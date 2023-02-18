If You Like Awesome Sh*t, You'll Love These Cheap Things That Make You Look So Much Better

When you look good, you feel good — the only trick is finding ways to make yourself look good without spending too much money. Luckily, I’ve put together this list of cheap, awesome things that can help you look so much better. From exfoliating body scrubs to serums that leave your hair feeling oh-so-smooth, there’s a little something for everybody in here.

But if you want to see more? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 A Bucket Of Pink Sand That Can Help Soften Skin Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Smoothing Body Sand Organic Exfoliating Body Scrub Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dry, rough skin is no match for this bucket of Australian pink sand, as it can help exfoliate away flakes from all over your body. Biodegradable mica glitter leaves your skin with a subtle shimmer, while macadamia oil helps hydrate any dry spots. What’s not to love?

2 This Purifying Cleanser That Also Helps Hydrate Skin Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Deep Pore Cleanser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for a facial cleanser that won’t dry out your skin? Search no further than this deep pore cleanser from Sand & Sky. It’s made with a blend of nourishing antioxidants and vitamin C, helping leave your face feeling oh-so-smooth while simultaneously clearing out your pores. The formula is also cruelty-free, as well as suitable for most types of skin.

3 A Brightening Face Scrub Formulated With Turmeric, Manuka Honey, & More Minimo Glow Lemon Cake Skin Brightening Face Scrub for Dark Spots Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether your skin is oily, dry, or sensitive, this scrub is formulated with a blend of gentle ingredients that shouldn't leave you feeling irritated. Organic turmeric, cinnamon, and raw manuka honey work to brighten your complexion, while lemon extract works to gently exfoliate where needed. One reviewer even wrote, “I’ve only used it twice and my face is glowing.”

4 The Hydrating Cream That Helps Soften Tough Cuticles Onsen Japanese Cuticle Conditioner Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon Aloe vera, shea butter, and vitamin E are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find listed on this cuticle cream. Results are typically visible after just a few minutes — and the precision applicator tip helps prevent any drips when dabbing it onto your fingers.

5 These Exfoliating Peels That Fit Feet Of All Sizes Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Consider these peels a total game-changer when it comes to achieving smooth, soft feet. They’re made with a blend of fruit acids and extracts, allowing them to exfoliate away that rough outer layer of the skin — and the booties are large enough to fit up to a men’s size 11. Plus, the lightweight lemongrass scent leaves you smelling oh-so-fresh.

6 The Derma Rollers With Over 23,000 Glowing Reviews Sdara Skincare Derma Roller (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s no need to shell out for an expensive microdermabrasion session when you can simply use these rollers at home. Hundreds of ultra-tiny needles work to exfoliate your skin, stimulate blood flow, as well as shrink the appearance of pores — and many reviewers raved about how they’re able to “see a difference.”

7 A Tube Of Tinted Chapstick That’s Available In Tons Of Warm Shades Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Vegan, creamy, and nourishing — this tube of chapstick hits all the right notes. It glides onto the skin with just a few gentle swipes, helping hydrate your pout without leaving you feeling sticky. You also have the choice of 15 different tints, ranging from dewy rose to warm caramel.

8 This Trio Of Face Masks That Cover All The Bases I DEW CARE Mini Scoops Skincare Trio Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not sure what your complexion needs? These face masks are a good place to start. Each order comes with three: one for brightening, one for hydrating, and another for smoothing skin. They also contain a variety of ingredients, ranging from soothing aloe to exfoliating strawberry seeds.

9 The Magnifying Makeup Mirror With A Helpful LED Backlight Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Doing your makeup in poor lighting can lead to less-than-stellar results, so why not let this mirror help you out? The center panel features an LED backlight so that you can make sure the foundation matches perfectly, while two panels on the side offer two- and three-times magnification — just in case you need to make sure those winged eyeliner tips are 100% even.

10 A Whitening Toothpaste That Contains No Fluoride Cali White Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this toothpaste made without any fluoride or peroxide, but it’s also vegan as well as gluten-free. Activated charcoal works to gently whiten teeth, while organic coconut oil helps erase tough stains and remove stubborn plaque. Plus, there’s even a little xylitol in there to give it a pleasant taste.

11 This Ring That Makes Nail Polish Application So Much Easier tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pop your polish bottle into this wearable holder, then slip it onto your fingers — and voila. As long as you don’t flip your hand upside-down, you won’t have to worry about the polish getting knocked over or spilling. It’s designed to fit any polish bottle, and the silicone material stretches to fit fingers of nearly any shape or size.

12 A Setting Spray That Helps Lock In Your Makeup Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don’t risk your makeup wearing off halfway through the day — instead, lock it into place using this setting spray. It only takes a few spritzes to help prevent smudging, creasing, and fading. The formula is also cruelty-free, and many reviewers appreciated how “a little goes a long way.”

13 These Metallic Flakes That’ll Upgrade Your At-Home Manicures Roxy Epoxy Gold Silver Copper Metallic Foil Flakes (3 Jars) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These metallic flakes can be used on your nails to help make your manicures shine. Each order includes three colors: gold, silver, and rose gold. And since you only need a few flakes to make a big impact, these three jars should be enough to last you through multiple projects — whether you’re painting your nails or completing a DIY project.

14 The Beauty Sponges Made Without Latex Beauty Bakerie Black Egg-cellence Beauty Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike some beauty sponges, these ones are made without any latex. They’re great for smoothing contour, blending foundation, or even dabbing setting powder — and all six even come packaged in a cute little egg carton for safekeeping. One customer wrote, “So impressed! It feels amazing and absorbs so much more product.”

15 A Cooling Ice Mask That Can Help Soothe Inflammation Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask Gel + Jade Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep this gel mask in the fridge, and it’ll always be ready to help you cool down after a long, stressful day. It’s great for helping soothe away inflammation, and each order even includes a facial roller made with cooling jade stone that can help detox your complexion.

16 This Ice Roller That Stays Colder For Longer Elizabeth Mott Facial Ice Roller Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whereas some ice rollers warm up quickly once taken out of the fridge, this one retains its cold temperature for at least 15 minutes, if not longer. It’s great for helping minimize redness, calm irritation, as well as shrink the appearance of pores — and the detachable head allows for easy cleaning when dirty.

17 A Quick-Drying Top Coat That Leaves Nails Glossy AF ella+mila Fast-Drying Top Coat Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t have time to wait around for your nails to dry? This top coat not only helps prevent your polish from chipping but also helps it dry extra quickly. In fact, it only takes about three minutes for four separate coats to dry — and the formula contains zero acetone or formaldehyde.

18 The Makeup Eraser That Doesn’t Need Cleanser MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no cleanser necessary when you’re using this makeup eraser — just get it damp with water, and it’ll gently wipe away everything from foundation to waterproof mascara. And once it’s too dirty to use? Simply toss it into the wash for a quick clean, and you’ll be able to reuse it as many times as you like.

19 A Body Brush That Can Help Stimulate Blood Circulation MainBasics Dry Body Brush Exfoliating Body Scrubber Amazon $8 See On Amazon With its stiff boar bristles and small massage nodes, this body brush is just as good at exfoliating away flakes as it is at massaging your skin. Using it can even help stimulate blood circulation, and there’s also a canvas strap on the back to help you keep a firm grip as you rub yourself down.

20 This Nail Polish Remover Made Without Acetone Ella+Mila Soy Nail Polish Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon The acetone in most nail polish removers can dry your skin out, so why not treat yourself with this acetone-free version? It’s fortified with vitamins A, C, and E, all of which help promote healthy nails when used regularly. Plus, the lavender essential oil gives it a soothing scent.

21 A Lip Scrub Made With Hawaiian Cane Sugar Hanalei Sugar Exfoliating Lip Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon Chapped, flaking lips are no match for this scrub. Hawaiian cane sugar granules gently exfoliate away dry skin, while shea butter and Hawaiian kukui oil work together to help soften skin. The formula is also vegan as well as cruelty-free.

22 The Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker Amazon $29 See On Amazon Always forgetting to drink water? This bottle has time markings printed along the side that remind you to take a sip every few hours — and it’s large enough to hold up to a half gallon of water, or enough to last you the whole day. Choose from 17 colors.

23 These Wipes That Gently Erase Stains From Your Purse SneakERASERS PurseWIPES+ Travel Size Bag Cleaning Wet Wipes (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon From tough stains to everyday dirt, these wipes are powerful enough to cleanse away all sorts of grime from your purses and bags. They’re made without any harsh chemicals, making them suitable for nearly any material — and the resealable packaging helps keep them moist for future use.

24 A Pillowcase That Can Help Soothe Away Frizz ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tired of waking up with frizzy hair? Try swapping out your pillowcases with these smooth polyester-satin ones. They produce less friction against your strands than cotton, helping smooth away frizz as you sleep on them overnight. And with dozens of colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble matching them to your current sheets.

25 This Hydrating Rinse That Leaves Hair Silky-Smooth L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $10 See On Amazon You only need to let this hydrating rinse sit in your hair for about eight seconds — that’s all it takes for its potent blend of amino acids to penetrate deep into your strands, smoothing unwanted frizz and providing a much-needed dose of moisture. And unlike some hair treatments, this one won’t weigh your roots down.

26 A Seamless Bra That’s Perfect For Lounging Calvin Klein Women's Seamless Lined Triangle Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon Don’t be surprised if this seamless bra becomes your everyday go-to. Not only is it perfect for lounging, but it also has removable padding — just in case you need a little extra support. The best part? You have the choice of more than 30 colors, ranging from classic black to trendy red grape.

27 The Underwear That Won’t Show Through Your Pants Areke Womens Seamless Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Soft, stretchy, and lightweight — this pack of underwear hits all the right notes. The seamless stitching gives them an invisible look underneath pants, while a hint of spandex in the nylon weave gives them some comfortable stretch. Choose from three colors.

28 An Oil That Leaves Hair Looking Seriously Shiny Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike some oils that can weigh your strands down, this bonding oil from Olaplex is formulated to increase shine, softness, and color vibrancy — all without making your hair look flat. The best part? You can also use it as a heat protectant when styling hair.

29 These Satin-Lined Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Hair Kitsch Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Since these scrunchies are made from soft polyester satin, they’re less likely to put stress on your strands while they hold your hair up. While they’re strong enough for thick heads of hair, they’re still gentle enough that they won’t leave behind creases — and you even have the choice of four colors: blush, black, leopard, or multi.

30 A Spray That Smooths Wrinkled Clothes Cold Iron Wrinkle Release Spray Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s no need to bust out a clunky ironing board when you have this spray, as it only takes a few spritzes to get your clothes looking like they just came out of the dryer. The bottle is small enough to take with you when traveling, and it’s suitable for use on most fabrics.

31 The Affordable Earrings Plated With Real 14-Karat Gold wowshow 14K Gold-Plated Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to own quality jewelry, and these earrings are proof. They’re plated with real 14-karat gold, with hypoallergenic posts that are suitable for sensitive skin. And if you aren’t into gold? You also have the choice of two other finishes: white gold or rose gold.

32 These Claw Clips That Can Handle Thick Hair Canitoer Large Hair Claw Clips (4 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With their nonslip teeth and tough spring clasp, these claw clips can easily hold up even the thickest heads of hair all day long. The rectangular shape makes them stand out from the crowd — and you even have the choice of two sizes: medium or large. “I have pretty thick hair and these hold it in place for a long time,” raved one reviewer. “Can go all day without fixing my hair!”

33 A Cleaning Kit That Gets Dirty Shoes Looking Like New GOAT Greatest Of All Time Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t run dirty shoes through your washer and dryer — instead, use this cleaning kit to get them looking good as new. The hog hair brush has stiff bristles, making it easy to buff away everything from stains to dirt. It’s also safe to use on nearly any type of shoe, ranging from leather to canvas.

34 The Double-Sided Tape That Helps Prevent Fashion Faux Pas Fearless Tape Double-Sided Tape for Clothing Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re wearing a plunging top that fits on the looser side, just use this tape to make sure everything stays in place. It’s incredibly sticky on fabric, yet gentle on the skin so that it won’t irritate you when peeling it off. Many reviewers also wrote about how it’s “easy to apply” as well as “easy to remove.”

35 A Hydrating Serum Made With 97% Snail Extract SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon Snail extract is known for its moisturizing properties, and this serum is absolutely chock-full of it. But if that isn’t enough? You’ll also find shea butter, aloe, vitamin E, and jojoba oil on its list of ingredients — and since it’s non-comedogenic, there’s no need to worry about it clogging your pores.

36 This Sunscreen That Doubles As Makeup Primer Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only can you use this sunscreen as a primer underneath makeup, but it’s also rich in antioxidants that work to filter out damaging UVA, UVB, and IRA rays. The lightweight formula “goes on smooth,” according to various customers — and it has a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

37 A Midi Skirt That’s Shockingly Versatile Dirholl Elastic Waist Tulle Midi Skirt Amazon $39 See On Amazon From date nights to days at the office, this midi skirt is so versatile that it can be styled to suit nearly any occasion. It’s made from 100% polyester, making it just as breathable as it is soft. And if you’re worried about it being see-through? There’s a liner on the inside to help keep you concealed. Available sizes: One size fits most.

38 These Retro Sunglasses Are *So* Affordable Tskestvy Square Rectangle 90s Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The Y2K aesthetic is back in style, making these retro sunglasses a total steal for less than $20. While they aren’t polarized, the lenses are coated with a protective UV layer that helps shield your eyes from the sun. Plus, the lightweight plastic frames won’t leave your ears feeling sore after extended wear.

39 This Liquid Lipstick With A Smooth, Matte Finish The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Lipstick Amazon $13 See On Amazon Searching for lipstick that’ll stay put all day long? Look no further than this liquid one from The Lip Bar. Its vegan formula resists smudging and fading for up to 12 hours, while jojoba oil and vitamin E work to help smooth your pout. Choose from more than 10 colors.

40 A Fabric Shaver That Breathes New Life Into Tired Clothes Conair Fabric Defuzzer $14 See On Amazon If you’ve noticed that some of your clothes have started to pill, consider giving them a once-over with this fabric shaver. The shaving grate is adjustable, making it suitable for use with nearly any type of fabric — and it only needs two AA batteries (which are not included) to work.

41 The Serum That Can Help Soothe Acne SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule Facial Serum Amazon $13 See On Amazon Surprise breakouts got you feeling down? This serum is made using only 100% Madagascan centella asiatica, which is known for its acne-soothing properties. Its silky, non-sticky texture won’t weigh your complexion down — and it’s gentle enough that you can use it on sensitive skin.

42 These Rain Boots That Won’t Break The Bank Planone Short Rain Boot Amazon $40 See On Amazon A quality pair of rain boots can be expensive — luckily, these ones are available for less than $45. Slip-resistant grooves on the bottom help keep you safe when it’s wet outside, while weather-resistant fabrics ensure that your feet stay high and dry. Choose from 11 colors. Available sizes: 6 — 11

43 A Hand Cream That Lasts Through Washing Gold Bond Ultimate Intensive Healing Hand Cream Amazon $4 See On Amazon You know how your hands can feel dry after washing them? This hand cream is so potent that it lasts through at least one wash — and it’s even loaded with nourishing vitamins A, C, and E. It’s also quick-absorbing, as well as fragrance-free.

44 The Cropped Vest With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews KEOMUD Crop Puffer Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon Not only is this cropped vest perfectly on trend, but it’s also available in more than 15 gorgeous colors — including a fun shade of red. An adjustable drawstring on the bottom helps give it a clean silhouette, while a stand-up collar works to keep you warm when temperatures dip down low. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large