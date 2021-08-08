Sometimes just the idea of organizing stresses me out. I’m never sure where to begin, and even when I do muster the motivation to tame the mess, I find that it’s right back to chaos in a few days or weeks. I had almost given up hope when I stumbled upon a few organizational solutions that made the whole mess feel less daunting. Where had these products been my whole life? Suddenly everything had a place. If your home is messy AF, you’ll wish you’d gotten these 42 things sooner.

When shopping for storage solutions, I was struggling to find exactly the right size. That’s why I’ve included so many adjustable options, such as the drawer dividers that extend to fit your space. I also added a pot and pan rack that holds 10 dishes at once and is adjustable to accommodate your cabinets and storage needs. I also added plenty of cleaning tools, like the stainless steel bar of soap that eliminates stubborn odors from onion or fish.

Don’t let your mess intimidate you. Equip yourself with tools from Amazon that will give you power to tidy up and help you stay organized for good.

1 These Hanging Hooks For Conveniently Storing Utensils Aosome Under Cabinet Utensil Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re tired of stray utensils and kitchen tools left out on the counter, this space-saving hack is for you. These under-cabinet utensil hooks have adhesive backs that stick to any surface and feature six claws for hanging tools like spatulas, slotted spoons, and more. This set includes two hanging hooks, each with a 360-degree rotation to make grabbing your next tool a breeze. These have endless organization possibilities whether in the bathroom, closet, or kid’s room.

2 The Fridge Liners That Make Messes Manageable AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Eliminate messes with these refrigerator liners. They add some color and style to your fridge while protecting your shelves from spills. They’re easy to take out and rinse off as needed to keep your fridge feeling clean and fresh. The BPA-free mats have anti-skid dots on the bottom to keep them in place.

3 An Expandable Rack That Holds 10 Pans At Once AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Don’t wait any longer — revamp your kitchen storage for less than you think with this durable, expandable pan rack. The layered unit can be used to hold pans, lids, bakeware, or even plates. The expandable rack can be adjusted between 12.25 inches and 22.25 inches to accommodate your cabinet size. It holds up to 10 pans at once and is quick to install. This set comes with 10 dividers, two bases, and six silicone feet to keep it from sliding.

4 This Three-Tier Cart For Narrow Storage SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $19 See On Amazon This rolling three-tier cart is convenient additional storage for clutter that usually fills your bathroom, laundry room, or kitchen. The trolley-style storage makes it easy to move from room to room. It’s made of plastic and stainless steel, which makes it strong yet lightweight, plus it is narrow enough to slide into small spaces like beside your bed or between laundry machines.

5 These Washable Refridgerator Door Handle Covers OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Over time, grime inevitably builds up on your refrigerator door handles. These plush, protective sleeves keep stains, water drip, fingerprints, or smudges at bay. This pair of machine washable covers features velcro closures, which you can adjust to fit your door’s handles. Choose from a variety of sizes and quantities for your other appliances too.

6 The Stainless Steel Cleaning Kit That Eliminates Smudges Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon No matter how frequently you clean, there always seem to be fingerprints on the stainless steel appliances in your home. Unless you have this stainless steel cleaning kit, which includes wipes, cleaning and polishing spray, and a polishing cloth. The pH-neutral formula is designed to clean and polish stainless steel without leaving any streaks, smears, or smudges.

7 A Space-Saving Shelf For Additional Bathroom Storage Zenna Home Bathroom Spacesaver Amazon $35 See On Amazon Small bathrooms can quickly get cluttered because there simply is not enough room. This over-the-toilet bathroom organizer is the ideal (and budget-friendly) solution to adding storage without taking up too much of a footprint. This organizer has three shelves for storing towels, extra toilet paper, or toiletries. The sturdy solution is made with rust-resistant steel and is a breeze to assemble.

8 This Cotton Swab Container To Keep Your Vanity Uncluttered Tbestmax Cotton Swab Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon This modern bathroom storage container is stylish, but serves a practical purpose: it keeps cotton swabs organized on your vanity. This lightweight container has two ways to retrieve them: lift the top lid or grab one via the dispenser at the bottom. It’s available in four colors, including options with a wooden lid. They’ve earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings, including one that noted, “I needed one of these and for the price this was perfect. It's not too big which I like and holds a nice amount of Qtips.”

9 A Ladle Stand That Keeps Drips Contained YAMAZAKI Home Tower Ladle Holder-Lid Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Messy chefs, listen up. This ladle holder will make clean-up after a big meal so much easier. This innovative tool is made of steel and designed to hold spoons, pot lids, spatulas upright, so they don’t make a mess on the counter. The shallow lip keeps any drips or condensation in its washable base. You can even use it to hold open a cookbook to follow a recipe.

10 This Pack Of Three Floating Shelves For Stylish Storage Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves Wall Mounted (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add these floating shelves to your cart for additional wall storage that’s functional and stylish. The set of three includes a large, medium, and small shelf, and each accommodates up to 40 pounds. They have a rustic look and are available in five wood shades. Use them to store books, beauty supplies, or other knickknacks.

11 A 96-Pack Of Chalkboard Labels & Erasable Chalk Pen Savvy & Sorted Chalkboard Labels (96-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Organize your life with these reusable chalkboard labels. This pack includes 96 labels in a variety of shapes and sizes, as well as a chalkboard pen. Add these stickers to your jars, spices, or baking ingredients to spend less time searching for what you need. The best part? These labels are waterproof and safe to run through the dishwasher, yet they can be erased and rewritten on.

12 This Unstuffed Ottoman For Hiding Messes Thgonwid Unstuffed Faux Suede Ottoman Amazon $29 See On Amazon Need a place to hide those bulky blankets or plush toys? This unstuffed pouf ottoman is the decorative way to make the pile of stuff disappear. It’s made of faux suede and looks like a pillow cover. Unzip the invisible zipper and stuff the ottoman cover with toys or blankets to fill it, then use it as additional seating or a footrest. Choose from six colors to match your space.

13 The Wall-Mounted Mail Holder With Hooks For Keys Dahey Wall Mounted Mail Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Odds are the area by your door is easily cluttered with mail, keys, and dog leashes. This wall-mounted rack is the solution you’ve been looking for. This rustic wood design features a narrow slot for holding mail, as well as four hooks for hanging keys or purses. It comes with two seamless nails for installation and is available in three finishes.

14 A Gold Tray For Serving Or Storage FREELOVE Round Gold Trays Amazon $16 See On Amazon This gold serving tray is what storage looks like all glammed up. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel so you can serve charcuterie or cake to your guests. You can also use it for countertop storage, such as storing your jewelry, makeup, or even candles. The trays are available in 5, 8, and 12-inch diameters.

15 The Toothbrush Holder With Extra Storage showgoca Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon This wall-mounted toothbrush holder will keep your toothbrushes and toothpaste clean and will never make a mess. It has slots to hold four toothbrushes by their heads, allowing them to hang dry and stay clear of dust. It also has a toothpaste dispenser and two cup slots for small cups, as well as a space for other bathroom tools like razors or combs. It easily disassembles to make cleaning easy.

16 This Convertible Hanger Specifically For Pants Meetu Pants Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cascading hanger frees up your closet by holding five pairs of pants at a time. The durable stainless steel hanger can hold up to 30 pounds, plus the five arms swing out to make hanging your pants even easier. This pack comes with four hangers, which are also great for hanging ties, scarves, or other accessories.

17 The Super Strong Yet Reusable Rug Grippers Gorilla Grip Rug Grippers (8-Piece) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These rug grippers are the perfect solution for securing your rug without damaging your floors. The dual-sided grip ensures your rug won’t budge, no matter what type of floor it’s on. These grippers are 1.8 millimeters thick, so you’ll forget they are even there. When you’re ready to swap rugs, these adhesive grippers peel off without leaving any residue behind. Wipe them with a wet cloth to reactivate the adhesive and reuse them on your next rug.

18 A Versatile Woven Basket For Hiding Messes Mkono Woven Storage Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Store toys, dirty laundry, or linens in this woven basket and instantly make your home feel more put together with minimal effort. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without a few of these cute home accessories that are actually really practical. It’s made from durable jute and features two handles so you can carry it around the house. Choose from the natural brown color or white; either one comes with a decorative beaded tassel.

19 This Wall-Mounted Rack For Towels Or Wine Sagler Towel Rack and Wine Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wall-mounted rack has lots of storage possibilities. Reviewers say they use it to store bottles of wine, towels, or even hats. The six-tier organizer is made of rust-resistant metal and hangs vertically with a narrow footprint to utilize wall space. It has a modern design that looks decorative whether in the bathroom or kitchen.

20 The Shower Curtain With Mesh Pockets Mrs Awesome Water-Repellent Fabric Shower Curtain with Mesh Pockets Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your bathroom storage is limited, this shower curtain with pockets is a lifesaver. It has nine mesh pockets in three different sizes for storing items like loofahs, brushes, shampoo, razors, and more. The polyester material is thick and sturdy, and it comes with 12 rust-resistant metal grommets that make it easy to hang in any shower. The shower curtain is water-repellent to keep it fresher longer, but when it needs a good clean, just toss it in the washing machine.

21 A Makeup Organizer That Rotates 360 Degrees Jerrybox 360 Degree Rotation Makeup Organizer Amazon $37 See On Amazon This makeup organizer is a must-have for keeping your bathroom countertops free of random makeup brushes or products. It spins 360 degrees, making it easy to find your favorite mascara or nail polish. And it's made of acrylic so it’s easy to wipe clean. The shelves are fully adjustable to customize the configuration to your needs. It has multiple levels of storage in varying sizes to hold smaller items like nail polish or larger, full-size skincare products.

22 This Magnetic Knife Bar To Keep Countertops Clear Modern Innovations 16 Inch Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Clear off your countertops by adding this magnetic knife bar to your kitchen. Designed from strong stainless steel, it's easy to mount to any wall and offers an alternative to butcher blocks that take up space and look bulky. Use it in the kitchen or in the garage to organize your tools.

23 The Curtain Tie-Backs That Are Stylish PINOWU Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Instantly elevate your home by neatly tying back curtains with these magnetic holders. Not only are they easy to use, but they’re also decorative with a modern pearl clasp and metallic weave rope that’s stylish and will make the room feel more put together. There are multiple ways to tie back your curtains with this gadget, depending on if you have thick blackout curtains or thin sheer ones.

24 This Grout Pen That Revives Old, Dingy Tile Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon Dingy bathrooms have a way of feeling dirty, even if you’ve eliminated the mess. Update your tile with this grout pen to give the space a fresh, clean feel. This crowd-favorite tool allows you to simply "color in” the grout between your tiles to bring them back to life. Just wait 30 minutes for it to dry and your walls and floors will look brand new.

25 The Adhesive K-Cup Dispenser For Your Morning Coffee Sidekick Pod Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keurig coffee makers continue to be a popular home appliance, but those K-cups can sure make your counters feel cluttered. That’s why this pod holder is a favorite with over 3,000 five-star ratings. It attaches to the side of your machine with strong 3M adhesives and holds five pods at a time. This pack includes two dispensers, and the manufacturer says you can fit up to 4 of these on your machine.

26 A Stretchy Slipcover To Protect Or Hide Your Couch Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stretchy sofa cover slips over couches to keep drinks, pets, and everyday use from making a mess of your expensive furniture — or to disguise old messes. It comes in three sizes and 37 colors to match your space. The cover itself is soft, with an elastic bottom that keeps it in place. When it gets dirty, simply remove the cover and toss it into the washing machine.

27 The Stain Remover You’ll Wish You Bought Sooner Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don’t let red wine ruin your rugs or furniture — quickly fix any spills with this effective stain remover. Whether your stain is fresh or old, this inexpensive solution lifts it away without bleach or phosphates. It magically removes red wine stains, of course, as well as coffee, tea, pet accidents, blood, and paint on any fabric.

28 This Spill-Proof Table Cloth Reviewers Love Obstal Spill-Proof Rectangle Table Cloth Amazon $14 See On Amazon This rectangular table cloth is beautiful and designed to stay that way — no matter how many messes you throw its way. It’s oil-proof, spill-proof, and water-resistant, plus it’s machine-washable. The durable tablecloth is made of premium polyester and is available in 16 sizes, as well as 25 colors. Use it to protect your furniture during crafts, buffets, or parties without sacrificing style.

29 The Wavy Splash Guard For Washing The Dishes Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard Amazon $24 See On Amazon Avoid spilling water all over the floor while you rinse dishes with this sink splash guard. It’s made of premium silicone and suctions to the countertop to create a barrier between you and the sink. You can also place it behind the faucet to protect your backsplash. The guard is easy to clean — just rinse it off or place it in the dishwasher. Choose from dark gray, light gray, or teal.

30 A Mini Vacuum That Picks Up Crumbs And Dust E ECSEM Cute Portable Cartoon Mini Desktop Vacuum Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your desk is the messiest place in your home, you’ll love this adorable mini vacuum. It cleans up dust and crumbs from desktops, tables, counters, floors, and even keyboards. The battery-operated hand vacuum gets into corners and crevices, and you can clean out its filter with the push of a button. It comes in four cute styles.

31 These Foot-Scrubbing Sandals For Your Shower Tbestmax Magic Foot Scrubber Amazon $16 See On Amazon Clean and massage your feet at the same time with this shower foot scrubber that's shaped like a pair of sandals. These exfoliating slippers grip your shower floor with strong suction cups to prevent sliding. The gentle bristles clean between your toes and the soles of your feet while helping to remove dead skin and increase blood flow and circulation.

32 The Plastic Snakes For Quickly Unclogging Drains Green Gobbler Hair Grabber Drain Tool (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This pack of drain clog removers is made to go deep into sinks or showers to clear drains of gunk, debris, and hair. It comes with five snake-style clog removers that are 22 inches long and made of sturdy plastic. Safely clear your drain in just minutes, then rinse the tool off to reuse it.

33 These Stainless Steel Siap Bars That Eliminate Odors Mgtech Stainless Steel Soap Bar (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get rid of lingering odors with these stainless steel bars. They’re perfect for eliminating pungent smells lingering after cutting up onions, fish, or garlic. Just rub it in your hands with or without water, like you would with normal soap. The bar itself is dishwasher-safe. This pack even comes with a soap dish to keep the bar of soap on your counter.

34 A Bamboo Cutting Board With Drawers For Ingredients NOVAYEAH Bamboo Cutting Board with 4 Containers Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you love being in the kitchen but tend to get messy when you cook up your creations, this cutting board with built-in containers is for you. The bamboo board has four transparent drawer containers to hold chopped vegetables or prepped ingredients while you continue to work your magic in the kitchen. The board has anti-slipping pads to keep it steady on your counter and built-in handles on each side, making it perfect for both prepping and serving food.

35 These Hangers That Save Tons Of Closet Space HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These space-saving hangers will create so much more room in your closet. Each hanger can accommodate nine items of clothing horizontally or vertically, and they’re made of thick, durable plastic that can handle bulkier items like winter coats. It features a hook that rotates 360 degrees, plus it’s waterproof and non-slip. This pack comes with six hangers, which are available in a variety of muted or vibrant colors.

36 The Shelf Dividers For Additional Support TitanSecure Wire Shelf Dividers (Set of 8) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Transform your cluttered room into an organized one with these handy shelf dividers. They hook onto wire shelving and stand up without any additional screws or installation. They’re perfect for closets or bathrooms where you need more support to stack towels, washcloths, linens, or clothing. This pack of eight dividers features an A-shaped design and is available in white or silver, as well as a variety of heights to fit your shelves.

37 A Collapsible Dish Drying Rack & Drainboard Ahyuan Collapsible Dish Drying Rack and Drainboard Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon This portable dishwashing set is perfect for camping, tiny-home living, or life on the road. The two-piece set includes a collapsible dish rack and drainboard. Each piece is made of BPA-free plastic and silicone that’s dishwasher-safe. It collapses to just over 2 inches in height, so as not to take up any valuable square footage.

38 The Drawer Dividers That Are Adjustable Assacalynn Adjustable Drawer Dividers (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon The key to staying organized is to give everything a home, and these adjustable drawer dividers allow you to customize your storage to create those homes. This six-pack features 4-inch-tall dividers that extend from 11 to 17 inches in length. Use them to create compartments for your socks and underwear or accessories like ties, belts, and more.

39 This Three-Pack Of Cable Organizers For Your Cords PZOZ Cable Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your spaces uncluttered by securing these cable clips to your bedside table, desk, or kitchen counter. Thanks to its strong adhesive, this 11-slot cord holder can be placed anywhere you need it. It’s designed to manage cords of all kinds: headphones, smartphones, HDMIs, and even musical instrument cords. This pack includes three cable organizers and is available in white, black, and gray.

40 The Bakeware Rack That You Can Fully Adjust YouCopia Bakeware Storemore Adjustable Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Adjust your storage to meet your needs — not the other way around — with this adjustable storage rack for bakeware. A compact profile fits easily into your cabinet and detachable dividers customize your space for everything from slender baking sheets to deep dishes and pie pans. Coated steel wires keep your cookware from scratching.

41 A Tall Shower Caddy With A Tension Pole For Sturdiness Zenna Home Shower Tension Pole Caddy Amazon $31 See On Amazon Balancing bottles and washcloths on the sides of your tub? It’ll only lead to another mess. Instead, pick up this tension pole shower caddy that has four levels for ample space. It has a wedge profile that fits easily into a corner of your tub or shower stall. Choose from rust-resistant steel or bronze finishes for an inexpensive and attractive storage addition to your bathroom.