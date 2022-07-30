Incredible Beauty Products Don't Need To Be Expensive — & These Under $15 Are Proof

Good beauty products and professional treatments can get seriously pricey, but what if we told you that some of the best finds that beauty aficionados swear by are actually affordable, as in, under $15? We’ve compiled a list of cult favorite, holy grail “you won’t believe how well they work” products that work just as well if not better than more expensive alternatives and you can get them all on Amazon. Add to cart today and you can incorporate that retinol serum into your evening skincare in as little as two days. Thanks, Prime.

Moisturizers, eyeliners, serums, nail treatments and hair masks — you better make some room in your bathroom vanity, because you’re gonna want to try all these amazing and affordable finds ASAP.

1 A 36-Pack Of Hydrocolloid Patches Designed To Reduce Pimples Overnight Mighty Patch Pimple Patches (36-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only will these Mighty Patch stickers prevent you from picking at your skin, they are designed to work in six to eight hours to extract the oil and dirt from pimples and leave your skin clearer by morning. The thin, translucent stickers are strong enough to stay on your skin during a night of tossing and turning, but also subtle enough to wear during the day. They’ve garnered over 70,000 five-star reviews, and for under $15, these stickers are an absolute must-have for your emergency skincare kit.

2 A Face Serum With SPF 60+ For A Moisturizing Makeup Base Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your skin hydrated and protected with this daily face serum that absorbs quickly, evens skin tone and functions like a primer before makeup. This lightweight serum is oil and fragrance-free so it doesn’t leave your skin greasy and it’s infused with antioxidants to retain moisture. The SPF 60+ provides broad-spectrum protection from the sun.

3 This Drugstore Fave Daily Moisturizer With Built-In Sunscreen CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion Amazon $9 See On Amazon This CeraVe AM facial moisturizer proves that good skincare doesn’t need to be ridiculously expensive. It’s oil-free and contains moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, skin-calming vitamin B3, and SPF 30 to protect your skin from the sun. It is suitable for dry, sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin, and you’ll love the one-step morning routine.

4 A Gel Base & Top Coat Set To Help Your Mani Last For 3 Weeks Beetles Gel Polish Top and Base Coat (2-Piece Set) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this two-piece gel set as the first and last step to achieving a super shiny and long-lasting manicure and pedicure. The gel base protects your nails and helps color glide on more smoothly, while the top coat seals the previous layers to prevent cracking and delivers that nail salon shine for less. Your gel manicure should last you for three weeks or longer, and more than 60,000 shoppers who gave this set an overall 4.6-star rating say it really is super long-lasting. Just be sure you have a UV lamp, too.

5 An Exfoliating Scrub Stick That’s As Effective As It Is Adorable TONYMOLY Black Head Scrub Stick Amazon $13 See On Amazon This ridiculously cute blackhead scrub stick is a longtime cult favorite from the equally popular Korean beauty brand TONYMOLY, and for good reason. It contains charcoal, black mud, and marine plant extracts for a scrub that gently exfoliates pores to loosen even stubborn blackheads. To use, apply the scrub stick in circular motion on cleansed, wet skin, then rinse off with water and repeat up to four times a week depending on your skin’s needs.

6 A $5 Mascara With A 5-Star Rating From More Than 180,000 Reviewers Essence Cosmetics Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you’ve browsed Amazon for beauty products, you’ve likely come across this $5 mascara and wondered whether it’s really that good — yes, yes it is. It gives a dramatic false lash effect without the hassle of actually having to put false lashes on, and it separates and elongates each lash without clumping. This pick is also certified by PETA as a cruelty-free brand as it is not tested on animals.

7 This Fan Fave Foaming Cleanser — With 34,000 Review — That Clears Up Acne PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a product that will seriously tackle acne breakouts, this foaming wash contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, making it the maximum strength you can get over the counter. Use it on your face, chest and back to treat and prevent acne. It’s fragrance- and paraben-free with moisturizing properties to counteract potential dryness. With over 25,000 five-star ratings, one shopper commented, “This product is by far the best solution if you struggle with acne. I have tried millions of cleaners, creams, masks you name it i’ve tried it and nothing works as good as PanOxyl.”

8 A Scalp Massager That Helps Reduce Dandruff & Give You A Better Shampoo Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Besides feeling incredibly relaxing, this scalp massager helps reduce dandruff and can help balance an oily scalp by stimulating blood flow. The brush is made from soft silicone and has long flexible bristles that stimulate your scalp and help get it cleaner during a shampoo. You can use it as a massager, a shampoo brush, and a detangler on both wet and dry hair, and on kids, adults and pets.

9 This Perennially Popular Toothpaste That Whitens After Just One Brush Crest 3D White Toothpaste (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a toothpaste that can whiten your teeth, look no further than this tube with a seriously impressive 4.8-star rating after 50,000 reviews. It’s designed to lift up to 90% of stains off your pearly whites (starting right away with that first use) and feel minty fresh after every brush. Reviewers rave about this product and say it noticeably whitens teeth and is a great deal for a value pack.

10 A Gentle Retinoid Gel Treatment For Skin That’s Acne-Prone & Sensitive Acne Treatment Differin Gel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of getting the occasional pricey facial, incorporate this retinoid gel into your morning or evening skincare routine to treat and prevent acne. The water-based formula is gentle with adapalene to clear pores and calm inflammation to prevent breakouts. It’s oil, fragrance and alcohol-free, making it a good choice if you have sensitive skin. This one is a shopper favorite, too, with over 32,000 five-star ratings.

11 An Ultra-Moisturizing Hair Treatment That’s An Under-$10 Cult Fave L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your hair a salon-level treatment for an at-home price with this L’Oreal rinse-out solution that gives hair a silkier feel and shinier appearance. Use the treatment up to three times a week on wet hair after shampooing, massaging it in for eight seconds then rinsing it out. Nearly 23,000 shoppers give it five stars, including one who commented in jest, “Do not buy this, leave them all for me.” Wonder Water is silicone- and paraben-free to prevent drying out.

12 A Nail And Cuticle Oil That Deeply Moisturizes With Jojoba & Almond Oils CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re tired of picking at your dry cuticles, you need this fan favorite oil that’s under $10 and delivers softness and moisture. A combination of jojoba and almond oil with vitamin E deeply condition even damaged cuticles. Use the oil after applying your nail polish top coat and before moisturizing your hands, then daily for continued softness.

13 A $15 Dandruff Shampoo That 52,000 Shoppers Give 5 Stars Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon $15 See On Amazon If dandruff is bugging you, try this $15 anti-dandruff shampoo that gets the dandruff-causing fungus under control. More than 52,000 shoppers swear by this clinically-proven pick — rating it five stars — for its efficacy in reducing flakes and itchiness. The formula’s ketoconazole reduces dandruff and know that the shampoo is gentle enough to use on color-treated, chemically processed and gray hair.

14 An Argan Oil Hair Mask That Deeply Conditions Hair For Under $15 Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fans of regular heat styling and color treatments know it can take its toll on your hair; this argan oil hair mask hydrates your hair to restore its strength and elasticity. It’s suitable for all hair types and has glowing reviews from tens of thousands of shoppers who say the mask softened and smoothed their hair better than other products they splurged on.

15 A Healing Ointment — With 62,000 Reviews — That Soothes Dry, Cracked Skin Aquaphor Healing Ointment Amazon $14 See On Amazon Soothe dry and cracked skin with a tried-and-true favorite: Aquaphor’s healing ointment. Over 54,000 shoppers give it five stars; it uses petrolatum to deeply moisturize and create a protective barrier that seals it in. This affordable gem is a serious multi-tasker — use it on extremely dry and cracked hands and feet, as a face and lip moisturizer and even on minor cuts and burns. It’s enriched with avocado oil and shea butter to leave your skin feeling nourished and moisturized.

16 An Iconic Liquid Exfoliant That Cleans Pores Gently With Salicylic Acid Paula's Choice Liquid Exfoliant Amazon $11 See On Amazon This shopper-favorite — as in, has more than 48,000 five-star ratings — liquid exfoliant is formulated with salicylic acid to clear pores and smooth skin and green tea to soothe skin. It helps even out skin tone and texture and is gentle enough for all skin types including dry, oily and acne-prone. Apply the exfoliant after cleansing and toning, using it every other day at first, then building up a tolerance to twice daily use.

17 A Water-Resistant SPF 70 Sunscreen That’s Quick-Absorbing & Lightweight Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion Amazon $9 See On Amazon Protect your skin from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays with this lightweight and non-greasy Neutrogena SPF 70 sunscreen that’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes in the pool or ocean. It uses Avobenzone for broad spectrum protection and is PABA-free and non-comedogenic. If you hate that thick layer of greasy white sunscreen all over your body, you’ll love this one — it absorbs instantly, is weightless and has a matte finish as it goes on.

18 A Hydrating Sunscreen That Soothes Skin With Green Tea innisfree Daily UV SPF Sunscreen Amazon $15 See On Amazon Infused with green tea, cica and sunflower seed oil, this innisfree daily sunscreen doesn’t just protect your skin, it also hydrates and soothes without leaving a white cast finish. The water-based formula is lightweight and suitable for normal, dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin. Reapply the sunscreen every two hours for continued protection when you are exposed to direct sunlight.

19 A Certified Organic Castor Oil To Stimulate Eyebrow, Eyelash and Hair Growth Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon With 47,000 five-star ratings, shoppers rave about this $10 cold pressed castor oil for nourishing lashes, brows, and hair for stimulating hair growth. It’s certified-organic and the castor oil is imported from India and is the sole ingredient in this product. The oil is rich in omega fatty acids for deep moisturizing, and it’s also an excellent treatment for a dry scalp, dandruff and brittle hair. For best results, apply a tiny drop to the desired area daily before going to bed — customers report seeing a difference in as soon as a week or two.

20 A Lightweight Cream That Intensely Moisturizes With Collagen L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon You could spend hundreds of dollars on a good face cream, which is why this affordable daily collagen face moisturizer is an incredible find. Use it as part of your morning and evening skincare routine to give your face intense hydration — more than 22,000 shoppers give it five stars and rave about it for finally abating their dry, flaky skin. The collagen replenishes moisture that your skin loses on a daily basis, restoring a smooth feel without making your face feel greasy or shiny.

21 A Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner With A Felt Brush Tip For Ultimate Precision NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get the perfect cat eye every time with this NYX waterproof liquid eyeliner that has a thin felt brush tip for ultimate precision so you can get that fine line just right. It’s super pigmented, smudge-proof and easily buildable, and has a long-lasting formula that’ll take you from the office all the way through to dinner. It’s a cult fave with 48,000 shoppers giving it five stars. Choose from black or brown.

22 A $9 Mascara With Over 70,000 5-Star Reviews For Seriously Voluminous Lashes Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon In the world of affordable holy grail beauty products, this Maybelline mascara ranks way at the top. It has a curved fanning brush with 10 layers of bristles for voluminous full-fan lashes without any clumping. It comes in six shades, works on all types of lashes, from short to long, and has a buildable formula that allows for a natural daytime look as well as a dramatic evening look.

23 A Multi-Vitamin Nail Strengthening Cream That Stops Chips, Cracks & Splits Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon This Hard As Hoof nail strengthening cream will be your favorite new addition to your manicure routine. If you have thin, soft nails that are constantly splitting and chipping, or need something restorative after a slew of gel manis or acrylics, get this cream that’s specifically designed to strengthen nails, help them grow faster and stronger, and moisturize cuticles. It’s infused with vitamins, minerals, jojoba seed oil and beeswax, all of which enrich your nails to make them stronger and prevent future damage.

24 A $5 Ultra-Creamy Jumbo Eyeliner & Eyeshadow Pencil In One NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil Amazon $5 See On Amazon Go bold with one of the 16 shades of this super creamy, easy-to-apply jumbo eyeliner and eyeshadow pencil. From a sweet cupcake pink color to a cool blue macaron, and matte finishes to metallic ones, the vivid hues and rich pigments will instantly transform your look. Use the pencil as an eyeshadow all over your lid for a fun splash of color, line your water lines, or apply it as a highlighter to your inner eye corners.

25 A Vitamin-Rich Body Oil That’s A Longtime Favorite For Reducing Scars Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cult favorite body oil is a longtime beauty fave for several reasons — it’s formulated with vitamins E and A and lavender and rosemary oils to moisturize skin, and if you’re interested, reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. It also contains purcellin oil which helps the formula absorb quickly for a non-greasy, nourished feel, and best of all, it’s under $10. With a perfect five-star rating from more than 100,000 Amazon shoppers, *add this to cart* now if you’re seeking more hydrated skin.

26 An Argan Oil Serum That Keeps Hair Smooth During A Humid Summer Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Amazon $5 See On Amazon You know the feeling — you step outside on a humid day and your hair suddenly gets frizzier. If you’re keen on smoothing your hair — and keeping it that way through the summer — try this Moroccan argan oil infused serum that promises 72-hour frizz control. Dispense one pump of the serum into your hands, apply it on damp or dry hair and leave it in for all-day protection.

27 A Micellar Water That Gently Removes Makeup & Cleanses Skin Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get this three-in-one micellar cleansing water that removes makeup and cleanses and soothes your skin — even sensitive skin. The multitasking formula gently cleanses your skin while protecting its moisture barrier. It contains micellars, which basically act as a magnet to lift dirt and impurities without the need for any harsh rubbing, leaving your face refreshed and clean.

28 This Lavender-Scented Epsom Salt For Ultimate Relaxation — And It’s Only $5 Solimo Epsom Salt Soaking Aid Amazon $5 See On Amazon Relax and unwind with a lavender-scented bath using this epsom salt that gently refreshes your skin. Besides being a soothing addition to a hot bath, as the salt dissolves it helps soothe sore muscles as well as aches and sprains. It comes in a resealable pouch to preserve freshness and is also available in eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary scents.

29 A Loose Face Powder For Setting Makeup With A Long-Lasting Finish Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon You know a beauty product is good when it has tens of thousands of glowing reviewers, and this translucent loose face powder is no exception. Shoppers repeatedly mention they’ve used other more expensive brands that are not nearly as effective as this $6 powder. It’s super lightweight yet provides flawless coverage, without caking or creasing. Use it as a foundation or setting powder, just apply it to your face, let it “bake” for up to 10 minutes then get rid of the extra powder and you’re ready for the day (or night).

30 A $7 Jade Facial Roller Set To Relieve Puffiness BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $7 See On Amazon Use this jade facial roller and gua sha set for a relaxin facial massage that can also relieve any unwanted puffiness. Use the wider end of the roller on your cheeks and forehead, the narrower end on your neck and the gua sha for your jawline. The pressure and movement of the jade helps relieve muscle tension and can make your skin feel firmer. Place the tools in the fridge for at least 10 minutes before use to energize and refresh your skin.

31 A Lightweight Eye Cream With Caffeine & Hyaluronic Acid For Smoother, Firmer Skin L'Oreal Paris Eye Defense Eye Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon This lightweight and non-greasy eye cream contains caffeine and hyaluronic acid to help restore firmness and wake up delicate skin around the eyes. When used daily, it delivers a generous dose of hydration to your under-eye area and can help reduce puffiness and dark circles. For best results, apply after cleansing by gently dotting it under your eyes until the formula is fully absorbed.

32 A Mousse That Styles & Hydrates Curls With Coconut Oil & Hibiscus Shea Moisture Curl Mousse Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your curls intact and smoother with this moisturizing mousse infused with shea butter, coconut oil, and hibiscus flowers. It’s designed to minimize unwanted frizz while adding shine, bounce, and volume to thick curly hair. The mousse doesn’t leave behind any residue but instead enhances curl and wave patterns.

33 A Gel Cream That Can Make Skin Feel Firmer In 2 Weeks NIVEA Skin Firming and Toning Body Gel-Cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Nivea may not be a luxury skincare brand, but when it comes to quality, consistency and affordability, they’ve been bringing it for decades. This firming and toning gel-cream is no different, and it gets the stamp of approval from tons of reviewers who say they noticed a difference in as little as two weeks. The gel is cooling and absorbs quickly, leaving your skin softer, firmer, and smoother thanks to key ingredients CoQ10, L-Carnitine, and lotus extract.

34 An Exfoliating Foot Mask That Also Hydrates For Considerably Smoother Feet ALIVER Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Put on these exfoliating foot masks like socks, and they’ll soon deliver softer, smoother skin by repairing cracked heels, peeling away callouses, and softening hard skin. Each pair is filled with lavender extract, glycerin, allantoin, and chamomile to slough off dead skin cells and moisturize your feet for a smoother feel within two weeks. Put the mask on for 50 to 90 minutes at a time, massage the liquid into your feet, then wait for them to exfoliate within a week after application.

35 This Highly-Stable Retinol For Under $15 The Ordinary Retinol Serum Amazon $13 See On Amazon Incorporate this holy grail retinol serum into your evening skincare routine if you’re seeking a product to help with firming skin and evening out texture. This is a water-free solution that contains 1% retinol and should not be used with any other retinol products to prevent any irritation. Apply a small amount of the serum to your face in the evening after cleansing and before moisturizing.

36 A Retinol Serum That Helps Reduce The Appearance Of Post-Acne Marks CeraVe Retinol Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon This highly popular CeraVe retinol serum helps gently resurface skin without leaving it dry. The serum has a lightweight gel texture and contains three essential ceramides to help restore the skin’s barrier. Apply a thin layer of the product onto areas with post-acne marks and pores and watch it reduce them with regular use.

37 A Cult Fave Clay Mask For Deep Pore Cleansing That Tingles Aztec Secret Deep Pore Cleansing Clay Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this clay mask that claims to be “the world’s most powerful facial” to deep clean your pores. It’s made from 100% calcium bentonite clay, and to use the mask, simply mix the clay with equal parts of water and/or apple cider vinegar to form a paste. Apply a thin, even layer to your face and leave it on until you feel that tightening sensation. The clay lifts dirt and impurities from your pores as it hardens, and once you wash it off with warm water, your skin will feel softer, smoother and fresher, according to enthusiastic reviewers.

38 A Popular Lash Primer That Boosts Mascara For More Volume Essence Volume Booster Lash Primer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Instead of splurging on a high-end mascara to get voluminous lashes, use this $5 lash primer that’s infused with acai oil and mango butter to condition eye lashes and boost volume. Apply a thin layer of it onto your lashes and let it sit for about 30 seconds before applying mascara. The primer builds a shield around the individual lashes that the mascara clings to, which also helps your eye makeup to stay in place. Top this essence lash primer with the brand’s super popular false lash effect mascara to get the full big lash look.

39 A Reusable Makeup Eraser Towel You Just Add Water To MakeUp Eraser Cloth Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a reusable makeup remover option, try this machine-washable eraser cloth that removes makeup and gently exfoliates just with the addition of water, no additional products needed. The cloth is incredibly soft, comes in 15 cute colors including this hot pink, and removes all makeup — even waterproof mascara. Wash it before the first use, the simply wet the section you’re going to use and gently massage it on your face in a circular motion.