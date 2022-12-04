If You're Cheap & Need Good Gift Ideas, Check Out These 75 Things On Amazon

If we’re being honest, aren’t we all just hoping to grab a gift for someone without using up the entirity of our paycheck? It’s one of the best feelings ever when you just happen to find a budget-friendly gift that’s also super cool. So, I thought I’d find a bunch of the best paycheck-saving gifts just like that and put them all in one spot.

If you’re cheap (like we all secretly are when it comes to gifting) and need good gift ideas, just check out these 75 things on Amazon. If you don’t believe me that they’re actually cheap and luxurious, just look at the glass pour-over coffee kit that looks so chic. Or take a look at the minimalist little stand that hides an annoying smartwatch charger.

With a bit of scrolling on this list, you’ll basically find a ton of paycheck-saving and super trendy gift ideas.

1 A Chic Coffee Warmer That Keeps Your Drink At The Perfect Temperature Misby Coffee Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon The neutral glossy finish of this mug warming tray makes it the chicest spot for your coffee, tea, or cocoa to hang out on between sips, and it keeps it at an ideal 131 degrees. It’s also super unique because the weight of your mug turns it on, and it automatically turns off when you pull your empty mug off of this waterproof warmer.

2 These Hydrating Under-Eye Masks That Are Infused With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Masks (15-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These trendy under-eye masks are a great go-to because they’re hydrating and they have glittery 24-karat gold in them. They to fight puffiness and increase collagen production, all while brightening your delicate skin. Each pair is individually wrapped, so these refreshing masks are easy to stick in travel bags.

3 This Mini Clip-On Ring Light That Has Adjustable Illumination GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon This miniature ring light clips right on top of laptops, phones, or tablets, allowing you to take the perfect selfie or look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for Zoom calls. This USB-rechargeable light comes with a white, warm, or a daylight setting and a bunch of dimming options, so you can make the light right for you.

4 This Versatile Hair Pin Set With The Trendiest Finishes Magicsky Hingwah Pearls & Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This oversized set of hairpins and clips is the perfect swap for classic (and pretty boring) bobby pins. It comes 28 different designs, including plenty of beaded pins, glittery clips, tortoiseshell patterns, and more. With all of these trendy designs, this set is super versatile and they’re also durable enough to style every day.

5 This Car Phone Mount With A Sleek Magnetic Design HUSSELL Magnetic Air Vent Car Phone Mount Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon This car phone mount won’t leave any sticky residue or fall off your dash because it actually clips onto the AC vent. It’s also surprisingly compact and sleek because it has four secure magnets inside to hold onto your phone instead of a bunch of bulky clips, and that magnetic design means it works with any phone, vertically or horizontally.

6 This Aesthetic Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Cool-Touch Handle Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon This pour-over coffee maker has a handle on the side that always stays cool, so it’s easier, safer, and more comfortable to pour a cup of coffee. Plus, the durable borosilicate glass design with a reusable stainless steel mesh filter isn’t just a practical way to get delicious, grind-free coffee; it also looks so aesthetic if it’s left out on the countertop.

7 This Long Yoga Mat With A Handy Workout Template NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s no need to find a workout video to watch with this yoga mat because it has 70 yoga poses printed right on top. In addition to giving you a go-to workout template, this mat has a 5-millimeter thick, 68-inch long, and non-slip design that’s super comfy.

8 An Adorable & Seriously Quick Card Game That Reviewers Love Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game Amazon $10 See On Amazon This kid-friendly card game has adorable illustrations that go right along with its name, and it’s super easy and quick to play. It actually only takes about 10 to 15 minutes, so it doesn’t have to be game night to reach for it. This simple game is also easy to learn, so frustrating instructions won’t ruin the vibe of a dinner party. Amazon lovers are obsessed with this cute game; it has a 4.8-star rating after nearly 40,000 reviews.

9 A Versatile Scalp Massager That’s Easy To Clean Flathead Hair Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon This scalp massager works on dry hair or wet hair with your shower routine to help thoroughly wash out product, scrub away dry scalp skin, and increase circulation. It’s also a long-lasting haircare add-on because the bristles twist off to clean it.

10 This Portable Hammock That’s Easy To Rearrange Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Camping Hammock Amazon $29 See On Amazon This hammock is super versatile because you don’t actually have to commit to keeping it on your patio 24/7/365. Instead, this machine-washable hammock is portable, and it’s seriously easy to move it when you rearrange your patio — or take it on a camping trip. Plus, the nylon is durable enough to handle all of the rearranging.

11 A Durable Glass Loaf Pan That Can Go From The Freezer To The Oven FineDine Superior Glass Loaf Pan With Cover Amazon $22 See On Amazon Perfect for cooking meatloaf or baking banana bread, this loaf pan is made of borosilicate glass, which means it can go from the fridge or freezer into the oven without shattering. That even means you can actually reheat your leftover lasagna. This versatile pan also comes with an airtight, leakproof lid, too, so you don’t have to mess with any foil for fridge storage.

12 These Shower Steamers That Last Through A Long Shower Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This essential oil shower steamer set means you’ll always have some easy and luxurious aromatherapy on hand to add to your usual shower routine. Each one is long-lasting enough for a full shower routine (like hair-washing day). With six different scents, there are compact shower discs for a lavender, peppermint, or even a watermelon-scented spa moment.

13 A Neck Reading Light With 3 Warmth Settings Vont Bendable LED Neck Reading Light $20 See On Amazon This rechargeable reading light will easily replace all of the clunky ones in your bedside table because it’s sleek and wearable, so you can light up your spreadsheets or novel without distrubing anyone else in the room. The bendable necklace-like fit is made with two precise LED lights on the end with adjustable brightness and warmth settings if you can’t stand a super white light for late-night reading.

14 An Absorbent Coaster Set With The Trendiest Pattern LIFVER Terrazzo Pattern Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Yes — this ceramic coaster set is completely covered in a terrazzo pattern to add a small trendy patterned moment to your space. Each one is super absorbent, and, of course, there’s a layer of gentle cork on the back to protect your furniture. There’s also a durable metal holder that won’t cover up the colorful stone-like pattern.

15 This Durable Brush To Avoid A Sparse Foundation Brush Keshima Large Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon A streak-free design that works on all kinds of makeup isn’t the only reason this budget-friendly kabuki brush is the versatile blending brush to grab. You can always count on it in your makeup bag because it’s totally shed-free, so this long-lasting brush won’t turn into a sparse and completely unhelpful makeup tool.

16 A Packable Camping & Travel Pillow That Can Go In The Wash Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This compact pillow is designed for camping, but it’s also a super easy thing to grab for your suitcase on a travel day. Even with the plush memory foam, this pillow compresses down to fit right inside the included waterproof drawstring bag. It can also go in the washer after you use it to nap on the plane.

17 An Adjustable Rolling Pin For Easier, Even Baking Projects Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin Amazon $21 See On Amazon This rolling pin makes every baking attempt super impressive because no matter if you’re making cookies, pie crust, or pizza — your dough will be perfectly even. There are colorful rings that let you control the thickness, and they’re also super easy to pop on and off. Plus, there’s a measurement guide right on top of this durable beech wood roller.

18 These Minimalist Sunglasses That Are Super Long-Lasting SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Grab these round sunglasses for a minimalist look that’ll never go out of style. It’s great these sunnies will always be in fashion, because they have durable metal hinges and come with a glasses box, a bag, and a cleaning cloth to make them super long-lasting. They’re topped off with silver-tone accents and UV protective lenses. Available styles: 9

19 A Sleek White Noise Machine That You Can Even Travel With Big Red Rooster White Noise Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $24 See On Amazon Grab this white noise machine it has a sleek white finish that blends in with any bedside decor. At tk inches wide, it’s compact enough to tuck behind your lamp or a small plant. Or, take with you to a hotel, because this machine can be powered by outlet, USB, or battery. As for the actual white noise, this battery-powered machine gives you six sound options, adjustable volume, and timer settings.

20 A Moisture-Wicking Running Belt That Holds *A Lot* E Tronic Edge Running Belt Amazon $8 See On Amazon This adjustable running belt is a miniature version of a trendy fanny pack, so it’s perfect for daily jogs. It has a bunch of reflective details and a secure slot to thread your earbud cord through. There’s a secure zipper, but you also get a handy pocket on the side to hold onto a small water bottle.

21 A 6-Piece Charcuterie Board Set With A Chic (& Practical) Stone Finish Juvale Mini Slate Charcuterie Boards (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This budget-friendly pack of six miniature charcuterie boards is ideal dinner parties. Each one is made of slate for a chic finish that’s easy to clean — just rinse with warm water and gentle soap. This stone set also comes with chalk, so you can label cheese or use these slate boards as mini menu boards.

22 This Colorful Pack Of Quick-Drying Hair Towels That Reduce Frizz Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This bulk pack of hair towels means you’ll always have a colorful and fresh towel to reach for on hair-washing day. Each one is made of microfiber fabric, that’s a gentle go-to for all hairtypes because it works fast and reduces friction, a.k.a. frizz. They also have the classic elastic loops on the back to secure on your head.

23 A Hardworking Car Vacuum Set With A Tidy Storage Bag ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner w/ Accessories Amazon $32 See On Amazon This car vacuum tucks right into the trunk or even the back seat without taking up a ton of space because it comes with a compact bag. Inside this tidy bag, there’s a mini vacuum that plugs into your car, a washable filter, and a bunch of slim hose attachments, like a flexible brush nozzle, so you can reach into every nook and cranny of your vehicle.

24 A Textured Reversible Blanket With A Bunch Of Fluffy Sherpa GREEN ORANGE Sherpa Blanket Fleece Throw Amazon $26 See On Amazon This reversible sherpa blanket is super versatile because you can simply flip it over to match the vibe of your living room or bedroom. One side is that fluffy sherpa, of course, while the other is soft fleece fabric with a minimalist ribbed texture that looks so chic in any space.

25 An Adorable Ice Cream-Themed Face Mask Set With Fan-Favorite Ingredients I DEW CARE Mini Scoops Travel Sized Skin Care Trio Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon All three of the masks in this miniature skincare set are ice cream scented — yay. There’s matcha, berry, and even a cake-themed face mask in this adorable vegan set. It’s not all about the ice cream scents because these masks have go-to ingredients like glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid, and even green tea to hydrate, brighten, and soothe your skin.

26 This Phone Stand With A Speaker & Button To Answer Calls JTEMAN Cell Phone Stand & Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This phone and tablet stand has a Bluetooth speaker built right into the sturdy base, so it’s basically the perfect video-watching stand. It even has a microphone and an answer button for calls, plus a slot for your charger. This rechargeable setup also adjusts and tilts, just like your usual tablet stand.

27 A Waterproof Bike Phone Mount To Replace Bulky Bags Roam Phone Bag Bike Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bike mount means you don’t have to have a clunky phone holder and a bulky bag attached to your bike. The entire setup is waterproof, but you can still see and use your phone screen thanks to the touch sensitive screen. It’s topped off with sealed double zippers to add to how waterproof it is, and the actual bag has a built-in pocket to keep your keys and wallet secure.

28 This Rechargeable LED Makeup Mirror With 3 Color Settings FUNTOUCH Rechargeable Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $23 See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable makeup mirror has the sleekest slim design that folds up flat to fit in your bathroom drawer or bag. There are also 72 LED lights with three different warmth settings and adjustable brightness, so you aren’t stuck with lighting that’s too yellow or way too bright for your makeup routine, no matter where you are.

29 This Tear-Proof & Super Intricate Fidget Toy SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box Fidget Toy Amazon $25 See On Amazon This intricate and colorful cube is actually a complex fidget toy with a puzzle-like design. It has 36 rare earth magnets inside, so you can snap them together to create over 70 different shapes. Plus, it has a tear-proof matte finish to make this fidget toy super long-lasting.

30 These Fuzzy Hand Towels With An Aesthetic Design Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Yes — these adorable fuzzy towels are totally functional as a hand towel for your kitchen or bathroom. The circular design is covered in plush and seriously absorbent fabric with a super fun texture. Plus, these unique towels are machine-washable, just like the boring hand towels these chic balls are going to replace.

31 An Outlet Extender With A Ton Of Charging Space & A Shelf Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give your wall outlets a serious upgrade with this super versatile outlet extender. The versatility is thanks to the five classic outlets, three USB slots, and USB C outlet. The built-in shelf on top is also handy for things like smart speakers, electric toothbrushes, and phones, and it’s all topped off with a nightlight.

32 These Sleek Measuring Cups That Have A 4.8-Star Rating On Amazon Simply Gourmet Stainless Steel Measuring Cups (7-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon This stainless steel measuring cup set look sleek, are rust-resistant, and they won’t chip. Unlike other measuring tools, these have raised measurements, so there’s no chance that 1/2 cup marking will rub off. They also have a seamless design, so sugar or stray sesame seeds won’t get stuck in these measuring cups.

33 An LED Charging Station That Charges Your Devices Quickly Hercules Tuff 6-Port Charging Station Amazon $28 See On Amazon This charging station with six USB slots takes care of all of the cluttered devices and chargers on your desk. The illuminated LED dividers turn on when your phone charging, and this dock powers up your devices quicker than traditional outlets. It also comes with a versatile (and compact) set of USB-C and micro USB chargers.

34 This Pack Of Fluffy Socks With Trendy Minimalist Ruffles YSense Fuzzy Slipper Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This fluffy pack of slipper socks is obviously the one to grab because each pair has adorable ruffles on top. These small are made of the same soft and plush fabric, but they stand out with the contrasting color. Even with the ruffles and cozy fuzzy fabric, these socks are actually super stretchy, so don’t worry about them falling down. Available styles: 11

35 These Steam-Resistant Oven Mitts That Won’t Get Stained HOMWE Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Swap stained coven mitts for these this oven mitt set because the silicone material is completely stain-resistant. They’re still machine-washable if you spill a bit of sauce, and they have a comfy cotton lining. When you’re cooking, this set is heatproof up to 450 degrees, waterproof, steam-resistant, and extra long, so your arms are protected.

36 The Reusable Makeup Removing Pads That Look Nice In A Skincare Drawer Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These reusable organic cotton and bamboo makeup removing pads have a simple white and green design that won’t clash with the aesthetic skincare bottles in your bathroom drawer. When they’re fully covered in makeup or your favorite toner, simply toss them in the included mesh bag for laundry day.

37 This Minimalist Little Stand To Hide A Smartwatch Charger elago W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand Amazon $11 See On Amazon This little Apple Watch charging stand is so compact and sleek it will pretty much blend in anywhere. The dome-shaped design hides the smartwatch charger and neatly tucks away the cord, so it’s not cluttering up a bedside table or desk, and you’ll be able to see any notifications that come through. It’s also made of scratch-free silicone, so sliding the watch on and off won’t mess it up.

38 A Pack Of Car Seat Hooks For Easy Grocery Bag Storage EldHus Car Back Seat Headrest Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Yes — it’s totally worth grabbing this bulk pack of car seat headrest hooks because you can’t have enough hanging space for bags. The durable design has super sturdy metal clips, so it can easily handle a bunch of bags, including heavy grocery bags after errands.

39 This Clip-On Strainer That Even Fits On Salad Bowls Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Silicone Pot Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This heat-resistant strainer is obviously super unique with the clip-on design, but it’s also extra-versatile. It clips onto any size of pot, pan, or bowl, so you can strain excess water from freshly washed salad greens after draining pasta noodles. This dishwasher-safe strainer also has a waterspout on the front to avoid spills.

40 A Chic Eyelash Curler With A Comfort Grip & Replacable Pads Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not only does this stainless steel eyelash curler have a chic metallic finish, but it also has a satin pouch to protect it in the messiest makeup bags. It comes with gentle silicone curling pads and two replacement pads, so your eyelashes won’t get damaged or grimy.

41 These Trendy Chunky Hoops With A Chic Gold-Plated Finish PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These hoop earrings are honestly so easy to reach for because they have an on-trend chunky style that still feels minimalist and dainty. They have a simple hoop design that’s dipped in the chicest 14-karat gold-plated finish. Under that glossy finish, these earrings have hypoallergenic stainless posts. Available styles: 3

Available sizes: 20 – 50 millimeters

42 An Illuminated & Customizable Sign For Trendy Wall Art My Cinema Lightbox Color Changing Light Up Marquee Sign Amazon $28 See On Amazon This color-changing lightbox is way better than neon signs because it’s completely customizable depending on your vibe that day. It comes with 100 letters, numbers, and more to display whatever trendy phrase you’re feeling. Plus, this colorful sign works with batteries or a USB, depending on where you want to put it.

43 A Shimmery Multi-Stick That Allows You To Declutter Your Makeup Bag e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick Amazon $5 See On Amazon This makeup multi-stick makes it easy to toss out bulky products and clean out a cluttered makeup bag because it’s so blendable and versatile. It has shea butter, vitamin E, and a shimmery finish that works as a lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow. It’s an Amazon favorite with over 17,000 five-star reviews.

44 An Exercise Ball That Has Over 31,000 Five-Star Reviews URBNFit Exercise Yoga Ball Amazon $19 See On Amazon This exercise ball has a non-slip finish and an anti-burst design, so you don’t have to worry about its durability when you’re working out (or just using this as an alternative to an uncomfy desk chair). It also comes with two air plugs and a pump that’s compact enough to tuck in a drawer or next to your yoga mat.

45 This Microwave Popcorn Maker With Little Serving Handles Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon This popcorn maker is seriously the easiest popping option because it goes right in the microwave with loose kernels. You don’t have to put oil or butter while it pops if that’s not your vibe. Plus, this 15-cup silicone bowl has a lid and little handles on the side for carrying your popcorn.

46 This Marine Mineral Facial Mist That’s Mess-Free SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Essence Spray Mist Amazon $20 See On Amazon This skincare essence is basically mess-free (and way easier to apply than a serum) because you simply spritz it on. This hydrating mist has tamarind extract, marine minerals, green tea, and more to rejuvenate and refresh your face. Of course, there’s also plenty of aloe vera in this dewy and travel-ready spray.

47 A Travel Adapter With A Super Compact Sliding Design HAOZI Universal Travel Adapter Amazon $20 See On Amazon This travel power adapter gives you four spots for all of your USB chargers and a bunch of adapter options, so you can charge your stuff whether you’re in the US, UK, Europe, or Australia. Plus, it has a compact design that lets you slide up the adapter you need, and then slide it back down to fit in your bag.

48 A Mini Milk Frother For A Tidy Coffee Cabinet Bean Envy Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $11 See On Amazon This battery-powered milk frother with a matte finish feels so luxurious even when you’re simply frothing up some milk for your cold brew — which it does in a matter of seconds with a simple one-touch button design. Plus, the miniature design with a matching stand means this stainless steel whisk won’t take up a bunch of space in your coffee cabinet.

49 These Aloe Vera Foot Masks That Peel Away Calluses & Flaky Skin Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of salicylic acid foot peel masks is actually soothing instead of intimidating, I promise. These booties basically takes care of all of your exfoliation (even if you have calluses or uncomfortably dry skin) while you relax with a hydrating and aloe vera-scented foot mask on. All the flaky, hard skin will peel away in just a few weeks as you go about your life.

50 These Wireless Earbuds With A Super Slim Design JBL Vibe True Wireless Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon These budget-friendly wireless earbuds have a super slim design that’s honestly perfect for everything, from napping with a podcast on to jogging to taking phone calls. Each one has touch controls built right in — even with that compact design. Plus, the included charging case is also small enough to stick in your bag.

51 An Adorable Set Of Floral Car Vent Clips Frienda 6 Pcs Daisy Flower Air Vent Clip Amazon $10 See On Amazon Yes — these tiny flower clips stick right into the air vents in your car for an adorable air freshener option. They open up so you can scatter these durable and sturdy clips all over your dashboard, and they emit a yummy coffee fragrance. Plus, these floral vent clips have a glossy metallic finish that’s way more aesthetic than usual air fresheners.

52 A Handheld Bug Zapper That’s So Easy To Reach For ZAP IT! Mini Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket Amazon $22 See On Amazon This handheld bug zapper with an LED light means you don’t actually have to get close to that frustrating fly or creepy bug on the ceiling. It’s super safe with an indicator light, a bunch of safety mesh, large surface area, and an extra-long handle, so this zapper is definitely worth grabbing over a basic fly swatter.

53 This Best-Selling Detangling Brush With A Quirky Cheetah Print Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon This brush has the quirkiest blue cheetah print paired with a unique shape that’s super helpful for detangling your hair. Basically — this ergonomic brush looks super trendy, and it separates tangles in a gentle way by unraveling each and every one instead of pulling, which reduces breakage and frizz. The bristles are also durable and completely bead-free.

54 A Wall-Mountable Organizer To Test & Tidy Batteries The Battery Organizer & Tester Amazon $18 See On Amazon This 93-slot battery organizer saves a ton of time because there’s a removable battery tester inside — no more smacking a remote to see if those AAs are still good. When you’re all done testing and organizing your battery collection, this durable wall-mounted box comes with a transparent lid to keep everything secure and dust-free.

55 This Gym Towel Set With A Helpful Hair Towel OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pop this towel set in a gym bag because there are microfiber towels for your workout and shower after. It comes with an oversized towel, a hair towel, and a face towel that are super versatile, depending on your workout routine. Each one is lightweight, absorbent, and odor-resistant, and they roll together in a compact mesh bag.

56 These Versatile Under-Cabinet Lights To Stick Everywhere Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These battery-powered LED lights are helpful all over the house because they stick to all kinds of surfaces. The compact design with adhesive tape (and optional screws) goes under cabinets, on the ceiling of a dim hall, inside a bathroom cabinet, and more. Turn them off, set a timer, or dim them with the included remote.

57 These Pillowy Slides With A Lightweight Yet Durable Design BRONAX Cloud Pillow Slippers $24 See On Amazon These adorable cloud slides are made of a durable but super pillowy EVA material, so they’re perfect as sandals or even as your go-to lounge slippers. They have a thick and cushioned cloud sole that molds to your feet, and these lightweight slides are topped off with a simple texture that feels extra-trendy. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

58 A Compact Pizza Cutter With A Unique Handle Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Amazon $13 See On Amazon This rust-resistant pizza cutter makes slicing a pie easy, and it easily fits in a cluttered kitchen drawer. There’s a safety cover tucked right under the unique handle, so you can pull it down when you’re done cutting. Plus, this stainless steel wheel completely comes apart to get extra-clean in the dishwasher.

59 A Hiking Pole Kit With Moisture-Wicking Handles TrailBuddy Trekking Poles (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These budget-friendly, best-selling hiking poles come as a full kit with a bunch of different tips for muddy, rocky, and snowy terrain and a carrying bag to keep them together when you travel. Plus, each one has a moisture-wicking cork handle on top, so these lightweight aluminum poles actually mold to fit your hands.

60 A Facial Ice Roller With A Soothing & Cleanable Design ESARORA Face & Eyes Ice Roller Amazon $19 See On Amazon This facial ice roller is a necessity, because it has a removable roller head, so it’s super easy to clean and sanitize in between your skincare routines. This freezable roller calms your skin, helps out your pores, depuffs if you’re looking sleepy, and it’s perfect to keep near your desk for stressful days.

61 A Quick Game With Mini Dry Erase-Boards That Lets You Fill In The Blank BLANK SLATE Board Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon This game is packed with a bunch of blank dry-erase boards because it’s all about filling in the blank and matching others in your party. Of course, there’s much more than some blank cards in this quick-to-learn game, including fun cue cards, a simple scoreboard, and enough dry-erase markers for a party of eight.

62 A Scratch-Resistant Power Bank That’s So Lightweight Anker Portable Power Bank Charger Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only does this lightweight, slim power bank fit nicely in a travel bag, but it also charges up your devices in a super safe way with overcharge and temperature protection. This portable charger has a classic USB port, an indicator light to let you know how muh power it has, and a durable design that won’t get scratched up on your desk.

63 This Highly-Rated Hair Clip Set With Neutral, Geometric Styles LuSeren Large Matte Banana Hair Claw Clips Amazon $14 See On Amazon This is the oversized hair clip set to grab because it comes with a range of neutral colors that go with any and all outfits (especially trendy lounge sets). This set comes with simple claw clips and geometric clips that look especially chic. Plus, this durable set with a non-slip matte coating and sturdy metal hardware even works on wet hair.

64 This Colorful & Super Unique Tumbler For On-The-Go Cereal CRUNCHCUP A Portable Cereal Cup Amazon $30 See On Amazon This dishwasher-safe tumbler is called a cereal cup because it has a built-in holder for your favorite cereal. Your go-to milk goes in the larger cup, and you’re ready to eat your cereal without a spoon. There’s also a colorful lid on top of this BPA-free cup that perfectly mixes the cereal and milk together when you take a sip.

65 A Velvety Travel Jewelry Box With 2 Organizing Compartments Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon This miniature jewelry box is small enough for travel, but the velvety finish looks nice enough to leave out on your bedside table. It has a secure zipper design with a handy built-in mirror and two large jewelry organizing compartments with removable dividers, a ring roll, and hooks for necklaces. Plus, one of these jewelry-holding slots is neatly hidden behind the mirror.

66 This Tiny Initial Necklace With A Trendy Heart Design Fettero Tiny 14K Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This 14-karat gold initial necklace stands out because it has a tiny heart design that’s super sweet and trendy. The initial charm makes it a go-to (yet cheap!) customizable piece, and it’s finished off with a choker design that’s adjustable and so on-trend. Available styles: 57

67 These Chic Sheet Masks With Super Nourishing Ingredients LAPCOS Revitalizing Variety Sheet Masks (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of face masks gives you a bunch of options in your skincare drawer. It comes with a milk, pearl, charcoal, and even a honey mask — all with chic and individually wrapped packaging. Each one has a sheet mask design and ingredients like milk protein, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and other revitalizing, nourishing skincare favorites.

68 This Amazon Fire Stick To Tidy Your TV Setup Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Amazon Fire Stick neatly tucks plugs right into your TV’s USB port, so you can toss all of those bulky streaming devices that look cluttered below the TV. There’s also a super compact matching remote with Alexa built-in, so you can browse Netflix using voice controls.

69 This Set Of 4 Ceramic Mugs With A Trendy Speckled Finish Mora Large Ceramic Latte Mugs (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon This ceramic mug set has a speckled finish to add a trendy touch to your coffee cabinet. This microwave-safe pack comes with four different colors that are minimalist enough to match any dish set. Plus, they’re super lightweight yet hold 16 ounces of liquid, so you can carry these aesthetically-pleasing mugs all over the house.

70 A Car Trash Can To Hide All Of Those Empty Coffee Cups Drive Auto Collapsible Car Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon This collapsible car trash can has a sleek design, so it doesn’t look like there’s a trash can in the back seat of your car. Instead, it’s made of waterproof fabric that simply looks like a storage bag. It has clips to hang it up and a magnetic lid to hide your empty coffee cups on long road trips.

71 These Spiral Hair Ties That Are Seriously Durable Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This spiral hair tie set is perfect for tucking zero-crease hair ties all over the house, so you always have one handy. Each one has a gentle plastic design that’s way more durable than those fabric ones that tend to unravel and get grimy. Plus, you can actually shrink them if this colorful set gets stretched out — just place these gentle hair ties in a cup of warm water.

72 This Bluetooth Tracker That Won’t Ruin The Look Of Your Accessories Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Item Locator Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s easy to toss this water-resistant Bluetooth tracker in a bag or add it to your keychain because it’s so compact. It lets you find your keys or bag with your phone, just use the accompanying app to ring this tracker if it’s within 250 feet. (If it’s farther than that, it’ll show the last-pinged location on a map). You can also switch things up and click the tracker to force your phone to ring.

73 An Elevated Shiny Robe That’s Super Cozy & Plush Amazon Essentials Mid-Length Plush Robe Amazon $31 See On Amazon This plush robe with pockets stands out from classic fuzzy robes because it has a shiny finish that almost makes it look like a chic satin robe — but it’s way cozier. This midi-length robe is also machine-washable, so it’s easy to refresh the fluffy fabric. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

74 A Unique Table Tennis Set That’s Easy To Pack Up Franklin Sports Portable Table Tennis Amazon $35 See On Amazon This table tennis kit is actually super budget-friendly because it comes with a compact and collapsible net instead of making you invest in a pricey tennis table. This unique net has an expandable, portable design that unfolds and snaps right onto coffee tables, dining tables, and any other table in your home that’s up to 6 feet wide.