The holidays are almost here and to avoid that last-minute scramble, I’ve put together a list of quick-shipping, affordable gifts that the whole family will love. Whether you’re shopping for a fashionista or a new homeowner, the kiddos, or your high-brow in-laws, this list has something they’ll love and your wallet will too. If you want your gifts to come quickly, here are the 60 best cheap presents on Amazon with fast shipping.

Never fear, I’ve included a ton of stocking stuffers on this list too. From lip balm and fuzzy socks to the wine filter that removes the stuff that usually causes headaches, there’s a wide range of products to love on this list. Some even come in packs, like the soy candles with stunning whimsical tin vessels. Open that up and pop one in each person’s stocking to save money and time.

For the difficult to buy for or the one who has it all — I’ve included some unique gifts that won’t break the bank. Check out the elegant Chardonnay glasses that wine-lovers will flip for, or the three-in-one vacuum that every adult will celebrate. These gifts are less than you probably expect and sure to be crowd-pleasers.

Leave the holiday stress to Santa and cross off your list early with these highly-rated and reviewed products that could be at your door tomorrow.

1 The Jade Roller Set For Stuffing Stockings

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $18 See On Amazon Soothe your skin and curb inflammation with this natural jade facial roller. Store the tool in your fridge for a few minutes and then roll it over your face to reduce unwanted puffiness and prep your skin for serums and moisturizers. The double-sided roller has a smaller roller on one end for under the eyes and a larger roller on the other end for your cheeks and forehead. The set also comes with a gua sha jade tool.

2 A Lavender Shea Butter To Pamper Skin

Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Shea Butter Amazon $16 See On Amazon This whipped shea butter is the self-care gift you can count on to arrive on time. The 100% raw, unrefined African shea is sustainably sourced and has natural antioxidant properties, vitamins, and fatty acids for smoother skin. This petroleum-free butter smells of relaxing lavender.

3 This Lipstick That Customizes Colors Based On Lip’s pH

Winky Lux Flower Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon This science-based lipstick is a sure-fire gift for any beauty lover on your list. Get this — it creates a custom color depending on who is wearing it. The gloss goes on clear and reacts to your lip's natural pH levels to invent its own shade of pink. It’s made with real chrysanthemum flowers and vitamins that nourish your lips and keep the color on for hours. Not to mention the lipstick itself is a work of art.

4 The 2-In-1 Gift That’s Both Blush And Lip Tint

Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $9 See On Amazon This multipurpose makeup is popular because it saves time and money. The secret? You can use it as both blush and lipstick. The buildable formula melts into your skin for a dewy glow and comes in six shades. Plus, it’s packed with botanicals and vitamins to nourish your skin.

5 A Sleek Outlet Plug That Connects With Smart Devices

Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon No need to drop a ton of money to give the gift of a smart home or smart appliances this year. This small plug converts any outlet into a smart one. You can then control anything you’ve plugged in via your voice if you have an Alexa or Google Home, or with the accompanying smartphone app, which can be used remotely. Additionally, you can set timers and even monitor energy usage.

6 The Popcorn Bowl That Collapses For Easy Storage

The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon This collapsible popcorn popper is a gift the whole family will love. This one has earned nearly 20,000 reviews because it’s so easy to use and store since it folds down flat. The silicone bowl pops into place and can be directly filled with seeds and then placed in the microwave for popcorn in a couple of minutes. Plus: it's dishwasher safe and BPA-free.

7 A 2-In-1 Primer And Mascara Combo For Cheap

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This makeup tube has a lash-defining primer on one end and volumizing mascara on the other — and it’s only $17. This mascara defines and nourishes your lashes since it’s made with vegan-friendly ingredients like jojoba and is free of silicone and parabens.

8 The Makeup Erasing Towel That Works With Just Water

MakeUp Eraser Amazon $16 See On Amazon This is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only is this makeup eraser towel effective and convenient, but it saves money in the long run since you can use it time and time again. It’s no ordinary towel either; it has tiny fibers that remove makeup, dirt, and oil from your skin with just water. For less than $20, you get this reusable and machine-washable towel that’s earned more than 10,000 reviews.

9 An Oversized Blanket Scarf That’s Cozy AF

YSense Long Plaid Blanket Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon For the one that’s always cold: the coziest scarf of all time. It’s oversized, just like a blanket, but with the adorable pattern and fringe details of a scarf that you can wear on repeat. It’s made of easy-to-care-for acrylic that’s so soft, you’ll mistake it for cashmere. Wrap this scarf around your neck, shoulders, or wear it as a shawl to stay warm. Choose from 12 colors and patterns.

10 The Gift That’s All Pun And Games

Pun Intended Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you believe puns are the highest form of comedy, this game is for you. Pun Intended is a 13+ game where teams try to fill in the blank to complete side-splitting puns. It helps if you’re a wordsmith, but anyone can play. It comes with 222 cards with more than 1300 puns in total.

11 This Expensive-Looking Razor Kit That’s Under Budget

Harry's Razor Set (5 Razor Blade Refills, Travel Blade Cover, Shave Gel) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Treat a loved one on your list to something they’d never buy for themselves — a quality razor set. This one from Harry’s Razors comes with five replaceable blades, a travel cover, and a small bottle of shave gel. It’s only $20 and ships quickly. Reviewers report these razors are smooth and remove hair in one pass.

12 An Extra Long Charging Cable That Everyone Will Appreciate

Amazon Basics Nylon USB-A to Lightning Cable Cord $13 See On Amazon Here’s a gift anyone will appreciate: an extra-long phone charging cable. This USB-A to lightning cable is six-feet long and charges quickly. The durable cable is braided to withstand damage of any kind. Choose from five colors.

13 These Adorable Crew Cut Socks With Ruffle Detail

Mcool Mary Ruffle Turn-Cuff Casual Ankle Socks Amazon $16 See On Amazon Cute and cozy socks are on everyone’s wish list so snag this pack of six for less than you’d expect. These crew-cut socks feature turn-cuff ruffles or “lettuce” tops and are made of comfy cotton knit. They're available in a variety of colors and fit shoe sizes 5 to 8 for women.

14 A Lip Balm 3-Pack That Everyone Needs This Winter

Rosebud Lavish Layers Lip Balm (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These little tins of lip balm are the perfect thing to grab for stocking stuffers. This assorted back of three comes with minted rose, strawberry, and original scents that soften your lips and soothe any cracking.

15 The Pack Of Fuzzy Socks To Stuff Those Stockings

Amazon Essentials Fuzzy Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Is there anything cozier than a fuzzy pair of winter socks? These plush microfiber picks are no exception with a comfy crew height, moderate thickness, and high-quality feel. The colorful pairs slip on easily and are made to wear with shoes or while chilling at home. They’re available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

16 This Detangling Brush Infused With Watermelon Oil

Wet Brush Go Green Watermelon Oil Infused Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon This detangling brush leaves hair feeling smooth and healthy. The $12 brush removes knots and tangles in wavy, curly, straight, natural, or thick hair, without ripping it out. The secret? The brush is infused with watermelon seed oil which promotes shine, protects against split ends, and conditions knots. The flexible bristles make it easy to comb through.

17 These Quintessential Cozy Plaid Pajamas

#followme Microfleece Plaid Pajama Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get in the festive spirit by gifting your family a set of these microfleece pajamas. The classic red and black plaid pattern is cozy and so is the super soft material. These pants have pockets and are Amazon's #1 bestselling in “men’s pajama pants” with more than 28,000 reviews.

18 The Wool-Blend Socks That Are Must-Haves For Winter

JOYCA & Co. Thick Winter Crew Socks Amazon $19 See On Amazon These cozy wool-blend socks are perfect for the holiday season. This pack comes with four pairs of socks in a variety of colors, and you can choose among 16 additional packs of bright and festive socks. These crew socks wick moisture and fight odor. Wear them when you're out to keep your toes warm or curl up by the fire in a pair of these snuggly socks.

19 A 3-In-1 Vacuum That’s A Total Steal For Less Than $35

eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon You know you’re an adult when a vacuum cleaner is on your wishlist, but this one is worth it. The three-in-one vacuum can be used as a stick vacuum, hand vacuum, or stair vacuum with a few simple adjustments. It works on low-pile carpet and any solid flooring and will clean up dust, pet hair, and pollen particles instantly.

20 The Luxurious Fuzzy Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles

Parlovable Fluffy Cross-Band Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Luxury is waking up in the morning and slipping on these fuzzy slippers, which have earned more than 17,000 reviews. They have a high-density memory foam insole that feels like a cloud, and a plush faux fur upper in a criss-cross band that is cozy but also leaves your toes exposed to avoid overheating. Add it to your cart quickly for a gift that’ll be here before the holidays.

21 This Layered Gold Necklace With Initial

Ursteel Initial Coin Pendant Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give a personalized gift this season with this layered choker that features a small pendant and letter. The adjustable necklace is made without nickel and lead and is plated in 14k gold. This minimalist gift is trendy and personal — a win-win.

22 These Chunky Gold Hoops That Are Hypoallergenic

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of chunky gold hoops earrings— and this tasteful pick is affordable and ships quickly. These 14K gold-colored earrings are available in four lengths: 20, 30, 40, and 50 millimeters, as well as yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. The pair is free of nickel and lead and hypoallergenic for even the most sensitive ears on your list.

23 A Fabric Shaver You’ll Want To Buy Yourself

Pritech Fabric Shaver Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether your leggings have started to pill or your sofa has a ton of fuzzies on it, this fabric shaver can help. Stainless steel blades and three different sizes of magnetic mesh trim quickly while its rechargeable battery provides more than 60 minutes of run time. Get one for yourself and someone on your list.

24 The Viral Hair Waver Everyone Been Talking About

Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver Amazon $28 See On Amazon Give a viral gift: this hair waver that you’ve probably seen on TikTok or Instagram. The adjustable barrel design provides uniform heat and creates a unique textured look. It heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and auto turns off on its own. Choose from multiple heat settings that work on different hair types.

25 These Hair Towel Wraps That Dry Hair Quickly

M-bestl Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These quick-absorbing hair towels are perfect for drying your hair without having to balance a heavy towel on your head. These smaller towels are designed to tie into a turban on your head as you step out of the shower. The microfiber material is super soft and dries your hair faster than an ordinary towel.

26 An Avocado Tool Everyone Should Have In The Kitchen

OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer - Green Amazon $10 See On Amazon This avocado slicer is the only way to prep an avocado without all of the work it usually takes. It effortlessly splits, pits, and slices your avocado. This stainless steel pitter is quick and easy and this helpful tool has more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.7-star review. You can even put it in the dishwasher (on the top shelf).

27 This Foaming Bath For The One Who Deserves To Relax

Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, Lavender Amazon $5 See On Amazon For the one who could really use a chill pill: foaming bath soap. This formula is made with Epsom salt and lavender to soothe your muscles and calm your mind. It has more than 50,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating so you know anyone on your list will love it. Just add it to warm water for a relaxing bath that will moisturize skin and improve sleep, according to the manufacturer.

28 An Inexpensive Universal Socket Tool For Homeowners

KUSONKEY Universal Socket Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Every homeowner should have one of these universal socket tools. It fits over hex nuts, hooks, eye and lag screws, bolt heads, and other tools of various shapes and sizes to make adjustments more easily. It even comes with a drill bit attachment so you can use it with your drill. It’s also a lifesaver for removing stripped screws.

29 The Silicone Shampoo Brush That’s A Scalp Massage

HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon Treat your family (or yourself) to a soothing scalp massage with this shampoo brush. The silicone bristles are soft and loosen product buildup while deep-cleaning your scalp. It’s the perfect way to end the day. You can use it on wet or dry hair, as well as short, long, thick, or thin hair.

30 A Children’s Book That Highlights Women In History

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women Amazon $17 See On Amazon For the young lady or gent on your list, this book about extraordinary women is a crowd favorite. The bestselling book comes with 100 tales of women including the stories of Michelle Obama, Julia Child, Frida Kahlo, and more. Each story reads like a fairytale to keep kids engaged.

31 The Sleek Portable Charger That Works With All Devices

Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand Amazon $16 See On Amazon This wireless charger has earned more than 70,000 reviews because it is compatible with Android, Google, Blackberry, and Apple devices. The charger has a non-slip design that keeps your phone upright in portrait mode but can be turned into landscape mode, as well. Plus it’s slim and compact to take anywhere.

32 A Cozy Beanie With Built-In LED Head Lamp

HEAD LIGHTZ Beanie with Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon With shorter days this time of year, this beanie with a built-in LED light would make a killer gift for kids and adults alike. You’ll love having one of these when you’re camping or even when you take your dog for a walk. These beanies come in 10 colors and feature three brightness settings and a battery that will last for up to eight hours.

33 This $20 Security Camera With Two-Way Audio

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon $20 See On Amazon This super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera sends notifications to your phone whenever motion is detected — giving you and your loved ones a sense of security. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's a great gift, even if it's just for them to check in on their pet.

34 A Real Himalayan Salt Lamp That’s Affordable

Himalayan Glow Natural Pink Salt Lamp Amazon $28 See On Amazon The salt lamp is made from 100% pure Himalayan crystal salts to create a gentle light that just feels cozy. The lamp sits on a neem wood base that’s equally as stunning. This is a beautiful gift anyone will appreciate, plus it’s under $30.

35 The Trendy Glass Mug Set For Coffee Lovers

Wells Double-Walled Glass Coffee Mugs (Set Of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These trendy glass coffee mugs are simple and sure to please the caffeine lover in your life. These bestselling mugs are double-wall insulated and made of borosilicate glass which can be microwaved and run through the dishwasher. These are also the kind of mugs you decorate with — they’re just that pretty.

36 This Waffle Knit Robe That’s Actually Only $25

Amazon Essentials Waffle Shawl Robe Amazon $25 See On Amazon A robe just feels like a luxurious gift, but this one is only $25. The cotton-blend robe is soft and has an elegant waffle knit texture. It’s mid-length, ties at the waist, and has two pockets. It comes in four neutral colors: light gray, navy, black, and white.

37 A Rolling Pin That Has Adjustable Thicknesses

Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings Amazon $17 See On Amazon For the baker in your life, order one of these adjustable rolling pins. The solid beech rolling pin is beautiful and perfect for uniform-sized pies, cookies, tarts, and more. It has removable discs that adjust the thickness from 1/16-inch to ⅜-inch.

38 An Automatic Laser Toy To Keep Your Pets Busy

PetSafe Bolt Laser Pointer Cat/Dog Toy Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep the pets occupied while you open gifts with this automatic laser toy. You can control it yourself to play with your four-legged friend, or set it to random pattern mode to wear your cat out, hands-free. The battery-powered toy is easy to use and can even help distract your pet to alleviate anxiety.

39 A Thrifty Makeup Brush Set For The Beauty Lover

Real Techniques Soft Radiance Total Face Makeup Brush Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This affordable makeup brush set is a great stocking stuffer for any beauty lover on your list. This set includes seven pieces with everything you need for seamless application: two large face brushes, one cheek brush, one shadow brush, one shading brush, and a bottle of brush and sponge cleaner, as well as a brush roll to keep them all safe and portable.

40 The Portable Lap Desk That’s Actually Comfortable

HUANUO Lap Laptop Desk Amazon $30 See On Amazon Odds are, someone on your list is working from home. Treat them to this portable lap desk with a built-in pillow cushion. This desk fits laptops up to 15.6-inches and even has a place to hold your phone. The wrist rest both supports your hands and keeps your mouse or laptop from shifting around while you work. It’s also lightweight and much easier to store than a standard desk.

41 This Suction Phone Mount With One-Touch Release

iOttie Easy One Touch Universal Car Mount Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your eyes on the road — not your phone — with this universal phone holder for your car. It is so easy to use and can keep you safe. Secure it to your dash with a strong, reusable suction cup. Best of all — it has a one-touch release that unlocks your phone from the mount so you can grab it with one hand.

42 A Rechargeable Toothbrush That’s Affordable

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon $24 See On Amazon This rechargeable toothbrush will last for 30 days on one full charge. Plus it has a two-minute timer and 30-second notifications to remind you to start brushing a different area of your mouth. It even comes with a convenient and hygienic travel case.

43 This Neutral Accent Blanket That’s Reversible

Amazon Basics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon A cozy, neutral-colored blanket is a gift everyone can appreciate. Plus this one is only $23. This reversible blanket features a sherpa side and a micromink side, both of which are soft, wrinkle-resistant, and deflect pet hair and lint. This machine-washable gift can be used as a throw blanket or in place of a bedspread.

44 The Beloved Burt’s Bee’s Gift Set That’s Under $10

Burt's Bees Gift Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyone will love this Burt’s Bees gift set that comes with five of their most popular products: their deep-cleansing cream, hand salve, body lotion, foot cream, and lip balm. Each product is made with all-natural ingredients that are safe for your face, lips, and body. This pack has nearly 50,000 reviews and is Amazon’s Choice for “gifts under 10 dollars.”

45 A Silky Robe With Lace Trim And A Low Price

Ekouaer Lace-Trim Satin Robe Sleepwear AmazonAmazon $21 See On Amazon This silky robe feels like it costs a lot more than $25. The luxurious steal comes in 25 colors including black, champagne, wineberry, and peacock blue. The three-quarter-length sleeves and hem feature a lace detail plus it has a removable belt.

46 The Set of Four Candles In Artistic Vessels

LGJDF Scented Candles (Set Of 4) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with candles and this set of four is perfect for the holidays. This pack comes with four soy candles, each in whimsical tin vessels, and a gift box that’s ready to put under the tree. Your gift recipient will enjoy four unique scents: spring, lavender, lemon, and Mediterranean fig and each one will burn for up to 30 hours.

47 A Motion-Activated Toilet Light That’s Less Than $20

LumiLux Toilet Light with Motion Detection Sensor Amazon $16 See On Amazon Midnight trips to the bathroom don’t have to mean stubbed toes as you fumble in the dark. Easily install this LED toilet night light and program it to one of 16 colors and five brightness levels for a fun and practical guiding light. The light works with a motion sensor and costs less than you’d expect.

48 This Portable Speaker That’s Lightweight And Loud

OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker Amazon $19 See On Amazon With this portable speaker, you bring your music (or podcast) with you anywhere you go. It’s surprisingly loud, connects to devices within 100 feet, and can withstand a little splashing by the pool. It’s super lightweight and even has a wrist strap to carry on the go.

49 A Variety Pack Of Face Masks For All Skin Concerns

Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Sheet Masks (16 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This pack of face masks includes a wide array of plant-derived ingredients that target various skincare needs. Each sheet mask contains formulations like aloe to soothe irritated skin, cucumber for hydration, and charcoal for targeting clogged pores — as well as vitamin E and collagen. The long-lasting results from more than 14,000 reviewers make this a must-try mask set.

50 This Reversible Plaid Throw Blanket In Warm Fleece

Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw Amazon $22 See On Amazon Nothing says holiday time quite like a cozy blanket in a plaid pattern. This Eddie Bauer throw features cozy sherpa fleece on one side and smooth cotton flannel on the other. Curl up with your favorite book or with your favorite holiday drink and just relax.

51 A Pain-Relieving Eye Mask That Also Blocks Light

IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask/Eye Pillow Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to nap or suffer from migraines or headaches, this eye pillow is for you. The compression pain relief mask can be used at room temperature or kept in the freezer so that it provides cooling relief. It blocks out light and is filled with massaging beads that evenly distribute pressure so it’s not directly on your eyes.

52 The Reusable Notebook That Saves Paper And Money

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stop wasting money on new notebooks when your pages fill up so fast — grab this reusable version and save yourself some money. Not only do the pages wipe clean once you’re done, but you can also upload them to Slack, iCloud, Google Drive, and more. Choose from two sizes: executive or letter.

53 These Crayons In A Variety Of Skin Tone Colors

All of Us Crayons Natural Beeswax Skin Tone Crayons Amazon $23 See On Amazon These crayons were created to encourage diversity. The eight-shade crayon pack is made of beeswax and includes colors that reflect a wide range of skin tones. They’re non-toxic, hand-poured, plus these crayons feature a versatile rounded tip for whatever creation you (or your kiddos) draw up next.

54 The Exfoliating Foot Mask That Leaves Skin Soft

NIFEISHI Foot Peel Masks (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your feet are dry and cracked, it might be time to give this exfoliating foot peel a try. Just wear the booties on your feet for about one hour, then take them off and rinse your feet. After about two weeks, your outer layer of old skin should peel away, revealing touchable, soft feet.

55 A Wine Stick That Filters Out Headache-Causing Sulfites

PureWine Wand Purifier Filter Stick Amazon $24 See On Amazon You may be celebrating with a drink more than usual this time of year and if wine tends to leave you with headaches, this filter stick is worth a shot. Just drop it into your glass and stir it around. This aerates the wine while removing histamines and sulfites — the main culprits of wine headaches. They’re disposable and take less than three minutes to work.

56 This Pack Of Silk Scrunchies That Are Trendy

VAGA Satin Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This set of six hair scrunchies is perfect for the trendy one on your list. This pack comes in six different colors, each with an elastic band that secures hair and a silk material that won’t snag or pull your hair. This $7 pick has earned more than 4,700 reviews.

57 The High-End Wine Glasses That Are Only $20

JoyJolt White Wine Glasses (Set Of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wine lovers will appreciate these elegant wine glasses for sipping their favorite vino. This two-pack is made with genuine crystal and designed specifically for Chardonnay. The ultra-modern and sophisticated design looks much pricier than its $17 price tag.

58 A Silky Pajama Set For The One Who Deserves To Relax

SIORO Silk Satin Pajamas Amazon $33 See On Amazon All I want for the holidays is a little extra sleep and the right pajamas make a huge difference. This silk-satin pair is smooth and luxurious without the expensive price tag. The two-piece button-down set has an elastic waistband and is designed to be slightly oversized or loose. Choose from sizes Small to X-Large and one of ten colors.

59 This Barista-Approved Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker With Permanent Filter Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pour-over coffeemaker is a great gift for the at-home barista. It’s made of non-porous borosilicate glass that protects the coffeemaker from odors or chemical residue. Plus, rather than using a paper filter, it uses a fine mesh filter, so your coffee is smoother and more flavorful.