If You're Not Making Any Of These Cheap Home Upgrades, It's Costing You Money

When someone says that you should “upgrade your home,” what typically jumps to mind are kitchen renovations, new furniture, and revamped floors — none of which are cheap. But what if I told you that some upgrades can help you save rather than spend? From DIY under-cabinet lights to affordable smart bulbs, there are tons of cheap home upgrades out there that can actually help you cut down on your monthly bills.

And since I’ve gathered all the best options for you to check out below, all you have to do is add a few to your cart, then sit back and watch the savings roll through. But if you want to see more? You’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 Opting For DIY Under-Cabinet Lights To Save Money Brilliant Evolution Bar Lights + Dimmer (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon A total kitchen renovation can cost an arm and a leg, so why not opt for these under-cabinet lights instead? Installation is a total breeze, as each order comes with a double-sided adhesive that lets you stick them right into place. And since the remote works from up to 30 feet away, you can easily adjust their brightness, put them on a timer, as well as turn them on/off — all without having to get up from the couch.

2 Cutting Down On Your Utility Bill With These Motion-Sensor Lights Auvon Plug-In Motion-Sensor Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t stumble around dark hallways at night — instead, let these motion-sensor lights gently guide your way. They’ll only turn on when it’s dark, so there’s no need to worry about them running up your utility bill during the day. The LED bulb is also adjustable up to five levels, and only costs about two cents per year to power. Choose from three colors: warm white, cool white, or purple.

3 Keeping Track Of Batteries With This Organizer The Battery Organizer and Tester Amazon $20 See On Amazon This organizer is a smart investment if you’re constantly buying new batteries after losing the ones you have. There’s enough space inside to store up to 93 batteries, ranging from AAAs to Ds — and each order even includes a tester so that you can throw away any batteries that have lost their juice.

4 Installing This Wireless Doorbell Over Expensive Hardwired Options SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a range of more than 1,000 feet, you shouldn’t have any trouble hearing this wireless doorbell throughout the first floor of your home. The waterproof design keeps it working despite the rain, and it can even handle temperatures ranging from -4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The best part? The batteries that come included are made to last for up to three years.

5 Brightening Up Dark Patios With These Solar-Powered Lights Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Not only can the solar panel built into the tops of these pathway lights keep them lit for up to 12 hours at night, but installation is also a total breeze — just press them into the ground and they’re ready to go. And since they’re water- as well as weather-resistant, there’s no need to worry about how they’ll hold up from season to season.

6 Drinking Filtered Tap Water Instead Of Disposable Bottles Brita Faucet Water Filter System Amazon $30 See On Amazon Deliciously fresh tap water is never a bad thing, so why not improve yours with this Brita filter? It twists onto most faucets, removing up to 99% of lead, chlorine, and other particulates that leave your water tasting funky. Plus, it only needs to be replaced every 100 gallons, or typically once every four months.

7 Saving On Drywall Repairs With This Stud Finder Tavool Stud Finder Amazon $19 See On Amazon DIYers of all skill levels can appreciate this stud finder, as it takes the mystery out of mounting heavy items on your walls. Its bright LCD screen makes it easy to read, while four different scanning modes are designed to alert you to the presence of metal and wood studs, as well as any AC wires that you’ll want to avoid. Its ergonomic design also fits comfortably in both hands.

8 Sealing Up Drafty Attic Stairs With This Insulating Cover Attic Stairway Insulation Cover Amazon $36 See On Amazon Drafty attic running up your utility bills? Try insulating up that pull-down stairway with this cover. Installation is as easy as unzipping it, fitting it into place, then zipping it right back up — and if you ever need to get into your attic, there’s no need to remove it in order to gain access.

9 Cutting Down On Heating Bills With This Blackout Panel Mecodeco Blackout Curtains Amazon $20 See On Amazon Regular blackout curtains are usually too large for small door windows — that’s where this blackout panel comes in handy. Not only is it the ideal size for smaller windows, but the thick polyester fabric also provides some insulation to help keep your room at its ideal temperature. Choose from two sizes as well as seven colors.

10 Using A Drying Rack Instead Of Always Running The Dryer Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Drying Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Energy bills a little too high for comfort? This drying rack might be able to help. Not only does it use zero electricity compared to your dryer, but it’s so sturdy that it can also support up to 50 pounds of wet clothes. Once they’ve dried, simply collapse the drying rack down and stash it away inside a closet, or even underneath your bed.

11 Turning Off Your Lights Remotely Using A Smart Switch SwitchBot Smart Switch Amazon $29 See On Amazon Designed to work with nearly any rocker switch, this button pusher makes it easy to turn your lights off if you forgot to do so before leaving home. Just install it underneath the switch using the included 3M adhesive, then download the smartphone app so that you can control it remotely — it’s that simple. The best part? Assuming it’s being used twice a day, the included battery lasts for up to 600 days.

12 Preventing Mildew Growth With Help From This Dehumidifier Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $44.99 See On Amazon From black mold to mildew, this dehumidifier can help prevent all sorts of humidity-borne damage to your home. It’s ideal for spaces up to 225 square feet, making it perfect for musty closets, damp bathrooms, and more. And since it runs at an ultra-quiet level, you shouldn’t have any problem using it in your bedroom while you’re sleeping.

13 Saving Money On Your Water Bill With This High-Pressure Shower Head Likense High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $26 See On Amazon Weak water pressure can cause you to take longer showers, leading to a higher water bill every month — so grab this shower head. Its high-pressure design makes the most of weak water pressure without wasting water, while two luxurious jet modes make it feel like you’re at a spa. Choose from two finishes: silver or black.

14 Getting Your Water Heater Efficient With This Jacket Reflective Foil Hot Water Tank Heater Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Add this jacket to your water heater, and it can help prevent up to 97% of radiant heat loss as it warms up. Not only can it help your shower heater work more efficiently, but installation is also easy as cake — simply tape it around its sides and it’s ready to go.

15 Cutting Down On Long Showers With Help From This Timer dretec Digital Timer Amazon $19 See On Amazon It can be easy to lose track of how much time you’ve been in the shower, so why not grab this timer? It’s so water-resistant that you can even drop it in the tub without having to worry about it breaking — and the time can be adjusted from 50 seconds all the way up to 99 minutes. Each order also includes a hook so that you can hang it up. Or, use the retractable stand in the back to prop it up on your vanity.

16 Helping Your Mattress Last Longer With A Protective Sheet SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $38 See On Amazon Think of your mattress like a giant sponge that soaks up sweat, spills, or any other fluids that come into contact with it — now grab this protective sheet. Its waterproof surface helps protect your mattress from moisture so that it can last longer, helping you save money in the long run. Plus, the soft cotton terry material makes it completely noiseless as well as breathable.

17 Breathing New Life Into Stained Fabrics With This Spray Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Red wine, chocolate, tomato paste — this biodegradable spray is strong enough to tackle all sorts of stains. It’s made without any peroxide, chlorine, or phosphates, making it suitable for nearly any type of garment or upholstery.

18 Preventing Scratches On Hard Floors With These Furniture Pads SlipToGrip Furniture Pads (24-Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Scratched floors are not easy to fix, which is only part of the reason why these furniture pads are such a great buy. The adhesive backing lets you stick them right onto your furniture legs — no screws or nails required. Plus, the grippy rubber base helps keep your furniture from sliding backwards whenever you sit down.

19 Refreshing Dirty Grout With This Paint Pen Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t redo your grout when it won’t come clean — just cover it up with this white paint pen. The water-based formula is completely non-toxic, making it suitable for use around children as well as pets. And with 150 feet of paint inside, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting your bathroom floors looking good as new.

20 Repairing Leaky Shower Doors With This New Seal Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Seal Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your shower is always leaking all over your bathroom floor, this door seal might be the easy fix you’re looking for. Zero tools are needed for installation — just press it onto the bottom of your door, and the tight-fitting PVC material will create a watertight seal. And if it’s too long? You can easily trim it using a utility knife or hacksaw.

21 Making The Switch To These Cost-Effective LED Candles Furora LIGHTING Silver Flameless Candles with Remote Control, Pack of 8 Real Wax LED Candles Battery Operated Pillar Candles and Votive Candles for Home Decor, 8 Flickering Electric Candles Gift Set… Amazon $38 See On Amazon The cost of always having to buy new candles quickly adds up, so why not make the switch to these LED ones? The bulbs flicker just like real flames, making them incredibly realistic. They’ll last for up to 72 hours when the batteries (which come included) are fully powered — and each order also includes a remote that lets you control them from afar.

22 Using This Rechargeable Book Light When Reading At Night GearLight Rechargeable Book Light Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of wasting electricity by turning on that bedside lamp, try using these book lights when reading at night. Their batteries last for hours when fully charged — and the flexible gooseneck can be positioned into nearly any angle. They also feature three light modes: gentle white, amber, or daylight.

23 Upgrading To These Stretchy Lids Instead Of Buying New Plasticware Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (7-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Always misplacing the lids to your plasticware? Don’t buy new ones — just grab these silicone lids. They stretch to fit nearly any container, pot, or even halved pieces of citrus, creating an airtight seal that helps keep everything inside fresh. And unlike some types of plasticware, they’re also safe to use in the microwave, oven, and freezer.

24 Opting For Reusable Mop Pads Instead Of Disposable Ones Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon $53 See On Amazon Disposable mop pads can be wasteful and pricy, making these reusable ones a game-changer for anyone trying to stick to a budget. They’re made from soft microfiber that latches onto dirt and dust, trapping it within its fibers until you’re ready to shake them out. Once dirty, simply toss them into the wash for an easy clean.

25 Preventing Spoiled Food With This Refrigerator Door Alarm FRIDGGI - Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon Leaving your fridge or freezer open is one of the easiest ways to wind up with spoiled food, so grab this alarm. The volume is adjustable up to four levels, making it easy to hear throughout your home — and it’ll go off every 60 seconds until you come back and close the door. Choose from three colors: grey, white, or black.

26 Packaging Leftovers Inside These Airtight Food Containers Finedine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Saving food for later can help you get the most out of your grocery bill — and since these containers have airtight lids, they can help your leftovers last even longer inside your fridge. The best part? Each one is made from tough borosilicate glass that won’t absorb flavors from the meals stored inside of them.

27 Swapping Incandescent Bulbs With These Energy-Efficient LEDs Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only are these smart bulbs more energy-efficient than incandescent ones, but they also have a lifetime of up to 20,000 hours. And if that isn’t enough to convince you that they’re worth the money? Connect them with the downloadable smartphone app, and you’ll be able to control them remotely, put them on schedules, as well as pick from more than 15 million colors when setting the mood.

28 Controlling Your Devices Remotely Using This Smart Plug Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $15 See On Amazon Can’t remember if you turned that lamp off? As long as it’s plugged into this smart plug, you can easily use the downloadable smartphone app to turn it off remotely. Or, if you pair it with Alexa or Google Home, you can also control it using convenient voice commands — all without having to get up from the couch.

29 Using This TubShroom To Prevent Clogged Pipes TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon A visit from the plumber can cost hundreds of dollars, making this TubShroom a smart investment. It collects any stray bits of hair or grime that flow its way, holding onto them until you decide it’s time to clean it out. Plus, the tower-shaped design lets water flow through even if it’s clogged with debris.

30 Shutting That Open Garage Door Using This Smart Opener MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control Amazon $29 See On Amazon Leaving your garage open is practically an invitation to have something stolen — but that’s only part of the reason why I’m such a big fan of this smart garage opener. The downloadable app lets you check and see if you left the door open, and you can even put your door on a schedule so that guests or delivery people can enter your home while you’re away. One reviewer also wrote that it’s “easy to set up and works every time[...]”

31 Saving That Open Bottle Of Wine For Later With These Stoppers Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to finish that entire bottle of wine in one sitting — just pop one of these stoppers into the top, then use the vacuum pump to suck all the air out. The airtight seal can help reds and whites stay fresh for up to 10 days, and each order comes with four stoppers that you can wash and reuse as many times as you like.

32 Doing Fewer Dishwasher Loads With Help From This Magnet cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Mixing dirty dishes into a clean dishwasher can lead you to think the entire dishwasher is dirty — that’s where this magnet comes in. Simply flip it over to the “Clean” side whenever the dishwasher is clean, and it’ll help keep yourself and your housemates from running the dishwasher unnecessarily. And if your dishwasher doesn’t have a magnetic front? Each order includes a metal patch with an adhesive backing that you can attach to non-magnetic machines.

33 Hanging Up Pictures & Art With These Command Strips Command Picture Hanging Strips (14-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whereas using nails will require you to patch the drywall later, these command strips let you hang up pictures, artwork, and more, all without any damage to your walls. These ones in particular can hold up to 16 pounds — and while you probably don’t want to throw nails into finished wood or concrete, these strips will work on glass, tiles, concrete, wood, and more.

34 Preventing Water Damage By Placing This Mat Under Your Sink Drymate Under Sink Mat Amazon $16 See On Amazon A leaking pipe can cause so much damage to the cabinet underneath your sink, so why not give yourself some peace of mind with this mat? It absorbs drips and spills to help keep your cabinets in pristine condition, while a nonslip backing works to keep it from shifting out of place. You can also trim it to fit smaller cabinets as needed.