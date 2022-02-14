If you’re looking around your home and feeling uninspired, unmotivated, or unsure where to start, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon has plenty of home items that can elevate your home’s style or function without spending a ton of money. A few ingenious products can completely change a space and, lucky for you, I’ve done all the heavy lifting. If you want a nicer home but don’t know where to start, check out these 40 clever things.

Clutter is the number one vibe-killer. The most beautifully decorated or smart homes can boast all the bells and whistles, but if it’s cluttered, you may not even notice. Wrangle that mess with one of the many storage options I’ve included in this list. You’ll see additional closet storage, a better way to store your pots and pans, as well as a cable management box to hide cords. These easy switches will instantly cause clutter to disappear and make your home feel nicer.

The trick to a beautiful home is finding decor that looks luxurious but is easy to take care of. The faux fur blanket and white grout pen make your home look high-end and brand new, respectively, without breaking the bank or even a sweat. Clever products like these can make your home feel updated in a snap. From decor to functional storage, look for high-end options that are easy to clean and last a long time.

It can be a huge undertaking to make a house a home, but with a handful of upgrades and two-day shipping, you will be able to transform your home without a meltdown.

1 This Faux Fur Blanket To Upgrade Your Living Space Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Undergoing an entire living room makeover can be super intimidating, but a few small, clever swaps will make all of the difference. Add this luxurious faux fur blanket to any couch or armchair to elevate the entire space. The thick, shag sherpa blanket is soft and warm for snuggling under, or for just making a space look lived in, yet stylish. It comes in four sizes and eight colors.

2 An Expandable Colander That Goes Over The Sink BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Amazon $17 See On Amazon This expandable over-the-sink colander makes washing produce or draining pasta a much easier task. This unique gadget extends from 14.5 to 19.5-inches long to accommodate your sink. It does the job of a three-in-one compact gadget: rinse with it, drain food in it, or use it to dry your dishes. It’s Amazon’s #1 bestseller for colanders.

3 The Anti-Fatigue Mat That Eases Pain From Standing ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re on your feet all day, you’ll appreciate having this $40 anti-fatigue mat supporting you as you cook or wash dishes. The mat is made of super thick PVC to relieve back pain and take pressure off your knees. It’s waterproof and can be cleaned by simply rinsing it with water. The non-slip texture keeps the mat in place and the lattice design (available in 13 colors and three sizes) is timeless and elegant in any room.

4 A Cable Management Box To Organize Unruly Cords D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon Conceal rogue cords around your house by keeping them in one of these cable management boxes. It’s large enough to hold a full power strip and features two entry points for cables to neatly exit the box so they can power up your device or appliance. The discrete box blends into any decor style and comes in two sizes and two colors.

5 This Flexible Sink Aerator That’s A Breeze To Install Water Nymph Faucet Aerator Amazon $15 See On Amazon This easy-to-install sink aerator will improve the functionality and style of your bathroom faucet. The swivel sink faucet rotates 360 degrees and is made with high-quality brass that won’t wear, break, or rust. Choose from two modes: soft bubble stream and strong sprayer. It will save 30 to 70% of water compared to standard kitchen sink nozzles, according to the manufacturer.

6 A Two-Pack Of Smart Plugs To Upgrade Your Outlets Kasa WiFi Smart Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These smart plugs are an affordable way to transform your house into a smart home. They can operate via voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, but can also be used in conjunction with the Kasa app when you're away from home. There are also scheduling and timing features that allow them to automatically turn items — such as lamps and fans — on and off at your desired settings.

7 These Customizable Light Bulbs That Connect To Alexa Treatlife Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon While you’re making your home smart, don’t forget to convert your light bulbs with this budget-friendly pack of smart light bulbs. They sync to an app or your smart home hub, like Amazon Alexa, so you can turn the lights on and off with the sound of your voice. Depending on the vibe you’re aiming to achieve, you can choose among 16 million colors and a number of customized brightness levels.

8 A Rubber Broom That Removes All Pet Hair FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get rid of pet hair faster with this fur-removing broom that has more than 83,000 reviews. This bestselling product is just $13 and makes keeping a tidy home much easier. The secret is the rubber material that attracts and traps hair from rugs, hardwood, and carpet. It also has a telescoping handle that extends from 36 inches for countertop cleaning to 60 inches for cleaning the floor.

9 These Furniture Markets That Hide Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nicks and scratches on wood furniture and floors are inevitable after time, but these wood repair markers can restore your belongings for less than you think. This set comes with six markers and six wax crayons, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. The pack features six colors, ranging from maple to black. Just draw over the scratch and watch it disappear. They’ve earned more than 21,000 reviews and only cost $10.

10 The Cloud-Like Foam Bath Mat With 51,000 Reviews Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into a spa oasis without spending too much with this adorable and cult-favorite memory foam bath mat that feels like you’re stepping onto a cloud. The outer surface is velvet microfiber that’s soft and easy to care for. You can machine wash and dry this rug without worrying about the colors fading or the mat losing its shape. It keeps you safe, too, since it’s so absorbent and has non-slip grips on the underside to prevent sliding. It’s available in 21 colors and eight sizes and boasts more than 51,000 reviews.

11 This Grout Pen That Makes Tile Look New Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your bathroom an instant facelift without breaking the bank with this crowd favorite tool: a grout pen. Use this affordable marker to simply "color in” the grout between your tiles and wait 30 minutes for it to dry — your walls and floors will look brand new. The pen comes with a narrow or wide tip and boasts more than 13,000 reviews.

12 A Reusable Cloth That Removes Water Marks Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get rid of those distracting watermarks left on surfaces with this water mark removing cloth. It erases those white rings and any haziness that is caused by moisture or heat. The reusable cloth restores the original finish of your wood conditioner and even removes minor blemishes, surface scratches, latex paint, and most permanent marker.

13 These Hotel-Inspired Sheet Sets That Are A Steal Mellanni Queen Sheet Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon ​​Say goodbye to messy, wrinkled sheets and opt for these luxurious microfiber sheets. Not only are they wrinkle-resistant, but they are affordable and highly rated with more than 279,000 reviews. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These sheets are low-maintenance, too, since they’re resistant to fading, stains, and shrinking. They’re available in 42 colors and patterns like stripes and checks.

14 The Fridge Door Handle Covers To Avoid Grime OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Over time, your refrigerator door handles get dirty. These plush, protective sleeves keep stains, water drips, fingerprints, and smudges at bay, and they’re totally inexpensive. This pair of machine-washable covers feature Velcro closures, which you can adjust to fit your door’s handles. Choose from a variety of sizes and quantities so you can protect your other appliances, too.

15 A $5 Sink Accessory Holder To Let Sponges Dry Umbra Sling Kitchen Sink Accessory Amazon $5 See On Amazon Reduce clutter and sitting water around your sink with this sling kitchen accessory holder. It slides over your faucet to offer a shelf for your sponges or brushes. The holes in the holder allow water to drain so your sponges always dry between uses without sitting in your sink and becoming mildewy. This $5 fix has earned more than 18,000 reviews.

16 These Stove Gap Covers That Block Debris From Falling Through Cracks Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re prone to making a mess in the kitchen, these stove gap covers can help. The nonslip silicone covers prevent crumbs or spills from getting in between your oven or dishwasher and your countertops, so you don't have to move these heavy appliances to give your kitchen a good cleaning. This two-pack is a cinch to install, can be cut to size, and stays put, thanks to their silicone construction that conforms to the shape of your counters.

17 A Silicone Mat To Keep Your Dog’s Food Mess Contained Hoki Found Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon They say dogs take on the personality traits of their owners — if that means your dog is a bit on the messy side, remedy that with this silicone pet feeding pad. The anti-slip and waterproof mat has a lip around the edge to keep stray water or food from getting all over your floors. It’s easy to wipe clean and perfect to take with your when you travel. It’s available in 12 colors and five sizes.

18 These Thin Push LEDs For Extra Light Where You Need Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar Amazon $13 See On Amazon Custom lights in your home aren’t cheap, but if you need some extra light, these battery-powered slim push lights will do the trick. They have a genius screw-mount, as well as an adhesive option, so you can stick them anywhere for a little extra light — for hundreds less than you’d spend with professionals. One reviewer noted, “This casts a soft under cabinet light on our dark winter days. I could have mounted three under the cabinet for a brighter, work light.”

19 The Keyhole Light To Update Your Front Door Deeirao Motion Sensor Keyhole Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Upgrade your front door and avoid fumbling around in the dark while looking for your keys with this motion-activated light. The LED light comes on when you approach the door, illuminating the keyhole so you can quickly and easily unlock it. It comes with screws or an adhesive to attach to your door and has two modes: daytime or nighttime. You can also use it in cabinets or drawers for extra light on a budget.

20 A Versatile Surge Protector With USB Ports POWRUI Surge Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your home will always look more refined when various cords and wires aren’t hanging from every corner. This six-outlet extender makes it possible by offering enough spots for many of your appliances and lights, as well as two USB ports. It has earned more than 27,000 reviews and features a built-in surge protector to help prevent outages.

21 This Floor Repair Kit That Fixes Chips In Your Home Coconix Floor & Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Restore any wood flooring or furniture with this repair kit that’s an Amazon bestseller. It easily fills chips, cracks, and other imperfections in wooden furniture, molding, laminate, edging, baseboard, and even decks. This set includes ten repair compounds in various colors, a spatula, an application brush, a wood putty stick, and a mixing jar.

22 These Magnetic Curtain Tie-Backs For Your Windows Melaluxe Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t just push your curtains open, tie them back with these magnetic curtain holders that keep them in place and add a charming accent. Not only are they easy to use, but they’re also decorative with a modern spindle-shaped clasp and rope tie that’s stylish. They come in a pack of six for an affordable price.

23 A Textured Bath Mat That Dries Quickly To Avoid Mold Asvin Tub Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom smelling fresh by avoiding common mold traps like an old, soggy bath mat. This textured mat dries so quickly so you don’t have to worry about mold growth. It’s made of PVC loofah material that secures itself to the floor without suction cups. It comes in three sizes and five colors.

24 These Solar-Powered Spotlights For Curb Appeal LEREKAM Solar Spot Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add an attractive security component to your home while improving its curb appeal with these solar-powered spotlights. The outdoor lights are waterproof and have three modes: eight, 15, or 25 hours. After the sun charges them during the daytime, they automatically turn on when it gets dark. These two lights have yard stakes on the ends that make them easy to push into the ground where you want them.

25 This Sink Mat That Absorbs Sitting Water Ternal Sinkmat Backsplash Guard $14 See On Amazon Keep sitting water in your kitchen to a minimum with this sink mat. It wraps around the base of your sink and absorbs splashes or drips. The protective mesh material dries super quickly and can be machine washed and dried. It has a snap that secures the mat around your faucet and comes in three colors.

26 The Reusable Tape For Rugs That Sit Flat And Smooth Sahhika Rug Tape (10 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your rug corners from curling with this double-sided carpet tape. The non-slip material is safe for your floors and won’t leave behind residue, even if you change your mind about the placement. The triangular tape fits in the corner of your rugs to keep everything in its place. Best of all? It’s reusable.

27 A Matte Black Squeegee For The Shower HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee Amazon $17 See On Amazon An easy way to make your bathroom look nicer is to squeegee the glass doors when you’re finished taking a shower. This option comes with a convenient holder and a sleek matte black design. The 12-inch wide rubber blade removes hard water to leave your doors, car, or windows streak-free. It’s available in four colors and three sizes.

28 An Organizer For Mops, Brooms & Accessories Home- It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon This cleaning tool organizer mounts to any wall and — perfect for a utility room, garage, or laundry space — and keeps your mops and brooms off the floor and organized. It’s lightweight and made of strong metal that won’t rust, with five spring-loaded slots for holding brooms, rakes, and mops, as well as six hooks for smaller accessories like brushes, towels, and other tools. It’s no wonder this holder has more than 33,000 reviews.

29 The Magnetic Garage Door Accents For Curb Appeal Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your home’s exterior a refresh in less than a few minutes with this magnetic decorative garage hardware. This pack comes with four hinges and two handles, enough to outfit a one-car garage. Using magnets, they stick to your garage door to add character and custom detail that’s impactful without being expensive. This is a curb appeal must-have you’ll wish you knew about sooner.

30 This Smart Plug For Your Outdoor Lights Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Now you can control all your outdoor lighting with an app thanks to this budget-friendly smart outdoor plug. The dual-socket Wi-Fi outlet can be individually controlled, making it ideal for Christmas lights, sprinkler timers, or patio lighting. Connect to the accompanying Kasa app to set up schedules or countdowns for various lights and appliances. The weather-resistant plug also responds to voice commands via Google or Alexa and it comes with a convenient remote control.

31 A Pan Rack To Revamp Your Cabinet Space SimpleHouseware Adjustable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Revamp your kitchen storage and free up some space for cheap with this durable pan rack. The layered unit can be used on its side or standing up to accommodate your cabinet size and store five pans at once. The adjustable design makes it ideal for stashing baking dishes, serving trays, griddles, and more. It’s quick to install and you can’t beat the price.

32 These Chair Leg Covers That Protect Your Floors NancyProtectz Chair Leg Floor Protectors Amazon $14 See On Amazon Repairing the flooring in your home can cost a pretty penny — but these stretchy furniture leg covers provide an easy way to protect your floors from scratches. They’re available in five sizes and a few colors to blend with your furniture. The set includes eights covers that can stretch over a variety of leg shapes to keep your home looking brand new.

33 A Silicone And Stainless Steel Sink Strainer That’s $10 OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This sink strainer traps debris to keep your sink drain clean. The silicone center is easy to clean and the stainless steel ring is sturdy. It won’t stain over time and is easy to insert and remove. Best of all? If it gets too grimy, you can always toss it in the dishwasher.

34 An Under-Cabinet Shelf For Extended Storage Smart Design Undershelf Storage Basket Amazon $12 See On Amazon Gain back a ton of extra space by using this under-cabinet shelf that features wire racks that hook onto shelves and sit just below them, offering additional storage for dishes, books, food, and more. The rack doesn’t require any assembly — just slide it onto the shelves. They have a tight mesh grid that keeps your items safely in place and comes in two sizes and five colors.

35 These Lavender Sachets That Reduce Odors Lavande Sur Terre Lavender Sachets (24-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep odors at bay with these lavender sachets. Place them in your drawers, workout bag, and bathroom to freshen up any space. This pack comes with 24 sachets so you can add a delicious scent wherever you need it most. This bestseller has a potent, yet natural scent that is relaxing and clean-smelling and the pre-filled sachets come in reusable, resealable kraft bags that can be hung on hangers, tucked into the toe of a shoe, or tied to your laundry hamper.

36 The Stylish And Absorbent Turkish Hand Towels Smyrna Original Turkish Hand Towels Herringbone Series (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon They’re fast-drying, made from the softest 100% cotton, and will make your bathroom look instantly more beautiful — yet they cost less than $20. Add these Turkish bath towels for practical elegance at an affordable price. The striped towels feature tassels at the ends and come in 29 colors.

37 A Pack Of 162 Labels For Your Spice Jars Savvy & Sorted Spice Jar Labels (162-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Finally, tackle your spice cabinet and get it in shape with these spice jar labels. This pack of 162 comes with pre-printed spice labels with common and uncommon spice names. The black text on white labels is clear, modern, and easy to read — and the labels instantly elevate your organization.

38 This Bright, Battery-Powered Ceiling Light TOOWELL Motion Sensor Ceiling Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add this motion-activated ceiling light anywhere in your home that needs extra overhead lighting. It detects motion up to 22 feet away and projects light at a 120-degree angle to illuminate your hallway, closet, garage, or other dark space. The energy-efficient light is battery-operated and gives off 300 lumens for a brighter light that can cover up to 300 square feet.

39 The App-Controlled Strip Lights You Can Easily Install TREATLIFE Smart Led Strip Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon ​​These LED strip lights add ambiance to any space. The pack comes with more than 16 feet of lights with adhesive backs to install them anywhere. Use the accompanying app as a remote to select from more than 16 million colors and multiple modes. Just plug the lights in and set the mood.