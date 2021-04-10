As someone who loves to thrift and DIY, I’m always looking for ways to create my dream home without blowing my budget. Amazon is the best source of versatile decor, furniture, and storage solutions that make your home feel expensive, custom, and one-of-a-kind. The best part? A lot of my favorite home products from Amazon are affordable and highly rated and reviewed. If you’re cheap, but want a nicer home, check out these 44 things.

When it comes to my ideal home, the first place my mind goes is to decor. And while smaller items are easy to find secondhand, changing the feel and design of an entire room usually comes with a hefty price tag. I’ve included products like peel-and-stick backsplash tiles, elastic seat covers, and battery-powered lighting options to give your home that custom feel without ripping out any walls or dipping into your savings.

When it comes to home decor, storage is always a huge issue. Storage solutions need to be practical for your everyday life, but you also want them to be pretty — I get it. On this list, you’ll find beautiful bamboo drawer dividers, hangers designed to hold multiple articles of clothing, and options for neatly storing your device cords and reducing clutter — all of which are useful, stylish, and under budget.

Having a home that looks like a million dollars doesn’t have to cost a million dollars. I’ve done the heavy lifting so that this list is packed with budget-friendly options for a gorgeous home.

1 This Two-Tier Turntable Made Of Beautiful Bamboo Zri Bamboo Turntable Spice Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bamboo lazy Susan is convenient, sturdy, and stylish, so you can leave it out on your counters without it messing up your home’s aesthetic. It has two tiers that each spin 360 degrees with ease, with three pegs that fit into pre-drilled holes to make assembly a breeze. Each tier has a rim to keep items from sliding off. It measures 10 inches in diameter and serves as the perfect spot for storing spices, produce, or even essential oils.

2 A Soy Candle That Eliminates Pet Odors At Home One Fur All - Pet Odor Eliminator Candle (8.5 Oz Jar) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pets are part of the family, but they don’t always smell like a rose. This soy wax candle is designed to eliminate pet odors that you’ll find in a litter box and lingering in your home — unlike sprays that just mask the smell. It’s available in 26 scents, including bamboo water mint, lilac, pumpkin spice, and fresh citrus. This candle is made of 100% natural soy wax that’s free of paraffins or petroleum, plus it has a cotton wick. You can burn this hand-poured candle with confidence knowing it is safe for you and your pet. They burn for 60 hours, and the glass jar is reusable.

3 This Fancy Hotel-Inspired Automatic Soap Dispenser Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into a luxurious hotel-inspired space with this soap dispenser that’s battery-powered to automatically work when you put your hand under it. It holds 12 ounces of soap and has a versatile white finish that’s stylish and goes with any style. The waterproof design takes four AAA batteries, which are not included. It offers a contactless way to wash your hands, which can help cut down on possible cross-contamination of germs. Plus it’s fancy and fun to use.

4 The Measuring Cube With 19 Measurements In One KITCHEN CUBE All-in-One Measuring Cup Amazon $20 See On Amazon Toss aside those clunky sets of measuring spoons and cups, and cut down on the clutter in your kitchen with this all-in-one measuring cube that has 19 different measurements. You can use it to measure powders, liquids, and grains, and even put it in the microwave and the dishwasher. It has both metric and U.S. measurements. One reviewer noted, “This cube has been amazing, I don’t have to wash a million utensils over and over, it’s very easy to use, easy to clean and it’s very handy to use for when I’m meal prepping for the week.”

5 A Cable Management Box To Hide Ugly Cords In Your Home UT Wire In-Box Cable Organizing Management Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon Technology cords are ugly and can make a space feel cluttered, but this cable management box sits nicely under your desk and is an inexpensive solution to deal with the gaggle of cords in your home. The box can fit a standard six- to 12-outlet power strip. It has three access points: one on either of the short sides of the box, as well as one at the top. Plug everything into your power strip and shut the lid to conceal the mess. It has a convenient flip door on the top so that you can access your cords when you need them without disassembling the box. It’s available in two colors — white and black — and there’s a desktop option that includes a stand for your tablet or other devices.

6 The Warm Quilted Comforter For Less Than $40 DOWNCOOL Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $33 See On Amazon This down-alternative comforter can completely change the look and comfort of your space, for less than you think. It’s made of ultra-soft microfiber polyester, which is soft, noiseless, and lightweight. Use it as a stand-alone comforter or insert it into your favorite duvet. It comes in five colors, as well as twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. The box-stitch construction keeps the comforter smooth, so it never bunches up. It’s machine washable — just make sure the water is cold and you dry it at a low temperature. It’s earned more than 7,300 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

7 These Drawer Dividers For Custom, Affordable Storage Fabsome Drawer Dividers (Pack of 4) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Custom organization usually comes with a hefty price tag, but these adjustable bamboo drawer organizers are inexpensive and easy to use. One pack gets you four spring-loaded dividers that you can put into your sock, junk, or clothing drawers. They are made of bamboo, which is durable and looks nice, and at the end of each divider is a non-slip rubber pad to lock it into place. The dividers expand from 13.25 inches to 17 inches to fit your drawers perfectly. Create individual compartments for your underwear or socks, or kitchen utensils like spatulas, knives, and spoons.

8 This Decorative Window Film For Style And Privacy rabbitgoo 3D Decorative Window Film Amazon $11 See On Amazon Windows in your home can bring lots of natural light but also unwanted eyes. If you love the light but need a little more privacy, these decorative window clings are the perfect solution. In addition to obscuring the view inside of your home, these also block up to 96% of UV rays to protect your skin and your furniture. They’re made from easy-to-clean vinyl and feature a mosaic pattern that makes different color effects when the light hits it. They cling to the window using static, so they’re easy to remove and won’t leave a sticky residue.

9 A 6-Pack Of LED Puck Lights For Easy Custom Lighting LEASTYLE Wireless LED Puck Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add these wireless LED puck lights anywhere you could use a bit more light without the hassle (and expense) of installing a new electrical system and lighting. This pack comes with six dimmable lights that are remote controlled. The lights run on AAA batteries (that are not included) and can be put on a 10-, 30-, 60-, or 120-minute timer to automatically shut off and save energy. They give off 120 lumens of bright natural white light, are lightweight, and come with an adhesive magnet that attaches to the back of the light so you can stick these pucks where you really need them like your closet, hallway, or over your stove.

10 The Bamboo Corner Shelf With Three Tiers HYNAWIN 3-Tier Bamboo & Metal Corner Shelf Amazon $29 See On Amazon Make the most of your entire space with this three-tier corner shelf that offers additional storage and decor to any room. This shelf features three bamboo shelves and sturdy metal legs, and it has a customizable design that’s perfect for office desks, kitchen counters, or awkward corner spaces. It comes with four removal hooks for hanging towels, utensils, or keys and it’s free-standing so you can move it around if you change your mind. The affordable piece comes in three sizes and three colors. “I was looking for a shelf that could fit in the corner of my bathroom sink to hold lotions and makeup and things. This little shelf does the job. It was easy to assemble and fits nicely in the corner of my sink and wall.”

11 A Knife Block That Fits Inside A Drawer Bambüsi Bamboo In-Drawer Knife Block Amazon $20 See On Amazon This knife block is designed to store your entire knife set in a drawer to avoid the typical chunky (and less aesthetically pleasing) wood block that can take up half your countertop. This one is 17 inches long and 2 inches high, so it easily sits in a standard-size drawer and can hold as many as 15 knives. It’s made of bamboo, and therefore is super strong and will last for years to come. This popular block has earned more a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 3,000 reviews.

12 An Absorbent Shaggy Bathroom Rug in 13 Colors Turquoize Non-Slip Shaggy Bathroom Rugs Amazon $18 See On Amazon It seems like bathroom rugs are either designed to look cute or absorb water, but never both — until now. This plush shaggy bathroom rug is made of chenille and comes in 13 colors and three sizes. It has an anti-skid backing that keeps the rug in place, even when it’s wet. The thick-pile rug feels heavenly when you step out of the shower, but is designed to absorb major splashes. When it’s time to clean it, just toss it in the washing machine and then tumble dry it. This rug has earned more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

13 These Patterned Slip Covers To Upcycle Old Chairs Gute Chair Seat Covers (Pack of 4) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give those old and tired chairs a much-needed facelift without busting the budget with these stretchy seat covers. This pack comes with four covers that are available in 15 patterns and colors. They’re made of polyester and spandex and stretch to fit chairs between 14 and 19 inches in width and depth, and up to 2 inches in height. Discrete straps secure the chair covers in seconds to give new life to old chairs. And if they get dirty, easily remove the covers and wash them by hand or on a gentle cycle in the washing machine. For less than $20 you can completely transform your dining space or even buy chairs secondhand and customize them to your liking.

14 A Customizable Paper Towel Holder That’s Modern GMCOZY Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stainless steel paper towel holder sits underneath your cabinet to stay out of the way, yet always in reach. Install the mount vertically or horizontally by either using the included adhesive on smooth surfaces or screws on rough surfaces. The best part? It’s only $15 — and it’s rustproof and available in matte black and brushed nickel. One reviewer cited, “Great adhesive, looks great, handles a full roll of paper towel too. No cons, can't think of a single one ... I am very happy with the purchase.”

15 The Adhesive Tiles For An Elegant Backsplash Longking Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Sheet) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give your kitchen a custom yet affordable upgrade with these peel-and-stick tiles, which save you the enormous expense of a typical renovation. This vinyl paper has a three-dimensional look that mimics real tile laid in a subway-style pattern; with the adhesive back, you can peel and stick them on any flat surface. They’re resistant to heat and moisture (perfect for kitchens and bathrooms) and clean easily with just a few wipes of a sponge or paper towel. Choose among six colors and patterns.

16 An Expensive-Looking Faux Marble Wallpaper LaCheery Granite Look Marble Effect Contact Paper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Transform your kitchen or other rooms without busting the budget with this affordable faux marble wallpaper that looks like high-end, solid stone. It works to upgrade any surface in your home, in any room. The PVC material is self-adhesive and is smooth and easy to clean. Add it to countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and, of course, walls. It’s easy to trim the wallpaper to any size, and because it's thicker than most contact paper, it goes on even easier. The gray marble paper comes in four sizes.

17 A Sleek Toilet Paper Stand With A Convenient Shelf SimpleHouseware Toilet Paper Holder Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your guests will love this sleek yet practical toilet paper stand. It holds four rolls at a time and has a convenient shelf to secure your phone, wipes, or tissues. The stable organizer is easy to assemble — you won’t need any tools. It’s made of metal with a smooth coating that prevents rust and looks modern in any bathroom. It’s available in bronze, black, and silver, and unlike other toilet paper stands, is designed to stand taller, making it easier for your back.

18 These Wall-Mounted Shower Caddies For Storage SMARTAKE Corner Shower Caddy Baskets (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These corner shower caddies make it easier to store your shower products in an organized way, while saving space. This pack comes with two caddies that are made of rustproof stainless steel and have deep baskets for securing full-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and soap. Each caddy comes with a strong adhesive that keeps it in place and is designed with ventilated slats that allow water to easily drain out, reducing the likeliness of mold or bacteria. Stack the shelves on top of each other or use them in separate spaces to keep your many toiletries well organized.

19 This High-Pressure Showerhead That Filters Water NearMoon High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $29 See On Amazon Step into a shower that feels more like a day at the spa with a showerhead that delivers a high-pressure stream and filters chemicals out of your water. It has a multi-layer filtration system and 60 silicone nozzles that remove excess minerals that can create buildup and residue on your skin and hair. It’s made of stainless steel, which is highly resistant to rust — and attaches to most standard showers without tools (simply screw it into place). Choose between chrome or black.

20 These Buttery Soft Bedsheets With 200,000 Reviews Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (3-Piece) Amazon $36 See On Amazon These microfiber bedsheets are affordable and highly rated with more than 211,000 reviews. They’re made of brushed microfiber, so they are breathable and feel soft and silky. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic to wrap all the way around your mattress and stay put. These low-maintenance sheets are resistant to fading, stains, and shrinking, so they stay luxurious and soft. They’re available in 44 colors and patterns like stripes and checks.

21 A Set Of Cooling Pillows That Rival A Hotel Bed Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Rest in the lap of luxury with these cooling pillows that are designed to make you feel like you’re sleeping at a hotel. They’re made of 100% cotton and covered in gel-filled fiber covers that are fade- and stain-resistant. Each pillow is constructed with a double-stitched seam that ensures the pillows hold their shape over time. This set of two pillows is a great option if you struggle with allergies since it’s made with chemical-free down alternative. Whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, this pillow will contour to your body as your drift away to dreamland. Plus you can machine wash them on a delicate cycle with cold water and lay them out to dry.

22 These Open-Ended Hangers Designed For Pants ZOBER Slack/Trousers Pants Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These open-ended hangers make it easy to store pants, skirts, linens, and accessories like scarves that don’t stay put on regular hangers. This pack includes 20 non-slip hangers that have a rubber coating and rust-proof metal construction. The ends of the hangers are designed with covers to avoid snags and tears. They’ve earned nearly 8,000 reviews and a 4.8-star review.

23 A Cooling Mattress Topper That Feels Luxurious oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon This mattress pad cover is ultra-comfortable and even has cooling properties to keep your temperature regulated. With more than 40,000 reviews, one reviewer said it was the perfect solution to cooling down her hot memory foam mattress. It features diamond quilt seams and fits mattresses up to 21-inches thick. The machine-washable pad is filled with a fluffy down-alternative fill and comes in five mattress sizes.

24 An Affordable Organizer To Customize Your Closet MustQ Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This fabric closet organizer is designed to hold clothing that you would ordinarily fold, like sweaters or jeans, so you can build a custom closet at a reasonable price. There are four cubbies in the organizer and two loops that hook over your closet rod. It even has a drawer and mesh side pockets to hold small accessories, like belts, hats, or scarves. The organizer is sturdy, too. One customer described it as “super cute & minimal,” adding that it is “very sturdy and it does come with the foldable bin.”

25 These Blackout Curtains That Come In 25 Colors NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Panels Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for blackout curtains that are stylish, these triple-layered curtains are for you — in addition to blocking out annoying light, they come in 25 colors. The polyester set has a black liner layer that, even if you choose a light-colored curtain, blocks 90% to 100% of light and twice as much sound as typical one-layer curtains. These curtains have a 4.7-star rating and more than 62,000 reviews. You can wash these in your machine, too.

26 A Sleek Shower Shelf To Display Products KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $21 See On Amazon This sleek shower caddy displays all your products neatly — turning a cluttered bathroom into one that resembles your favorite spa. It’s made of stainless steel and hangs on the wall with a super sticky adhesive, so you don’t need any tools. It can hold up to 15 pounds and has a deep enough basket to store shampoo, conditioner, liquid soap, and more. The rust-proof caddy includes four removable hooks for hanging razors or washcloths.

27 The Shelf Dividers For Custom Storage On A Budget Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Customize your closet shelves without paying a fortune with these inexpensive shelf dividers. They slide onto shelves and stand up without any additional screws or installation. This pack of two dividers is made of non-woven fabric and strong steel supports that measure 12 inches high. They’re perfect for small closets or bathrooms where you need more room to stack towels, washcloths, linens, or clothing. The best part? If you change your mind, just slide the dividers off the shelf without any damage.

28 A Cabinet Shelf For Pots, Plates, And Spices ideaglass 16" Cabinet Pantry Shelf Amazon $28 See On Amazon Double your cabinet storage for less than $30 with this two-tier shelf rack. The iron shelf fits in most cabinets to create an extra ledge for dishes or food. This shelf comes in black and white, as well as a few different dimensions. Use it in your pantry, kitchen, bathroom, or even office to expand your storage solutions without breaking the bank.

29 The Makeup Organizer To Display Products Like Ulta Coyaho 360° Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon How fun is it to stroll the aisles of Sephora or Ulta, looking at beautiful products? Display your favorite beauty products at home with this 360-degree rotating organizer. It’s made of acrylic and can be adjusted to different heights to accommodate bottles and tubes of all sizes. The organizer can hold at least 60 makeup brushes, 30 skin care products, and other accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, and eyeliner. It fully disassembles and can be easily cleaned. Choose among three shades: transparent, black, or white.

30 These Stackable Storage Boxes For Eyewear mDesign Stackable Eye Glass Storage Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your eyewear safe and organized in these transparent display boxes that just feel fancy. The stackable wide boxes have three compartments for sunglasses, reading glasses, and prescription pairs, and this pack comes with two organizers. While they’re designed for eyewear, they can be used to organize any clutter. Opt for one of four color options, all of which are opaque on the tops and sides. Each drawer has a modern chrome handle that elevates the compact organizers and will make it feel like you’re shopping at your favorite store.

31 A Flexible Cable Sleeve To Hide Unsightly Cords ProMaster Cable Management Sleeve Organizer System (63'') Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cable sleeves are an inexpensive and versatile solution to hiding computer cords in your space and keeping cords out of your baby or pet’s reach. This flexible sleeve is 63 inches long (but can easily be cut down) and can hold up to 10 cords at a time. The reversible sleeve is black on one side and white on the other to match your space, plus the sleeves close using Velcro instead of a zipper. Use it in your home office, to organize TV cords, or to manage camera equipment. For just $13, you can say goodbye to clutter and organize those cords to make your home feel polished and tidy.

32 The Coffee Drawer To Organize Your K-Cups DecoBros K-cup Storage Drawer Holder for Keurig K-cup Coffee Pods Amazon $20 See On Amazon This coffee pod drawer is the easiest way to store your favorite coffee pods. Stock it with up to 36 coffee pods, and add a variety so you can pick your favorite each day. You can even place your K-cup coffee machine on top of this convenient coffee pod drawer to save counter space. This organizer has nearly 88,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

33 The Sofa Slipcover That Comes In 38 Colors Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stretchy sofa cover slips over couches to keep drinks, pets, and everyday use from wearing down expensive furniture — or to disguise furniture you would rather not see. It comes in three sizes and 37 colors to match your space. The cover itself is soft, with an elastic bottom that keeps it in place. When it gets dirty, simply remove the cover and toss it into the wash.

34 This Museum Wax That Keeps Breakable Items In Place Quakehold! Museum Wax Amazon $11 See On Amazon Secure framed pictures, vases, and other breakable objects with this holding putty. The unobtrusive material was designed for use in museums to keep art anchored in place. To use, pinch off a piece and form it into a ball or strips, then adhere the putty to your items to keep them secure. Reviewers have used it for keeping items upright on shelves that might shake during earthquakes or get knocked over by mischievous cats. If you want to move your objects around, simply un-stick the object from the putty — plus, you can reuse the wax.

35 An Artsy Neon Sign Shaped Like A Cloud Blue Cloud Light Neon Signs Amazon $14 See On Amazon This funky cloud neon sign is funky and adds a cool light feature to a kid's room, office, or even as a party decoration. The cloud shape is available in pink, blue, and yellow, all of which use long lasting LED lights. You can power the light using batteries or plugging it in with a USB cable. It makes an affordable gift idea and you can feel confident in your purchase, knowing it earned 3,100 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

36 A Wooden Digital Alarm Clock With Voice Controls JALL LED Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon This wooden modern alarm clock is designed to clearly show you the time, outside temperature and humidity. You can control it by pushing the button or by clapping since it responds to sounds between 50 and 60 decibels, and it runs on a power USB cord. Choose to display the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit, as well as in time cycles of 12 or 24 hours. It has three alarm settings, adjustable brightness, and is available in white, black, and brown.

37 These Smooth Velvet Pillow Covers With Stylish Tassels MIULEE Velvet Solid Decorative Throw Pillow Cover with Tassels (Pack of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use these pillow covers to revamp your living room or bedroom decor on a budget. Made of smooth velvet, they're soft, cozy, and feature an invisible zipper that securely holds the inner pillow in place. Each edge is sewed with fringe tassels that are fun and stylish. They are available in six sizes and 20 colors, such as aqua, cream, and orange, so you can mix and match as you wish.

38 A Decorative Throw Blanket That Comes In 24 Colors Bourina Knitted Decorative Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon This warm and eye-catching throw blanket adds a pop of color to any room and livens up your space without breaking the bank. It has a whimsical geometric pattern and rolled fringed edges. This lightweight blanket is made from soft and silky acrylic and comes in three sizes and 24 colors — plus, it is machine washable.

39 These LED Candles That Look Like They’re Flickering Yinuo Flameless Led Candles Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add a little ambiance to your dinner party without the fire hazard thanks to these LED flickering candles. Choose from two glow modes: flickering or a steady glow, and set timers to automatically turn off the candles at two, four, six, or eight hours. The wick-less candle lights are remote-controlled, dimmable, and run on AA batteries (which are not included) that will last for up to 150 hours of continuous use. They’re available in black, gold, and white to match your decor. Now you can set the mood with candlelight without the mess and potential danger of a real flame candle.

40 This Cheese Board That Ups Your Charcuterie Game ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bamboo cheese board is perfect for your next gathering or special occasion. It comes with four serving utensils, labels, and chalk markers. It’s made of sturdy bamboo, which is resistant to water, and has scooped edges to hold crackers. The utensils can even be stored in a small, hidden drawer.

41 A Cute Ceramic Grease Jar With A Mesh Strainer Gator Goods Bacon Grease Oil Container Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t toss that grease down your drain or even in the trash — instead pour it into this oil container to keep your pipes clean. This ceramic container holds four cups and comes with a removable stainless steel mesh that perfectly fits into the rim of the jar, straining out any food scraps left behind. It has a lid as well as a pour spout for transferring liquids. It’s stylish enough to keep on your counter and clearly labeled so there’s no mixing up what’s inside. One reviewer cited, “Works great, cleanest bacon grease I've ever seen. ... I super love that it says "grease" on the front, cute & informative so random kitchen fairies don't clean it.”

42 This Magnetic Shelf To Display Oils For Cooking StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon This magnetic shelf sits right on top of your stove, providing a secure and convenient place to store olive oil and the spices and tools you rely on the most. Zero installation is required — simply place the stainless steel shelf on top of your stove and you're seconds away from a more organized kitchen. It comes in three sizes: 20, 24, and 30 inches. There are also three colors: black, stainless steel, and white.

43 These Trays Designed To Protect Floors From Messes Ottomanson Try Trays Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you use one to hold your dog’s food bowl or sneakers, this tray designed to protect floors and surfaces from spills will contribute to a cleaner, tidier home. Its simple design has a small lip to hold in liquids and is made of 100% recycled polypropylene so it can handle moisture, dirt, and more. Place it by your front door to store muddy boots or wet shoes without tracking that gunk into the house. Or use it under your houseplants to allow them to drain out the bottom without causing a mess on your floor. This 30-inch-by-15-inch mat is also available in packs of two, three, and four, just in case you want one for every room in your home. It has earned more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.7-star review.