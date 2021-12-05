If Your Dog Is A Little Naughty, You May Just Love These 36 Genius Things

Even the most well-behaved dogs can have their naughty moments. Case in point? My sweet little French bulldog seems to get a kick out of nosing his kibble off his plate and all over the floor. And while it might be cute the first time, amusing the second time, and maybe even funny the third time — I’m tired of sweeping my floors. Luckily, there are tons of genius dog products on Amazon that are perfect for naughty little pups.

Speaking of messy floors, I’d like to direct your attention to this food bowl that helps prevent spills. Since the bowl is sealed into the base, it’s nearly impossible for your dog to tip it over — and the raised edges around the base keep kibble from spilling out onto your floors. Or, if your pup needs some entertainment, I’ve also made sure to include a slow-feeder licking mat. Just add a dollop of peanut butter to the center (if your veterinarian approves), then sit back and watch as your dog has to work between the grooves to lick it all up.

Whether you’re looking for ways to keep your dog busy, or simply save yourself some mess, there are tons of gadgets out there that’ll do just the trick — keep scrolling for more.

1 This Squeaky Toy That’s Almost Indestructible VANFINE Indestructible Chew Toy Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your pup is always destroying the toys you buy, try giving them this nearly indestructible chew toy. It’s got a light beef flavor to keep your dog interested, while the squeaker on the inside makes chewing fun. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes so that all kinds of pups can play with it.

2 A Slow Feeder Dog Bowl That Comes In Different Colors & Designs Outward Hound Slow Feeder Dog Bowl Amazon $7 See On Amazon My dog used to eat his food too fast, and that’s why I bought a slow-feeder bowl like this one. Not only does it slow down how quickly your dog is able to eat, but the nonslip base also prevents your dog from pushing it across the floor. Plus, it comes in four different colors that each have their own design, along with various sizes.

3 The Bowl That Helps Prevent Water Spills While Your Dog Is Sipping UPSKY No-Spill Water Bowl Amazon $17 See On Amazon Similar to the slow-feeder bowl, this water bowl is designed to help prevent your dogs from gulping down their water too quickly. The top half of the dish floats on the water reservoir, only letting through water when your dog presses it down with their tongue. This also helps prevent the water from going everywhere.

4 A Licking Pad That Keeps Pups Entertained PET STATE Lick Pad (3 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you veterinarian allows, Stick a dollop of peanut butter in the center of this lick pad and then let your pup go to town trying to slurp it all up. The raised grooves give them a little challenge if they want to eat every last drop of peanut butter, and the suction cup on the back makes it easy to secure down.

5 This Bath Brush That Makes It Easy To Wash Pets Aquapaw Pro Dog Bath Brush Amazon $45 See On Amazon You don’t have to get into the tub with your dog when they need a bath: Simply attach the hose on this brush to your bathtub faucet, then give him a good wash while you stay high and dry. The silicone bristles gently massage away dirt, while two pressure settings make it great for dogs of any size.

6 A Dental Stick That Helps Freshen Your Dog’s Breath Pet Qwerks BarkBone Breath Stick Amazon $10 See On Amazon This dental stick can help help freshen your pup’s breath up if needed, and it’s shaped like a dog bone. It’s made from tough nylon so that heavy chewers are less likely to destroy it, and it even comes in two flavors: mint or peanut butter.

7 The Leash That’s Perfect For Obedience Training AMAGOOD Obedience Recall Training Leash Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your pup doesn’t have the best recall skills yet, try using this leash when you’re training them. It comes in sizes that are long enough so that your pup can roam, yet you’ll be able to pull them in if they decide to ignore your commands. Plus, it’s made from tough nylon they can’t easily chew through.

8 An Interactive Puzzle To Stimulate Your Dog’s Mind Outward Hound Interactive Puzzle Game Dog Toy Amazon $8 See On Amazon Hide a few treats under the tiles in this puzzle; your dog will probably have fun trying to flip, lift, and slide the pieces as they sniff the treats out. It also comes in four different difficulty levels so that pups of all intelligence levels can play, and it has over 38,000 five-star ratings.

9 This Calming Stuffed Animal With A Soothing Heartbeat SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Anxiety Relief Toy Amazon $40 See On Amazon This stuffed animal has a natural-feeling heartbeat that can help soothe your pup during crate training or while you’re away from home — and it even comes with a heat pack to make it extra-snuggly. It’s available in five different colors, and it has over 26,000 five-star ratings.

10 A Little Reminder To See If You’ve Fed The Dog DYFTD Feeding Reminder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Wait — did you feed the dog already? Or maybe someone else did? Hang up this little reminder, and you’ll always know whether your dog has been fed. It’s made from high-quality plastic, and even comes with double-sided adhesive so that you can hang it up wherever you like.

11 This Classic Chew Toy That So Many Dogs Fall In Love With KONG Extreme Chew Toy Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your vet allows it, fill this Kong up with peanut butter and then toss it across the floor to give your pup hours of fun. The shape causes it to bounce off into random directions, keeping your pup on their feet if they want to keep up — and you can even freeze it with treats inside for special occasions.

12 A Snuffle Mat That Helps Prevent Destructive Behaviors AWOOF Pet Snuffle Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes, bored dogs can turn destructive if they need something to do — so hide a few treats inside of this snuffle mat. Your dog will have to sniff and muzzle his way through the fake grass strips in order to find them, keeping them entertained when you’re busy. Plus, the nonslip bottom keeps it from shifting around on the floor.

13 This Tug-Of-War Toy Made From Tough Rubber KONG Tug of War Toy Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about this tug-of-war toy ripping, as it’s made from ultra-tough rubber that can handle rough play. The comfortable grips on either end won’t dig into your hands when you’re tugging, and many reviewers raved about how it’s great for heavy chewers.

14 A Ball Launcher That Does The Work For You ChuckIt! Sport Ball Launcher Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only does this launcher help you throw balls really far, but it also helps your hands stay clean — no more having to pick up slimy balls. “Love that I no longer need to bend over to pick up the ball,” raved one reviewer. “You can also use regular tennis balls with it.”

15 The Backseat Hammock That Helps Your Car Stay Clean Active Pets Back Seat Cover Protector Amazon $37 See On Amazon I have a hammock similar to this one in the back seat of my car. Truth be told? My dog prefers riding with it as opposed to without it. Besides keeping your car clean from hair and dirt, it also helps prevent your dog from falling into the foot space in front of the seat.

16 A Harness That Helps Keep Your Dog Visible At Night PetSafe 3 in 1 No Pull Dog Harness Amazon $28 See On Amazon Unlike some harnesses, this one is made from reflective nylon to help keep your dog visible at night. There’s also a D-ring clip on the front and back, giving you options when heading out for walks — and it even comes in three colors: black, plum, or teal.

17 This Camera That Lets You Check In While You’re Away Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera Amazon $34 See On Amazon Curious to see what your dog is up to while you’re away? Grab this indoor camera. The 1080-pixel, high-definition video lets you see your dog’s every movement, while night vision capabilities even let you see in the dark. Plus, you can even speak to them using two-way audio.

18 A Flirt Pole That Gets Your Dog Running Squishy Face Studio Flirt Pole V2 with Lure Amazon $29 See On Amazon If your dog needs a little more exercise in their life, try getting them excited with this flirt pole. It only takes a few flicks for the colorful lure to entice your dog into chasing it around, and many reviewers wrote about how it quickly became their dog’s “favorite toy.”

19 The Pet Gate That Locks Into Place Without Tools MYPET Portable Pet Gate Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whereas some pet gates require tools to lock them into place, this one uses pressure to help prevent it from falling over; simply adjust the handle until it’s set in place. Rubber bumpers on either end help save your door frame from scratches, and it even comes in two colors: light gray or fieldstone.

20 A Pair Of Gloves That Wipe Away Excess Dog Hair DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s okay if you have tumbleweeds of dog hair roaming throughout your house — but if you’re looking for ways to keep them to a minimum, try grooming your dog with these gloves. Silicone bristles pull away excess hair, which in turn helps keep your floors clean. Plus, one size is made to fit all.

21 This Strawberry-Flavored Chew Toy That’s Perfect For Teething Puppies PEWOD Durable Chew Toy Amazon $7 See On Amazon You don’t have to let that teething puppy destroy your furniture — just give them this chew toy to play with. Not only is it nearly indestructible, but it also has a light strawberry flavor to keep your pup engaged. “Awesome chew toy for my 1 year old retriever,” wrote one reviewer. “It has not been destroyed yet after 2 weeks which is a major win.”

22 A Ball That Dispenses Treats As It Rolls Around Pet Zone IQ Treat Dispensing Ball Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fill this ball with dry kibble for a fun, slow-feeder way to deliver your dog’s meals — or even use treats if they’re being good. It comes in two sizes for medium as well as large dogs. Plus, you can easily dissemble it to clean the inside.

23 These Dog Collars You Can Personalize GoTags Personalized Dog Collar Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can personalize these dog collars with your pup’s name, or even add your phone number — just in case they ever get lost. They’re made from high-quality nylon that’s resistant to rips, while the stainless steel D-ring is resistant to rust.

24 An Interactive Puzzle With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Outward Hound Interactive Puzzle Game Dog Toy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fill this interactive puzzle with treats, and your dog will have figure out how to slide and pull the tiles in order to get them. It’s a great way to challenge your pup’s mind as well as keep them entertained. The best part? One reviewer even wrote that it “kept the pup entertained for longer than other toys.”

25 The Car Booster Seat Made For Pups SWIHELP Pet Car Booster Seat Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your pup is less than 15 pounds, why not give them this booster seat for car rides? Two safety belts aim to keep it secured down, while the waterproof oxford material helps keep your seat safe from accidents. Choose from two patterns: paws or bones.

26 A Barrier That Keeps Pups From Going To The Front Seat DYKESON Car Net Barrier Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your pup is always trying to join you in the front seat while you’re driving, try putting this barrier up. The mesh is elastic so that pups aren’t harmed if they try jumping into it — and depending on how and where you install it, you can also use it to hold groceries.

27 This Sling That Gives Small Dogs A Lift YUDODO Pet Sling Carrier Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you want to take your dog with you on your walk, you can carry them inside of this sling to give their paws a break. It’s made from a combination of leather and mesh, making it as durable as it is breathable — and it’s even balanced so that you can walk without having to hold it steady.

28 A Fun Ball That Giggles As It Moves & Glows In The Dark Wobble Wag Giggle Ball Interactive Sound Toy Amazon $15 See On Amazon If only the most interactive toys can keep your dog entertained, you might want to check out this giggle ball. Any type of movement — shaking, rolling, bouncing — will set off a set of giggles that your dog will be drawn to investigate. Plus, it even glows in the dark.

29 The Cover That Helps Keep Sofas Free From Pet Hair PETMAKER Couch Cover with Memory Foam Amazon $35 See On Amazon Love letting your dog sit with you on the couch, but hate seeing all that hair stuck to the upholstery? Put this quilted cover down. Not only is it soft and comfortable, but the bolster pad around the edges puts it a step above regular blankets.

30 A Pet Hair Remover That’s Reusable DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t have to waste money on sticky sheets; switch over to this roller and save yourself a few dollars. Hundreds of tiny bristles latch onto pet hair to help keep your furniture clean, while the built-in dustbin keeps everything collected until you can toss it out.

31 This Retractable Dog Leash That’s 16 Feet Long TUG 360° Retractable Dog Leash Amazon $17 See On Amazon With this 16-foot leash at your disposal, your dog can easily roam around the park while you’re sitting down to take a break. The handle is ergonomically designed for comfort, as well as coated in soft nonslip material — and the ABS case is durable.

32 A Harness That Lights Up In The Dark Domi Light Up Dog Harness Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re feeling festive or have a camping trip coming up, this harness is a great pick. The LED lights throughout the vest help keep your dog seen at night, and the battery is easily recharged via USB. Plus, the no-pull design helps prevent choking if your dog pulls.

33 The Stainless Steel Food Bowls Secured In Silicone Vivaglory Stainless Steel Dog Bowls with Non Spill Skid Resistant Silicone Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon My dog was always tipping his food bowl over, which is why I bought him a pair of non-spill food bowls like these ones. The bowls are moulded into the silicone mat, which makes them nearly impossible to tip over. They’re also skid-resistant, as well as made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

34 A Snuffle Mat That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of FOSSA Dog Snuffle Mat Amazon $36 See On Amazon Hiding a few biscuits inside of this snuffle mat is a fun way to slow-feed your dog treats. All they have to do is pull the carrots out of their holders to reveal the food. “My 6 month old puppy absolutely loves it,” raved one reviewer. “It keeps her active and interested for almost 35 minutes.”

35 This Waterproof Dog Blanket For Your Couch & Bed PetAmi Waterproof Dog Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not sure if you can trust your dog not to have an accident while they’re sitting with you on the couch? Put this waterproof blanket down for a little insurance. It’s reinforced so that accidents shouldn’t leak from one side to the other, and the sherpa lining is so cozy you might even want to snuggle under it yourself.