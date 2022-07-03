Life
If You Spend A Lot Of Time At Home, You'll Love These Genius Things On Amazon
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Hitting the town with friends might sound like fun, but why venture out into the world when you could spend the evening watching movies on your couch? Not that there’s anything wrong with going out, but come on — those cushions are so comfy. But once you’ve finished watching every movie on Netflix, make sure to check out this list of genius things for anyone who likes to spend a lot of time at home.
From breathable pillowcases to mood-boosting therapy lamps, there’s a little something in here for every type of homebody. And if you ever get bored? I’ve also made sure to include fun ways to stay busy. For example, you could teach yourself how to make a martini with bartending tools or use a perm kit to give your lashes some dramatic volume. Frankly, there’s a good chance you might never leave your house again — but only because you’re perfectly content with all the genius things you found on this list. Keep scrolling for more.