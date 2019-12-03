We're Obsessed With These 62 Bargain Finds On Amazon That All Make Great Gifts

If you're on a tight budget, it might be a good idea to skip the lavish gifts in favor of more affordable options this year. Speaking from personal experience, "expensive" does not always equate to "best." Sometimes the most useful gifts can also be very affordable — especially when you're shopping on Amazon.

The trick to finding a great gift at a bargain price is to look for products that make your life easier. Think about how many times you’ve gotten up late at night to use the bathroom, only to stumble around in the dark. If you had a motion-activated toilet night light, this wouldn’t be a problem. Or, if you're tired of your hands smelling like fish and garlic while you cook, there's even an odor-absorbing stainless steel bar of reusable "soap" I've included — and it's only $12.

Not only can you find those items in here, but there's also a pack of gorgeous Himalayan salt candleholders, a handy grilling wok, and even a pair of Bluetooth headphones. Sure, an expensive gift may look flashier, but how much use are you really going to get out of it? When it comes to discovering affordable, useful gifts, there's almost zero reason to look anywhere other than Amazon.

1 This Hub Splitter Designed With Individual Power Switches Bauihr USB 3.0 Hub Splitter Amazon $10 See On Amazon This USB hub splitter allows you to expand one USB port into four, each with its own power switch that lets you turn devices on and off without having to unplug anything. It enables you to transfer HD movies within seconds, and it's the perfect size for cramped desks.

2 A Kitchen Tool That Keeps Your Fingers Out Of Harm's Way Fincy Palmoo Stainless Steel Cutting Gadget Amazon $10 See On Amazon Slice your vegetables and fruits with ease using this handy kitchen tool. The extra-long prongs keep your fingers out of harm's way as you chop your ingredients, and they're made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

3 A Protective Pad That Won't Slide Around Your Desk Aothia Desk Pad Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your desk safe from accidental scratches by using this desk pad protector. The back is outfitted in suede to help ensure it doesn't slide around, whereas the top is made from PVC leather for easy cleaning and upkeep. It's large enough that it can hold your laptop, keyboard, mouse, and more.

4 This Soft & Cozy Bluetooth Beanie Hat EverPlus Bluetooth Beanie Amazon $16 See On Amazon While the cold weather rages outside, stay warm and connected with this Bluetooth beanie cap. It's a great gift for anyone who prefers hands-free calling so that they don't have to expose their digits to frigid temperatures. Compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, it's able to stay connected within a 65-foot range.

5 A Stylish Set Of Himalayan Salt Candle Holders HemingWeigh Himalayan Salt Rock Candle Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This Himalayan salt candle holder set was mined by hand directly from the Himalayan mountains, which gives it an authentic touch. These candle holders emit a soft glow that helps set the ambiance in any room, and they're an easy way to elevate the decor in your home.

6 The Desk Lamp With An Adjustable Gooseneck TW Lighting Desk Lamp with USB Port Amazon $11 See On Amazon As far as multifunctional products go, this desk lamp has earned itself major points. It's designed with a three-level dimmer as well as an adjustable gooseneck, and there's also a built-in USB port so you can charge your devices.

7 These Stainless Steel Bars That Help Absorb Unwanted Odors From Your Hands Amco Rub-A-Way Bar (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This stainless steel bar of "soap" removes the need to scrub your hands endlessly while cooking, as it easily absorbs any unwanted odors from your skin. Just rub it between your hands like you would with an actual bar of soap, and it'll quickly get rid of odors from fish, garlic, and more.

8 This Microfiber Hair Turban That Helps Reduce Drying Time Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Turban Amazon $12 See On Amazon Microfiber hair turbans like this one absorb more water than cotton, which in turn helps cut back on the time it takes to dry your hair. It can also help reduce frizz while simultaneously leaving your hair looking shiny, and it stays securely on your head using the button fastener in the back.

9 These Satin Pillowcases That Can Help Reduce Frizz Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rest easy at night knowing your hair is protected by sleeping on these satin pillowcases. They help keep your strands tangle-free as well as reduce frizz, and they even help prevent creases on your face while you snooze. At such a bargain price, you really can't go wrong.

10 A Handy & Stylish Jewelry Organizer ZGZD Wall Mount Jewelry Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon This jewelry organizer is functional as well as stylish. Its rose gold hue adds a fun element to any room or closet you hang it in, and you can also mount it on a wall to help free up drawer space. Use it to store rings, necklaces, or even small cosmetics.

11 This Aerator That Helps Elevate The Flavor Of Your Wine Zazzol Wine Aerator Decanter Amazon $22 See On Amazon Help improve the taste of cheap wine with this aerator. It helps balance out the flavor in your wine so that it has a fuller taste, plus it's designed to help prevent leaks and drips as you pour. For added convenience, each order also comes with a travel pouch.

12 The Wine Tumblers That Can Withstand The Test Of Time CHILLOUT LIFE Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Leave your fragile stemware at home — use these durable stainless steel wine tumblers when you're out on a picnic, or enjoying a day at the beach. Beyond their sparkling exterior, the double-wall insulation helps keep your wine cool for up to nine hours, or hot beverages warm for up to three hours.

13 A Motion-Activated Night Light For Your Toilet Best 007 Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon You'll practically never stumble onto your toilet late at night again with the help of this motion-activated toilet night light. This light will only turn on once you walk into a dark bathroom which helps preserve the AAA batteries, and there are eight different color options to choose from.

14 These Subtle Night Lights That Are Super-Easy To Install eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Light (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Guide your way through dark rooms with these night lights. These motion-activated lights use three AAA batteries, and they can last for up to a year without needing to be changed — an easy way to help save on energy costs.

15 A Bottle Carrier Made With Thermal Insulation RICHEN Insulated Drink Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Help keep your bottled beverages chilled by using this insulated drink holder. This neoprene bag is designed to hold bottles up to 500 milliliters, and each order also includes a removable shoulder strap. It's the perfect accessory to carry with you on long bike rides, hikes, or even for a quick walk outside.

16 These Oven Mitt Grips Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone Axe Sickle Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $8 See On Amazon These oven mitt grips allow you to get a handle on hot pots and pans without fully restricting your hands. They're made from food-grade silicone, and can withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. These grips are small in size, which means they're very easy to store once you're done cooking.

17 This Pack Of Collapsible Travel Cups Houjing Collapsible Travel Cup (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These travel cups are made out of BPA-free silicone, and are an easy way to help save space in cramped kitchens. Once you're done enjoying your beverage, they easily collapse down so that you can store them practically anywhere. They're notably durable, and the silicone design is even heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

18 A Basket Wok That You Can Use On The Grill Grillaholics Large Grilling Basket Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you've had your fair share of vegetables slip through the grates on your grill, try using this stainless steel grill basket next time. This basket lets you cook your veggies without them accidentally getting charred, and the large perforated holes are ideal for large skewers. It’s also dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a cinch.

19 These Insoles That Help Relieve Pain During Physical Activities Ailaka Shock Absorbing Shoe Insoles Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your feet easily grow sore when standing for hours, try switching out your insoles with these ones. The honeycomb design helps absorb shock in order to reduce the stress on your joints and muscles, plus they're also moisture-wicking to help your feet stay dry, even if you're sweating.

20 These Sweat-Resistant Wireless Headphones TECNO Wireless Bluetooth Headphones With Microphone Amazon $22 See On Amazon These wireless Bluetooth headphones are super comfortable, as they come with three different sized earbud tips for optimal fit. They're also sweat- and water-resistant so that you can wear them while you exercise, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 38 hours of continuous use.

21 A Heated Throw Blanket With Multiple Heat Settings Sunbeam Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nothing says cozy like this heated throw blanket. It's made with super-soft fleece that helps keep you warm on chilly nights, there are three heat settings to choose from that allow you to find the right level of warmth. After three hours of use, it will automatically turn off for safety purposes.

22 This Makeup Palette That Helps You Keep Clean Ochine Professional Makeup Palette Amazon $5 See On Amazon Applying makeup can quickly get your hands messy when you're mixing colors to get the perfect shade, so try using this makeup palette instead. Each order comes with a stainless steel spatula you can use to mix your colors so that your hands stay clean, and the clear acrylic surface makes it easy to see the exact shade you've created.

23 A Chic Soap Dish That Looks Great In Bathrooms & Kitchens CraftsOfEgypt White Marble Soap Dish Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only does this marble soap dish look luxurious, but it's also super-affordable at a mere $17. Made from authentic marble, there are two small drainage holes in the bottom that help dry and preserve your soap. Put it in your bathroom as a chic accessory, or use it in your kitchen to help spice up your decor.

24 The Body Massager Designed To Fit Comfortably In Your Hands Doeplex Massage Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon This body massager has a textured stick design that can help to soothe aching, tired muscles as they glide across your body. Feel free to use it with your favorite oils and creams, as it's also super-easy to clean once you're done massaging yourself.

25 These Thick Wool Socks That Are Super-Stylish YZKKE Wool Crew Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fully lean into winter fashion with a pack of extra-thick wool socks. They come in a variety of vivid colors, and are an easy way to help add a splash of fun to drab winter outfits. They're soft as well as durable, plus they're also great for camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

26 The Jewelry Holder That Looks Like A Cute Sloth Agantree Art Sloth Ring Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your significant other is a fan of novelty items, they'll probably love this sloth jewelry holder. Made from durable resin, this organizer can store rings, earrings, or even small bracelets. Keep it on your dresser as a cute decoration, or put it on your bathroom vanity for easy access while getting ready.

27 A Perfume Bottle That's Compact & Perfect For Travel MagiDeal Refillable Perfume Bottle Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you dislike leaving your favorite fragrances at home while you travel, try using this refillable perfume bottle the next time you head out for an adventure. It only takes a few seconds to fill it up, and the window on the side makes it easy to see exactly how much is left.

28 This Waist Pack That's Durable & Water-Resistant E Tronic Edge Waist Pack Amazon $13 See On Amazon Think of this waist pack as the updated version to the standard fanny pack. It has a thinner pouch that won't leave you feeling bulky, but it's still large enough that it can store your phone, wallet, keys, and more. It's also water-resistant in case you get caught in the rain, and there's even a reflective strip that helps increase your visibility at night.

29 A Delicate Gold Necklace That's Super-Affordable Fettero Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon Jewelry is almost always a great gift idea, and this Fettero necklace is an absolute steal at $12. You have the option of choosing from 24 different letters when purchasing, and it's an easy way to add a personalized touch to practically any gift.

30 The Storage Bags Designed For Bulky Comforters VEAMOR Comforter Storage Bags Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only are they the perfect place to store your bulky comforters, but these storage bags are also made from high-density Oxford fabric that's extra-durable. The breathable material helps to prevent unwanted odors from setting in, and it also keeps out bugs and insects — simply zip up each bag and place on any shelf in your home.

31 A Device That Makes Delicious Breakfast Sandwiches For You Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of using several pans to make one sandwich, try using this breakfast sandwich maker instead. It only takes about five minutes to create a delicious breakfast sandwich, and the cooking plates are removable so that they're easy to clean when you're done.

32 The Soft Blanket That Looks Like A Burrito CASOFU Burrito Blanket Amazon $26 See On Amazon Food lovers rejoice — this burrito blanket was made with people like you in mind. Not only does it look like a lightly-charred flour tortilla, but it's also made from high-quality flannel that helps keep you comfortable as well as warm.

33 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Also Works As A Humidifier Diffuserlove Ultrasonic Cool Mist Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of relying on aerosol sprays, use this essential oil diffuser to spread your favorite scents around your home. It can also be used as a humidifier, and each order comes with a remote control that allows you to switch between settings as you please.

34 These Coasters Printed With Hilarious R-Rated Messages Ultimate Hostess Funny Coasters (6-Piece Set) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Have some friends with a raunchy sense of humor? Then they'll likely be fans of these R-rated coasters. Each coaster is printed with funny, expletive phrases that warn people not to damage your furniture, and they're a surefire way to get your guests talking.

35 An Insulated Lunch Bag That's Water-Resistant Carhartt Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pack your lunch in style with this insulated lunch bag. The exterior is made from heavy-duty, water-resistant fabric, and on the inside you'll find dual-insulated compartments that help keep your food cool. The zippered pocket is a great space to store utensils and napkins, plus the handle and shoulder strap make it easy to carry around.

36 The Organizer That Helps Keep Your Underwear Neat & Tidy Jay-Chi Dresser Drawer Underwear Organizer (6-Piece Set) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Help keep your underwear drawer neat and tidy by using these convenient organizers. They're designed with compartments where you can store your bras, panties, socks, and more, plus they fold down so that they're easy to store when you're not using them.

37 These Umbrella Lights That Help Set The Mood echosari Patio Umbrella Lights Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you're having a bonfire at the beach, or getting cozy on your patio, these umbrella lights can help elevate the ambiance. All they need are three AA batteries, and the power box is waterproof so you won't have to worry about rain.

38 A Party Game That Makes Players Think On Their Feet PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game Amazon $14 See On Amazon You'll have to think fast while playing this fun, family-friendly game. One player draws a card, then the other players have to come up with ideas that fit into the topic on the card within a mere five seconds. The timer adds another layer of fun, as it makes goofy sounds while time runs out.

39 This Wine Glass That Can Keep Drinks Cold For Up To 9 Hours Maars Bev Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass Tumbler With Lid Amazon $6 See On Amazon Sip your favorite reds and whites on the go with this insulated wine glass. It's able to help keep your cold beverages cool for up to nine hours or hot drinks warm for up to three hours. The stainless steel construction is rust-resistant, and it's also completely lead-free.

40 A Coffee Maker Made With A Stainless Steel Filter Coffee Gator Paperless Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Making the perfect cup of coffee is an art, so try using this pour-over coffee maker the next time you want a hot cup of Joe. This BPA-free machine comes with a stainless steel, reusable mesh filter, and since there are zero paper filters required, it can even help save you money over time.

41 A Set Of Cutting Boards Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cutting Boards (3-Piece Set) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are they made from eco-friendly bamboo, but these cutting boards are also non-porous so that they won't absorb excess moisture while you prepare meals. They're also very gentle on your knives which helps keep them from growing dull over time, and each board features side handles so that they're easy to carry.

42 The Device That Lets You Cook Delicious S'mores Indoors Nostalgia Indoor Electric S'mores Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of taking the time to build a campfire, just use this indoor s'mores maker the next time you're in the mood for an outdoor treat. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel that won't scald your tabletop, and each order also comes with four roasting forks.

43 The Electric Wine Opener That Comes With A Foil Cutter Vremi Electric Wine Opener Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon As if this electric wine opener wasn't genius enough on its own, but each order also includes a pourer, and a foil cutter. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel along with a durable, ABS plastic exterior, and the charging base comes with a USB adapter for added convenience.

44 A Bag That Helps Keep All Your Toiletries Organized BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only is this toiletry bag made with a variety of compartments that can hold practically every cosmetic you own, but the water-resistant pouch is also extra-large so you can store bottles upright. The zippers help keep everything in place, and the built-in handles make it easy to carry.

45 A Water Pitcher That Comes With 3 Infusion Inserts Chef’s INSPIRATIONS 3 Core Infusion Water Pitcher Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you're looking to brew tea, or infuse your water with fruits, this infusion pitcher is a great option. Each order includes three infusion inserts, and the pitcher itself BPA-free as well as shatterproof. It's designed to fit into most refrigerator doors, plus the lid is spill-resistant.

46 This Measuring Beaker Set That Helps Save You Space OXO Good Grips Nesting Measuring Beakers (7-Piece Set) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of relying on bulky measuring cups, try using these measuring beakers that nest inside of each other to help save you space. The funnel at the top makes for easy, mess-free pours, and the flat base allows liquids to settle so that your measurement readings are as accurate as possible.

47 A Clever Device That Helps Keep Your Mugs Warm Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're tired of your coffee or tea growing cold before you've had a sip, try using this mug warmer to help keep your beverages toasty. Just switch it on, place your mug on top, then wait as your beverage is warmed up within about two minutes — it couldn't be any simpler.

48 This Laundry Hook That Helps Keep Your Washing Machine Smelling Fresh LEVOSHUA Front Load Washer Door Prop Amazon $13 See On Amazon Preventing unwanted odors in your washing machine is as easy as using this laundry hook. The adjustable hook is designed to keep your washing machine door open so that air can circulate throughout, plus it holds the door steady so that it won't swing back and forth.

49 A Charcoal Toothpaste That Helps Whiten Your Teeth Dental Expert Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $10 See On Amazon Forget about spending hundreds of dollars at the dentist trying to achieve a brighter smile — this charcoal toothpaste and toothbrush bundle work to help leave your teeth noticeably whiter, and cleaner. Each order also comes with a tongue scraper, and the toothpaste has a minty flavor that isn't overpowering.

50 The Convenient Water Bottle That's Completely Leakproof Pogo Water Bottle With Lid Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only is this reusable water bottle leakproof, but the mouth is also extra wide so that it's easy to fill with ice cubes. The loop handle makes it convenient to carry with you, and it's perfect for exercise, long walks, or even traveling.

51 These Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Alexa & Google Home Wyze Labs Smart Home Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to update your home, why not grab these smart plugs? These plugs are compatible with Alexa as well as Google Home so that you can use voice commands to control your devices, and the downloadable app lets you set schedules for when you aren't home.

52 A Portable Speaker That Is Waterproof SANAG Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker is not only waterproof, but it is also dust-proof and durable enough to withstand 1.5-meter drops. The rechargeable battery can also last as long as 24 hours when fully charged, and the loop handle makes for easy portability. Take it with you on camping trips or a seaside escapade with family and friends.

53 The Device That Charges Your Smartphone Wirelessly Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made with built-in surge protection as well as temperature control, this wireless charger lets you power up your smartphone and AirPods without having to dig around for a lightning cable. It's also compatible with Androids in addition to iPhones, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it's "easy to use."

54 These Slim Wallets That Easily Attach To Your Phone SHANSHUI Phone Card Holder (5-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Just attach one to the back of your phone, and these phone wallets give you quick, easy access to your important credit cards. They're made with strong adhesive that help keep them securely attached, however they won't leave any sticky residues behind if you choose to remove them.

55 A Clock That Lets You Set Two Alarms To Make Sure You Wake Up JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're the type of person who has trouble waking up, this alarm clock is practically a must-have. Not only does it let you set two separate alarms, but it also has a mode that prevents your alarms from going off during the weekend. The sleek minimal design looks great paired with almost any type of decor, and the clock face is also dimmable.

56 The Biodegradable Gel That Helps Clean Dust From Your Keyboard ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaning Gel Amazon $8 See On Amazon While it works extremely well on keyboards, this gel dust cleaner can also be used to clean printers, air vents, cameras, and more. It's made from 100% biodegradable gel that won't leave any sticky residues behind, and it's reusable up until the color turns dark.

57 A Strainer That Clips Onto The Edge Of Your Pots & Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer Amazon $19 See On Amazon You won't have to worry about spilling pasta, veggies, or practically any other ingredient when you use this clip-on strainer. It's made with built-in clips that keep it securely fastened to your pots and pans as you pour out water, plus its compact size makes it easy to tuck away into storage once you're done using it.

58 These Racks That Help Keep Your Storage Bags Propped Open Jokari Suction Cup Baggy Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're tired of your plastic bags collapsing while you try to fill them, might I suggest trying out these baggy racks? These racks are designed to help keep your plastic bags open while you fill them, plus they can also be used as drying racks if you choose to wash and reuse your bags.

59 A Utensil Kit That Includes A Travel Case OASMU Travel Utensils Set With Case (8-Piece Set) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of relying on wasteful plastic utensils, give Mother Earth a helping hand by switching over to these reusable utensils. They're made from stainless steel, and each order includes a spoon, fork, knife, two straws with removable silicone tips, chopsticks, a travel case, and a cleaning brush for the straws.

60 These Outdoor Lights That Are Solar-Powered Azirier Solar Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $49 See On Amazon These outdoor lights are solar-powered so you don’t have to plug them into an outlet. They require zero tools to install, and they're an easy decorative addition to your yard. Plus, they're also durable enough to withstand the elements, including wind, rain, and even snow.

61 A Shoe Organizer That Helps Save Precious Closet Space SimpleHouseware Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Finally gather all your shoes into one place using this hanging shoe organizer. It's made with 24 compartments that allow you to easily see all of your footwear without having to unpack anything. And if you don't own a ton of shoes, you can even use it to keep sweaters, pants, bags, and more.