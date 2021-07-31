46 Inexpensive Things That Instantly Make Your Home Look A Lot Better

Every once in a while when I’m chilling on the couch, I look around my space and think about all the things I can do with my home to make it look better. A few pillows here, a new rug over there. Some eclectic pieces artfully displayed throughout. I even come up with a plan and make lists sometimes, and then reality comes crashing down and I realize lots of upgrades are pretty costly and I might as well just wait to refresh. However, I found out that Amazon has hundreds of ways to make my space look great — if not magazine-cover worthy — and many of those ideas are cheap.

During my Amazon browsing sessions, I’ve found tons of inexpensive ways I can make my house look terrific that barely dent my savings account. For instance, I love these velvet pillow covers that take tired cushions to upscale heights. Or how about these square mirror tiles that create an instant illusion of space? Don’t get me started on how much I love a store that’s open 24 hours and lets you read thousands of customer reviews before you click the buy button.

So many of these home solutions might have been passed by if I hadn’t spent a few minutes reading through the ratings. Here are a few of my favorites.

1 These Waterproof Refrigerator Mats That Save Your Shelves From Messes AKINLY Refrigerator Liners (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your refrigerator shelves clean with these colorful liners. You can cut them to size for a custom look that fits seamlessly on the shelf. Three liners each in blue, green, and red let you add a pop of color to your food and beverage storage. These liners are easy to maintain for years of use.

2 An Expandable Pot & Pan Rack That Works With Your Cabinet Space AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizers Rack Amazon $27 See On Amazon Fully expanded, this forward-thinking organizing rack can easily handle up to 10 pots and pans or a combination with lids. It fits in most cupboards to create a streamlined storage system. Use it for your frying pans or organize your plates. You can choose from black or gray.

3 A Set Of Markers And Wax Sticks That Cover Up Dents & Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Amazon $10 See On Amazon Take care of small nicks and scratches on your floor or furnishings with this 13-piece furniture repair kit. Six wax crayons fill in gouges, while the included touch-up markers blend out scratches for a refreshed, smooth look. It’s so much cheaper than buying multiple cans of stain and sandpaper. This kit comes with a sharpener, too.

4 A Kit That Restores Fabric & Carpeting To Like-New Condition Coconix Fabric and Carpet Repair Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Repair rips, tears, or small holes in furniture, carpeting, and even handbags with this fabric repair kit. It comes with mix-and-match fibers to blend with damaged fabrics, and the strong fabric glue eliminates the need to sew. The 10-inch backing can be cut to size and used again and again.

5 These Satin Pillowcases That Care For Your Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sleep soundly and wake up with less unwanted frizz when you have these satin pillowcases on your bed. The set of pillowcases adds instant upscale appeal to your bed linens, and the envelope enclosures keep your pillows in place. Choose from colors that range from pretty pastels to brilliant bold hues to make a style statement.

6 This Slim Storage Cart That Slides Into Narrow Spaces SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make the most of unused space — even if it’s tiny — with this narrow storage cart. Three tiers offer space for cleaning supplies, books, or even plant. The whole thing rolls on four caster wheels for easy movement from room to room. Use this smart storage cart in bathrooms, closets, or your laundry room for efficient extra storage.

7 This Motion-Sensing Light That Bathes The Bowl In Brilliance Chunace Motion Sensor Activated Bathroom LED Bowl Nightlight Amazon $12 See On Amazon Impress your guests and guide them to your facilities with this motion-sensing toilet bowl night light. It detects movement from 5 feet away, lighting up in a range of brilliant colors and illuminating the bowl. Use it for fun toilet training or as a simple way to add interest to your bathroom.

8 These Refrigerator Door Handle Covers That Blend Seamlessly With Your Fridge OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wrap these handle covers around your refrigerator doors to cut down on fingerprints, stains, and other smudges. The double-sided cloth is reversible and machine-washable for lasting use and shouldn’t scratch stainless steel door handles. These handles can be used on stoves and dishwashers as well.

9 A Stainless Steel Cleaning Kit That Keeps Your Appliances Looking Brand New Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nothing looks as gourmet as a set of stainless appliances — that is, until they get smudges or fingerprints. This stainless steel cleaner kit includes everything for a smooth, sleek finish. Use the wipes for quick touchups and the spray and microfiber cloth for a much deeper clean. The pH-balanced formula resists fingerprints and other marks.

10 A Classic Bathroom Shelf That Saves On Space Zenna Home Bathroom Shelf Amazon $34 See On Amazon Use the space above your toilet for convenient storage and display with this free-standing bathroom shelf. It has three shelves for storing towels, bath products, and other items, and it features a crisp white finish to freshen up your space. This shelving unit is constructed with rust-resistant metal for lasting use.

11 This Apothecary-Style Jar For Storing Cotton Balls & Q-Tips Tbestmax Cotton Swab Pads Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your Q-tips within reach on the bathroom counter with this apothecary-style holder. Clear acrylic construction helps resists breaking as an alternative to glass, and the lift-off top makes it easy to fill. This versatile holder can be used in your bathroom or on your desk for versatile function.

12 A Ladle Holder & Lid Stand That Keeps Your Countertop Clean YAMAZAKI Ladle Holder-Lid Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Lift off the lid and have a place to put it with this ladle-holder and lid stand. It keeps your lids off the counter and has a spot to place your ladle in between stirs to keep surfaces clean. The powder-coated steel offers lasting durability on your countertop, and its versatile design can even hold cookbooks and tablets.

13 This Set Of Floating Shelves That Adds An Industrial Touch To Your Abode Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves Wall Mounted (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A minimalist profile and the combination of wood and metal give this set of floating shelves a modern industrial appeal. Set them up in your living room to show off your plants, or provide a place for storage in your bedroom or bath. They come with all mounting hardware and are simple to install.

14 These Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Lights That Deliver A Warm, Healing Glow Figura Homes Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bring a soothing glow to your bedroom at night with this set of two Himalayan salt night lights. Each one is hand carved, so every light makes a unique statement — and compatibility with standard outlets means you can use them anywhere. These lamps come with extra bulbs to keep them glowing.

15 A Set Of Assorted Chalkboard Labels For Jars & Bottles Savvy & Sorted Premium Chalkboard Labels Amazon $12 See On Amazon Organize anything and everything with this pack of chalkboard labels. They’re waterproof and last through multiple washes, and they stick easily to glass jars and bottles for a totally organized kitchen or craft room. These labels come in multiple sizes — from small to large — and include a chalk marker to help you get started.

16 A Mid-Century Modern Plant Stand That Fits A Range Of Pot Sizes Magicfly Metal Adjustable Plant Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon Give your favorite plant its own showy spot with this adjustable plant stand. The sleek design showcases your mid-century modern aesthetic and is adjustable for both height and width to handle a range of plant and pot sizes. Choose from four finishes to highlight your space.

17 These Fairy String Lights That Have A Bendable Wire Vont Starry Fairy Lights Amazon $11 See On Amazon Make a little magic wherever you need with these twinkling fairy lights. A 4.6-star rating speaks to their versatility and function. Bend the wires to wrap around stair rails or bed frames and control them with the simple onboard switch. With a UL-certified adapter, these lights can be used basically anywhere.

18 This Smart Dimmer Switch That Doesn’t Use A Hub Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $18 See On Amazon Switch out your standard dimmers for this smart dimmer switch. It doesn’t need a hub for easy setup with your phone, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home delivers convenient voice control. Connect this switch with Wi-Fi and set a schedule using your phone. You can even tailor your lighting for customized illumination.

19 A Pair Of Blackout Curtains That Enhance Your Privacy Amazon Basics Blackout Window Curtains Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can hang up these blackout window curtains to block out the sun and the gaze of nosy neighbors. Each pair features rod pocket construction to slide easily onto standard rods, and the insulated design may help with your energy bills. Two Velcro tiebacks are included for when you want to welcome the sun.

20 A Faux Sheepskin Rug That Adds Luxurious Warmth To Your Space Carvapet Luxury Faux Sheepskin Rug or Chair Throw Amazon $18 See On Amazon The look of luxury doesn’t have to be expensive. Take this faux sheepskin rug, for instance. You can drape it over a chair for a touch of upscale appeal or add cinematic drama in front of a fireplace. The 2.5-inch-thick pile provides a perfect place to bury your toes.

21 This Set Of Velvet Throw Pillow Covers That Offers An Instant Refresh MIULEE Velvet Soft Solid Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Looking to pump up the appearance of your couch or favorite chair? This set of solid velvet pillow covers can do that in seconds. They slide right over your cushions and zip into place for an incredibly simple upgrade that adds tons of style to your space. You can pick from 34 fashionable colors.

22 These Pillow Inserts That Plump Up The Look Of Sofas, Chairs & Beds Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Build a better nest on your bed or sofa with this set of two throw pillow inserts. They’re designed to work with a range of covers, letting you create custom comfort wherever you need it. Siliconized fiber filling delivers soft support on which to rest your head.

23 A Stretchy Sofa Cover That Looks Like A Fresh Upholstery Job Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $38 See On Amazon Your friends will think you’ve bought a new couch when you use this stretchy sofa slipcover. A large size fits most standard couches for a seamless fit, helping to protect your sofa from stains and rips. Choose from a large array of hues to enhance your space and match your home’s aesthetic.

24 This Folding Storage Ottoman That Offers Tons Of Room For Books And Blankets Youdesure Folding Storage Ottoman Amazon $38 See On Amazon Set up this folding storage ottoman for easy storage and a comfy place to rest your feet. With a full 80-liter storage capacity, it’s ideal for blankets and magazines — and the fashionable button-tufted top makes an immediate impact wherever you place it. This storage ottoman even doubles as extra seating in a pinch.

25 This Set Of Smart Light Bulbs That Work With Alexa Peteme Smart WiFi Alexa Light Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Turn on the lights without touching a switch when you install these smart light bulbs. They don’t require a hub to work, and they use Wi-Fi and Alexa or Google Home for convenient voice control. Create custom illumination with over 16 million colors that let you build a welcoming space.

26 A Set Of 9 Square Mirror Tiles That Add An Instant Illusion Of Space BD ART Glass Square Mirror Tiles (9-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Create an airy feeling throughout your home — without breaking down a wall — using these square mirror tiles. They boast lead-free construction, and each tile is 3 millimeters thick for a durable addition to your wall. Use them together as a focal point or scatter them throughout your home for modern appeal.

27 These Vanity Lights That Deliver Hollywood Glamour To Your Bathroom Or Bedroom Waneway Vanity Lights for Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t need to drop hundreds on a vanity mirror when you have these vanity lights. They’re easy to install on your existing mirror with the included adhesive, and the daylight-inspired color temperature delivers salon-quality illumination for your makeup application. The 13.5-foot wire length with 10 bulbs fits most mirrors for a professional result.

28 This Mail Holder That Mounts To The Wall & Also Holds Your Keys Dahey Wall Mounted Mail Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon It can be hard to keep daily essentials organized. This wall-mounted mail holder is ideal for keeping your mail, wallet, and keys together and organized. Four double hooks provide space for everyone’s house keys, and the solid wood construction delivers a homespun touch and lasting durability. Built-in nail hooks make it easy to hang.

29 A Live Snake Plant That’s Ideal For Beginning Plant Enthusiasts Plants for Pets Live Snake Plant Amazon $13 See On Amazon One reviewer shared that this live snake plant “exceeded my expectations.” Who would have thought you could get a gorgeous (and super hardy) plant from Amazon? This 4.7-star rated greenery is ideal for breathing life into your decor. It’s a great intro to indoor gardening.

30 This Sunset Projection Lamp That Replicates The Golden Hour At Any Time Of Day Tsrarey Sunset Projection Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon I love the look of a sunset as it reflects upon my wall. This sunset lamp can replicate that appeal at any time of day. Adjust the lamp for a lot of light or just a little bit and use the rotating head to switch up the projection for custom ambience. This lamp also provides great light for selfies.

31 These Peel & Stick Backsplash Tiles That Modernize Your Kitchen Art3d 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $34 See On Amazon An update for your kitchen doesn’t have to be expensive with these peel-and-stick tile backsplash sheets. The 3-D gel construction delivers the look of real tiles — without the impact on your bank account — and strong adhesive on the back helps hold them in place. Use these sheets behind sinks or your stove to create a stunning gourmet upgrade.

32 A Fatigue-Fighting Kitchen Mat With An On-Trend Moroccan Pattern WiseLife Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug Amazon $26 See On Amazon Place this anti-fatigue kitchen mat in front of your stove or over by your sink for comfortable soft support. The cushioned construction helps save your posture and your feet as you wash dishes or work on your dinner menu. An inspired Moroccan pattern brings upscale style to your space.

33 This Round Serving Tray That Offers Dozens Of Uses FREELOVE Round Gold Serving Trays Amazon $16 See On Amazon The options really are endless when it comes to this gold serving tray. You can use it as a base for your table centerpiece or underneath planters to catch and keep water, per one customer review. Sturdy construction offers years of use throughout your home. Choose from three sizes to enjoy a perfect — and functional — accent piece.

34 A Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder That Comes With Reusable Cups showgoca Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cleanse your countertop from clutter with this wall-mounted toothbrush holder and dispenser. It holds up to four brushes and works with most toothpaste brands for effortless dispensing. Two included cups help reduce your paper waste — and with a small on-board drawer, this organizer even has space for your floss and lip-gloss.

35 A Mildew-Resistant Shower Curtain That Makes An Ideal Liner BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Protect your fabric shower curtain with this durable mildew-resistant liner. It keeps water away from the main curtain and your floors. A generous size works well with most standard tub setups — and with rustproof grommets and a weighted magnetic hem, this liner stays in place throughout your shower.

36 This 3-Pack Of Memory Foam Rugs That Pull Together Your Bathroom Clara Clark Bathroom Rugs (3-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Warm up your bathroom floors and add a comfy touch with this set of three bathroom rugs. Memory foam delivers a soft design, and the microfiber exterior is gentle on your toes. These rugs have an anti-slip backing to help keep them in place, and it’s available in 19 cool colors.

37 A Pack Of Velvet Hangers To Create A Cohesive Closet Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon It can be a struggle to find the perfect hanger to keep your clothing organized. This set of hangers does that with a soft velvet exterior. 360-degree rotating hooks make it easy to manage your wardrobe, and the notched shoulders ensure even strappy sundresses stay in place. This set of 50 offers an ideal way to create a cohesive closet look.

38 A Set Of LED Flameless Candles For Safe & Stylish Ambience LANUOS Led Flameless Candles Amazon $27 See On Amazon Flickering candles add delicious ambience in any setting, but sometimes the flame isn’t ideal. This set of flameless LED candles lets you enjoy the look of natural illumination without that real flicker. Warm LEDs and a real wax base deliver a lifelike setup that guests probably won’t even notice isn’t real. Use the included remote to set a schedule.

39 This Cooling Bamboo Blanket That Is Great For Summer Sleep Kpblis Cooling Bamboo Blankets Amazon $27 See On Amazon Wake up refreshed — not warm — with this bamboo cooling blanket. Ideal for use on your couch for afternoon naps or as a replacement in summer for your heavy down comforter, this blanket features 100% bamboo constructions to wick away your body heat for a more comfortable rest. A choice of 14 colors lets you highlight your decorating palette.

40 This Litter Box That Is Masquerading As A Planter Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Litter Box Amazon $65 See On Amazon I’m always looking for new ways to hide my cat’s litter box. This ingenious discreet planter lets you place the litter wherever you want — or your cat prefers — without having to worry. It looks like a plant, but it’s not. The two-piece vase offers room for a round pan, and the plastic palm on the top offers a stylish disguise.

41 This Privacy Film That Looks Like Stained Glass rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Love the light but hate the exposure? This window privacy film looks like stained glass and gently filters light throughout the room without providing a clear view in. There’s no need for adhesive because they use static to stick to the glass. Simply peel and place these colorful clings wherever you’d like to block the UV (but not the brightness).

42 A Handy Broom & Tool Organizer That Mounts To Your Wall Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your brooms or garden tools neat and within reach with this handy organizer. Spring-loaded slots easily grip the handles of brooms and rakes, while hooks on the front offer space for your gardening gloves, dustpans, or smaller brushes. The whole thing mounts to a wall and holds up to 35 pounds for efficient clutter control.

43 These Rug-Gripping Floor Pads That Keep Corners From Curling Gorilla Grip Rug Gripper Amazon $8 See On Amazon Curling corners on rugs are not only unsightly — they’re potentially dangerous. This set of dual-sided grippers help hold your rugs in place and help prevent slipping and tripping. Simply attach them to the corners of your rugs and say goodbye to rug pads that never seem to work. You get eight in the pack, and they’re reusable, too.

44 This Motion-Sensing Light For Hallways Or Under Cabinets AMIR Motion Sensor Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stick these motion-sensing lights wherever you need a little extra illumination at night. Brilliant LEDs emit a 20-lumen glow, lighting up your hallway or your closet in the dark of night. They come on when motion is detected within 10 feet and go off after 15 seconds of no motion to reduce midnight disruptions.

45 A Sturdy Natural Rope Basket For Storing Odds & Ends Mkono Woven Storage Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Contain collections of blankets, books, or toys in this ample woven storage basket. The laid-back profile looks great in living rooms or guest bedrooms, and the handles on the sides make it super simple to carry from one room to the next. This basket is accented with a beaded tassel for a little extra appeal.