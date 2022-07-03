If You Spend A Lot Of Time At Home, You'll Love These Genius Things On Amazon

Hitting the town with friends might sound like fun, but why venture out into the world when you could spend the evening watching movies on your couch? Not that there’s anything wrong with going out, but come on — those cushions are so comfy. But once you’ve finished watching every movie on Netflix, make sure to check out this list of genius things for anyone who likes to spend a lot of time at home.

From breathable pillowcases to mood-boosting therapy lamps, there’s a little something in here for every type of homebody. And if you ever get bored? I’ve also made sure to include fun ways to stay busy. For example, you could teach yourself how to make a martini with bartending tools or use a perm kit to give your lashes some dramatic volume. Frankly, there’s a good chance you might never leave your house again — but only because you’re perfectly content with all the genius things you found on this list. Keep scrolling for more.

1 This Supportive Bath Pillow For Self-Care Days Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon No need to drop thousands on an expensive spa retreat when you can have a self-care day at home. Just add a few luxurious accessories — like this bath pillow to complete the mood. The budget-friendly pillow is designed to support your head and neck to soothe soreness and increase relaxation. It’s equipped with six strong suction cups that keep it securely fixed to your bath and is made of a 3D quilted fabric that stays cool and cushions your head. It’s even machine washable.

2 A Therapy Lamp That Can Help Boost Your Mood On Cloudy Days Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cloudy weather have you feeling down? This therapy lamp might be able to help boost your mood. The LED bulbs simulate real sunlight, yet don’t contain any harsh UV rays. And unlike regular incandescent bulbs, they even have a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours — so there’s very little chance you’ll ever have to replace them.

3 The Cooking Splatter Screen That Contains Oily Messes BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you cook a lot at home, this splatter screen will come in handy and save you a lot of time cleaning by keeping your mess inside the pan. It measures 11.5 inches and can also be used as a strainer, steamer, or cooking rack. The rust-proof strainer is made of stainless steel and extra fine mesh that stops most splashes — and keeps you safe.

4 An Apron With Roomy Pockets HOMWE Adjustable Bib Apron with Pockets Amazon $11 See On Amazon With its adjustable neck strap and extra-long waist ties, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to configure this apron so that it fits perfectly — regardless of what size you are. It’s also fadeproof, stain-resistant, and features a spacious front pocket that’s large enough to hold everything from seasoning packets to grilling tools.

5 The Pillow Covers That Hot Sleepers Will Appreciate Snuggle-Pedic Pillow Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you tend to run hot while you’re sleeping, these pillow covers are about to become a total game-changer. They’re made from breathable bamboo that’s been fortified with Kool-Flow technology, helping increase air circulation to keep you cool at night. Plus, many reviewers appreciated how they’re “well made.”

6 A 5-Pack Of Brushes For Deep Cleaning Bottles Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Set (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Staying hydrated at home can be easy to forget — but your favorite water bottle is a great reminder. Ensure your bottle is clean with these bottle brushes that make the task so much easier. This pack includes five brushes in a variety of sizes so you can clean just about anything. They’re made of sturdy rust-resistant stainless steel and have stiff nylon bristles that scrub baby bottles, sports bottles, wine bottles, and even straws.

7 These Traps That Help Keep Moths Out Of Your Pantry Greener Mindset Pantry Moth Traps (7-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t let moths get into your dry ingredients — hang up these traps, and they’ll help keep your pantry safe from infestations. They work by using pheromones to draw moths inside, regardless of what species you’re dealing with. The best part? Each one lasts for up to three months.

8 A Book Light That Lasts For Hours GearLight NiteOwl Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these book lights made with a powerful rechargeable battery, but they can even provide more than 30 hours’ worth of light before you need to plug them in again. Their flexible goosenecks make it easy to direct light where you need it — and you can choose from three light temperatures: white, amber, or daylight.

9 The Oven Mitts That Give You A Little Extra Protection HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders (4-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Since these oven mitts are on the longer side, they’ll give your forearms a little extra protection from hot racks when reaching into your oven. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone, with textured palms to give you better grip — and each order even includes a set of pot holders.

10 This Mixology Set For Your Next Get-Together Mixology & Craft Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Turn your house into the bar everyone wants to hit up for happy hour by perfecting your cocktail-making skills. This simple and affordable bartender kit will get it up to par in a snap. The highly rated bar kit comes with a cocktail shaker, double jigger, strainer, bottle opener, muddler, two pourers, and a velvet bag to store everything in. The set, which has earned more than 11,000 reviews, even includes a helpful recipe book for whipping up those drinks in style.

11 A Planner That’s Completely Undated Get Stuff Done Productivity Planner Amazon $20 See On Amazon You won’t have to buy a new planner if you take a break from using this one, as the undated pages let you stop and start whenever you please. The pages let you break down your schedule by the day, week, and month, making it great for tracking your future goals — and there’s even an inside pocket for any extra notes you’d like to keep.

12 The Pillows That Feel Like They Came From A Hotel Sleep Restoration Queen Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are these hotel-quality pillows incredibly soft, but the gel-infused down-alternative filling also lets them breathe so that you don’t grow too hot at night. They’re also fade-proof, and the cover is even made from 100% cotton with a 250-thread count. Choose from two sizes: queen or king.

13 This Collapsible Popcorn Bowl That’s Microwave-Safe The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon This collapsible popcorn popper is an at-home movie night must-have. This one has earned more than 20,000 reviews because it’s so easy to use and store. The silicone bowl pops into place and can be directly filled with seeds and then placed in the microwave for popcorn in a couple of minutes. Plus: it's dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and comes in 22 vibrant colors.

14 A Bamboo Bathtub Tray That Has Room For Everything Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $49 See On Amazon It’s always a good idea to treat yourself to a spa day at home, and a bubbly, warm bath is a great way to do it. This bamboo bathtub tray is the perfect item to enhance that experience: It features a special ledge for your book or tablet, a wine glass holder, and plenty of room for all of your soaps, candles, and other relaxation essentials. The tray extends to fit across most standard bathtubs.

15 These Reusable Stemless Champagne Flutes For Brunch Parties Prestee Stemless Champagne Flutes (24-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon For your next brunch party, make sure you order these best-selling champagne flutes. For less than $30, this set of 24 flutes is a steal. The seamless flutes are shatterproof and boast more than 10,000 reviews. They come in two styles: heavy-duty or regular. They’re both made of recycled PET plastic and can be reused, but should be hand-washed.

16 This Convenient Charging Station That Reduces Clutter Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you have multiple devices that need charging, this streamlined charging station is the solution to keeping a clutter-free home. It has enough USB ports and slots to accommodate up to six devices at once — the dividers are actually adjustable for different-sized electronics and cases — and it supports fast charging. Once charging is complete, the blue LED light will automatically turn off to notify you. This set comes with a variety of cords for different devices, including iOS-compatible cords, a micro USB cord, and a type-C cord.

17 These Under-Cabinet Lights That Work Via A Remote Control Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your home is poorly lit, it can be a pain and even an eye sore, but custom lighting can get pricey. These wireless LED lights are a budget-friendly solution you can install yourself. They can conveniently be mounted to surfaces using screws but also have an adhesive option, so you can stick them anywhere for a little extra light — for hundreds less than you’d spend with professionals. They’re remote-controlled and come in a pack of two.

18 A Pack Of Non-GMO Seeds For Growing A Veggie Garden At Home Open Seed Vault Variety Pack Survival Gear Food Seeds Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only are these seeds completely non-GMO, but their high germination rates mean you have a good chance of growing them to maturity. Each pack includes a random assortment of pumpkin, lettuce, tomatoes, spinach, carrots, cucumbers, and more, making them a great addition to any survival kit. “Holy moly these seeds produced,” wrote one reviewer. “I had to thin out my garden because too many seeds were successful.”

19 This Magnified Mirror For Easy Makeup Application Beautyworks Vanity Mirror Amazon $37 See On Amazon Touch up your makeup and hair with this handy trifold mirror, as its bright LED bulbs make it easy to see your face in full light. It's small enough to fit on your bathroom countertop or bedroom dresser, but its trifold design lets you store it wherever you need to (or travel with it for on-the-go glam).

20 The Nail Extension Kit With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Beetles Nail Tips and Glue Gel Nail Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon The cost of nail extensions can add up over time, so why not save yourself some money by doing it yourself with this kit instead? Each order includes 500 artificial coffin nail tips, allowing you to design multiple sets however you like. Thousands of reviewers also left four- and five-star reviews — one particularly happy shopper even wrote: “I literally had a flap of a twenty-pound box rip from my hands and didn’t break a nail!”

21 A Shaggy Rug That’s So, So Soft Signature Loom Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its high pile and soft, high-density sponge interlayer, this shaggy rug is so soft that you might just find yourself sitting on the floor instead of the couch. Hundreds of PVC dots on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place — and since it’s made with hypoallergenic polyester, the chances of it irritating sensitive skin are slim.

22 The Curtain Of String Lights To Elevate Your Space Prextex Curtain Fairy String Lights Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your indoor or outdoor space is lacking ambiance, add string lights. Just a few strands of lights can completely transform an outdoor space. This LED curtain features 300 lights that can be set to eight different modes. They make a great backdrop, focal wall, or cozy touch to any space. The lights will stay on for eight hours thanks to a built-in timer. The warm twinkling lights are great for the holidays, celebrations, or to add just a little extra light where you need it most.

23 A French Press To Brew Quality Coffee At Home Osaka French Press Coffee and Tea Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon No need to drive to your local coffee shop because making quality coffee at home just got easier. This French press brews a delicious cup of coffee and looks pretty on your coffee bar. It has a fine-mesh filter to keep coffee grinds out of your java and a vacuum seal that separates the two chambers. Add water and coffee and push the plunger to brew four cups of coffee each morning with ease.

24 An Inflatable Watermelon That Makes Any Pool Day Instagram-Worthy Greenco Giant Inflatable Watermelon Slice Pool Lounger Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen fun pool inflatables on either TikTok or Instagram — and now’s your chance to grab your own for less than $30. If you aren’t into watermelons, you also have the choice of a banana, pizza slice, donut, swan, and more. Plus, each order includes a patch you can use to repair any holes you might poke.

25 These Posters And Cards That Add Variety To Workouts YoYork Exercise Posters & Cards Amazon $37 See On Amazon If your usual workout has started to feel stale, might I suggest taking a few ideas from these posters? They’re great for getting a full-body workout at home, though each order also includes a set of smaller cards that you can take with you to the gym. One reviewer even wrote, “I love just looking at the poster and picking my particular stretches before and after my workout.”

26 A Kit That Lets You Perm Your Lashes At Home VASSOUL Lash Lift Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay for an expensive perm if you want dramatic lashes — just use this kit to do it yourself in the comfort of your own home. Results can last for up to a full month, and each set includes a premium lash adhesive that is both sweatproof as well as gentle on sensitive eyes.

27 This Air Purifier That’ll Fit On Your Desk Pro Breeze Mini Air Purifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Consider this air purifier a game-changer if you’ve been struggling with poor air quality in your home office or bedroom. It’s small enough to fit on your desk or nightstand, yet so powerful that it can remove up to 99% of airborne dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and more. You also have the choice of powering it via USB or with a traditional wall outlet.

28 A 24-Pack Of Facial Sheet Masks For Every Skin Concern DERMAL Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheet (24-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pack of face masks includes a wide array of plant-derived ingredients that target various skin care needs from the comfort of your home. Various sheet masks contain aloe to soothe irritated skin, cucumber for hydration, and charcoal for targeting clogged pores — as well as nourishing vitamin E and collagen. This set boasts more than 16,000 reviews.

29 This Bluetooth Speaker That Takes Up Hardly Any Space EZVALO Music Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger Amazon $46 See On Amazon Small enough to fit on your nightstand, yet loud enough to fill an entire room with your favorite tunes, this Bluetooth speaker is a must-have on any nightstand. An LED night light and wireless charger set it even further apart from the competition — and you can easily adjust its brightness by simply tapping on the base.

30 A Foot Bath That Brings The Spa To You Misiki Foot Spa Massager Amazon $47 See On Amazon Don’t have room in the budget for a relaxing spa day? Grab this foot bath instead, and you’ll be able to sit back and soak for a fraction of the price. Four rollers on the bottom work to ease away soreness in your feet, while toe-touch controls let you activate soothing heat and relaxing bubbles, as well as massaging vibrations.

31 An Elegant Set Of Blackout Curtains That Cool Your Home H.VERSAILTEX Soft Blackout Curtains Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking to update your window treatments, these blackout curtains are stylish and energy-efficient. In addition to blocking out annoying light, they come in 19 colors that match many decor styles. These privacy curtains will also block sound and keep your home cool in the summer and warm in the winter by insulating the windows. Now you can choose function without giving up form.

32 A Cooling Blanket That Can Help You Sleep Better DANGTOP Bamboo Cooling Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cooling throw blanket absorbs body heat to keep you cool and comfortable. It’s made with a cool-to-the-touch bamboo fabric that is breathable with plenty of ventilation. It’s machine washable, too, but the manufacturer suggests laying it in the sun to dry. Now you can keep your AC at a more efficient temperature and save money.

33 These Dried Eucalyptus Branches For Low-Maintenance Decor CalCastle Craft Natural Dried Preserved Eucalyptus Branches Amazon $29 See On Amazon Bring the outside in with this dried eucalyptus bundle, which preserves its condition and fresh aroma. It will look elegant in your home without the need to change it weekly. The 1-pound bundle comes with stems that measure between 20 and 30 inches tall. It has more than 2,000 reviews.

34 A Speedy Steamer That Smoothens Wrinkles In Drapes And Curtains Conair Hand Held Fabric Extreme Steamer Amazon $38 See On Amazon Investing in one of these mini clothes steamers will ensure your drapes and curtains look their best. It heats up in seconds and even eliminates 99.9% of germs and dust mites. The compact size is ideal for travel and storage. It can be used on most fabrics including heavy cotton and wool, as well as more delicate silk and satin.

35 The Dispenser That Takes Your Home Bar To The Next Level MUGLIO Wall Mounted Liquor Dispenser Amazon $35 See On Amazon Add your favorite liquor bottles to this dispenser, and you’ll be able to enjoy shots and cocktails with the simple twist of a valve. It’s made from high-quality aluminum alloy, giving it a neutral appearance that blends with any style. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how it “works great.”

36 An Easy-To-Install Bidet That Feels Luxurious Veken Non-Electric Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $30 See On Amazon A bidet seems like a fancy luxury that you only find in hotels, but this budget option makes it much more attainable to enjoy at home. There’s no need to replace your entire toilet since this option is attachable. The sleek design features dual nozzle spray options that are controlled with an easy-to-use knob. It’s simple to install and has earned more than 18,000 reviews.

37 This Soft Serve Maker That Turns Fruits Into Frozen Treats Yonanas Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Dessert Maker Amazon $50 See On Amazon As long as you have some fruit, you’ll be able to transform it into a delicious dessert using this soft serve maker. It works particularly well with fruits that are about to expire, and no other additives are necessary — though you can add sugars and dairy as you like. Plus, all removable parts are safe to run through the dishwasher.

38 The LED Stickers That Dim Bright Lights For Better Sleep Dim It ® Light Dimming Sheets Amazon $10 See On Amazon Turning off the lights before bed will help keep your body on schedule, but even if your TV is off, there can be small button lights that will distract you. Using light dimming stickers to make your bedroom completely dark can help improve your sleep. This set comes in a variety of sizes to cover any annoying lights in your room from clocks to cell phone lights. A five-star reviewer noted, “This does exactly what it says. We now have two bedside clocks that can be seen in the middle of the night without casting a bright light into the room.”

39 These String Lights That You Don’t Have To Plug In Brightech Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights Amazon $35 See On Amazon Since these string lights are solar-powered, there’s no need to find an outlet in order for them to work. The LED bulbs are waterproof, shatterproof, as well as rated for up to 20,000 hours of use — and the soft amber light is sure to give any patio a warm romantic glow.

40 The Bluetooth Speaker You Can Listen To In The Shower INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Start your morning off with a boost of energy by hopping in the shower and jamming to your favorite songs. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is designed to hang in your shower or keep you company at the pool or beach. It is compatible with most devices — so you can stream music from your computer, phone, or tablet. It has a 12-hour battery life, plus it’s equipped with a strong suction cup and hook to secure it wherever you want to turn up the tunes. It’s earned more than 21,000 reviews and comes in six colors.

41 A Light Bulb That’ll Stay Charged In Case Of Emergencies GE LED+ Backup Battery Light Bulb Amazon $15 See On Amazon Swap out your regular lights with this rechargeable bulb, and you can rest assured that you’ll always have light if the power goes out. It recharges every time you turn the lights on, which means it’ll be ready to go at a moment’s notice — and the battery lasts for up to five hours before it needs to be plugged in again.

42 This Secure Mount That’s Compatible With Any Phone Hula+ Phone Mount Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re making video calls or recording a new TikTok, this phone mount will let you do so completely hands-free. It’s compatible with any phone brand, and can stick to nearly any smooth, non-porous surface using the strong suction cup on the back — all for less than $20.

43 The High-Pressure Rain Shower Head That Feels Like A Spa MeSun High Pressure Rainfall Showerhead Amazon $40 See On Amazon Enjoy the luxury of a hotel spa shower at home with this high-pressure rainfall shower head. This pick, which boasts more than 10,000 reviews, features an extra-large 12-inch head and a convenient 11-inch arm. It offers a high-power rain flow and has a sleek chrome finish. Install it in minutes to make your home shower feel like a relaxing haven.

44 The Jenga Game Made With Real Wood Blocks Jenga Wooden Blocks Stacking Game Amazon $17 See On Amazon While I’m sure that you’ve seen some plastic knockoffs, this original Jenga game uses real wood blocks so that your tower has a little extra heft to it. All the pieces come packaged in a protective tube box — and the box even has a handle on the top so that it’s easy to take it with you to friends’ houses.