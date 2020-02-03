If You Spend More Than 3 Hours A Day At A Desk, These 31 Things Are Life-Changing

Our surroundings have a huge effect on our overall well-being. So when it comes to optimizing productivity, focus, and just general happiness while working — and gaming, reading, eating, chatting, and all the other things we do at a desk — what your desk looks and feels like has a massive impact. That's why if you spend hours at a desk, you're going to want some of these
life-changing items for your desk.
So whether you are stuck in a small space, need something to counteract the computer's glare, or just are in need of a little functional inspiration, count on these customer tested and approved picks like a wireless mouse that's actually comfortable on your wrists, an adjustable keyboard or laptop stand, or a chic bamboo charging dock for all of your gadgets. And to make yourself a little more comfortable, consider a lumbar pillow to help alleviate lower back pain or some screen-safe wipes to get rid of streaks and germs.
Whether you’re working from a corner office or a desk in the corner of your living room, the right desk accessories can make a huge difference in your creativity and productivity. Employee of the month, here you come with these genius Amazon finds.
1 These Velcro Ties That Keep Your Cords Tidy Velcro’s one-wrap ties make it easy to sort and organize loose items like cable cords and even come in multicolor packs so you can color code your items. The pre-cut ties are reusable, and they come in multiple sizes and colors, so the possibilities are endless. One user wrote, “Trust me, you’ll keep finding uses for them!” 2 This Surge Protector With 2 USB Outlets & A Shelf
This
brilliant surge protector has six AC outlets and two USB ports so you can power up to eight devices at once — and it comes with a shelf to keep them stashed on. Installation is as easy as plugging the shelf socket into a three-prong outlet. 3 This Highly Rated Cooling Gel Memory Foam Cushion
ComfiLife’s
memory foam seat cushion reduces pressure on your tailbone and lower back and is ergonomically designed to promote healthy posture. It's made from durable memory foam with a cooling top layer of gel and a non-slip rubber bottom so you can sit comfortably all day. 4 An Under-Desk Elliptical That Keeps You Moving Sunny Health’s compact under-desk elliptical fits under most desks, which allows you to increase your activity levels even when you’re stuck at work. Eight levels of resistance allow you to adjust the intensity of your workout, and a built-in digital monitor lets you keep tabs on your progress by tracking time, speed, calories, and distance. 5 These Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses The Reduce Eye Strain Blue-light-blocking glasses reduce the inevitable eye fatigue that comes from staring at screens all day. These lenses are abrasion-resistant, the frames are super light, and they're available in 12 colors and patterns. Blocking out blue lights can even help you sleep easier at night. 6 A Set Of Smooth Gel Pens With Erasable Ink Pilot's FriXion pens are easy to write with but if you make a mistake, the thermo-sensitive gel ink is easily erasable. Retractable and refillable, packs come in multicolors or single colors (including classic blue and black). With a 4.5-star rating, customers say they work. 7 This Organizer & Charging Dock For Organized Gadgets
This 100%
bamboo desktop gadget organizer not only gives you a place to store your devices as they charge, but it also has two storage compartments for pens and other small items, keeping your desk neat and clutter-free. It even includes five 1-foot cables. One reviewer wrote, “ This just arrived yesterday, and I added my charger and organized all my family's devices. It is really well made, and I appreciate the fact that it came with the smaller cords so that the devices all plug in consistently." 8 A Breathable Memory Foam Pillow For Back Support Everlasting Comfort’s memory foam lumbar pillow supports your back while a mesh cover ensures breathability. The cover is even removable for easy laundering. There are two two adjustable straps that keep it firmly in place, and it’s available in five different colors. 9 These Gel Wrist Rests That Relieves Pressure
The ergonomic design and memory foam and gel padding of
VicTsing’s keyboard and mouse rests keeps your wrists in a more natural position to relieve pressure and reduce fatigue. The backing is made with anti-skid rubber and its rounded design makes it super comfortable. 10 This Optical Mouse That Keeps Your Wrist Neutral
With more than 14,000 reviews on Amazon, this
wireless mouse by Anker is a cult-classic. Its user-friendly design keeps your hand in a neutral handshake position, reducing pain, pressure, and fatigue. One user noted, “After I got this, not a scrap more wrist trouble. I use it every day and it feels like I haven't been using my wrists at all. You'd never think just having your wrists vertical would make such a difference, but it does.” 11 A Brain Booster That Improves Concentration
If you consistently fall prey to the 2 p.m. slump, this
brain booster supplement may be just what you need to get over the hump and improve your focus in the process. Formulated by a doctor, Genius Consciousness’s blend includes lion’s mane mushrooms and L-Tyrosine and has won more than 4,000 five-star ratings. 12 These Faux Succulents That Look Very Real
Add the soothing charm of plants without all the upkeep with this set of five
artificial succulents that look life-like. "A friend stopped by while I was opening the box and asked if they were real!" one fan wrote. 13 This Set That Creates A Home For All Your Odds & Ends
The
Sorbus desk organizer set includes five elegant organizers to accent and declutter any desk, with a pencil cup holder, letter sorter, letter tray, hanging file organizer, and even a sticky note holder. It’s available in four different colors, all of which instantly tie together your decor. 14 An Adjustable Footrest With A Massaging Surface Eureka’s adjustable footrest improves your posture and circulation while reducing leg fatigue. Treads on the surface of the footrest give you the option of a foot massage whenever you want one, and the unit can tilt up to 20 degrees allowing you to change positions and still be comfortable. 15 A Wobble Cushion For Toning Your Core Gaiam’s wobble cushion turns any seat into a workout because it requires you to engage your core to maintain stability. The net effect is stronger abs and better posture, score and score. It measures 16-inches in diameter, and they're available in three colors. 16 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Doesn't Require Water
For all the benefits of aromatherapy without water,
this mini essential oil diffuser is a sleek like gadget for your desk. The palm-size unit can plug into a USB port or runs on three AAA batteries, and since there's no fan, it's extra quiet so it's great when you don't want to disturb anyone. 17 These Essential Oils To Make You More Alert Chesapeake Bay Candle’s essential diffuser oils offer a boost to your mood, and the Vitality collection is an especially good choice for work with its oils designed to wake up, focus, and refresh with ingredients like bright citrus and energizing peppermint. But if that isn't your scent jam, there are more than a dozen other combos to choose from. 18 This Monitor Stand That Reduces Eye & Neck Strain 1home’s wood monitor stand raises the height of your monitor, nipping eye and neck strain in the bud. The space-saving design also adds extra storage so your desk strays organized and free of clutter. 19 This Keyboard That Lets You Use Three Devices Logitech’s multi-device wireless keyboard is a full-size keyboard with quiet keys and a number pad. And with this Bluetooth model, you can easily toggle between up to three devices so you can control multiple monitors with ease. 20 This Stand That Positions Your Keyboard For Comfort
This
keyboard and laptop stand has three adjustable heights that position your device for maximum comfort, reducing tension and strain. This flip stand can accommodate a full-size keyboard and won’t collapse or scratch. It's also nice to have for easy viewing on tablets. 21 These Interlocking Bins For Mix & Match Organization
With eight pieces that lock together, finally contain paper clips, pens, and more with these
bins by Madesmart. High-quality, BPA-free plastic, ensure durability, and rounded edges allow for easy use and cleaning. With over 1,900 reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that users love these. One user noted, “This set has been perfect for my desk at work. The clutter in my drawer was so annoying to sift through before I found the right pen or paperclip. Now everything is easy to find and well organized.” 22 The Compressed Gas Dusters That Clean Electronics
Blasts of compressed air easily remove dust and lint from keyboards, mice, laptop outlets, and other gadgets. As an added bonus
Dust-off’s electronics dusters can also be used around the house for cleaning small objects and even window blinds. Get it in a money-saving pack of four. 23 These Screen Wipes That Keep Dirt & Germs At Bay
These
pre-moistened lens and tech wipes from Care Check are a fast, easy, and convenient way to keep your stuff free of germs and smudges. The ammonia-free formula works on glass surfaces, including cell phones and glasses, as well as laptops, keyboards, and more. 24 An Adjustable Organizer For Tons Of Flexibility This adjustable organizer is a great way to create more storage space on your desk. Comprised of two parts, these racks work together or apart and are made from natural wood. Choose between four hues to match your space. 25 This Set Of Boxes That Hide Cables & Chargers
Large enough to conceal power strips, this set of two
cable organizer boxes are a handy and affordable solution for messy cords. Made with high-density plastic, the organizer box is impact resistant. Two side doors allow for neat cable arrangement, and the organizer box is available in black or white. 26 This Shiatsu Massager That Really Gets The Kinks Out
Sitting at a desk and staring at a computer screen all day is a pain in the neck, literally. With deep-kneading massage nodes, this
Shiatsu neck and back massager can knead the knots out and also has a built-in heat function and auto-shutoff. With over 37,000 reviews on Amazon, users are hooked. One user wrote, “I have severe arthritis, bursitis, plantar fasciitis, frozen shoulder, joint pain, tight calves, a replaced hip and shoulder. This modest little piece of equipment is phenomenal for loosening tight muscles and relieving pain.” 27 The LED Lamp That Reduces Eye Strain
Florescent and blue lights can be harsh on the eyes, so adding a
mini desk lamp to your desk not only brightens up your space, but can also reduce eye strain. This lamp is dimmable and has a USB port for charging your devices, too. "My eyes were becoming too strained from working from home on a laptop and the terrible lighting in my home so I purchased this For my work space and it’s an incredible difference. I’m no longer straining to see," one customer wrote. 28 This Personal Air Circulator For Stuffy Spaces
The vortex air circulation of the
Vornado Flippi fan adds some much-needed ventilation to stuffy spaces and moves air all around you. The compact design packs in an adjustable tilt head and two speed controls. It’s available in seven different colors. 29 A Heated Throw Blanket For Drafts & Overactive ACs
Whether you have a drafty office or one that's cranking up the air conditioning, a
heated throw blanket is a luxurious addition to your desk. This one from Sunbeam has three heat settings which are easy to control with the remote and a three-hour auto-off function. It's even machine washable, dryer safe, and available in six colors. 30 These Headphones For Fewer Distractions
When it's too loud to concentrate and get things done, add a pair of
active noise-cancelling headphones. These are a lot more affordable than most but still offer wireless Bluetooth connectivity and great sound. Get 25 hours of playtime with each charge. 31 A Stress-Relieving Fidget Spinner That’s Quiet
This
fidget flippy toy gives you the opportunity to work some things out, but is quiet enough not to disturb those around you making it a great option for relieving tension or stress in the office. Choose from four colors and packs of one or two.