If You Want To Upgrade Your Home, These 40 Tricks Will Save You A Lot Of Money

For some people, home is the ultimate sanctuary. Maybe it’s a space that you’ve curated to reflect your personal tastes and style, or maybe it’s a space that you’ve designed to be all about comfort. Regardless, if you enjoy spending time at home, it makes sense that you’d want to upgrade it. However, big-ticket items like new appliances and in-depth renovations can cost a lot of money. So how can you upgrade your space without breaking the bank? These 40 tricks using clever products can help.

For example, you can make a room look more pulled together with rug tape that’ll help keep your carpets from wrinkling and bunching. You can also banish scuffs from slamming doors with cushioned wall protectors, all while cutting down on cooling costs with a set of insulted blackout curtains that’ll help drown out noise while balancing temperature.

No matter what type of home upgrade you’re looking to try, this list has tons of options to level up your space while saving you money. So go ahead and fill your cart with these highly rated items; your home will thank you.

1 Turn Your TV Into A Home Theater With These LED Light Strips Power Practical LED Lights for TV Amazon $22 See On Amazon Adding back lighting to your television just got easier with these LED light strips. You get 78 inches of bulbs that are powered via USB, along with a wireless remote to control the brightness and color. They install easily with 3M adhesive, and there are five sizes to choose from.

2 Personalize Your Doorbell With This Wireless Alert Kit SadoTech Wireless Doorbells (3 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wireless doorbell set is here to upgrade your home alert system. Just adhere the backing of the bell outside your home, screw on the top plate, and plug in the chiming sensor anywhere inside your house. It has 32 different sounds to choose from, along with a flashing signal.

3 Toss Your Paper Towels For Good With These Reusable Cloths Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cotton and cellulose Swedish dish cloths can be reused again and again to clean up spills. They’re super absorbent and can be tossed in the washing machine whenever they need a refresh. Whether you’re using them for scrubbing or drying, they can save you lots of cash over time on pricy disposable paper towels. Available colors: 9

4 Illuminate Your Kitchen With These Under-Cabinet Lights POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $16 See On Amazon This under cabinet lighting is installed in a flash and will help brighten up your kitchen space. You get 3 feet of LED lights that adhere via adhesive discreetly under any surface of your choosing. It’s also powered by three AA batteries and is turned on by the push of a button.

5 Elevate Your Bedroom With This Silky Duvet Set Danjor Linens Hotel Luxury Duvet Cover Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This duvet set is made of Egyptian-quality cotton and even boasts a 1,500 thread count. It has a button closure to help ensure your comforter stays in place, along with a rich navy blue hue that many users reported doesn’t fade in the wash. With the included matching pillow shams, your bedroom will look chic and pulled together in no time.

6 Extend The Life Of Your Bedding With This Mattress Protector SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mattress protector can help save you money by shielding your mattress from things that wear it down, like dust mites, sweat, and other fluids — and you put it on just a like any fitted sheet. It’s also quiet, so you won’t hear any plastic rustling sounds. Plus, it shouldn’t change the feel of your mattress.

7 Streamline Your Power-Ups With This Charging Station Poweroni USB Charging Station Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can stop spending money on multiple chargers and power tons of different devices with this station. The USB cords include USB type C, micro USB, mini USB, and more, meaning you can use them for Apple and Android devices. The bottom features a nonslip coating for extra stability, too.

8 Stick Your Rugs In Place With This Rug Tape iPrimio NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape Amazon $30 See On Amazon Help banish carpet sliding and bunching with this rug tape. It’s made from an extra-thick and durable mesh adhesive material, but it’s pliable enough to rip with your hands when you want to install it. The tape can also be used on a variety of surfaces, like tile, hardwood, vinyl, and more.

9 Decorate Your Kitchen With These Bamboo Spice Holders Estilo 100% Natural Bamboo Salt and Spice Box (2 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These bamboo spice boxes are a chic, streamlined way to store and display items like salt and pepper. They each feature a swiveling lid and a magnetic closure to help ensure a secure seal. You can save money by buying your spices in bulk and refilling these boxes rather than splurging on pricy individual vials, too.

10 Upgrade Your Drawers With This Customizable Bamboo Organizer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can get your silverware drawer clutter under control with this drawer organizer. It’s made of bamboo and features seven main slots — plus two expandable slots on either side — so you can customize it to the size of your drawers. The compartments are roomy, and it’s even water resistant.

11 Upgrade Your Closet With This Over-The-Door Organizer ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This two-pack of over-the-door organizers is an excellent way to protect valuable accessories like handbags from dust and sunlight, saving you money in the long run. Each unit features strong metal hooks to ensure a secure installation, and six clear compartments so you can easily spot your items. The open sides make grabbing your accessories a breeze. Available colors: 4

12 Turn Your Kitchen Into A Cafe With This Cold Brew Maker Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make coffee shop-quality cold brew at home with this cold brew maker. It has a 47-ounce capacity and a super fine mesh filter to make sure you won’t have a grainy cup. Just load up the chamber, add cold water, and refrigerate over night. The leakproof lid will help make fridge spills a thing of the past, too.

13 Banish Single-Use Cleaning Pads With This Reusable Mop System Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon $35 See On Amazon Upgrade your floor-cleaning routine with this reusable microfiber mop system. The mop itself is made from sturdy aluminum alloy, and it features a 360-degree rotating head to clean hard-to-reach places. It also comes with four microfiber mop cloths that trap dirt and can be thrown in the washing machine for a refresh.

14 Streamline Your Kitchen With This Set Of Matching Utensils FineDine Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give your kitchen a sleek, matching look with this 10-piece kitchen utensil set. Made from durable stainless steel, the set features a whisk, a masher, a ladle, and more all in one convenient canister. All the items are dishwasher safe, and you can save money by buying this set in bulk for under $20.

15 Save Money With This Affordable Down Alternative Comforter Beckham Luxury Linens Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $40 See On Amazon Comforters can be notoriously expensive, but this reasonably priced comforter is made from synthetic goose feathers for extra savings. It’s lightweight, and it can even be run through the washing machine. You can use it as a duvet insert, or snag it in one of four colors as a stand alone comforter. Available colors: 4

16 Customize Your Lighting With These Efficient Smart Bulbs Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This two-pack of smart bulbs is designed to be energy efficient and long lasting, which can help save you money. Each bulb can last up to 20,000 hours, and you can use your phone or voice control to power, dim, or change their colors (choosing from millions of shades).

17 These Blackout Curtains That Can Help Insulate Your Room NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These blackout curtains are the multi-functional upgrade your bedroom needs. They’re made from a triple-weave fabric that insulates your room to help avoid heat or cool loss through windows. And not only do they block out up to 99% of light, but they help reduce noise, too. Available colors: 33

18 Give Your Kitchen A Tune-Up With These Chic Pulls Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30 Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This 30-pack of cabinet pulls is a simple way to give your kitchen cabinets and drawers an upgrade without going over budget. Priced at less than a dollar per pull, these matte-finished handles have a timeless silhouette that works with many different decor styles. They’re also made from strong stainless steel, so you can trust that they’re durable. Available colors: 3

19 Avoid Scuffs And Scratches With These Wall Protectors Xfenvs Door Handle Bumper (6 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These door handle bumpers are here to help prevent scratching and denting from swinging door handles. Simply peel back the adhesive cover and stick where desired. The spongy rubber is meant to protect your surfaces from wear and tear, while the clear finish will likely blend into your decor seamlessly.

20 Quiet Noisy Cabinets With These Door Bumpers GorillaGrit Cabinet Door Bumpers Amazon $10 See On Amazon These extra-small door bumpers are ideal for tiny spaces, like the inside of cabinets. Made from cushiony rubber, they can dampen the sound of slamming doors and even protect your cabinets, too. You can also use them underneath items like vases and more to help protect your surfaces from scratches.

21 Use This Hack To Create A “Brick” Wall Anywhere GoGoDecal Brick Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $12 See On Amazon This printed brick wallpaper is the easiest way to change up the look of a plain walled room. There’s no messy glue necessary, as installation simply requires you to peel off the backing and stick the adhesive in place. The material is thick and vinyl-coated, so it shouldn’t tear during application.

22 Extend Your Couch’s Life With This Sofa Cover ROSE HOME FASHION Geometric Sofa Cover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Shield your couch from stains, pet hair, sun damage and more with this sofa cover. It features a stylish geometric print and is made from durable and machine washable polyester. The bottom also boasts a chic fringe trim — so that when not in use, you can lay it over the side of your couch to look like a decorative throw blanket. Available colors: 6

23 Weather-Proof Your Outdoor Furniture With This Spray Scotchgard Sun and Water Shield (2 Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your patio furniture, porch umbrellas, fabric awnings and more protected with this sun and water shield spray. It blocks out UVA and UVB rays to help prevent color fading and creates a water-repelling seal on fabrics. Just one canister can deliver up to a whopping 60 square feet of coverage.

24 Install This Tiny Slider To End Dishwasher Confusion For Good Cimkiz Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $7 See On Amazon This small sliding dishwasher magnet will forever answer the common question: “Are these dishes clean or dirty?” Each color-coded side clearly labels what state the dishes are in, and you only need to slide the lever to change it from one to the other. The device is magnetic, but can also be installed via 3M adhesive. Available colors: 4

25 Protect Your Tile From Kitchen Messes With This “Wallpaper” COSNIGHT Transparent Oil Proof Adhesive Wallpaper Amazon $12 See On Amazon This transparent, oil-proof adhesive wallpaper can prevent messy cooking splashes, therefore saving you time and money on cleaning supplies. Simply apply with the included adhesive and you’re done. It will blend seamlessly into your decor and protect valuable tile. Plus, it’s heat-resistant (up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit), so it can stand up to some serious cooking mess. However, according to the manufacturer, it should be kept at least 20 centimeters away from the stove’s heat source.

26 Install A Motion Detecting System With These Stick On Bulbs AMIR Motion Sensor Light (6 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These motion sensor lights are the smart night light system your home has been waiting for. They can be installed via adhesive pads or magnets and powered by AAA batteries. They’ll only activate in dark lighting if they sense motion within 10 feet and will automatically turn off after 15 seconds of no motion detected. Available colors: 4

27 Make Your Windows More Energy Efficient With This Film Insulator Kit Duck Brand Indoor Shrink Film Insulator Kit (10 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This shrink film insulator kit can help prevent window drafts. Simply use the included tape outside the window, cut the film for the inside of the window, press it into place, and use a hair dryer to shrink the film and remove any wrinkles. Because it’s clear, it won’t prevent natural daylight from coming in.

28 Always Have An Extra Key With This Realistic Rock Holder RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep a spare key at the ready but hidden in plain sight inside this fake rock key holder. This rock has a hollow interior chamber that can fit all standard house keys. The exterior is fashioned to not only look like a real rock, but to also feel like one. It’s weatherproof and windproof for added security.

29 Give Your Garage An Upgrade With These Accent Handles Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents (6 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Level up your exterior decor with these decorative garage door accents. The pack comes with four hinges and two handles that are installed via heavy-duty magnets for added style with none of the renovations. They’re UV ray and weather resistant, too.

30 “Renovate” Your Bathroom With This Peel & Stick Backsplash Art3d Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile (10 Sheets) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These peel-and-stick backsplash tile sheets are the perfect way to upgrade the look of your bathroom or kitchen without any costly remodeling. There are 10 tile stickers per box, with each one measuring 12 by 12 inches. They all feature a clean marble pattern and a glossy finish.

31 Increase Bathroom Counter Space With This Dispenser MOPMS Wall Mounted Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $8 See On Amazon This wall-mounted toothbrush dispenser squeezes out nearly every drop of toothpaste, cutting down on waste and creating more counter space. It attaches to your wall via adhesive, and uses vacuum technology to dispense a pre-measured amount of product. Simply press your toothbrush against the interior lever, and you’re good to go. Available colors: 5

32 Secure Your Home With This Mini Camera Blink Mini Compact Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon This compact security camera has a 1080-pixel display and is even motion activated inside your home. It offers two-way audio so that you can speak remotely with anyone indoors. Setup is a breeze: Simply plug it in, connect it to Wi-Fi, and control it from the corresponding app. It can even be paired with smart assistants like Alexa.

33 Prevent Food Spoilage With This Tiny Fridge Alarm FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking to prevent food waste, this refrigerator door alarm can alert you whenever the door is left open for too long. It adheres easily with two-sided tape and emits a series of escalating alerts if the door is left open for more than a minute. You can customize it with different levels of volume, too. Available colors: 3

34 Banish Rust and Mildew With This Shower Liner BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon This shower curtain liner holds up to heavy-duty use, meaning you shouldn’t have to replace it as often. The liner is made from mildew-proof vinyl and reinforced with rustproof grommets to help ensure it doesn’t easily tear. It also features weighted magnets at the bottom so that it stays in place against the side of your tub. Available colors: 3

35 Level Up Your Bedroom With These Durable Cooling Sheets Mellanni Cooling Bed Sheets Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This cooling bed sheet set is designed to last, ensuring you’ll get plenty of use out of it. Made from high-quality microfiber, the sheets are stain- and wrinkle-resistant — and the color shouldn’t fade. With a whopping 35 different hues available, you’re sure to find a set that matches your decor. Available colors: 35

36 Keep Your Decor Budget In Check With These Flameless Candles Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These flameless candles can be continuously reused, meaning you won’t break the bank by constantly replacing pricy wax candles. They’re battery powered and come in a set of nine with varying heights included. These candles are operated via remote control and feature realistic-looking flames. Available colors: 4

37 Brighten Up Your Outdoors With These Solar-Powered Lights HMCITY Motion Sensor Solar Lights (2 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These LED motion sensor lights will help keep your yard illuminated. They’re each solar powered, which helps cut down on electricity costs — and once evening falls, they’ll automatically turn on and will glow brighter if motion is detected. They’re both waterproof and heat-proof to stand up to the elements, too.

38 Guide Your Way In The Dark With These Motion-Sensing Bed Lights Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can help make nighttime stumbles a thing of the past with this motion-activated bed light system. The LED lights are installed with 3M adhesive and will activate when they sense you getting out of bed. You can set the timer to last anywhere from 30 seconds to six minutes of brightness, ensuring you won’t waste battery.

39 Prevent Clogged Drains With This Tiny Mushroom-Shaped Protector TubShroom Hair Catcher Drain Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hair clogs can mean expensive plumbing bills, but this drain protector can help prevent that. Shaped like a perforated mushroom, it works by trapping loose hair around the center shaft so it doesn’t go down the drain. You simply pick up the mushroom, remove the hair, and throw it out when it gets full. Available colors: 5