hand to make clean-up significantly easier. It helps to get rid of odors from urine, feces, vomit, and more, leaving nothing but a refreshing, citrusy aroma behind. The 24-ounce bottle is sure to last you a long time, and this set even includes a UV flashlight that helps you locate invisible stains. The under-$40 kit has earned over 100,000 positive ratings from shoppers.

5 Oil & Grease Splatter On Walls & Ceilings Every Time You Cook BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $14 See On Amazon Odds are you don’t wipe down your ceiling on a regular basis, which means there are inevitably food and oil splatters from cooking. This splatter screen keeps your mess contained inside the pan. The 11.5-inch screen can also be used as a strainer, steamer, or cooking rack. The rust-proof strainer is made of stainless steel and extra fine mesh that stops most splashes — and can keep you safe.

6 Bits Of Litter Can Be Found All Over The House Small Cat Litter Trapper by iPrimio Amazon $28 See On Amazon After your cat does their business, do they leave proof of it by tracking litter all over your floor? The simplest solution is to place one of these cat litter mats underneath their boxes, so it traps litter and can easily be shaken clean into your trash bin. The anti-slip mat is waterproof and features a dual-layer design that keeps excess litter trapped below the surface to prevent cross-contamination.

7 A Mattress Vulnerable To Stains SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector Amazon $48 See On Amazon Mattresses are put through a lot, so make sure you protect yours with a waterproof mattress protector like this zippered option. It’s ultra soft and noiseless under your sheets for a comfortable sleep that will ease your mind. This set comes in nine sizes and five depths to accommodate mattresses between 6- and 18-inches thick. The protector stands up against dust, mites, and water.

8 Stale-Tasting Coffee Because The Keurig Needs A Deep-Cleaning K&J Replacement Keurig Starter Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your coffee has been tasting stale lately, it may be time to replace your Keurig's filtration system and this starter kit comes with everything you need. It’s compatible with K200, K250, K35, and K-compact Brewers, and comes with a filter holder and six new water filters. The kit has garnered more than 14,000 reviews, with one reviewer even calling this “a must-have for Keurig owners.”

9 A Messy & Disorganized Closet Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Wrinkled clothes and a chaotic closet are easy problems to fix: add this hanging closet organizer that offers a shocking amount of space. The foldable organizer includes five shelves for storing undergarments, jeans, accessories, or even diapers. It has a durable hanger that’s ready to hang in your closet. It comes in four colors and the non-woven fabric won’t rip or snag.

10 The Dryer Is Filled With Lint Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. This kit has earned more than 28,000 reviews, including this one: “Easy to use, easy to set up and I’m guessing my dryer will be not only safer but more efficient. [...].”

11 A Smelly Washing Machine That Makes Clothing Less Than Fresh Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you aren’t occasionally cleaning your washing machine, you are leaving dirt and grime behind that can affect your washer’s efficiency. These washing machine cleaning tablets remove residue and will work in both front and top-load washers, as well as HE washing machines. Each package comes with six tablets and the manufacturer recommends using them monthly. They have an astounding Amazon following, with more than 180,000 reviews.

12 Spoiled Produce In Your Fridge Dualplex® Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Just tossing your produce bags into the fridge is sure to end in spoiled veggies and mysterious odors. Instead, try these fridge liners that you can cut to size and place in fruit and veggie drawers to extend the life of your produce. The foam liners allow air to circulate, which keeps produce crisp, and they are free of BPAs, PVC, and phthalates. Each set comes with six liners.

13 The Drain Is Clogged With Hair & Debris TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon No one likes cleaning out the drain, especially if you (or someone you live with) have long hair. Prevent the nauseating task of cleaning by installing this mushroom-shaped drain protector. The hair catcher nestles inside of your drain, so it won’t pop up and float in your tub. The TubShroom won’t block water flow and boasts more than 110,000 reviews.

14 Ceiling Fans Are Covered In Dust Estilo Ceiling & Fan Duster Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say goodbye to dusty ceiling fans and dangerous ladders. Instead, clean your fan with this duster designed specifically for fan blades. The detachable microfiber head extends from 27 to 47 inches and can be washed between uses. The brush’s fluffy fibers trap dust and allergens to help make your home look better and feel more comfortable.

15 Dingy-Looking Grout Brings Down The Look Of Your Bathroom Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over time, no matter how much you scrub, your tile and grout can look dingy and dirty. Save your back and instead of scrubbing those floors again, give them a quick makeover with these clever grout pens. It has earned more than 25,000 reviews and the title of Amazon’s #1 best-seller in tile grout for how easily it transforms your tile. For just $9, the grout and sealant combo restores your bathroom. Choose from a narrow or wide tip depending on your tile size. One pen can cover up to 150 feet of grout.

16 Dirt Tracks From The Outside To Your Inside Floors SlipToGrip Universal Doormat Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep mud, water, and snow outside with an anti-slip doormat like this one. The indoor or outdoor mat has a low profile, ideal for entryways, and is made of polypropylene that dries quickly and traps dirt. The unique design provides comfort, in all weather conditions, and is so easy to clean — just hose it down. It’s available in two sizes and seven colors.

17 Pet Food Can Be Found In Every Corner Of The Kitchen Active Pets Dog Bowl Set Amazon $0 See On Amazon I love my dogs, but mealtime can be pretty messy. These stainless steel pet food bowls come with silicone mats that feature a raised edge that traps stray food or water. They’re available in four sizes for any dog breed or to follow your pet as they grow. The skid-resistant mat is dishwasher-safe so you can rest easy knowing the bowls and the area around the bowls will stay clean.

18 A Stale-Smelling Dishwasher Affects The Freshness Of Your Dishes Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon You may not think about cleaning your dishwasher — it’s self-cleaning right? While that may be true, it’s still a good idea to use one of these dishwasher cleaner tablets to remove lime and mineral buildup so that those odors don’t carry over to dishes, glasses, and stemware. The tablets are safe to use once a month in both stainless steel and plastic tub dishwashers.

19 The Sofa Has Been Scratched To Bits By Your Cat Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Does your kitty like scratching the corner of your stunning couch? Try these budget-friendly cat scratch deterrents to keep their scratching at bay. The shields, which come in a pack of six, are transparent (so they won’t take away from your room’s aesthetic) and they stay on with simple screw pins. This popular pick has more than 11,000 reviews.

20 Produce Turns Bad After You Cut & Try To Store It Food Huggers Silicone Food Savers (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Say farewell to half-eaten avocados going bad. These clever and effective silicone stretch pods keep veggies and snacks fresher, for longer — even after they’ve been cut. The five-pack of food huggers come in a variety of sizes to fit over bowls or produce halves.

21 Cross-Contamination Is A Risk If You’re Using One Cutting Board For Everything Seville Classics Bamboo Wood Cutting Board Amazon $35 See On Amazon This cutting board is both beautiful and designed with your cooking habits in mind. The bamboo cutting board comes with seven color-coded mats to keep meats, cheeses, or vegetables separate as you prepare them, which can reduce the risk of cross-contamination. The mats are BPA-free and fit snugly into the surface of the cutting board. The sustainably sourced cutting board is sturdy and even makes a great gift.

22 Sticky Walls Or Surfaces That Are Hard To Clean With A Sponge STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have tough messes, these extra-thick magic cleaning sponges will get the job done. They are twice as thick as traditional cleaning sponges and are designed with melamine that is dense enough to clean but gentle enough for your walls and surfaces. You can use this sponge on surfaces as diverse as leather, marble, steel, walls, chairs, bathtubs — you name it. This pack of 20 sponges will keep you stocked and ready for when messes hit.

23 Mildew Accumulates On Plush Bath Mats Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Avoid common mold traps and make your bathroom smell fresher by swapping fabric bathmats for this genius bamboo bath mat instead. The mat both looks chic and dries quickly. It’s nonslip, lightweight, and features rubber padding on the underside to prevent it from sliding around.

24 Scratched-Up Hardwood Floors From Shifting Chairs aneaseit Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These silicone chair leg covers protect both your chairs and your floors without distracting from either’s beauty. The clear covers slip on over your chair legs and have a felt bottom that makes it easy to slide across floors without worrying about scratching. This pack includes 16 covers and is available in several colors.

25 Walls With Holes In Them Erase-A-Hole The Original Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $12 See On Amazon Quickly fix drywall holes left behind by the previous owners with this drywall repair putty. The $12 fix has a unique applicator that makes it a breeze to fill in holes and cracks in your walls, even if they’re wood or plaster. The heavyweight compound matches drywall and can be used with just one hand. Once it dries, it’s ready for paint.

26 Dirty Dishes And Glasses End Up Back In Your Cabinets cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make sure everyone in the house is on the same page and knows to run the dishwasher at night with one of these dishwasher magnets. The reversible sign indicates whether the dishes are clean or dirty and looks chic with an adorable font so it only adds to your decor. No more wasted energy re-running clean dishes or washing them at inefficient times.

27 Moldy-Smelling Sponges Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubber Amazon $12 See On Amazon Eliminate tough, cooked-on messes with this gentle scrubber that’s safe for your pots and pans. The silicone scrubber is infused with peach fragrance to leave a clean, pleasant odor behind. Unlike ordinary sponges, it’s non-absorbing so it dries quickly between uses to prevent mold from forming in your scrubber. This pack includes three scrubbers for under $12.

28 Fingerprints And Dust Cover Stainless Steel Appliances Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stainless steel appliances make a statement in your kitchen, but they also attract dirt and fingerprints so easily. This stainless steel cleaner creates a transparent coating over the surface of stainless steel to protect against fingerprints, water stains, dirt, and dust. It leaves a streak-free finish and can also be used on chrome or aluminum surfaces to keep them looking fresh and new.

29 Hard Water Stains Make Tubs & Sinks Look Dirty Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon Say goodbye to seemingly impossible-to-get-rid-of hard water stains with this hard stain remover spray that costs less than $20. The industrial-strength cleaner takes stains, spots, and rust out including years of hard mineral buildup. The formula is so powerful, you’ll barely have to scrub to see clean surfaces on toilets or shower doors.

30 Grease And Food Spills Get Caked Onto Oven Racks ThreadNanny Oven Liners Amazon $12 See On Amazon Protect your oven for the long term by using these oven liners to keep racks clean. This set includes two liners that you can trim to fit your oven, toaster, or microwave. Place them at the bottom of these appliances to catch any grease drips and food that would normally end up stuck on racks. The affordable liners are made of fiberglass and can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, plus they are dishwasher-safe, so they’re a breeze to clean.

31 Food Accidentally Spills Onto Messy Fridge Shelves Greenco Clear Bins (Set of 8) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These clear BPA-free plastic storage bins will keep your pantry and fridge organized and prevent messy food spills, so shelves will stay cleaner as a result. Their sturdy and transparent design makes finding what you need easy and they have convenient handles. This set of eight bins is perfect for storing produce, canned foods, beverages, and also items like toys and dish towels.

32 Unwanted Odors In Closets Or Your Fridge Vitscan Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These bamboo charcoal bags are a clever way to eliminate unwanted odors anywhere. They absorb stenches in your closet, drawers, kitchen, and more. They are compact and easy to store where you need them. Plus, you can put them in the sun for two hours to recharge them so you’ll get plenty of uses out of each bag.

33 A Germ-Ridden Plunger And Toilet Cleaner Are Stored On Your Floor mDesign Toilet Bowl Brush Cleaner and Plunger Amazon $27 See On Amazon A toilet plunger and brush are a bathroom necessity but can be a huge source of bacteria in your space. This discrete option is hygienic, sleek, and includes a stand that elevates it off your floor. This option comes with a durable brush with strong nylon bristles that deep cleans the toughest-to-reach spots, along with a commercial-grade plunger that unclogs even the toughest drains.

34 Shower Liners Get Moldy If They Aren’t Changed Frequently Barossa Shower Curtain With Snap-In Liner Amazon $27 See On Amazon No need to mess with a decorative shower curtain and a liner when you can opt for a dual option like this. The cotton waffle knit curtain is high-end, reminiscent of a hotel shower curtain, and features the ability to snap in a fabric liner. That way when it needs a clean, you can easily un-snap the liner and wash it. This curtain features a mesh window at the top to allow light to come through and it has earned nearly 8,000 reviews.