If You're A Bit Lazy, You'll Love These 40 Ridiculously Clever Things

Look, I get it. It’s easy to be a little lazy sometimes, and honestly, there's no shame in that. As far as I can tell, there are some seriously clever Amazon products out there — and if they exist, then you aren't the only one who wants to make life as easy as possible.

There are some products that are so brilliant, I wish I'd known about them sooner instead of doing it the hard way. For example, I wish I would have known that this cuticle tape existed before I attempted my most recent DIY manicure. Protecting my skin from rogue polish splatters would have been so much easier than trying to clean it off after it already dried. Plus, my mani would have looked better.

But it's not just beauty hacks that help. There are so many genius products on Amazon that can help make household chores a breeze. Like this food chopper, for instance. It's basically a pair of heavy-duty scissors with a built-in cutting board so you can chop, slice, and dice your favorite foods in a snap with minimal clean-up. And the less there is to clean up, the better, in my opinion.

From winged eyeliner stamps to washable oven liners, these are some of the best products you can find if you'd rather lounge than clean. (And who wouldn't?)

1 The Bleach Cartridges That Clean Your Toilet By Themselves FLUSH 'N SPARKLE TOILET CARTRIDGE Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why go through the trouble of scrubbing your toilet when you can snag these clever cleaning cartridges? Each one contains a powerful bleach agent that not only cleans your toilet bowl, but keeps it clean for up to three months per cartridge. And the best part is all you have to do is insert one of these cartridges into your water tank and you're good to go.

2 These Microfiber Slippers That Dry-Mop Your Floors Evriholder Slipper Genie Microfiber Slippers Amazon $16 See On Amazon It couldn't be easier to clean your floors than with these microfiber slippers. There are literal mops on the bottom of each one, so all you have to do is slip them on and shuffle around your home. The soft and stretchy strap gives you plenty of room to comfortably move around, and you can even remove the mop-like sole to toss in the washing machine. Plus, these slippers work on just about any hard flooring, including tile, wood, and linoleum.

3 These Adjustable Stands That Hold Your Baggies Open Jokari Adjustable Baggy Rack Stand (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These baggy stands are a must for packing lunches. The two prongs on each one hold open the bags for you so you have both of your hands free to chop, pour, and sprinkle in the snacks you're planning to store. You can even adjust the height and width of the arms to fit any sized baggy, and you can use the clips on top to secure them tightly, which is especially great for heavier foods.

4 This Chopper That Slices Veggies Into A Container Mueller Austria Pro-Series 8 Blade Chopper Amazon $30 See On Amazon No need to get out the knives and cutting board with this brilliant food chopper. It comes with eight interchangeable blades, including three different sized choppers, a julienne blade, shredder, and grater. All you have to do is place a fruit, veggie, or even cheese onto the blade and press down. This chopper processes it instantly, and every last bit goes into the BPA-free plastic storage container. You can even take the entire thing apart so you can toss each piece in the dishwasher when you're through.

5 A Broom With A Dust Pan That Cleans The Bristles For You Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Amazon $20 See On Amazon This broom and dustpan combo makes it a breeze to clean your floors. Both the pan and broom feature an extendable pole that adjusts from 35 to 49 inches, so you never have to bend down to sweep up dirt and debris again. The broom also instantly attaches to the dustpan so they can both stand upright on their own, making this duo super easy to store. On top of that, this broom's bristles are made from recycled water bottles, so it's eco-friendly, too.

6 This Electric Cooker That Makes Eggs In A Snap DASH black Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can have eggs any way you want with this convenient electric cooker. It has room inside for six eggs, and you can make them soft, medium, or hard-boiled with just the turn of the dial. There's even an auto-shutoff function so you can set the timer and leave it without worrying that your eggs will overcook. And with extra accessories to make eggs benedict and a variety of omelets, so you can truly make your eggs just how you like them.

7 This Automatic Cleaner That Leaves Your Makeup Brushes Spotless RICRIS Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This makeup brush cleaner is a life-saver for cleaning your tools in a snap. Here's how it works: Fill the bowl with warm water and a dab of dish soap or a special brush cleaner. Then, secure any brush into the battery-operated handle and place the brush through the lid and into the bowl. When you hit the switch, the brush automatically spins through the water, shaking off every last speck of dirt, debris, and makeup. When you're finished, you can even let the brush spin through the air to dry and fluff up in a flash.

8 This Angry Mom Cleaner That Steams Your Microwave WELLIN Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon As one reviewer wrote, this Angry Mom cleaner is an "awesome little product to help you cut that cleaning time in half." It's true — all you need to do is fill up the basin with vinegar and water and place the figurine in your microwave. Then, just microwave it! This genius cleaner releases a steady stream of steam and instantly cleans the inside of your microwave. All you have to do is wipe it down and you're done.

9 A Skillet That Helps You Cook An Entire Meal At Once ESLITE LIFE Divded All-In-One Breakfast Pan Amazon $33 See On Amazon This convenient square pan is a must-have for making just about any meal. The 11-by-11-inch pan features three distinct sections to help you cook both a main course and two sides at the same time. It also features a premium nonstick granite coating and an aluminum cast-iron body that's virtually indestructible. Plus, it even has a heat-conducting magnet on the bottom to evenly distribute heat throughout all three sections.

10 This Device That Automatically Stirs Your Soups & Sauces Uutensil Stirr - the Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer Amazon $33 See On Amazon When you need a helping hand in the kitchen, be sure to grab this automatic stirrer. It features three sleek prongs that are specially formed to be able to stir and separate your soups, pastas, and sauces. To use, just press the “on” button on the battery-operated handle and let this little device go to work for you. It even stands upright so you don't have to monitor it at all.

11 These Elastic Shoelaces That You Never Have To Tie Lock Laces - Elastic No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon Over 40,000 reviewers swear by these lock laces for daily use. They work with any shoe — but instead of tying them at the top, all you have to do is slip these laces through the "lock" at the top. The lock keeps them in place, so you don't have to worry about them budging (even an inch). They also have a convenient pull tab at the bottom so you can adjust them to the exact length you want.

12 The Smart Plugs That Turn Your Lights Off For You Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These smart plugs make it easier than ever to lounge without ever having to get off the couch. They come in a set of four, and each one works with any standard outlet. Once you sync these plugs up to the app, you can control them with your smart phone or by connecting them to your Alexa or Google Home. Just use voice commands to turn your lights on and off, or to even control your fans, televisions, and more.

13 This Tablet That Cleans Your Bottles — No Scrubbing Needed Bottle Bright- Biodegradable, Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets Amazon $8 See On Amazon All it takes it one of these effervescent tablets to instantly clean your bottles without scrubbing. It's made from natural ingredients and doesn't contain any bleach, chlorine, or potentially harmful ingredients. To clean your bottle, all you have to do is fill it up with warm water, drop in the tablet, and wait for up to 30 minutes while it goes to work. Then, just give it a quick rinse and your freshly cleaned bottle is ready for you to use again.

14 These Eyeliner Pens That Give You Even Wings On Both Sides Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon Why struggle with your eyeliner when you can use these stamp pens to get two even wings in less than a second? Each pen features waterproof, smudge-proof ink black eyeliner. One side features a fine point liner, and the other features a wing stamp for each eye. You can freestyle it, or you can stamp on a wing and be out the door in 10 seconds flat.

15 This Portable Steamer That’s Easier Than Ironing Hilife Steamer Mini Travel Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Weighing at less than two pounds, this clothing steamer is perfect for traveling. It's easy to slip into your luggage, and it has enough power to steam clothes, curtains, and more for 15 continuous minutes. It also features a 9-foot cord so you can easily move around the room, and the best part? You never have to pull out your iron again.

16 This Liners That Make Your Oven Look Spotless FitFabHome Non-Stick Oven Liners (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Just slip one of these oven liners in and your oven will instantly look a million times cleaner. Each one fits a standard oven and doesn't require an adhesive. These liners are also BPA-free and and eco-friendly, and you can easily slide them out to wipe them down instead of scrubbing your down your entire oven. On top of that, you can even toss them into the dishwasher for super easy cleanup.

17 These Teeth-Whitening Pens That You Can Use Daily AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are these whitening pens easy to use, but thousands of reviewers insist they work wonders. Each pen features a gentle, yet effective whitening gel that you can use every day, even if you have sensitive teeth. They also feature a twist mechanism as well as ultra soft bristles. There are 20 uses per pen, so you can whiten your teeth four to eight shades brighter in just a few weeks.

18 This Color-Changing Smart Bulb That You Can Control With Your Voice Kasa LED Multicolor Smart Light Bulb Amazon $22 See On Amazon Once you install this color-changing smart bulb, you won't have to change it for a good long while. It's just as easy to install as a regular bulb, only you can control this one with your voice. You can ask this bulb to change colors for different seasons and holidays, or you can ask it to dim, brighten, or turn off and on. You can even control this bulb from your app when you aren't home.

19 This Echo Dot That Can Do Just About Everything Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Over 1,000,000 people insist the Echo Dot is well worth the investment. Once you hook this Dot up to your Wi-Fi, you can ask Alexa to tell you the weather forecast, the score of last night's game, or even to add an item to your shopping list. You can also stream your music through the high-quality fabric speaker — or if you have more than one, "drop in" on Dots throughout your home.

20 This Cuticle Barrier That You Can Peel Away Magique Simply Peel Liquid Latex Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of spending a fortune on a professional manicure, grab a bottle of this cuticle barrier and DIY at home. Before you paint your nails, just apply this cuticle barrier around your nail bed. Then, polish your nails as usual, and when you're finished, gently peel back this liquid tape. There won't be a drop of polish on your skin, making post-mani clean-up a breeze. Bonus: It even smells like roses.

21 This Food Chopper That Has Its Own Cutting Board ASHUI Stainless Steel Knife with Cutting Board Amazon $10 See On Amazon There's no reason to get out your cutting board when you can just pull out this this handy food chopper. It's a little like a hybrid of both scissors and a knife and cutting board combo, with all the best parts of both. The top part is an actual chopping knife, and the bottom part is a mini cutting board. Just put your favorite fruit, veggie, or cheese on the board, chop away, and toss the whole thing in the dishwasher when you're done.

22 This Tablet That Cleans The Inside Of Your Dishwasher Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Amazon $6 See On Amazon These cleaning tablets leave the inside of your dishwasher absolutely spotless. They're made from a blend of cleaning agents — including baking soda and citric acid — which help clean all the pieces of your dishwasher with just one cycle. All you have to do is drop it in the same section you'd place your dishwasher soap and run it.

23 These Scrub Brushes That You Can Attach To Your Drill Agole Drill Brush (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you already have a drill, you absolutely need these scrub brush attachments in your life. It comes with five different brushes and an extender so you can reach every crack, corner, and crevice in your house. The brushes include several circular shapes (which are excellent for cleaning flat surfaces), a rounded brush for tub and tile, and even a small brush for cleaning your grout.

24 This Genius Device That Catches Detergent Spills Tidy Cup Laundry Degergant and Fabric Softener (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These catch-all devices prevent detergent spills from dripping onto your floors. They fit economy-sized bottles of laundry detergent or fabric softener, and they're super easy to install. Just place it over the nozzle of your bottle and that's literally it. It’ll catch all the soap, and you can even set the detergent cup on the shelf at the bottom for an even pour.

25 These Toaster Bags That You Can Reuse ekSel Non Stick Reusable Toaster Bags Amazon $7 See On Amazon These reusable bags are perfect for making toast and reheating leftovers in the microwave. They come in a set of three, and each one is made from nonstick materials. You can easily place a slide of bread inside and make toast in the toaster completely crumb-free — or, you can use these bags to heat up leftovers, bagels, and grilled cheeses, and more.

26 This Grabber Tool That Has Magnets On The End TACKLIFE Grabber Reacher Tool Amazon $12 See On Amazon This grabber tool is a must-have for lazy days in bed. It's super lightweight and features a flexible arm that can bend up to 45 degrees for those hard-to-reach snacks and socks. Just squeeze the handle to activate the claw and pick up anything you've dropped, including metallic items like keys and coins. The magnets on the edges of the claw give this grabber even more power to hold onto heavier objects.

27 This Folding Board That Makes Your Shirts Look Crisp & Clean BoxLegend shirt folding board Amazon $24 See On Amazon Your dresser drawers will never look better than when you use this shirt-folding board to keep them neat and tidy. All you do is set this lightweight board in the center of your shirt and fold the sides to leave the sleeves crisp and perfectly aligned. And once you finish your shirts, you'll love how clean and organized everything looks so much that you'll want to use this board to fold all your pants next.

28 This Hair Brush That's Also A Dryer REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler Amazon $40 See On Amazon Brush and dry in a single step with this brilliant hair dryer brush. At first glance, it looks like a regular hair brush — but it doubles as a dryer so you can dry your hair while you style it. This dryer also features ionic technology, which helps to dry your hair while helping to keep it smooth and silky. Plus, with multiple heat settings and the large paddle, your hair will dry in no time.

29 These Washable Mats That Help Keep Your Fridge Clean AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers rave about these washable fridge mats. Each mat is made from high-quality EVA materials that are totally washable, in case of a spill. They're also waterproof, mildew-proof, and have a light texture that helps your groceries to stay in place without tipping over. And on top of that, you can even cut these mats into any shape or size to fit your fridge.

30 This Peeler That Makes Prepping Corn Ridiculously Easy OXO Good Grips Corn Prep Peeler Amazon $8 See On Amazon This corn peeler makes meal prep a breeze. It features a stainless steel blade that has sharp teeth and a slight curve to catch every single kernel. All you have to do is slide it down the cob to to slice away the kernels in a clean cut. It only takes a couple of minutes before you have an entire bowl full of fresh corn that you can make anyway you like.

31 This Scrubber That Massages Your Feet In The Shower LOVE, LORI Foot Scrubber Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only does this scrubber mat get your feet squeaky clean, but as one reviewer says, it's "somewhere between a tickling sensation and the hurts-so-good you get with a foot roller." And the best part? All you have to do is literally stand on it. the silicone bristles scrub between your toes while giving you a luxe massage that can help to increase circulation and relieve pain.

32 This Organizer That Keeps Your Cabinets Tidy ClosetMaid 11-Inch Wide Cabinet Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon No more searching through cluttered closets and cabinets with this easy-glide organizer. At 11-inches wide, this organizer fits most standard cabinet openings, and it's super easy to install. The bottom rack stays put while the basket on top glides forward so you can actually see what's inside your cabinets without having to dig. It even comes with all the hardware you need to install it right out of the box.

33 This Flexible Phone Holder That Has Thousands of Fans B-Land Cell Phone Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers insist that this flexible cellphone holder is one of the best purchases they've ever made. It features one long, bendy arm that you can twist into just about any shape you can imagine. You can even separate it from the included phone mount to get the shape right before you snap it into the mount. Wear it around your neck when you're lying down, or prop it up under your mattress so you can read in bed. The options are truly endless.

34 The Stove Covers That Keep Your Burners Crumb-Free Vaxaape Stove Burner Covers Amazon $11 See On Amazon It's super annoying when all those little crumbs get stuck under your burners, but these stovetop covers make the solution simple. Each one fits a a standard stove burner, and they sit neatly on top of your stove to collect crumbs and spills. To clean, all you need to do is remove the covers and rinse. Plus, they're made of Teflon-coated materials that are heat-resistant.

35 This 2-In-1 Cleaner That Keeps Your Dog’s Paws Mud-Free CHOOSEEN 2 in 1 Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon $16 See On Amazon This two-in-one cleaner is perfect for pups that tend to make a mess. The 6-inch cup is filled with soft, silicone bristles that gently wipe away all the dirt and mud that can collect on your dog's paws. All you have to do is slip each paw inside and pull it out for an instant cleaning. The lid also features silicone bristles and doubles as a grooming brush that you can use to keep your pup fluffy and clean all over.

36 This Knife That Makes Spreading Butter Easier Simple Spreading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you keep your butter in the fridge, you need this butter spreader knife in your drawer — hands down. It's made from high-quality stainless steel, but the major difference is the row of small slots along the bottom of the blade. These slots help to "peel away" small strips from your hard butter, which are much easier to spread out over your toast and biscuits.

37 This Cup Cleaner That Sticks To The Side Of Your Sink FEENM Water Bottle Cleaning Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cup and bottle scrubber makes cleaning up so easy, you won't even mind doing the dishes. It features two soft-bristle brushes: one that's rounded at the edge to get inside of cups and water bottles and another that cleans the outside. Just stick any cup or bottle over the top of these brushes, twist to hit every angle, and you're done scrubbing. This brush duo even sticks to the side of your sink so you always have access to it.

38 This Tray That Defrosts Your Meat Faster Zintak Defrosting Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you forget to take the meat out of the freezer, this defrosting tray has you covered. It uses the power of aluminum to channel heat naturally, so there’s no plugging in or microwave needed. Any meat you set on this tray defrosts faster — and at 14-by-9 inches, there's plenty of room for multiple pieces. And when you're done, you can put this tray straight into the dishwasher for super simple cleanup.

39 This Foldable Cutting Board That Makes Cooking Simple Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Foldable Plastic Cutting Board Amazon $13 See On Amazon This foldable cutting board is so genius, you'll wish you'd gotten one sooner. It features a flat surface for you to chop up your favorite fruits and veggies, as well as a handle for you to easily lift the entire thing. The highlight of this cutting board, though, is how it folds up to create a chute so you don't spill anything. Just squeeze the handle to fold in the sides for a truly mess-free meal prep experience.