I'm A Shopping Editor & These 40 Hidden Gems On Amazon Are Effing Amazing

Because of the line of my work, not a single day goes by where I’m not finding items on Amazon, whether it’s a luxurious face mask, an organization tool, or a new functional décor item for the home. We all know about those viral TikTok products, but Amazon is also full of hidden gems that will make your life so much better, and this list is full of my favorite underrated finds.

Items like this milk frother that makes you an at-home barista and this detangling brush that anyone with any type of hair can use are just a few of the hidden gems that you can find on Amazon.

From fashion to home to beauty and everything in between, these products are some of the best that you’ll find, and I just know that any of them will make your life significantly better. Check out the 40 hidden gems I found right here:

1 These Pimple Patches That Work Wonders Overnight Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s no need to pop and pick at your zits anymore when you have these pimple patches. These translucent stickers help to get the gunk out of your whiteheads thanks to hydrocolloid that sucks out pus and heal the spots to prevent any future scabbing or scarring. These are a great overnight solution, because you should keep them on for six or more hours for the best results.

2 This Milk Frother That Comes With A Sleek Stainless Steel Stand Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon Love lattes and cappuccinos but hate spending a ton on overpriced options at the cafe? With this milk frother, you no longer have to. This gadget is the perfect thing to keep on your at-home coffee station, not only because it whips up delicious froth for your morning brews in just 15 seconds, but also because it comes with its own sturdy stand that looks so chic.

3 The Chicest Nightshirt That Is Buttery Soft Amazon Essentials Piped Nightshirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Nothing’s better to sleep in than a nightshirt, and this one is as adorable as it is comfortable, breathable, and roomy. Made from a lightweight model and spandex blend, this shirt is just as soft as really pricey PJs. In addition to feeling so good on, this nightshirt features a button closure and chic white piping. Trust me: you won’t want to take this nightshirt off when your alarm clock goes off in the morning. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available colors: 18

4 A Pepper Grinder That Works Automatically Electric Gravity Pepper Grinder or Salt Mill Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re like me and need fresh cracked pepper on every meal, you’ll love having this automatic pepper grinder in your kitchen. This battery-powered grinder has adjustable coarseness levels that you can easily switch between, a built-in blue LED light, and is so easy to refill – just screw off the top and the opening is wide enough to fill without a mess. Best of all, it requires just one hand, so you can keep stirring while you season.

5 This Pen That Has 10 Functions Beyond Writing RAK Multi-Tool Pen Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pen may look like a simple writing utensil, but it’s actually capable of much, much more. It’s also a stylus, bubble level, LED light, screwdriver, bottle opener, ruler, and more. This sturdy, aluminum multi-tool is perfect for keeping with you on-the-go, and even comes with two ink refills for the ballpoint pen feature. Plus, you’ll get not one, but two multi-tools when you order, so you can keep one in your toolbox and one in your purse.

6 These Booties That Give You The Softest Feet Ever In Less Than 2 Weeks Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Want baby soft feet in just two weeks? These foot peel masks will make that dream come true. Just slip these boot-like masks over your feet, keep them on for 60 minutes, then watch in amazement over the next 14 days as your skin peels to reveal the softest, smoothest feet you’ve ever seen. These foot peel masks may seem like magic, but they’re just filled with exfoliating natural ingredients like salicylic acid, citric acid, and aloe vera.

7 This Container That Keeps Your Herbs Fresh For Longer NOVART XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver Amazon $33 See On Amazon Nothing’s more frustrating than buying a bunch of herbs only for them to go bad in your fridge a few days later. This special glass container is made especially for your bundles of dill, parsley, cilantro, or mint, helping them to stay fresh for up to three weeks. It comes with air vents that allow your herbs to breathe and the water storage in the glass container keeps them hydrated.

8 A Pair Of Cushiony Slides You Can Sport Inside Or Outside The House Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These slides are ideal as shower shoes, indoor slippers, and even for amping up ‘fits outside the comfort of your home. With a super thick, 1.7-inch sole that provides cushiony support for your feet and a textured design that prevents your feet from slipping and sliding, you can’t go wrong with these slip on shoes. Available sizes: 4-5.5 – 13.5-14

Available styles: 18

9 An Ice Tray That Makes Sphere-Shaped Ice WIBIMEN Round Ice Cube Tray Amazon $19 See On Amazon These ice trays have rounded compartments instead of square, giving you the cutest spherical ice balls for your beverages. No need to worry about filling up a tiny hole from your faucet; this tray works by filling one compartment and placing a second circular tray on top, which presses out excess water. Each tray has 33 compartments, so you’ll get 99 total spheres, which makes the included ice bucket and tongs so handy.

10 These Rejuvenating Under-Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Put these under-eye masks on for 20 minutes in the morning, and none of your colleagues will have to know how hungover or sleep-deprived you are. Made with soothing ingredients like 24-karat gold (yes, really!), hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and collagen, these masks will give your tired undereye areas the hydration and brightening they need to make you look refreshed.

11 A Set Of Stainless Steel Wine Glasses That Won’t Shatter FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re as clumsy as I am, these unbreakable wine glasses will come in handy for you as well. Made from stainless steel, these tumblers aren’t as fragile as glass but just as sleek, especially considering the 19 colors and patterns they come in. They’re also stemless for easy transporting from room to room or poolside sipping, and the stainless-steel design will even help keep your white wine or rosé chilled the whole evening.

12 The Cutest Handbag That Will Go With Every ‘Fit In Your Closet The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon It’s no secret that carrying a chic purse is a great way to improve any outfit, and this crocodile print handbag might be one of the best I’ve seen. With both an adjustable crossbody strap and a tiny top handle, this purse is as functional as it is adorable, and it has a handy magnetic closure. It’s surprisingly roomy and has a hidden front pocket, and fits my giant iPhone 13, portable charger, wallet, and hand sanitizer with ease. Available colors: 14

13 An Adjustable Rolling Pin That Helps Shape Dough Evenly Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you consider yourself a skilled baker or a total amateur, you need this rolling pin to help you create the perfect level of thickness for all of your doughs. It comes with removable, rainbow-colored rings on the side that give you options when it comes to dough thickness – included in your order are 1/16, 1/6, 1/4, and 3/8-inch discs that provide guidance and uniformity. All of these materials are easy to clean with just a quick hand wash.

14 This Attachable Book Light With 3 Different Lighting Options GearLight NiteOwl Book Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love to read in bed but don’t want to disturb anyone sleeping in the same room as you, you’ll appreciate these clip-on flashlights for your books. Each in this two-pack is compact, lightweight, and has a 360-degree flexible neck and three lighting modes that make reading in the dark a pleasurable experience. Each book light is rechargeable and will last for 30 hours on a single charge.

15 This Multi-Use Spray Bottle With A Continuous Mister Hula Home Empty Spray Bottle Mister Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you thought spray bottles were already an easy gadget to use, you’ll be shocked at how much easier they are when they have a continuous mist function. The mist on this bottle sprays super fine and lasts two seconds without you needing to pull the trigger again. Use this for hair products, cleaning supplies, or just plain water for misting plants — it’s totally multipurpose, leak-proof, and easy to refill.

16 A Strainer That You Clip Right Onto Your Pasta Pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon A strainer is a must-have tool in any kitchen, and this one clips right onto your pot, pan, or bowl to make its job even easier. Instead of placing a colander in your sink and pouring your cooked noodles into it, this half-size strainer attaches to the side of your pot to make straining a no-fuss, one-hand, one-step experience. Plus, it folds down to half its size when not in use, making storage a breeze.

17 A Set Of Melamine Foam Sponges With Amazing Cleaning Abilities Dr.WOW Magic Sponge Eraser Amazon $18 See On Amazon These “magical” sponges require no chemicals to make your dirty surfaces look as good as new – the melamine material combined with water will remove anything from grease to dirt. These 50 budget-friendly sponges work on all sorts of surfaces and items, including kitchen counters, bathtub tile, sneakers, walls, leather furniture, and more. You can even cut your sponges to make the sizes more appropriate for your different cleaning tasks.

18 The Popcorn Popper That Goes Right In The Microwave The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon You won’t need to spend money on pre-packaged popcorn when you have this reusable popcorn popper at home. This microwave-safe, BPA-free silicone bowl requires nothing more than kernels and your preferred oil, butter, and seasonings to produce up to 15 cups of delicious popcorn in just two to three minutes.

19 This Casual Zip-Up Hoodie With A Cozy Sherpa Lining Amazon Essentials Sherpa-Lined Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Everyone needs a go-to hoodie that they can wear while lounging around the house or out-and-about running errands, and this option is truly the coziest around. With a full-zip closure and a warm sherpa lining, this hoodie will no doubt feel like a big hug whenever you wear it. It’s warm enough to wear as an outdoor jacket on cold-but-not-frigid days yet soft enough to wear when just watching Netflix on the couch. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available styles: 14

20 This Wacky Alarm Clock That’s Ideal For Heavy Sleepers CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re a deep sleeper, this alarm clock on wheels will become a new essential in your morning routine. It has an extra-loud alarm, a one-time snooze option, and even rolls away and jumps off of your nightstand on its wheels to force you to get out of bed to turn it off and then get ready for the day. It’s so annoying, you’re highly unlikely to oversleep and miss your morning meeting again.

21 A Set Of Pearl-Infused Sheets Masks That Give You A Glowing Complexion LAPCOS Pearl Sheet Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon These sheet masks can help revitalize a dull complexion with pearl and chamomile-flower extracts that help to nurture your skin’s microbiome, soothing, brightening, and renewing your skin, all while reducing unwanted inflammation. These luxe sheet masks are absolutely soaked with serum, so there’s plenty to rub on your neck and décolletage. If pearl serum isn’t your think, Lapcos also makes sheet masks soaked with vitamin C, red wine extract, snail filtrate, and more.

22 This Electric Kettle That You Can Actually Travel With Brentwood Collapsible Kettle Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re a tea lover, you should know that you can make it no matter where you are with this electric kettle. It has a 0.85-quart capacity that brews hot water for a piping cup of tea in just three minutes, and the collapsible body of the kettle makes it amazing for travel.

23 A Set Of Sheet Fasteners That Keep Your Bed Looking Neat & Crisp RayTour Bed Sheet Fasteners Amazon $10 See On Amazon These sheet fasteners can remedy fitted sheets that just won’t stay secure, helping your sheets look and feel super smooth on your bed. Made with durable elastic and metal, these adjustable clamp fasteners secure onto your fitted sheet without damaging them and are then hidden under your mattress. The triangle shape stays firmly in place until it’s time to change your sheets again.

24 This Bluetooth Tracker For Your Keys, Purse & More Tile Mate Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re worried about losing your purse or find yourself struggling to find your keys when you need to head out the door, you need this Tile tracker. This little device uses Bluetooth to track your belongings up to 250 feet away – just attach it to your key ring or luggage tag and use your Apple or Android device to make the Tile ring. This tracker can also be used to make your phone ring in case you’re constantly misplacing it. If your lost item is more than 250 feet away, the Tile will be pinged to its last known location.

25 A Detangling Brush That Won’t Pull Your Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon This uniquely shaped hairbrush works on all hair types, and it seriously detangles. The wavy shape gives you a good grip, no matter how tangled your hair might be. It’s also complete with soft, flexible plastic bristles that are free of those painful little beads on the end that a lot of brushes have. That helps them simply glide through and detangle your hair without causing pulling or breakage.

26 These Cooling Satin Pillowcases That Can Improve Your Hair & Skin Love's cabin Silk Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This set of satin pillowcases with envelope closures could make your morning hair routine a little easier. The wrinkle-resistant fabric not only looks sleek on your bed, but it also helps to prevent frizzy hair. This machine-washable fabric also feels cooling and can keep your skin moisturized. Available sizes: Standard – Body

Available styles: 27

27 These Thongs Made From Breathable, Stretchy Fabric Amazon Essentials Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon The lightweight, breathable fabric isn’t the only comfy part of this six-pack of thongs. They’re super stretchy with 22% elastane, and each one of these machine-washable thongs is also complete with a woven tag that’s easy to remove for a comfier feel. Plus, these smooth thongs have a classic low-hip fit that won’t cause panty lines. Available sizes: XX-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 5

28 This Cord Organizer That You Need For Your Kitchen Appliances AIEVE Cord Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These strong rubber cord organizers are actually designed to stick on your kitchen appliances. There’s adhesive on the back, so they’re easy to stick on the back of your stand mixer, toaster, or air fryer without ruining the look or finish of your stuff. From there, simply wrap the cords around the two-handle design and secure it in the cord slot to help tidy up your counters.

29 This Candle Lighter That Works Without A Flame Power Practical Candle Lighter Amazon $22 See On Amazon This flame-free candle lighter is way better than your normal lighter for lighting outdoor candles and bonfires, because moisture-proof device even works when you’re grilling on a rainy day. It’s also windproof and complete with a super long wand at a 15-degree angle to easily light your patio candles. If you forget to charge this lithium-powered lighter with a USB before backyard parties, don’t worry, it only takes one hour to fully power up.

30 A Set Of 4 Cute Ceramic Pots For Your Favorite Indoor Plants BUYMAX 5 inch Ceramic Flower Pots (Set of 4) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These ceramic flower pots are complete adorable geometric patterns to add a trendy textured look to your windowsill. Most importantly, these durable pots have drainage holes and handy trays to minimize water run-off. Simple yet aesthetically-pleasing, these flower pots are a true Amazon gem with a 4.8-star rating and over 2,0000 reviews.

31 This Pizza Stone That Creates Delicious, Crispy Crust Heritage Pizza Stone Amazon $43 See On Amazon This ceramic pizza stone has a sleek black finish that is scratch resistant, so it’ll look good for years to come, unlike most pizza stones. Not only will it look super clean after every bake, but it also creates the perfect crispy crust. It even has a heat-resistant coating, so your pie will never taste smokey or burned, and this stone is easy to clean even after using it in a super hot oven or smoking hot grill.

32 A Lip Exfoliator That Comes In A Handy Lipstick-Like Tube e.l.f Lip Exfoliator Amazon $5 See On Amazon It’s all about the lipstick-style tube with this budget-friendly lip exfoliator. Instead of small jars of lip scrub, this soothing exfoliator isn’t messy. Simply apply it like lipstick and wipe it off with a warm washcloth. The scrubby formula is also complete with avocado, shea butter, vitamin E, and more to exfoliate your lips gently and leave them moisturized.

33 These Baking Mats That You Can Use Again & Again HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of silicone baking mats is way better than stocking up on boxes of aluminum foil or parchment paper. These flexible, reusable mats are heat-resistant up to 480 degrees, and they can go in your dishwasher after all of your baking or roasting projects. They’re also complete with handy macaron-shaped templates in case you want to try your hand at the art of French pastry making.

34 This Pair Of Stretchy Jeggings That Couldn’t Be Comfier Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $25 See On Amazon These jeggings are complete with a pull-on waistband that’s free buttons that would otherwirse get in the way of how comfortable these cotton-blend and elastane pants already are. You do still get functional back pockets and a denim-like finish with these lounge-like pants, which are an easy go-to. Available sizes: 0 – 30 Plus

Available colors: 22

35 The Softest Sherpa Throw Blanket With Both Plush & Fuzzy Sides Genteele Sherpa Blanket Amazon $34 See On Amazon Yes — you get both a plush and a fuzzy side when you lounge around with this reversible throw blanket. One side has a velvety finish that looks super luxurious on your sofa, and it comes in over 20 colors and patterns, so you can pick the style that works best for your space. You can also machine-wash it without worrying about the faux-sherpa side or the microfiber side pilling, which makes this a lovely long-lasting home addition.

36 These Exfoliating Facial Sponges That Expand With Water GAINWELL 50-Count Compressed Facial Sponges Amazon $8 See On Amazon These compressed facial sponges save so much space in your skincare drawer or travel bag. They come as a pack of super thin discs, and you can simply run one of these 100% cellulose discs under water until they expand. You can use one of these reusable sponges with your favorite cleanser for one to two weeks.

37 An Infuser Water Bottle That Keeps Your Go-To Fruit Secure Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon With this fruit infuser water bottle, you’ll never have a strawberry or stray kiwi blocking your straw. The infuser keeps your fruit or herbs of choice secure and out of the way of the flip-top lid. Plus, it makes it super easy to remove your fruit from this 32-ounce, BPA-free bottle. Simply take out the infuser instead of scooping out small pieces of mint and fruit for easy clean-up.

38 This 3-Pack Of Silicone Spatulas That You’ll Use Every Single Day DI ORO Chef Series Cooking Set (3-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This dishwasher-safe spatula set is complete with a classic spatula for everyday use, a long option for fish, and even a wide, rounded one that’s super helpful for burger or quesadilla nights. The silicone is reinforced with a stainless steel core and heat proof up to 600 degrees, which will ensure they stay melt-free as you sauté and flip your food.

39 This Set Of Bath Bombs That Comes With So Many Different Scents LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs (12-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This set of handcrafted bath bombs are packed with lightweight moisturizers like shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil that will feel so smooth and soothing on your skin. Plus, this set comes with 12 brightly colored bath bombs that won’t stain your bathtub, but will fill it with luxurious, long-lasting scents, including black raspberry, melon ball, and more.