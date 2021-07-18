If You’re Lazy But Want To Look Good, You’ll Probably Love These 43 Things On Amazon

When my alarm goes off in the morning, the last thing I want to do is start to get ready. My hair, makeup, and clothing routines are long and exhausting and I find myself ready for a nap before I even left the house. By investing in a few key wardrobe pieces and some speedy beauty products, I’ve been able to significantly cut down my morning routine. I owe it all to Amazon’s diverse list of bestselling dresses and hair treatments that give the ability to hit the snooze button once… or twice. If you’re lazy like me, but want to look good, you’ll probably love these 43 things on Amazon.

To really save time, I’ve included many closet staples that look good by themselves such as maxi dresses, matching yoga sets, and flashy jewelry that looks presentable with minimal effort. These lovable picks are made of fabrics that wrinkle less and make a statement on their own. Look for dresses or jumpsuits that are low maintenance and don’t need to be overly accessorized to save time.

Beyond clothing, I’ve selected some of the best time-saving beauty hacks including an incredibly popular three-in-one hair tool that brushes, dries, and styles your hair while adding unprecedented volume in a fraction of the time. If you love to mix up your hair color, but hate sitting for hours at the salon, I’ve added a color-depositing conditioner that dyes your hair in 20 minutes. You’ll swoon over these time-saving finds that will make you feel chic and stylish.

Who says you have to spend an hour in the morning getting ready? With Amazon’s help, you’ll enjoy more beauty sleep and less work without compromising your fashion icon status.

1 This Strapless Floral Maxi Dress For Effortless Style ZESICA Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Maxi dresses have a way of feeling fancy without making you look like you tried too hard. This strapless option has a vintage, floral print, fitted bodice, and tiered ruffles on the flowy skirt. It’s lightweight and unlined (with the exception of the cream color). This ankle-length dress is easy to throw on and guarantees you’ll wow at your next party. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 25

2 These Cubic Zirconia Studs That Are Low Maintenance Manufac Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings (6 pairs) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you love the look of flashy diamonds, but don’t want to worry about the maintenance and high cost, these beautiful cubic zirconia earrings are an affordable alternative. This pack of stainless steel studs comes with six pairs in sizes between 3mm and 8mm. They’re free of lead or nickel, and even if you have sensitive ears, you’ll love that these are hypoallergenic. This $9 pack provides you with plenty of accessories to jazz up any outfit quickly.

3 A Curl-Enhancing Cream To Save Time On Your Hair SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie Cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Curling hair can be pretty high-maintenance, but this curl-enhancing cream allows you to flaunt your curls without all the work. This product restores moisture, adds shine, controls frizz, and provides major bounce to thick, curly hair. It’s made of natural ingredients like silk protein, neem, and coconut oil. Just apply the cream sparingly to damp or dry hair.

4 The Cult-Favorite 3-In-1 Hair Tool That Makes Life Easier REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Save time and energy getting ready in the morning with this three-in-one hair dryer brush. Now you can blow dry and style at the same time with this tool that’s a hairdryer, straightener, and volume-enhancer all in one. The versatile tool is designed with tufted bristles that grip, detangle, and volumize your locks. It features three adjustable heat settings for different hair types and textures.

5 A Classic Wrap Dress You Can Always Rely On Pink Queen Plus Size Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Remove the stress and worry of getting dress up by relying on this classic wrap dress, which is a closet must-have for dressier occasions like weddings or job interviews. This three-quarter-length-sleeve dress is knee-length and features a V-neck and tie waist. Choose from a variety of colors and prints. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 15

6 These Slide Sandals That Cost Just $21 Amazon Essentials Women's H Band Flat Sandal Amazon $21 See On Amazon Complete your summer shoe collection with these versatile slide sandals that have a soft faux leather upper and a synthetic sole. They come in four colors and, as one reviewer stated, are “very comfortable and beautiful” and “good quality.” •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 •Available Colors: 4

7 A Swing Dress That Goes With Everything MOLERANI T-shirt Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is incredibly soft, lightweight, and versatile enough to wear in the summer with flip-flops or in the winter with boots and tights. It has a flowy fit that’s sleeveless with a round collar and it’s made from a stretchy cotton and spandex blend. Quickly throw it on in the morning, add a necklace and sneakers or sandals, and you’ve got a classic, low-maintenance, high-style look. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 41

8 This Pack Of Bestselling Cropped Tanks For Every Look Boao Basic Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These bestselling racerback tanks go with everything, which means you can spend less time figuring out what to put on each morning. Wear these to the gym or the bar — since they can be dressed up or down. The wide shoulder straps, breathable and stretchy cotton and spandex material, and longline, cropped hem are comfy and cute, no matter what you have planned for the day. This four-pack has earned more than 26,000 reviews and a 4.6-star review. •Available sizes: Small — Large •Available colors: 7

9 A Yoga Set To Wear Beyond The Gym OQQ Seamless Workout Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon This soft and comfy matching yoga outfit comes with a high-waisted pair of shorts and a sports bra that easily transitions from the gym to brunch so you don’t have to stress about quick changes. It is made with a nylon and polyester blend that wicks moisture to keep you dry and its flatlock seams reduce chafing. When you aren’t at the gym, add an open flannel or oversized tee to get the most use out of this simple look. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 17

10 This Conditioning Treatment That Only Takes 8 Seconds L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon This moisturizing hair conditioner gives you shiny strands in just eight seconds — making a huge impact in a short amount of time. Just shampoo your hair and apply the formula, massaging it into the ends for eight seconds. Then, rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It will even moisturize the most brittle, color-treated hair and it has more than 19,000 reviews.

11 The Racerback Tank That You Can Dress Up Or Down LouKeith Racerback Cami Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon This elevated racerback tank is effortlessly chic with endless styling potential. It’s made of a cotton and elastane blend, so it is smooth to the touch and lightweight, with a curved hem and an elegant halter-style top. It comes in a handful of colors and patterns, plus it has earned more than 10,000 reviews, including one that noted, “I liked this top so much, I bought one in every color!“ •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 17

12 A Ruffled Mini Dress That’s Perfect In Its Simplicity KIRUNDO Sleeveless Ruffle Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This flowy mini dress can be worn to work, while shopping, on a date, or even to a wedding. It’s so versatile and easy to throw on, you may want to grab a few different colors. The pleated dress features an empire waist with tiers, flutter sleeves, a round neck, and a keyhole back. The design is simple yet chic, what more could you want? •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 30

13 The Conditioner That Dyes Your Hair In 20 Minutes Keracolor Clenditioner Color Depositing Conditioner Amazon $22 See On Amazon Extend your salon color or add a new hue to your ‘do without sitting at the salon for hours on end. This Color + Clenditioner deposits color while it cleans your hair. Just apply the product to wet or dry hair and let it sit for 20 minutes before rinsing it out. It’s made with moisturizing natural oils that are good for your hair and vibrant colors that are so much fun. The color will last for 10 shampoos, which will save you a lot of money and time.

14 A Stylish Pair Of Leopard Shorts That Feel Like Pajamas Kafeimali Leopard Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re pool hopping, beach-bound, or playing with the kids, these leopard beach shorts are a must-buy. The cotton-blend shorts are high-waisted and have a drawstring closure, which means they feel like pajamas but are on-trend. Slip into these shorts and pair them with your favorite crop top for an outfit you can rely on, even if you snooze your alarm one too many times. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 1

15 These Ultra Comfy Bike Shorts Just My Size Plus-Size Jersey Bike Short Amazon $11 See On Amazon Go ahead and start stocking up on these popular bike shorts — they’re so comfortable and cost just $11. They’re made of a cotton blend and have an elastic waistband that’s stretchy yet stays in place and will make you feel like you’re lounging at home, even if you aren’t. They’re tag-free and feature a 9-inch inseam, with flat-locked seams that won’t chafe or irritate you whether you’re wearing these under a sundress or going for a run. •Available Sizes: 1X — 5X •Available Colors: 2

16 This Fashionable Dress That Fits Like A T-Shirt LILLUSORY Ruched Waist Tank Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Looking for a dress that will turn heads without exerting too much effort? This ruched mini dress is for you; it’s earned more than 2,200 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It’s made of a stretchy and soft knit that is form-fitting and fashionable. It has a unique tie at the waist that adds shape to the dress. Choose from a variety of colors, as well as long and short sleeve options. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 29

17 A Romantic Maxi Dress With Elegant Half Sleeves R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Cotton Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Indulge your romantic heroine fantasies in this cotton-blend maxi dress that features elegant design elements like balloon half sleeves, an empire waist, and an elasticized bodice. The dress feels so completely comfortable, but can be worn to a wedding or party (or work or while running errands — it’s as versatile as the shoes you wear with it). It comes in 15 charming colors like purple, cantaloupe, and crisp white. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 15

18 An Inexpensive Hair Tool That Makes Braids A Cinch Teenitor Loop Hair Tool (4 Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a trained professional to try new hairstyles. This hair tail tool makes it easy to braid, twist, or style hair in unique and elegant ways – without breaking a sweat. The tool does all the work for you in just minutes. This pack includes four pieces and has earned more than 6,000 reviews, including one that cited, “Makes my mornings much easier to do my kids’ hair and mine too.”

19 This Strapless Jumpsuit That Won’t Wrinkle ZESICA Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This wide-legged strapless jumpsuit slips on like a maxi dress for an easy outfit that’s loaded with style. The relaxed tube-style top features elastic at the bust and waist to hold it up and create a bit of shape, with a sash tie over the waist for a polished look. One reviewer noted, “This jumpsuit exceeded expectations. [...] The pockets lay flat and don’t bulge and the material does not wrinkle easily.” These flowy palazzo pants with a jacket and heels make for an effortless dinner outfit. •Available sizes: Small — X-Large •Available colors: 10

20 These Faux Leather Belts That Pull Outfits Together Syhood Faux Leather Waist Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This neutral faux leather set of belts comes with a brown and black belt, each featuring a classic double O-ring buckle. This belt duo is a quick and easy accessory to complete so many of your looks, whether you are wrapping one around an oversized T-shirt or looking to add color to a simple jeans and white T-shirt combo. They’re available in black, white, khaki, and leopard, with gold or silver buckles. •Available Sizes: 27-inches — 37-inches •Available Colors: 5

21 This Hair Finishing Stick To Instantly Smooth Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon Quit making mid-day runs to the bathroom just to smooth down your flyaways. Now you can rely on this hair finishing stick so you can apply it in the morning and know your strands will stay in place for the entire day. The non-greasy formula looks like a portable tube of mascara and is used to slick back stray hairs or frizzy strands. By moisturizing and controlling your locks, it gives hair instant shine, plus the formula is clear so you can use it on any hair color.

22 A Set Of Sheet Masks For Every Skin Concern Celavi Cosmetics Face Masks (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon No matter what your skin concern is, or what is your desired skincare outcome, there’s a sheet mask in this pack of 12 that will get the job done while making you feel like you took a trip to the spa. From avocado to acai berry, each of the Korean beauty masks contains specific ingredients that are designed to add hydration, curb acne, brighten your complexion, and more.

23 The ‘90s Sunglasses You Don’t Have To Stress Over WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sunglasses are an instant outfit-maker, and over 100 shoppers dubbed these Ray Ban alternatives, citing their classic styling and high-end quality. The sleek metal frames are fitted with nonslip silicone padding at the nose and temples so you can be comfortable all day. Meanwhile, their shatter-resistant polarized lenses offer 100% UVA and UVB protection while simultaneously eliminating glare. The best part? They cost just $17, so you won’t have to stress about them constantly. •Available sizes: One size •Available colors: 4

24 This Simple Cropped T-Shirt With A Twist MakeMeChic Twist Front T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s no need to reinvent fashion for a cool, updated look. This cropped T-shirt is mostly a classic, but features one simple design detail — a twist front — that makes it just a bit more interesting and unique when paired with jeans, paper bag trousers, and shorts. The short-sleeve top is made from a stretchy and low-maintenance polyester and spandex blend and comes in a number of neutral shades, as well as brights and prints. •Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available colors: 43

25 An Eyeliner Pen With A Stamp For Flawless Wings LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $11 See On Amazon If there’s one makeup product that’s still a mystery in terms of application, it’s eyeliner — and that goes double if you’re trying to create the perfect winged look. Take all of the work out and get a perfect, flawless wing every time with this waterproof eyeliner stamp by Pure. The double-sided tool features a precise liquid liner pen on one end and a wing-shaped stamp on the other — simply press the stamp along the side of your eyes and, voila, you have achieved a perfect look.

26 The Ultimate Cult-Classic Bike Shorts For Lazy Fashion BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re lazy but still want to be stylish, do not sleep on the bike shorts trend. This high-waisted pair has more than 57,000 reviews and is a modern update on the classically comfortable and retro shorts. They fit just like leggings and are made of a nylon and spandex blend that is breathable and stretchy, plus they have generous side pockets. Choose from different inseam lengths — from 2 to 8 inches — and add an oversized tee and sneakers to complete this easy look. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 44

27 A Maxi Dress With Pockets That’s Easy To Toss On GRECERELLE Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You need this casual maxi dress in your closet — it’s so relaxed and effortless, not to mention, a total steal. It features cuffed short sleeves and a long, billowing skirt with side slits that keep you cool, even on the hottest days. The back has a deep-V to show a little skin, plus it has deep pockets you’ll love and comes in more than 40 colors and prints like sunflowers, leaves, and polka dots. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 44

28 This Deeply Hydrating Sleep Mask For Lips Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon Is there anything better than products that work while you catch up on your zzz’s? This popular lip sleeping mask from Laneige is rich in deeply hydrating hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and minerals and will exfoliate dry lips and flakes while you sleep so that you wake up with super-soft and moisturized lips. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews.

29 A Wire-Free Bra That’s Supportive And Comfy Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This wire-free bra is Amazon’s best-seller in “everyday bras,” and trust me, you’ll want to wear it every day. It offers the right amount of support to keep you comfortable all day. It’s made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend and has extra side coverage panels with a hook and eye closure and adjustable straps. This is one bra that is basically invisible under clothing and so soft you’ll forget you’re wearing it. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 14

30 These Genius Clips That Conceal Bra Straps Razor Clips Bra Strap Control Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Sure, you can invest in 100 bras that work for every outfit — and chances are you’ll still have tops that won’t conceal them. Or you can rely on this $6 hack: a trio of bra strap control clips that transform ordinary bra straps into criss-cross straps that will stay hidden under tank tops. The pack comes with black, white, and beige clips.

31 The Nail Drying Drops That Set Your Mani In 60 Seconds OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $14 See On Amazon The absolute worst part of any manicure is the waiting game where you anticipate not being able to move or touch anything for what feels like forever so that you don’t smudge your wet polish. Enter these nail drying drops to take away that torture: they’re formulated with moisturizing jojoba oil and vitamin E, so they’re actually good for your nails and cuticles, and they’ll dry wet polish in just 60 seconds. They have a high 4.7-star rating and more than 5,000 reviews.

32 An Affordable Mascara With 170,000 Reviews essence cosmetics False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon When an ubiquitous product like mascara inspires more than 170,000 people to review it (and earns a 4.4-star rating) it’s natural to be curious about the hype. This one lives up to its legendary status, with a wand that delivers dramatic length and volume (inspiring its name because it makes you look like you have fake lashes) and a formula that is cruelty-free and free of gluten. Add in the amazing $5 price tag and you have a cult classic in the making.

33 This Hair Mask That Repairs Dry, Damaged Strands Elizavecca CER100 Collagen Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $7 See On Amazon Packed with collagen ceramide, this rich hair protein mask can take the most damaged and dry of strands and turn them silky smooth. Apply it to your hair and wait five to 20 minutes so that it can work its magic. One of its more than 2,000 reviewers raved: “this one smells amazing and already felt smooth and untangled my freshly bleached roots (which would normally be impossible to run my fingers through) and honestly my hair has never felt this smooth and soft after bleaching it and I’ve been a bleached blonde all over for 6+ years.” You can use it on all hair types.

34 A Slip-On Sneaker That Feels Like Walking On Clouds TIOSEBON Slip On Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These are the perfect casual sneakers you can simply slip on and off (socks are optional) when you’re in a hurry, but they look amazing and feel (possibly) even more amazing, according to so many reviewers. They have a soft sole and a durable outsole, with a stretchy and breathable mesh upper. One of its more than 7,000 reviewers raved, “They are slip on, light weight, have memory foam-like cushioning and fit great! [...] I’m happy to have found a pair of slip-on sneakers that don’t require socks so I can wear them with capris and skirts!” •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 •Available Colors: 18

35 The Flat Woven Sandals You’ll Wear With Everything Mtzyoa Woven Flat Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Name an outfit — these flat woven sandals will complement it perfectly. Whether you pair them with jeans, shorts, dresses, or jumpsuits, they will keep your look polished and your feet happy with supportive rubber soles and a soft upper. They have more than 3,000 reviews and come in 37 colors and different styles — all at a similar affordable price. •Available Sizes: 6 — 10 •Available Colors: 37

36 The Perfect Boatneck Dress For Work And Play Amazon Essentials Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re going to invest in fashion, it’s always best to find a dress that can perform double duty as a casual and more formal piece. This boatneck dress is that versatile pick, with three-quarter length sleeves and a hemline that falls right to the knee. Wear it with sandals in the summer or boots and tights in the winter and decide how fancy you’ll make it by pairing it with different accessories. •Available Sizes: 1X — 6X •Available Colors: 5

37 The Convenient Concealer With A Built-In Applicator Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Concealer is a great weapon for combatting dark circles after you got approximately no sleep the night before, but unless a makeup product is convenient it can prove more trouble than it’s worth. This Maybelline concealer gets high marks from reviewers for its moisturizing, but grease-less formula and the fact that it has a built-in applicator for complete convenience. It comes in 17 shades and boasts more than 98,000 reviews.

38 A Sexy Two-Piece With A Pencil Skirt IyMoo Plus Size 2 Piece Oufit Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Who says you have to put in major effort to feel like a major bombshell? This two-piece skirt and top is so sexy and comfy, thanks to a midi-length pencil skirt with a wrap high waist and a matching cropped tank top with a scoop neck. This is your ultimate party and going-out-to-dinner outfit — one that won’t break the bank. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 36

39 A Heated Hair Tool For Mermaid Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Amazon $30 See On Amazon There are a million TikTok hacks for achieving glorious waves and curls, but who has time for all of that when this heated hair waver exists? The waver boasts 2X tourmaline ceramic technology for smoother, silkier hair and it has 30 total heat settings, which means it can work on all hair types, from fine to coarse hair. This pick has more than 37,000 reviews with one reviewer giving it the ultimate seal of approval: “The waves last me 4 days!! [...] My hair actually doesn’t hold curls very well but this Wave Artist makes them last so long.”

40 A Loose And Relaxed T-Shirt Dress For Every Day Amazon Essentials Scoopneck Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not sure what to wear when you wake up in the morning? Throw on this simple but chic shirt dress, pair it with white sneakers or sandals, and you’re ready to take on your day. The dress is made from a soft, stretchy blend of viscose and elastane and has short sleeves, a scoop neck, and a swingy A-line fit that is relaxed and comfortable. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 17

41 A Matching Ruffled Crop Top And Pants Set FANCYINN Crop Top and Wide Leg Pant Outfit Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Why not stock up on even more two-piece outfits that require zero effort on your part? This crop top and wide-leg pants combo features fun, flirty ruffles along the short sleeves and hemline, as well as a drawstring waist and slit along the leg for cooling comfort. The set is made from breathable cotton, so consider it the perfect outfit to have on deck when the weather is hot and humid. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 11

42 The One-And-Done Cropped Top And Pants Set Remelon Crop Top and Pants Outfit Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Matching sets are a gift to lazy, busy people and this crop top and pants set is perfect for feeling sophisticated, on-trend, and comfortable. It consists of a wide-legged pair of pants that sit high on your waist and a short-sleeve crop top that ties in the middle for the perfect fit. Choose among eight colors that range from basic black to hot pink. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8