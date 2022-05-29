Summer is here and your backyard could be the coolest hangout spot in town — but first, you need to stock up on a few things. I’ve found the backyard essentials that will help you truly enjoy the sun with friends and family. If you spend a lot of time in your backyard, you’ll love these genius things on Amazon.

From bug-repellent to proper lighting, creating an outdoor oasis isn’t as difficult (or expensive) as you might expect. I found great deals on outdoor furniture covers, a beverage dispenser, and even a splash pad for the kids. Just a few of these highly-rated products will take your backyard from blah to the best on the block.

Whether you’re working on a tan or cooling off at the pool, these inventive finds will make your backyard the place to be this summer.

1 A Durable Yet Portable Hammock For Backyard Hangs Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $33 See On Amazon There’s a reason this portable hammock was named Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “camping hammocks” and has earned nearly 40,000 reviews. The versatile nylon hammock is lightweight and easy to set up quickly. This set comes with two D-shaped carabiners, two 9-foot talon straps, and a storage bag. The hammock itself is made of soft yet durable parachute nylon and features triple interlocking stitching that holds up to 400 pounds. Choose from 12 colors.

2 This Camping Lantern To Keep For Emergencies GearLight Sunlit Camping Lantern (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You’ll need some extra light to enjoy your backyard long after the sun goes down and this camping lantern is perfect. It provides 360 degrees of light thanks to the bright LEDs and when it’s not in use, it collapses into itself to save space. This two-pack features magnetic bottoms and a fold-out hook for easy storage. It can withstand most weather, making it an ideal emergency tool to have on hand.

3 A Double-Walled Cooler Bucket That Keeps Wine Cold Nuvantee Wine Cooler Bucket Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep the party going all night long and keep the vino chilled in this wine bucket. The double-walled, stainless steel wine chiller has a brushed, matte finish that looks high-end and is ultra-durable for unavoidable backyard mishaps. It’s BPA-free and won’t frost or sweat, all while keeping your bubbles chilled to perfection. You can also use it to keep champagne or beer cold.

4 The Solar-Powered Lights To Illuminate Your Path Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights Amazon $37 See On Amazon You can easily create a lighted walkway or driveway (or use them to light up your flower beds) with these solar-powered lights. Not only do these lights offer a practical way to upgrade your home, but they instantly make your yard look 10 times more impressive — and they’re so easy to install. Just stick the stakes into the ground and the sun takes care of the rest.

5 An Umbrella LED Light With Three Brightness Settings Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add overhead lighting (and major ambiance) to your outdoor space with this cordless LED light. The battery-powered light features different brightness settings and is designed with a built-in, auto-adjustable clamp and two hooks for hanging. Attach it to the inside of your patio umbrella to use at night or hang it from the top of a tent or pergola. It comes with a remote control and can even be set to a timer so that it automatically turns off after 1, 2, 3, or 4 hours.

6 The Non-Toxic Zapper To Eliminate Bugs ZAPIT! Electric Indoor/Outdoor Bug Zapper Amazon $48 See On Amazon Keep pests at bay with this waterproof bug zapper. The 360-degree mosquito, bug, and insect zapper can be used indoors or out thanks to its non-toxic design. The secret is the UV light that attracts the bugs to the light and zaps them to keep your backyard bug free. This powerful electric zapper features a convenient bug trap tray where the bugs land, making it a breeze to clean.

7 These All-Weather Chair Covers For Outdoor Furniture Signature Living Waterproof Outdoor Chair Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re worried about your furniture taking a beating from the elements, these all-weather covers are ideal. This pack of two is an affordable solution that will keep your furniture looking new. The polyester covers are UV stabilized and resistant to water, wind, and snow. Each cover features a drawstring hem and buckle strap for a tight fit that will protect your chairs throughout the year.

8 These Motion Sensor Lights For Dark Garages And Sheds Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Motion Sensor Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Although these motion sensor lights are not waterproof or ideal for your patio, they are the perfect affordable and easy lighting solution to illuminate dark garages and sheds. The wireless lights can be mounted to surfaces using 3M tape or screws (both of which are included). They run on batteries (which aren't included) and detect light and motion up to 10 feet away, so you’ll be able to find that tool or pool accessory the minute you open a door.

9 The Microgreen Kit For Easy Growing At Home Nature’s Blossom Microgreens Sprouting Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Try out your green thumb with this self-contained microgreen and spouting kit. This herb kit can be grown inside or out and produces delicious arugula, basil, beets, and chard. Along with seeds for those plants, this kit includes four compressed potting soil discs, four plant markers, and four biodegradable pots. Best of all — they don’t take long at all to grow. You can enjoy the fruits of your labor within 10 days.

10 This Tree Swing Perfect For Climbing LAEGENDARY Tree Swing Amazon $34 See On Amazon This tree swing instantly makes your backyard more fun. Designed for children up to 120 pounds, this even has built-in platforms for climbing, standing, and sitting. Thousands of reviewers rave that these swings are so much fun to have in your backyard.

11 This Charcuterie Board Perfect For Entertaining Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $36 See On Amazon For entertaining outside, this charcuterie board comes with everything you need. It has built-in slats for holding crackers or fruit, and a drawer that slides out with all the knives you need. IT’s the perfect backyard accessory for any cheese lover in your life.

12 The S’mores Roasting Sticks That Keep Kids Safe Magical Flames Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (16-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re planning a s’mores night, be sure to grab these roasting sticks. They’re 32-inches long, a safe distance for you and the kids to toast your marshmallows. They have multi-colored handles so everyone can pick their favorite, as well as a telescoping fork for securing hot dogs or other treats. This pack of 16 sticks comes in a heat-resistant canvas bag.

13 A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With A 24-Hour Battery Anker Soundcore Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon What’s a pool party without tunes? This Bluetooth speaker is a crowd favorite with nearly 80,000 reviews because its battery will run for 24 hours before needing a charge. It wirelessly connects to your smartphone to provide the sounds of your party, without worrying about splashing. It connects to devices up to 66 feet away for a crystal clear sound that will have everyone up and dancing.

14 These Solar Lights That Can Light Pathways & Your Backyard Signature Garden Solar Garden Light (8-Pack) Amazon $64 See On Amazon These waterproof solar-powered path lights are great for backyards and pathways. This comes in a pack of eight, which you can distribute around your garden, alongside a stone path, or wherever there is a soft surface. These charge during the day and then turn automatically on when it starts to get dark.

15 The Insulated Wine Glasses That Stay Cool All Day FineDine Triple Insulated Wine Tumbler With Lid (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Mix up something delicious for your next summer party and ensure it stays cool long enough for the guests to arrive. These 12-ounce wine glasses are made of stainless steel and come in a convenient pack of four. They're insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for longer. They have BPA-free lids and smooth sides that make it easy to hold and sip.

16 A Versatile Rope Light That’s Waterproof Power Practical Portable LED Rope Light and Lantern Amazon $17 See On Amazon This outdoor rope light is perfect for adding light right where you need it. Measuring 5 feet, the light comes with universal noodle ties, built-in magnets, and a utility loop for hanging as decor, and it can provide light while you’re changing a tire or illuminating a table. It also comes with a rip-stop bag to hold the lights, which double as a lantern when the lights are inside and on. These lights are waterproof, powered by a USB, and dimmable.

17 The $19 Hose Nozzle Attachment With 8 Modes Signature Garden Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your lawn hydrated all summer with this easy-to-use hose nozzle. The hose attachment fits all standard garden hoses and provides eight different water modes. It's made of solid metal with a baked enamel finish so it’s durable and built to last — not to mention it has a flexible, comfortable handle that won’t cause a hand cramp after a few minutes. The multipurpose hose attachment is ideal for watering plants and the grass, as well as washing the car or filling up the kiddie pool.

18 A Splash Pad For Kids Of All Ages Zen Laboratory Splash Pad Amazon $30 See On Amazon No need to leave your backyard to give the kids a fun day — try out this splash pad. The inflatable summer toy is suitable for toddlers and kids (and adults because, why not?). The BPA-free pad blows up easily and connects to your hose for three different sprinkler settings. It’s under $15 and has earned more than 10,000 reviews.

19 The Game-Changing Expandable Hose That’s Easier To Store Flexi Hose Lightweight Expandable Garden Hose Amazon $50 See On Amazon Hoses can be a pain to store — especially if you need a really long one. But this expandable hose is a total game-changer. When the water is off, this hose shrinks down to a third of its total size, making it easy to store. But turn the water on and it expands to 50 feet, providing plenty of leeway for your gardening. It can withstand temperatures between 41 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as high-pressure systems. The solid ¾-inch brass connector fits most outdoor taps.

20 A Large Drink Dispenser That Looks Elegant Estilo Glass Drink Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep everyone hydrated in the heat of the summer by setting out this large, functional drink dispenser. It holds 1 gallon of your favorite drink and is stylish enough to keep out on your countertop. Use it to serve water, lemonade, and even cocktails. It has a leak-proof spigot so guests can help themselves. The clear design makes it easy to see when it’s time to refill.

21 This Ring Toss Game That’s So Fun To Play Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game Amazon $30 See On Amazon This ring toss game is so fun and super easy to set up. You can nail it to any exterior wall or post and have it ready to go in five minutes. Take turns tossing the ring to try and get it on the hook. You’ll be shocked by how fast the time flies.

22 The Ring Toss Game That Everyone Will Love Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you ask me, every good backyard BBQ needs a little competition — and this ring toss game is not only fun, but the surfboard design also makes it a cool piece of decor. The game itself is simple: each player gets 10 chances to swing the metal ring in an effort to attach it to the hook on the board; the first player to 11 or 21 wins.

23 A Whimsical Chair Hammock For Relaxing Chihee Cotton Weave Hammock Amazon $28 See On Amazon Why settle for boring outdoor furniture when you can snag this adorable chair hammock for less than $30. The large hanging seat can hold up to 330 pounds and is easy to install. It’s made of durable cotton and rope that keep the chair balanced so you can enjoy the zen of it all. Hang it under a tree, on your deck, or on a stand, and enjoy the great outdoors in style.

24 These Water-Repellent Seat Covers In 15 Colors NC HOME Water Repellent Cushion Covers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Summer sometimes means unpredictable thunderstorms. Pick these water-repellent seat covers to protect your furniture so you never have to worry about soggy cushions. The wrinkle-resistant polyester and spandex covers are stretchy, soft, and wick water so they dry quickly. Choose from three sizes and 15 colors to match your outdoor space.

25 The Easy-To-Install Solar Lights Under $25 Nekteck Solar Security Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add extra security to your home while improving your curb appeal by installing these solar lights that are less than $20. This set includes waterproof LED lights that are ideal for mounting to your garage, front steps, or back patio. The lamps automatically charge all day, thanks to the sun, so they can stay powered at night without the need for outlets. Plus, they are motion-activated up to 49 feet.

26 A Solar-Powered Fountain To Invite Birds To Your Yard Antetek Solar Fountain Amazon $14 See On Amazon Create a sanctuary for birds in your backyard with this $14 solar-powered birdbath fountain. It fits in most birdbaths and comes with a built-in battery that’s charged by the sun and pumps water through six nozzles. Even on a cloudy day, the battery will charge to keep the birds happy.

27 The Hanging Sphere Lights To Add Pizzazz To Your Yard PXBNIUYA Hanging Sphere Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Does your garden need a little extra whimsy? These solar-powered garden lights are attached to flexible copper wires so you can manipulate them into any shape or design. They require about 4 to 6 hours of sunlight for them to run up to 10 hours, and the lights have two modes: twinkling and always on. These waterproof lights easily add a little sparkle to any outdoor space.

28 A Clever Portable Picnic Table With Storage The Lakeside Collection Portable Folding Picnic Table Amazon $40 See On Amazon You’ll be prepared to throw a backyard picnic whenever your heart desires with the help of this portable folding picnic table, which features an extra storage shelf beneath it for holding items like bread and condiments. The table features four cup holders and comes in a tote bag with handles for easy transport. Choose between two colors: red or black.

29 The Replacement Umbrella Canopy For A Fraction Of The Price Of An Umbrella MASTERCANOPY Patio Umbrella Canopy Amazon $21 See On Amazon When your umbrella canopy inevitably tears, don’t rush off to replace the entire umbrella. Save a ton of money by simply swapping it for this umbrella canopy replacement. The polyester canopy is UV-resistant, waterproof, and comes in three sizes and 16 colors. It fits frames with eight ribs that measure between 44 to 46 inches and has more than 5,000 reviews because it’s such a helpful and practical piece to keep in your garage or storage area — just in case.

30 This Adjustable Sturdy Umbrella Base For Less Than $45 Blissun Patio Umbrella Base Amazon $44 See On Amazon Maybe you already have an umbrella canopy you like, but you lack a sturdy enough base to keep it in position. Enter this durable umbrella base that costs less than $45 and adjusts to suit the thickness of your umbrella pole. It has a knob that you can tighten to keep your umbrella secure and it comes in two colors: antique bronze or black.

31 A Cosmic Set Of Wind Chimes That Double As A Backyard Night Light OLIKER Solar Moon Wind Chimes Amazon $22 See On Amazon Is there anything more soothing than the sound of wind chimes as you relax in your backyard oasis? These metal moon wind chimes feature a whimsical crystal ball and bronze-hued aluminum tubes that play the sweetest sounds when they move in the breeze. An added bonus: the chimes are solar-powered and give off a warm glow at night. If a nighttime cosmic setting isn’t your style, it also comes in four additional designs: a copper turtle, fairy, turtle, and sun.

32 This Mosquito Repellent That’s A Safer Alternative Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon $20 See On Amazon This highly effective mosquito repellent is free of all that stuff you’ve been trying to avoid. The Thermacell patio shield doesn’t have a flame or DEET and creates a 15-foot bubble around you using heat-activated repellent mats. The mats are designed with naturally occurring repellents found in plants to fight mosquitoes without a strong scent. A 12-hour fuel cartridge safely heats the mats while it works.

33 These Faux Ferns That Are Maintenance-Free HANDIC Artificial Hanging Vines Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add some greenery to your space even if you don’t have a green thumb with these faux hanging plants. The large fern-like plants are UV-resistant and made of plastic so you don’t have to worry about them fading or needing water. The lush vines add a pop of color and make your outdoor space feel complete without any extra maintenance. A five-star review noted, “They give an appearance of elegance and distinction, I love it.”

34 A Set Of Flameless Candles That Can Withstand Rain And Wind Aignis Flameless Candles Amazon $29 See On Amazon Candles and outdoor breezes don’t make the perfect pairing, but you don’t have to skimp on a cozy ambiance when you use these beautiful flameless candles in your outdoor space. This pack of 12 electric LED candles lasts a long time (and can withstand outdoor elements like wind and rain). They are each powered by two AA batteries (which aren’t included) and come with a remote control so you can easily adjust their brightness to create the perfect mood and even set them on timers.

35 The Bold Outdoor Rug That Welcomes Guests To Your Home Levinis Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Amazon $21 See On Amazon Welcome guests to your home with this bold outdoor rug in a fun Buffalo plaid design. The soft 100% cotton rug is the perfect doormat or patio rug and comes in eight sizes and four colors. One reviewer raved: “This rug was exactly what I was looking for. It looks great and really adds a lot to my front door entry. Super easy to clean [...].”

36 A Set Of Pillow Covers For A Steal To Change Up Your Decor Home Brilliant Washable Throw Pillow Cushion Covers Amazon $15 See On Amazon You do not need to buy a whole new set of patio furniture to make an impression in your outdoor space. Little, affordable changes like jazzing up old pillow cushions with these pillow cushion covers add color and a unique detail without spending a fortune. This set of two covers boasts more than 25,000 reviews, costs less than $15, and comes in seven sizes and 29 colors. The soft corduroy covers are machine washable and feature an invisible zipper for easy removal and replacement.

37 The Patio Furniture Slipcover That Will Save You Money H.VERSAILTEX Reversible Futon Slipcover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Anyone who has been patio furniture shopping knows that the price tags on these items aren’t for the faint of heart. Once you invest in a piece protect it with an affordable slipcover like this pick — which is water repellent and perfect for warding off wine spills, pet stains, and regular wear and tear. The machine-washable slipcover is reversible and comes in 10 color combinations, so you can change up the look of your yard in a snap.

38 A Protective Cover For Your Patio Umbrella SUPERJARE Updated Patio Umbrella Cover with Rod Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s important to protect your patio umbrella when you’re not using it — this umbrella cover fits umbrellas that measure between 7 and 9 feet and it’s made from durable oxford fabric with a waterproof coating. A matching installation rod is included and this cover boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating.

39 These Cordless Lights That Illuminate Patio Umbrellas Suplit Solar Cordless Patio Umbrella Lights Amazon $24 See On Amazon Light up your yard with these cordless patio umbrella lights that make your space appear more festive. The waterproof lights are powered by the sun to save you a ton of money on your electric bill and they fit umbrellas that measure between 7 and 9 feet. The LED lights come with a convenient remote so you can sit back, relax, and change the brightness settings whenever you choose.

40 A Flatweave Rug So You Can Stroll Barefoot Outdoors Unique Loom Flatweave Rug Amazon $38 See On Amazon What’s more luxurious than having the freedom to walk around barefoot on your deck or in your yard? This affordable flatweave rug protects against splinters and hard flooring and is resistant to stains, which makes it the perfect choice for outdoor spaces. The Turkish-made rug comes in a number of sizes, and 10 colors, and it boasts more than 5,000 reviews.