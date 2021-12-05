If Your Dog Is A Little Naughty, You May Just Love These 36 Genius Things

Even the most well-behaved dogs can have their naughty moments. Case in point? My sweet little French bulldog seems to get a kick out of nosing his kibble off his plate and all over the floor. And while it might be cute the first time, amusing the second time, and
maybe even funny the third time — I’m tired of sweeping my floors. Luckily, there are tons of genius dog products on Amazon that are perfect for naughty little pups.
Speaking of messy floors, I’d like to direct your attention to this
food bowl that helps prevent spills. Since the bowl is sealed into the base, it’s nearly impossible for your dog to tip it over — and the raised edges around the base keep kibble from spilling out onto your floors. Or, if your pup needs some entertainment, I’ve also made sure to include a slow-feeder licking mat. Just add a dollop of peanut butter to the center (if your veterinarian approves), then sit back and watch as your dog has to work between the grooves to lick it all up.
Whether you’re looking for
ways to keep your dog busy, or simply save yourself some mess, there are tons of gadgets out there that’ll do just the trick — keep scrolling for more. 1 This Squeaky Toy That’s Almost Indestructible
If your pup is always destroying the toys you buy, try giving them
this nearly indestructible chew toy. It’s got a light beef flavor to keep your dog interested, while the squeaker on the inside makes chewing fun. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes so that all kinds of pups can play with it. 2 A Slow Feeder Dog Bowl That Comes In Different Colors & Designs
My dog used to eat his food too fast, and that’s why I bought a slow-feeder bowl like
this one. Not only does it slow down how quickly your dog is able to eat, but the nonslip base also prevents your dog from pushing it across the floor. Plus, it comes in four different colors that each have their own design, along with various sizes. 3 The Bowl That Helps Prevent Water Spills While Your Dog Is Sipping
Similar to the slow-feeder bowl,
this water bowl is designed to help prevent your dogs from gulping down their water too quickly. The top half of the dish floats on the water reservoir, only letting through water when your dog presses it down with their tongue. This also helps prevent the water from going everywhere. 4 A Licking Pad That Keeps Pups Entertained
If you veterinarian allows, Stick a dollop of peanut butter in the center of
this lick pad and then let your pup go to town trying to slurp it all up. The raised grooves give them a little challenge if they want to eat every last drop of peanut butter, and the suction cup on the back makes it easy to secure down. 5 This Bath Brush That Makes It Easy To Wash Pets
You don’t have to get into the tub with your dog when they need a bath: Simply attach the hose on
this brush to your bathtub faucet, then give him a good wash while you stay high and dry. The silicone bristles gently massage away dirt, while two pressure settings make it great for dogs of any size. 6 A Dental Stick That Helps Freshen Your Dog’s Breath
This
dental stick can help help freshen your pup’s breath up if needed, and it’s shaped like a dog bone. It’s made from tough nylon so that heavy chewers are less likely to destroy it, and it even comes in two flavors: mint or peanut butter. 7 The Leash That’s Perfect For Obedience Training
If your pup doesn’t have the best recall skills yet, try using
this leash when you’re training them. It comes in sizes that are long enough so that your pup can roam, yet you’ll be able to pull them in if they decide to ignore your commands. Plus, it’s made from tough nylon they can’t easily chew through. 8 An Interactive Puzzle To Stimulate Your Dog’s Mind
Hide a few treats under the tiles in
this puzzle; your dog will probably have fun trying to flip, lift, and slide the pieces as they sniff the treats out. It also comes in four different difficulty levels so that pups of all intelligence levels can play, and it has over 38,000 five-star ratings. 9 This Calming Stuffed Animal With A Soothing Heartbeat
This
stuffed animal has a natural-feeling heartbeat that can help soothe your pup during crate training or while you’re away from home — and it even comes with a heat pack to make it extra-snuggly. It’s available in five different colors, and it has over 26,000 five-star ratings. 10 A Little Reminder To See If You’ve Fed The Dog
Wait —
did you feed the dog already? Or maybe someone else did? Hang up this little reminder, and you’ll always know whether your dog has been fed. It’s made from high-quality plastic, and even comes with double-sided adhesive so that you can hang it up wherever you like. 11 This Classic Chew Toy That So Many Dogs Fall In Love With
If your vet allows it, fill
this Kong up with peanut butter and then toss it across the floor to give your pup hours of fun. The shape causes it to bounce off into random directions, keeping your pup on their feet if they want to keep up — and you can even freeze it with treats inside for special occasions. 12 A Snuffle Mat That Helps Prevent Destructive Behaviors
Sometimes,
bored dogs can turn destructive if they need something to do — so hide a few treats inside of this snuffle mat. Your dog will have to sniff and muzzle his way through the fake grass strips in order to find them, keeping them entertained when you’re busy. Plus, the nonslip bottom keeps it from shifting around on the floor. 13 This Tug-Of-War Toy Made From Tough Rubber
There’s no need to worry about
this tug-of-war toy ripping, as it’s made from ultra-tough rubber that can handle rough play. The comfortable grips on either end won’t dig into your hands when you’re tugging, and many reviewers raved about how it’s great for heavy chewers. 14 A Ball Launcher That Does The Work For You
Not only does
this launcher help you throw balls really far, but it also helps your hands stay clean — no more having to pick up slimy balls. “Love that I no longer need to bend over to pick up the ball,” raved one reviewer. “You can also use regular tennis balls with it.” 15 The Backseat Hammock That Helps Your Car Stay Clean
I have a hammock similar to
this one in the back seat of my car. Truth be told? My dog prefers riding with it as opposed to without it. Besides keeping your car clean from hair and dirt, it also helps prevent your dog from falling into the foot space in front of the seat. 16 A Harness That Helps Keep Your Dog Visible At Night
Unlike some harnesses,
this one is made from reflective nylon to help keep your dog visible at night. There’s also a D-ring clip on the front and back, giving you options when heading out for walks — and it even comes in three colors: black, plum, or teal. 17 This Camera That Lets You Check In While You’re Away
Curious to see what your dog is up to while you’re away? Grab
this indoor camera. The 1080-pixel, high-definition video lets you see your dog’s every movement, while night vision capabilities even let you see in the dark. Plus, you can even speak to them using two-way audio. 18 A Flirt Pole That Gets Your Dog Running
If your dog needs a little more exercise in their life, try getting them excited with
this flirt pole. It only takes a few flicks for the colorful lure to entice your dog into chasing it around, and many reviewers wrote about how it quickly became their dog’s “favorite toy.” 19 The Pet Gate That Locks Into Place Without Tools
Whereas some pet gates require tools to lock them into place,
this one uses pressure to help prevent it from falling over; simply adjust the handle until it’s set in place. Rubber bumpers on either end help save your door frame from scratches, and it even comes in two colors: light gray or fieldstone. 20 A Pair Of Gloves That Wipe Away Excess Dog Hair
It’s okay if you have tumbleweeds of dog hair roaming throughout your house — but if you’re looking for ways to keep them to a minimum, try grooming your dog with
these gloves. Silicone bristles pull away excess hair, which in turn helps keep your floors clean. Plus, one size is made to fit all. 21 This Strawberry-Flavored Chew Toy That’s Perfect For Teething Puppies
You don’t have to let that teething puppy destroy your furniture — just give them
this chew toy to play with. Not only is it nearly indestructible, but it also has a light strawberry flavor to keep your pup engaged. “Awesome chew toy for my 1 year old retriever,” wrote one reviewer. “It has not been destroyed yet after 2 weeks which is a major win.” 22 A Ball That Dispenses Treats As It Rolls Around
Fill
this ball with dry kibble for a fun, slow-feeder way to deliver your dog’s meals — or even use treats if they’re being good. It comes in two sizes for medium as well as large dogs. Plus, you can easily dissemble it to clean the inside. 23 These Dog Collars You Can Personalize
You can personalize
these dog collars with your pup’s name, or even add your phone number — just in case they ever get lost. They’re made from high-quality nylon that’s resistant to rips, while the stainless steel D-ring is resistant to rust. 24 An Interactive Puzzle With Thousands Of Positive Reviews
Fill
this interactive puzzle with treats, and your dog will have figure out how to slide and pull the tiles in order to get them. It’s a great way to challenge your pup’s mind as well as keep them entertained. The best part? One reviewer even wrote that it “kept the pup entertained for longer than other toys.” 25 The Car Booster Seat Made For Pups
If your pup is less than 15 pounds, why not give them
this booster seat for car rides? Two safety belts aim to keep it secured down, while the waterproof oxford material helps keep your seat safe from accidents. Choose from two patterns: paws or bones. 26 A Barrier That Keeps Pups From Going To The Front Seat
If your pup is always trying to join you in the front seat while you’re driving, try putting
this barrier up. The mesh is elastic so that pups aren’t harmed if they try jumping into it — and depending on how and where you install it, you can also use it to hold groceries. 27 This Sling That Gives Small Dogs A Lift
If you want to take your dog with you on your walk, you can carry them inside of
this sling to give their paws a break. It’s made from a combination of leather and mesh, making it as durable as it is breathable — and it’s even balanced so that you can walk without having to hold it steady. 28 A Fun Ball That Giggles As It Moves & Glows In The Dark
If only the most interactive toys can keep your dog entertained, you might want to check out
this giggle ball. Any type of movement — shaking, rolling, bouncing — will set off a set of giggles that your dog will be drawn to investigate. Plus, it even glows in the dark. 29 The Cover That Helps Keep Sofas Free From Pet Hair
Love letting your dog sit with you on the couch, but hate seeing all that hair stuck to the upholstery? Put
this quilted cover down. Not only is it soft and comfortable, but the bolster pad around the edges puts it a step above regular blankets. 30 A Pet Hair Remover That’s Reusable
You don’t have to waste money on sticky sheets; switch over to
this roller and save yourself a few dollars. Hundreds of tiny bristles latch onto pet hair to help keep your furniture clean, while the built-in dustbin keeps everything collected until you can toss it out. 31 This Retractable Dog Leash That’s 16 Feet Long
With
this 16-foot leash at your disposal, your dog can easily roam around the park while you’re sitting down to take a break. The handle is ergonomically designed for comfort, as well as coated in soft nonslip material — and the ABS case is durable. 32 A Harness That Lights Up In The Dark
Whether you’re feeling festive or have a camping trip coming up,
this harness is a great pick. The LED lights throughout the vest help keep your dog seen at night, and the battery is easily recharged via USB. Plus, the no-pull design helps prevent choking if your dog pulls. 33 The Stainless Steel Food Bowls Secured In Silicone
My dog was always tipping his food bowl over, which is why I bought him a pair of non-spill food bowls like
these ones. The bowls are moulded into the silicone mat, which makes them nearly impossible to tip over. They’re also skid-resistant, as well as made from rust-resistant stainless steel. 34 A Snuffle Mat That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of
Hiding a few biscuits inside of
this snuffle mat is a fun way to slow-feed your dog treats. All they have to do is pull the carrots out of their holders to reveal the food. “My 6 month old puppy absolutely loves it,” raved one reviewer. “It keeps her active and interested for almost 35 minutes.” 35 This Waterproof Dog Blanket For Your Couch & Bed
Not sure if you can trust your dog not to have an accident while they’re sitting with you on the couch? Put
this waterproof blanket down for a little insurance. It’s reinforced so that accidents shouldn’t leak from one side to the other, and the sherpa lining is so cozy you might even want to snuggle under it yourself. 36 A Door Knob Sign That Tells People Not To Let The Dog Out
If your dog is always trying to run out the door when someone walks through, try hanging
this sign on the knob as a reminder to guests and family. It’s made from thick, durable plastic — and the printed ink is both UV- as well as water-resistant.