If You're Cheap But Want To Give Good Gifts, Check Out These 62 Things

So you know you want to give your friends and loved ones something that shows them how much you care about them, but you'd also like to be able to pay your bills once all the gifting is done. It can be a balancing act, but buying presents doesn't necessarily have to be a budget-breaking situation, and these good but cheap gifts are proof of that. In fact, most of these items come at such friendly price points that you can put my favorite gift-giving strategy into play: Buy some extras to have on hand in case you’re surprised by someone unexpectedly sending you a little wrapped-up something. One recommendation? Pick up a couple sets of these scented soaps (or maybe these shower foot massagers), and you’ll always be prepared with a gift that almost anyone would love. You can even combine them to make a fun at-home spa package, and it still won't put a dent in your wallet.

And this list covers all the bases too, so whether you're exchanging gifts with a coworker or looking for a special treat for your BFF, you'll find something here (and you won't find yourself cringing when you look at the price tag). So enjoy your shopping spree, and rest assured that you'll still have some dollars left to spend on some gifts for yourself.

1 These Faux Fur Slippers That Are Pure Luxury Jessica Simpson Women's Faux Fur House Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in nine gorgeous colors, these slippers have a faux fur lining that's super snuggly on the feet and a memory foam insole makes them extra comfy to walk around in. Plus, the durable, anti-slip soles give feet a firm grip while you're shuffling around the house. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 9

2 These Masks That Come In 3 Sizes EnerPlex Premium 3-Ply Reusable Face Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you're looking for something that'll definitely get used, this three-pack of masks is it. Boasting three layers of protection, they feature elastic ear loops and come in three different sizes, so your recipient can get a comfortable fit. Choose from, black, white, and blue color options.

3 A Resistance Band Set For Strength Training Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Get the workout lover in your life this resistance band set that comes with five resistance bands in varying strengths. The bands are long-lasting and durable, and come with soft-grip handles that easily clip on.

4 A 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer That Any Cook Will Love OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Any guacamole aficionado would welcome the opportunity to add this avocado slicer to their kitchen arsenal. The easy-to-grip tool splits, pits, and slices avocados with minimal effort on your part, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

5 These Scented Soaps That Smell Like Heaven Pre de Provence Luxury Gift Box (Set of 9) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This gift set of scented soaps comes with nine petite bars that smell as good as they look, like lavender, honey almond, sage, and white gardenia. Made with moisturizing shea butter, they'll leave hands soft, too.

6 This Foot Scrubber That Massages Tired Feet LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Massager Amazon $14 See On Amazon With hundreds of flexible bristles, this foot scrubber is designed to give feet a thorough clean while also providing a relaxing massage. It's perfect for the spa lover, or anyone who's on their feet a lot.

7 A Burt's Bees Hand Repair Set That Soothes Dry Skin Body & Earth Hand Cream Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Now that everyone's deeply invested in hand-washing, this hand cream set is an ideal gift. It comes with six shea butter creams in scents like jasmine, cherry blossom, and lavender, and the cute tin means that all you have to do is add a ribbon.

8 A 3-Pack Of Fluffy Socks That Are Super Soft And Cozy Yoicy Womens Super Thick Wool Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give the gift of warm feet with these wool-blend socks that reviewers report are "so soft and cozy" and the "best wool socks I have ever owned." The fluffy crew socks come in a variety of combinations and are one-size-fits-all for convenience.

9 These Designer Masks That Are So Cute & Go With Everything Perry Ellis Reusable Rounded Woven Fabric Face Masks (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a comfortable, rounded design, these masks by Perry Ellis feature cute prints that add some style to this practical gift. Made with three layers of breathable cotton, they have adjustable drawstring elastic ear loops for a tailored fit.

10 An Assortment Of Eco-Friendly Lip Balms In Delicious Flavors eos USDA Organic Lip Balm Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with organic ingredients, these lip balms provide lasting hydration to soften and nourish dry lips, making it a great gift for the eco-conscious beauty maven. The set of four features balms in a delicious range of flavors, including vanilla bean and pomegranate raspberry.

11 This Hand-Warmer Mug That Keeps Your Fingers Warm While You Drink Selamica Porcelain Hand-Warmer Mug Amazon $18 See On Amazon Great for coffee, tea, and hot cocoa, this mug is uniquely designed so that you can slip your fingers into the curve to gently warm your hand while you sip. The dishwasher- and microwave- safe porcelain mug comes in your choice of four colors.

12 The Slipper Socks That Keep The Chill Off On Cold Nights Zando Plush Slipper Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Available in a rainbow of color combinations, these cozy socks are lightweight but keep feet so warm. Choose from solids in pastels, neutrals, and earth tones, or opt for leopard-print, plaid, stripes, and more

13 This Lap Desk That Has *All* The Features LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $30 See On Amazon With built-in features like a convenient mousepad, a smartphone slot, and a ledge to secure your computer, this lap desk is the perfect WFH gift. Plus, the two cushioned bolsters on the other side make it super comfortable to use too.

14 These Affordable Bluetooth Earbuds With 135,000 Ratings TOZO Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you're looking for Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds that won't break the bank, these are it. Boasting 135,000 ratings, they're perfect for calls, but since they're waterproof, they're perfect for sweaty workouts too.

15 The Small-But-Mighty Wireless Speaker That Goes Everywhere VicTsing Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Roughly the size of a hockey puck and weighing in at just under 7 ounces, this compact but powerful Bluetooth speaker can go with you anywhere. What's more, it's waterproof and features a suction cup on the reverse, so you can even use it in the shower.

16 The Exfoliating Washcloths That Leave Skin Soft & Smooth Exfoliating Towel Washcloths (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon, these washcloths are a runaway best-seller, thanks to their superior exfoliating properties that buff away dead skin, leaving it soft and smooth. The eight-pack comes with washcloths in two levels of abrasiveness to treat the whole body.

17 A DIY Kit For Making Gorgeous, Relaxing Bath Bombs STMT D.I.Y. Bath Bombs Kit Amazon $14 DIY projects are a great stay-at-home entertainment, and this bath bomb kit is no exception. It comes with enough supplies for five marbled bath bombs infused with moisturizing coconut oil and scented in lavender and vanilla.

18 This Wireless Charger That's Earned Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instant charging is always close at hand with this award-winning charger that's earned thousands of five-star ratings. The versatile charger is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones, and it can even charges through thick protective cases.

19 These Lenses That Work With A Smartphone Camera VKAKA Camera Lens Kit (9 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Any smartphone can become a high-end camera with this lens kit. The kit comes with nine lenses that clip onto your phone, including wide-eye, fisheye, and starburst, and the case keeps them safe when not in use.

20 A Cold Brew Maker For The Coffee Aficionado Goodful Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get some refreshing java at home with this cold brew coffee maker. Made with durable Tritan, the 9-cup carafe features a fine mesh filter and a tight-fitting, leakproof lid.

21 The Sparkly CZ Earrings Plated In 14K Gold PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated CZ Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Available in yellow, white, and rose gold finishes, these huggie earrings feature cubic zirconia stones that'll add sparkle to any look, whether dressed-up or in sweats. The delicate earrings are nickel-free and hypoallergenic.

22 An Electric Wine Opener That Will Be Any Oenophile's New Best Friend Chefman Electric Wine Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Anyone who enjoys wine will love this electric wine opener that makes uncorking any bottle fast and easy. It comes with a foil cutter for an even more streamlined process, and a charging stand to keep it powered up at all times.

23 This Microwavable Popcorn Popper With A Built-In Butter Melter Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from durable, BPA-free borosilicate glass, this popcorn popper is the perfect accompaniment to movie night. Available in a snack-size and a family-size, it doesn't require oil, but it does have a built-in butter-melting tray on top for extra deliciousness.

24 The Hair Repair Treatment That Leaves Strands Soft And Silky Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon Rich and concentrated, this hair repair treatment nourishes hair and makes it glossy and smooth. Formulated with hydrating ceramides and strengthening collagen, this little tube is a salon-worthy treat at an affordable price.

25 A Derma Roller That Makes Skin Glow RoselynBoutique Derma Roller Amazon $8 See On Amazon Outfitted with hundreds of ultra-tiny titanium needles, this derma roller glides over the skin to promote collagen production and brighten the complexion — and you don't have to shell out aesthetician prices. Using it before bed can also prep skin for absorption of serums and moisturizers.

26 An Adorable Loose-Leaf Infuser For Those Who Love Tea Fred and Friends Slow-Brew Sloth Tea Infuser Amazon $10 See On Amazon How cute is this tea infuser that looks like a sloth hanging from the rim of your mug? Made from silicone, this little guy is completely dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too.

27 The Knife Set That'll Add A Pop Of Color To The Kitchen AmazonBasics 12-Piece Colored Kitchen Knife Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon The perfect gift for anyone who's taken up cooking, these colorful knives feature sharp stainless steel blades and comfortable grips. The set includes five knives: paring, utility, Santoku, carving, bread, and chef's, all with accompanying blade guards.

28 This Charcoal Mask That Clears Pores & Softens Skin Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask (5 Oz.) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with kaoliln clay, charcoal, and hyaluronic acid, this mask deeply cleanses skin and clears pores, while leaving it soft and hydrated. Suitable for all skin types, this award-winning treatment is free of fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, and is never tested on animals.

29 A UV Sanitizer That Keeps Smartphones & Other Small Items Hygienic LUNANI UV Light Sanitizer Box Amazon $39 See On Amazon This UV light sanitizer is a great way to blast away germs on phones, keys, watches, and other small items, and it even provides wireless charging to smartphones. Plus, it works at the touch of a button in just three minutes

30 The Vitamin C Serum That Leaves Skin Glowing SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum Amazon $15 See On Amazon This vitamin C serum also includes ferulic acid, and together they work to brighten the complexion while evening out skin tone and protecting from environmental damage. The K-beauty serum has won thousands of fans who say the "holy grail" formula is "outstanding."

31 This Makeup Set That Has A Brush For Every Task BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (11 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a brush for every possible application (blush, foundation, eyes, cheeks), this makeup brush set is great for the beauty lover. The 11 brushes feature bamboo handles and durable synthetic bristles, and they come with a bonus beauty blender.

32 A Handheld Vacuum For All Those Tight Spaces BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a sleek, bullet-shaped design, this handheld vacuum is built to quickly clean small spaces. The rechargeable vacuum comes with a crevice tool and dusting attachment, so you can even clean your laptop keyboard and reach between couch cushions.

33 A Fabric Shaver That Restores Sweaters And Upholstery To Like-New Condition Pritech Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon Everything from fine linens to knitwear and even upholstery can be restored to like-new condition with this fabric shaver. It uses a combination of stainless steel razor blades and a protective honeycomb mesh panel, to get rid of fuzz and pilling without damaging fabric.

34 These Toothbrushes With Charcoal Nano-Bristles To Whiten Teeth Wimolek Wave Charcoal Toothbrushes (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These toothbrushes feature thousands (!) of nano-bristles that are gentle on sensitive teeth, and they're infused with charcoal, which naturally whitens. They're a great way to get a deep cleaning without going harsh on the gums, and each set comes with two brushes in modern black and white.

35 The Mochi Toner That Makes Skin Bouncy & Smooth TONYMOLY Wonder Ceramide Mochi Toner Amazon $18 See On Amazon For skin that's as smooth and bouncy as everyone's favorite Japanese treat, check out this mochi toner from beloved K-beauty brand TONYMOLY. The alcohol-free formula is made with skin-nourishing ingredients like ceramides, macadamia oil, and rosewood oil.

36 The 2-In-1 Hair Dryer & Volumizer That's Easy On The Wallet AQSURE Hair Dryer Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon This two-in-one hair dryer and volumizer boasts thousands of five-star reviews from devoted fans, and it comes at a fraction of the price of its competitors. The ceramic barrel leaves hair smooth and shiny, while the bristles allow you to style and boost volume where it counts — at the roots.

37 A Heated Steering Wheel Cover With Sky-High Ratings Zadin Heated Steering Wheel Cover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep hands warm while you drive with this heated steering wheel cover that plugs into your car's lighter adapter. Available in four colors, the highly-rated cover is made from soft fabric and heats up quickly for your morning commute.

38 The Solar Charger That Powers Up Electronics No Matter Where You Are BLAVOR Solar Power Bank Amazon $30 See On Amazon Giver your phone or tablet a charge with this solar power bank, even when you're nowhere near an outlet. A perfect gift for campers or anyone else who likes to go off the grid, the charger also features a built-in flashlight and handy compass.

39 These Reusable Amethyst & Rose Quartz Straws For Positive Energy While You Drink Ayana Wellness Gem Water Straws (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon These reusable straws don't just help save the planet (see ya, plastic), but they also infuse the sipping experience with some good juju.The set comes with two straws: one with rose quartz to encourage open-heartedness and one with amethyst to build inner strength and resilience.

40 A Jewelry Holder That Organizes Earrings, Bracelets, & More Cq acrylic Jewelry Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made with clear acrylic that makes it easy to see everything, this jewelry box features hooks for storing earrings and necklaces, along with two velvet-lined drawers for rings, watches, and bracelets.

41 The Drink Caddy That Makes It Possible To Sip In The Shower SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Possibly the greatest bath accessory ever invented, this wine glass holder features a suction cup that attaches to the shower wall, so you can sip on some pinot while you're lounging in bubbles or showering off the stress of the day. Made from mildew-resistant silicone, it's strong enough to hold up to 7 pounds.

42 A Plush Electric Throw Blanket That's Perfect For A Cozy Night On The Couch iTeknic Electric Blanket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Winter chill meets has met its match in this cozy electric blanket with 10 settings. Made from plush flannel, it heats up fast and is machine-washable for easy care.

43 This Purse Insert That Organizes Any Handbag ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in various sizes and colors, this purse-organizing insert is a great gift for the friend who's constantly digging through their handbag for keys and lip balm. Made from heavy-duty felt, it features various compartments to neatly store everything, and it's easy to lift out, so you can switch purses anytime you want.

44 A Candle-Making Kit That's Perfect For The Crafter On Your List DINGPAI Candle-Making Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give the gift of a DIY project that will light up the recipient's home with the warm glow of candlelight — this candle making kit. It comes with 50 cotton wicks and a stainless steel wax-melting carafe. Pair this with some soy wax for a complete gift.

45 These Hand Warmers That Are Perfect For Outdoor Enthusiasts Hotsnapz Hand Warmers (8-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Just snap these hand warmers a few times and they'll keep your fingers toasty and warm for up to 60 minutes at a time. They're reusable too — simply recharge by boiling them in water for 10 minutes. This is a great stocking stuffer for skiers, snowboarders, or anyone with perpetually cold hands.

46 The Digital Notebook That Sends Doodles & Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $26 See On Amazon This smart notebook has codes that can be scanned with your phone, so you can blast an image of the page to your cloud service of choice. Available in eight colors, it comes with an accompanying Pilot Frixon pen, and the pages can be wiped clean and used again and again.

47 The Nail Drill That's Great For Acrylics, Pedicures, & More AIRSEE Portable Electric Nail Drill Amazon $17 See On Amazon Perfect for use on both acrylic and natural nails, this nail drill is lightweight and suitable for both left- and right-handed users. It's quiet, low-heat, and comes with multiple drill bits, so you can grind, carve, cut, and remove gel polish.

48 This Electric Spice Mill That's A Gourmet Cook's Dream FinaMill Spice Grinder Amazon $24 See On Amazon This battery-operated spice grinder is so simple to use, and it makes seasoning foods a breeze. The set includes a grinding tool with a ceramic blade, along with two interchangeable pods that let you switch between salt and pepper with ease.

49 A Lightweight Backpack That Folds Up Into A Small Pouch — In Your Choice Of 13 Colors ZOMAKE Packable Backpack Amazon $19 See On Amazon Available in a rainbow of colors, this backpack weighs in at a mere .68 pounds, so it won't feel heavy on your back, and folds up into a small pouch, so you can stash it in your glovebox or suitcase the next time you take a trip. The water- and tear-resistant material is durable and long-lasting, and the multiple pockets make organization a cinch.

50 This Charging Station With Space For All Your Devices NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Dock Amazon $37 See On Amazon Crafted from renewable bamboo, this charging dock is made to house a multi-port USB charger, and it provides a place for you to organize and power up all your electronics. It features three slots for tablets and smartphones, plus a specialized slots for an AirPod case and a smartwatch.

51 The Facial Cleansing Brush That Delivers A Deep Clean Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon From the skin experts at Olay comes this facial cleansing brush that operates on two speeds for gentle cleaning and exfoliation. It's battery-operated, water-resistant, and comes with a bonus replacement brush head.

52 This System Means Keys Are Never Lost Again ldcx Key Finders Amazon $18 See On Amazon This key-finding system is just the ticket for the person on your list who always loses their keys. Operating on a radio frequency with a range of 100 feet, it comes with four color-coded tags that can be attached to keys and other small items, along with a remote control that rings them when they get lost.

53 The Wireless Charging Station With A Built-In Headset Holder New Bee Wireless Charger Headphone Stand Amazon $17 See On Amazon Delivering a charge that's two times faster than its competitors, this wireless charging stand is the perfect accessory for smartphones and devices — especially since it has a built-in headphone stand that can help organize your desk. It features durable aluminum construction and a rubberized base, so it won't slip around during charging.

54 A Cozy Headband With Built-In Headphones CozyPhones Sleep Headphones Amazon $12 See On Amazon For those who like to listen to music while drifting off to sleep, these headphones make for the perfect gift. The headphones are nestled inside a cozy, washable Lycra headband, and they're warm enough for cold-weather jogs, too.

55 An LED Neck Light For The Bookworm Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon This around-the-neck reading light features LED lights at the end of each arm, so you can aim a beam at your book. The lights feature customization options, like multiple brightness settings and yellow, warm white, and cool white temperature modes.

56 These Reusable Straws Made From Eco-Sustainable Bamboo Bambaw Reusable Bamboo Drinking Straws (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give an earth-friendly gift with these reusable straws made from eco-sustainable bamboo. The set comes with 12 dishwasher-safe straws in various lengths, along with a specialized brush for detailed cleaning.

57 A Ring Light That'll Upgrade Zoom Hangs & Video Meetings Rovtop Selfie Ring Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon With adjustable brightness and color temperature levels, this ring light provides evenly diffused lighting for video calls and Zoom hangs. It clamps onto any desk or table, and the adjustable gooseneck arm makes it easy to adjust the angle.

58 These Magnetic Dual-Sided Measuring Spoons That Save Drawer Space YellRin Magnetic Measuring Spoons Amazon $16 See On Amazon Anyone squeezed for kitchen space will love these stainless steel measuring spoons with built-in magnets that let you nest them together for compact storage. Even better, they're double-sided, so each piece is essentially two-measuring-spoons-in-one.

59 The Wire Baskets That Are Part Décor, Part Storage mDesign Farmhouse Metal Storage Bins (4-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Boasting an industrial style that feels clean and modern, these storage baskets are the definition of functional décor. They can be used to organize towels in the linen closet, canned goods in the pantry, or to corral laundry or desk supplies.

60 This Cheese-Serving Set That's A Foodie's Delight Hecef Cheese Knife & Acrylic Stand Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cheese set comes with four serving tools, so you can tackle brie and manchego alike, without shredding or gooeyness. The stainless steel tools feature a gold-tone finish, and the accompanying acrylic stand shows them off on your counter.

61 A Set Of Essential Oils For More Peaceful Vibes Cliganic Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set (Set of 8) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Busy schedules and hectic times call for soothing techniques like the use of these essential oils that are 100% certified organic. The set comes with a selection of Cliganic's most popular oils, like lavender, tea tree, and eucalyptus, and they can be dabbed on pulse points or used with an aromatherapy diffuser.