If You're Lazy But Want To Get In Better Shape, Check Out These 30 Clever Things

Even when you want to get out there and build your strength and endurance, it can be really hard to find the motivation to work out. Luckily, there are tons of tools out there to help you get ready, from specialized clothing to gear for your at-home gym. Amazon is chock-full of exercise equipment, and this list will help you gather everything you need to start your fitness journey.

Whether you’re a fitness pro or a novice looking to get started, there is plenty of gear in this list to get you ready to hit the gym, the trials, or just help you get in a little exercise while you’re at your desk. Grab a new outfit, get that piece of equipment you’ve always wanted to try, or just find new ways to keep yourself hydrated.

1 These Ankle Weights With Adjustable Difficulty Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get more resistance in your workouts with these adjustable ankle weights. Each ankle weight can weigh up to 3.5 pounds, but it has removable weight packs so you can choose your own difficulty. They have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and over 6,000 reviews, with one shopper writing that they’re a “great product for people, whether they are experienced or beginners.”

2 An Elastic Yoga Strap That’s Great For Stretching Scotamalone Yoga Strap Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you need to get an extra-deep stretch, this elastic yoga strap can help. The strap has 10 loops, so it’s super versatile for different stretches (from a deep lunge to a powerful leg stretch). It’s available in six colors and has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “This device is quite sturdy and works extremely well for stretches and resistance exercises.”

3 A Smart Watch That Helps Track Your Physical Activity Fitpolo Smart Watch for Android Phones Amazon $40 See On Amazon Keep track of your heart rate, daily steps, and sleep schedule with this smart watch that’s compatible with both Android phones and iPhones. The watch is waterproof, so it’s no big deal if you get caught in the rain on a run or forget to take it off in the shower. Reviewers praise its “great battery life” and its app that is “super easy to learn and use.”

4 A Sports Bra With Built-In Pocket That Holds Your Phone QUEENIEKE Women's Medium Support Back Pocket Energy Sport Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon So many runners have encountered the same issue: You want to listen to music while you run but don’t know where to put your phone. This sports bra with a back pocket solves the issue with a secure place to keep your phone without disrupting your momentum. Plus, it has support designed for high-impact activities. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Weighted Jump Rope That Won’t Get Tangled APLUGTEK Jump Rope Amazon $15 See On Amazon Jumping rope is a great form fo exercise, until it gets tangled. This weighted jump rope is cordless, so the rope won’t get tangled or caught on your feet. The two parts of the rope have weighted balls that add extra resistance to your workout, and cushioned handles for an easy grip.

6 This Water Bottle With Motivational Phrases Top Keep You Hydrated Elvira 32oz Large Water Bottle with Motivational Time Marker Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you have a hard time reaching your daily water intake, this motivational water bottle can help you reach your goal. The 32-ounce water bottle has phrases like “remember your goal” and “keep chugging” along with times throughout the day when you should be drinking water. Plus, it comes in a bunch of super fun ombre colors.

7 A Sports Bra & Leggings Set That’s Available In Tons Of Colors & Designs YEOREO Yoga Outfit Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can work out in any clothes, but something about wearing a cute outfit just makes it more fun. This two-piece set includes a matching sports bra and leggings that come in colorful snakeskin prints. One shopper wrote, “I absolutely love this outfit.” Another person commented, “It makes me feel secure and it doesn’t ride up or down!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 These Small Hand Weights That Have An Easy-Grip Design Gaiam Hand Weights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Easily add more tension to your workout with these Gaiam hand weights that come in a 2-pound and 4-pound set. The compact weights have a soft and comfortable grip for easy holding, and they add just enough weight for higher impact while walking or jogging. One reviewer called the weights “extremely comfortable and soft to grip.”

9 These Stylish Workout Leggings With A Faux-Leather Look CRZ YOGA Women's Faux Leather Workout Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon These stretchy leggings are made from a faux leather fabric so you can add a touch of cool to your workout look. The material is breathable and has mesh panels to help keep your legs cool. One reviewer called them “so fierce” but still “really comfortable and stretchy.” Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

10 A Workout Trampoline With A Handle To Help Keep You Balanced Marcy Trampoline Cardio Trainer with Handle Amazon $45 See On Amazon You can get your cardio going with this mini workout trampoline. With a high-elasticity center and sturdy foam grip on the handlebar, it’s perfect for workouts that involve jumping, squatting, or other exercises. It even folds up for easy storage or transportation.

11 This Bottle With A Whisk Ball To Blend Your Beverages BlenderBottle Just for Fun Classic 28-Ounce Shaker Bottle Amazon $11 See On Amazon Fitness gear doesn’t have to be boring, like this blender bottle that comes with cute designs of avocados, tacos, and donuts. The 28-ounce bottle comes with a whisk ball so you can easily blend up your favorite protein powders or smoothies. It has a 4.8-star rating and over 8,000 reviews for a reason.

12 These Sneakers Made With Breathable Mesh & Cushioned Insoles Kundork Ladies Tennis Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep your feet cool and comfortable with these sneakers made from a breathable mesh material. The shoes have a cushioned foam sole for extra comfort. Plus, they come in a bunch of bright colors like bright yellow or dark purple. They are also super lightweight, so they shouldn’t weigh down your feet. Available sizes: 5 — 11

13 This High-Density Foam Roller That Helps With Balance Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your muscles get tense after a workout, this foam roller can help you stretch. Its cylindric design can also help with balance — and since it’s lightweight, it’s simple to travel with to and from workouts. The roller itself is also available in five colors, and it’s a bestseller on Amazon.

14 This Exercise Ball With Over 18,000 Fans Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball Exercise Ball See On Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you use it to stretch out or as an unconventional office chair, this inflatable exercise ball is a sturdy and durable choice (and it has over 18,000 positive ratings on Amazon). The ball comes with a foot-operated pump for easy inflation. “I've owned a couple other yoga balls in the past, and this is by far the nicest - it's sturdier and bouncier than the others,” wrote one reviewer.

15 A Running Armband That Lets You Rotate Your Phone 360 Degrees VUP Running Phone Holder Armband Amazon $15 See On Amazon Easily use your phone while on a run with this arm band phone holder that lets you rotate your phone 360 degrees. The band has an elastic holder that can stretch to fit most smartphones and allows them to swivel around. It also has a pocket to hold your key and a slot that keeps headphones from getting tangled.

16 These Nonslip Headbands That Come In A 6-Pack Huachi Non-Slip Wide Headbands Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can keep your hair out of your face with these nonslip headbands. Made from a soft and sweat-wicking fabric, these headbands keep hair in place while also keeping your face cool. They come in neutral tones as well as fun prints if you want to add a pop of color.

17 This Set Of Resistance Bands With Different Difficulty Levels YUNMAI Pull up Resistance Bands (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get a full-body workout with this set of pull-up resistance bands. Each band in this set of five has a different resistance level, from extra-light to extra-heavy. Made from a natural latex material, these bands are strong and durable. Plus, they come with a carrying case so that they’re easy to travel with.

18 This Lightweight Running Pack For Your Phone, Keys & Wallet AIKENDO Running Belt Waist Pack Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Carry your phone, keys, and other essentials without carrying a bulky bag with this running belt waist pack. The pack is slim, yet roomy enough to hold everything you need. “So comfortable that I completely forgot to take it off when I came in after my run,” wrote one reviewer.

19 These Leg Resistance Bands With A Cult Following Walito Resistance Bands (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These leg resistance bands come in three levels of difficulty — and they’re made from a durable, yet stretchy material to help prevent them from snapping or rolling while in use. They have over 16,000 positive ratings on Amazon, with one shopper writing, “The bands are durable they don’t rise up and they are extremely comfortable.”

20 This Roomy Duffle Bag With 7 Pockets — Including One For Shoes forestfish Duffel Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep all your gym clothes and accessories organized with this roomy duffel bag. The bag has seven pockets, including a small inside pocket to store wet clothes and an outer pocket to store shoes. Take it to the gym or even use it as an overnight bag or carry-on luggage.

21 This Ab Roller With A Nonslip Handle & Over 10,000 Five-Star Ratings VINSGUIR Ab Roller Wheel Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can use this ab roller wheel if you’re trying to hone in on your core workout. The wheel has soft rubber handles for easy gripping and a small mat for your knees. This roller itself has over 10,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper calling it “very sturdy and well designed.”

22 A Cozy Headband With Built-In Headphones Perytong Wireless Sleep Headphones Amazon $26 See On Amazon Traditional headphones have a cord that gets in the way, and wireless earbuds can tend to fall out. But this headband has built-in headphones so you can listen to music while exercising or sleeping with the buds getting in the way. It has a battery life of 10 hours, so your music or podcasts won’t be interrupted.

23 A Yoga Mat That Comes With A Mesh Carrying Bag DAWAY Y8 Wide Thick Workout Exercise Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon With this exercise mat, you can easily transport it to yoga class or the gym because it comes with a mesh carrying bag and a mat strap. The mat is made from a thick material for extra cushioning, with lines engraved on the mat to help with alignment during workouts.

24 These Wireless Bluetooth Headphones With Over 25,000 Fans occiam Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $30 See On Amazon These Bluetooth earbuds are designed specifically for working out. The charging case lasts up to 48 hours and the the ear buds even have a display screen showing the remaining battery percentage. One reviewer wrote that “the sound quality is excellent” and called the headphones “really comfortable.”

25 This Wall Mount That Can Hold Up To 3 Yoga Mats Wallniture Yoga Storage Wall Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your exercise gear organized with this yoga storage wall mount that has room to hold up to three mats, foam rollers, or other tools. The rack also has hooks to hang keys, exercise bands, or other items — and it can easily be installed with just a few screws. One reviewer wrote “It was the perfect addition to my home gym and saves me precious floor space.”

26 A Phone Mount That Can Clip Onto Your Fitness Equipment Sunny Health & Fitness Mobile Phone and Tablet Mount Amazon $10 See On Amazon Easily use your phone or tablet while working out with this device mount that clips onto treadmills, stationary bikes, and other exercise equipment. The universal mount can hold all types of phones and tablets, and it rotates for both vertical and horizontal view. The clamp is strong and durable, so you shouldn’t have to worry about your device falling out.

27 A Mini Stair Stepper That’s More Compact Than Most Exercise Equipment Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Tool Amazon $59 See On Amazon This compact stair stepper is an easy way to expand your home gym without having to invest in a large and expensive piece of equipment. The stepper has the cardio benefits of a stair workout machine, along with resistance bands that incorporate your arms. It has over 14,000 positive ratings, with one shopper even writing, “This stepper is exactly what I wanted — a small machine with simple mechanics at a value price.”

28 This Padded Sit-Up Bar That Fits Right Under Your Door Aduro Sport Doorway Sit-Up Exercise Bar Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re seeking more stability while doing crunches at home, you can add this doorway sit-up bar to your routine. Thanks to the adjustable clamp, the unit can be attached and secured to the underside of your door — and the padded bar provided a comfortable spot for your ankles to be grounded while you sit up each time.

29 This Weighted Hula Hoop For Easygoing Workouts HEALTHYMODELLIFE Exercise Fitness Hoop Amazon $24 See On Amazon This weighted hula hoop is perfect for anyone seeking an easygoing, yet effective workout. It’s made with padded, detachable parts that click together with a few buttons — and the entire hoop weighs 2 pounds once assembled. There’s also a 3-pound version available that’s designed the same way.