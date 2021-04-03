55 Inexpensive Things That’ll Instantly Make You Like Your Home A Lot More

If you spend all your time watching HGTV — or even if you don’t — there’s a good chance you spend a little time now and then dreaming of a home remodel. Of course, a little online window shopping can dash that dream pretty darn fast once you see the hefty price tag that comes with home upgrades. Here’s a hot tip, though: Amazon is packed with inexpensive things for your home, and all it takes is a little digging (or, um, clicking) to find the best of the best.

Since time is at a premium, I’ve curated a list that lets you short-cut your way to a place that feels totally revamped. This roundup includes everything from a faucet with a built-in Brita filter to a sleek towel rack with a built-in storage shelf to a set of brightly colored ceramic vases that’ll tie a room together. (Honestly, sometimes all it takes is a simple decorative piece to make a space feel design-y and well-thought-out.)

In case it’s not obvious, there are finds for every room in your home, so you can zero in on products that’ll help spruce up whatever not-so-spiffy space is on your mind. So if you’re ready for a home makeover (without the bother of a camera team), stick around and check out these affordable Amazon treasures.

1 These Smooth-To-The-Touch Velvet Pillow Covers MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s no better way to give your throw pillows a refresh than with these velvet covers. They’re incredibly soft to the touch, machine-washable, and feature a concealed zip closure for a seamless appearance. What’s more, they come in plenty of colors, so feel free to switch things up. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 33

2 The Throw Pillow Inserts That Elevate Your Bed Or Sofa Utopia Bedding Throw Pillow Inserts Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a fresh set of throw pillow inserts, these will do the trick. The decorative pillows are the perfect size to add a warm, homey element to your sofa or bed without overwhelming it. They’re fluffy, soft, and perfect for pairing with the velvet covers above. Available sizes: 10

3 These Under-Bed Lights That Add Ambiance To Your Room Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon These motion-activated under-bed lights not only add ambiance, they also help you make your way through an otherwise dark room late at night. They’ll automatically turn on the moment they sense movement and will shut off shortly thereafter. The best part is the soft glow that won’t wake anyone else up.

4 A Light-Dimming Switch With Wi-Fi Capabilities Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Dimmer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Step into the future with this Wi-Fi light-dimming switch. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can control the dimmer with the sound of your voice. Plus, by pairing it with your phone, you can switch the light on and off when you’re away from home, or schedule a time to power it down automatically.

5 This Whimsical Magnetic Key Holder TWONE Magnetic Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your keys within eyeshot with this cute cloud key holder. The unit is designed with three strong magnets that allow you to hang up to three sets of keys — without having to use a hook. It has a powerful adhesive backing, so installation is breeze and doesn’t require the use of additional tools.

6 A Double-Roll Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf Bjiotun Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $26 See On Amazon This toilet paper holder stores two rolls at once (so no need to worry about running out at the worst possible time), and it has a built-in shelf for other bathroom essentials, like air freshener and tissues. It features a smooth matte black finish and is made from durable, rust-proof stainless steel.

7 An Eco-Friendly Bath Mat Reviewers Are Raving About Mind Reader Anti-Slip Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon This bath mat is made from 100% eco-friendly bamboo, and its vented design is sleek, modern, and allows the mat to dry quickly after each use. It has anti-skid backing and can be rolled for storage, and as an added perk, it can be used outdoors around the pool, on your front step, or right there in your bathroom.. Available colors and styles: 3

8 The Insulated Curtains That Block Out Light & Save On Energy Bills BGment Insulated Curtains Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cheerful thermal-insulated curtains do a lot more than just decorate your windows. They keep out the chill during the colder months and will block out the heat during the summer, which means you can save on energy costs. They also prevent up to 99% of light from entering the room, allowing for a better night — and morning — of rest. Available sizes: 11

Available colors: 18

9 The Floating Shelves That Look So Rustic BAYKA Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These floating shelves are the perfect way to add a subtle rustic touch to your home. Made from sturdy wood and metal, the shelves have a simple, minimalist design and are very easy to assemble — they even come with all the necessary hardware for mounting. They come in several different wood shades and metal finishes. Available styles: 6

10 These Velcro Covers That Keep Fridge Door Handles Clean OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon There’s no denying that refrigerator door handles can quickly get smudged and grimy due to all-day use. Keep yours sparkling clean with these Velcro covers. You can adjust them to the perfect fit, and also use them for other appliance handles, like your dishwasher and oven. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 4

11 The Mirrored Alarm Clock With 2 USB Ports Poeroa Mirror Alarm Clock Amazon $19 See On Amazon This alarm clock features a large LED display, an acrylic mirror, and two USB charging ports, so you can power up your phone while cutting down on nightstand cord clutter. It has three brightness levels, as well as a snooze button and night mode that dims the display. Get yours in black or white.

12 This Sleek Cotton Swab Holder Tbestmax Cotton Swab Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your vanity organized with this cotton swab holder. Made from durable plastic, the compact organizer features a ball-top cover and a dispenser tray that allows you to quickly grab a cotton swab. Store it on your vanity, bathroom counter, or in your medicine cabinet.

13 The Self-Watering Planters That Are So Convenient Gardenix Decor Indoor Self-Watering Planters (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Taking care of your plant babies just got a whole lot easier. These self-watering planters are made from a virtually indestructible material and allow your plants to stay hydrated for up to 10 days before you have to water them again. They include two water level indicators and two coco soil pellets. Available colors: 5

14 An Door Sweep That Blocks Drafts & Noise Noise Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $16 See On Amazon This door draft stopper helps block noise, light, and pollution, and it also seals in your home’s heat and air-conditioning. It’s made from a durable double-sided sponge that hooks and loops to the door, keeping it in place during movement. The stopper is machine-washable and can be adjusted for a proper fit. Available colors: 9

15 A Brita Filter That Will Save You Money On Bottled Water Brita Faucet Water Filter Amazon $21 See On Amazon This chrome Brita filter attaches directly to your faucet and instantly removes impurities from your tap water, which means you don’t have to spend money on water bottles that’ll (ahem) just end up in the ocean. It installs in seconds and doesn’t require any additional tools. Be sure to replace the faucet filter after 100 gallons of water, or after roughly four months for the best results.

16 This Compact Desk Lamp With A Charging Port NovoLido LED Desk Lamp with Charging Port Amazon $16 See On Amazon This compact task lamp will add the perfect finishing touch to your desk. The brightness-adjustable LED lamp has two lighting modes — warm and daylight — and a flexible neck that allows you to adjust the angle of the spotlight. It features a pen holder and USB charging port and holder for your phone. It’s available in pink and white.

17 A Bamboo Armrest Tray With A Phone Slot GEHE Armrest Tray with Phone Holder Amazon $31 See On Amazon If your living room is tight on space and you don’t have room for a coffee table, this armrest tray is a worthwhile alternative. The bamboo armrest is flexible — which allows it to neatly fold over the arm of your sofa — and has a flat surface for storing your beverages and remotes. It even has a built-in slot for your phone, so you can always keep it nearby. Available colors and styles: 9

18 The Live Succulents That Are Easy To Keep Up Succulent Cult Plants (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Yep, Amazon sells live plants, and this five-pack of succulents will look so cute on windowsills or tabletops. They come rooted in 2-inch pots and are easy to take care of (they don’t require fertilizer or frequent watering). Hot tip: Keep a few on hand for housewarming gifts and party favors.

19 This Handy Remote Holder That Can Be Mounted Poeland Wall-Mounted Remote Control Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This remote control holder keeps your remote from going missing right when you’re ready to dive into a show. It has a minimalist all-white design with an adhesive backing that allows you to mount it to the wall or side table without causing damage.

20 An Artsy Set Of Mini Ceramic Vases Sullivans Ceramic Vases (Set of 3) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Put the perfect finishing touch on any room with these mini ceramic vases. Available in all red as well as the ‘60s-inspired tones here, they feature a distressed, crackled finish that adds just the right amount of character. The set of three is compact enough to sit on a shelf or your nightstand.

21 The Fragrance Spheres That Come In Dozens Of Scents Yankee Candle Fragrance Sphere Amazon $6 See On Amazon While Yankee candle is known for their, well, candles, their flameless fragrance spheres deserve just as much fame. The jar is designed with a honeycomb lid that allows fresh and comforting scents to permeate the air for up to 30 days. Choose from tons of scents like clean cotton, lavender lemon, and apricot rose.

22 This Trash Can You Can Hang On Your Cabinet Door SUBEKYU Hanging Trash Can Amazon $23 See On Amazon A hanging trash can is clever way to optimize space in a cramped kitchen. You can hang it over your cabinet door or drawer while prepping food, so you can dump scraps right in, without having to make extra trips to the official trash can. It comes with a sealed lid that keeps odors trapped inside. Available colors: 6

23 These Wooden Coat Hooks That Hold Up To 30 Pounds Felidio Natural Wood Coat Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These wooden coat hooks are the perfect alternative to bulky coat racks. They’re coated in natural oil that increases their durability and overall appearance, and each hook can hold up to 30 pounds, so feel free to pile on your coats, purses, umbrellas and more. You can grab yours in black walnut or wood beech.

24 The Stick-On Lights That Are Motion-Activated AMIR Motion-Sensor Stick-On Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Have a dark hallway or closet that’s in desperate need of illumination? These motion-sensor lights will ace the job. The LED bulbs will automatically turn on when movement is detected within 10 feet and will shut off after 15 seconds of inactivity. They’re battery-operated and easy to install with the included adhesive, so you con’t have to deal with complicated wiring. Choose from white, warm white, and cool white.

25 A Space-Saving Drying Rack That Fits Over The Sink Koroda Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stainless steel drying rack is perfect for small kitchens since you can lay it directly across your sink to dry dishes, and just-rinsed fruits and vegetables. It also has a compartment specifically designed for utensils, and when you’re done using it, it rolls up for storage, so you can tuck it away in a drawer and out of sight.

26 This Sleek Towel Holder With A Built-In Shelf Joom Towel Holder with Shelf Amazon $18 See On Aamzon This sleek towel holder will add a modern, convenient touch to your bathroom. Not only is the rod perfect for a hand towel, but it also has a built-in shelf you can use for your lotions, soaps, and more. The Best part? No drilling is required You can mount it to your wall with 3M tape. The holder is available in black and silver, and you can also use it for paper towels in the kitchen.

27 A Faux Fur Throw Blanket You Can Snuggle With Tuddrom Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon The beauty of this faux fur throw blanket is that it’s good to use all year round. The plush throw is lightweight, ultra-soft, and won’t shed or fade in the wash. Snuggle up to this blanket during movie night, and you’ll never want to leave the couch. It’s available in three sizes (including a a big option fits a queen-size bed) and a handful of colors, including pure white and light yellow. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 5

28 These Cute Chalkboard Labels That’ll Get You Organized In No Time Savvy & Sorted Chalkboard Labels (96-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make good on your promise to yourself to get more organized with these chalkboard labels. They’re cute, practical, and look great on all canisters and jars. The waterproof labels are dishwasher-safe, removable, and reusable. Simply wipe the label clean and scribble a new word on the patch.

29 The Wi-Fi Plugs Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you haven’t upgraded to these smart Wi-Fi plugs yet, now’s the time — they’ve earned a 4.7-star rating after more than 35,000 reviews. The plugs add voice control to every outlet, and can be operated through an app that allows you to power your devices on and off when you’re not at home. Plus, you can use the scheduling function to set timers on holiday lights, coffee makers, humidifiers, and more.

30 A Set Of Magnetic Spice Jars You Can Stick On Your Fridge Good Cooking Magnetic Spice Jars (12-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These magnetic spice jars are a major space-saving hack. The pack includes 12 dispensers with tight lids that won’t easily slide off, and they have strong magnets that secure them to the refrigerator or another metal surface. Plus, they’re lightweight, won’t clutter your counters, and they turn your fridge into a piece of art.

31 A Washable Doormat For Your Front Hallway Color&Geometry Washable Doormat Amazon $22 See On Amazon What better way to welcome guests into your home than with this indoor doormat? Featuring a multicolor geometric pattern, it quickly absorbs moisture and dirt, so it isn’t tracked into your house, and it has an anti-slip backing to keep it in place. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so you can pop it right in when it’s ready for a cleaning. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 2

32 This Shower Head With Built-In Filter Beads GIFT ZEN Shower Head with Filter Beads Amazon $18 See On Amazon This shower head comes with a built-in filter that softens hard water and helps eliminate up to 99% of chlorine and impurities. It’s equipped with three modes: rainfall, massage, and jet spray, so you can tailor your showering experience. What’s more, its special micro-nozzles helps save water by up to 30% while making it feel like the water pressure has actually increased.

33 A Wooden Furniture Repair Kit That Hides Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon This furniture repair kit comes with six markers, six wax sticks, and a sharpener that work to fix minor scratches and marks. It includes various colors like maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black, and you can use them on a variety of pieces: cabinets, tables, dressers, desks, and even doors.

34 An Anti-Fatigue Mat That Cushions Your Joints WiseLife Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time on your feet, this anti-fatigue mat can help combat soreness and aching. It’s made from a thick foam gel that’s specifically designed to cushion your joints and enhance comfort. The mat has a nonslip bottom that keeps it in place and a water-resistant surface that can easily be wiped clean. Get yours in brown or gray.

35 These LED Fairy Lights That Are So Magical Govee LED Fairy Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking to add a little something extra to your space? Try these impossibly beautiful LED fairy lights. They have eight modes, including slow flash and twinkle flash, four timing options, and five brightness levels. They’re attached to waterproof copper wire (which makes them perfect for outdoor use) and are easy to mold and shape. Choose from 33- and 66-foot options.

36 The Grippers That Keeps Rugs In Place Sahhika Rug Tape (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Have a hard time keeping your rug from curling or sliding around? These rug grippers are here to the rescue. The double-sided tape will keep your rugs securely in place without leaving behind any residue, so it’s safe to use on a wide variety of surfaces. It comes in both black and white color options, and has thousands of positive ratings on Amazon.

37 These Lavender Sachets That Will Keep Your Drawers Fresh Lavende Sur Terre Lavender Sachets (16-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for a low-stakes solution to musty-smelling drawers and closets? These lavender sachets are exactly the thing you need. They’re packed with fragrant dried lavender, and for a more fragrant aroma, you can slightly crush the flowers to release a stronger scent. Store them in your drawers and closets for relaxing vibes.

38 A Toothbrush With Its Own Magnetic Holder Oral-B Toothbrush with Magnetic Toothbrush Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a two-for-one deal? This sleek manual toothbrush is not only fully equipped to cater to all your oral hygiene needs, but it also includes a cool magnetic holder that you can mount to the wall. The toothbrush is designed with angled, criss-cross bristles and “X-filament” technology to target plaque, and it’s available in black, metallic rose, and metallic Alaska blue.

39 The Bedside Storage Caddy For All Your Essentials mDesign Beside Storage Caddy Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you don’t have quite enough space in your bedroom for a nightstand, consider investing in this bedside storage caddy. Simply slide it between your mattress and box spring or frame to store all your must-have items within arm’s reach. Bonus: It’s made from durable cotton that’s easy to clean. Available colors: 6

40 A Counter Gap Cover That Minimizes Messes CozyKit Silicone Counter Gap Cover Amazon $8 See On Amazon That space between your counter and stove just met its match with this silicone gap cover. It helps prevent crumbs and drips from slipping through that narrow gap, and it’s heat-resistant, so it won’t warp when you turn the stove on. It can be trimmed to a perfect fit and is available in black and white.

41 The TV Backlights You Can Control With A Remote Or Your Phone Nexillumi LED TV Backlights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Complete your home entertainment setup with these LED TV backlights. The lights attach easily, and since they’re Bluetooth-enabled, you can adjust them with both your phone and the included remote control. You can choose from 16 colors to set the mood and eight levels of brightness. “So fun for the living room,” shared one customer. “We love the ambiance these bring at night.”

42 These Under-Cabinet Mug Holders That Are Designed To Save Space ECROCY Under-Cabinet Mug Holders (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These under-cabinet mug holders are the perfect place to store your coffee cups. You can slide them right underneath your cabinets when you’ve run out of space in our cupboards, and they offer the perfect diner vibe. Each holder has six hooks, and since this set comes with three holders, you’ll even have space for your souvenir mugs you can’t bear to part with.

43 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That’s Touch-Free Hanamichi Touchless Soap Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon This soap dispenser has a motion sensor, so you can place your hand underneath the nozzle, and it’ll instantly release soap. This touch-free design helps limit the spread of germs and allows you to get in and out of the bathroom quickly. The waterproof dispenser has a nonslip base and is battery-operated.

44 This Genius Utensil Rest That Helps Keep Countertops Clean Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of letting sauce drip all over your countertop, place your cooking utensils on this silicone utensil rest. The BPA-free rest is heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and can store up to four utensils at once. What’s more, you can get it in a slew of vibrant colors including mystic violet (a bold purple) and honeysuckle (a warm pink). Available colors: 17

45 A Hands-Free Strainer That Attaches To The Corner Of Your Sink Massimiliano Corner Sink Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Free up your hands with this strainer that attaches to the corner of your sink. Perfect for rinsing produce or catching food scraps you don’t want going down the drain, the strainer requires zero installation and is also a great place to let sponges dry.

46 The Motion-Activated Toilet Light For Late-Night Trips MAZ-TEK Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Nothing will harsh your mellow more than turning on a bright overhead bathroom light in the middle of the night. Preserve your sleepiness and rely on this motion-activated toilet light to guide you through your bathroom trip. It has 16 color options, is brightness-adjustable, and automatically turns on when it detects motion.

47 This Ladder Rack For Hanging Spare Towels Dahey Hanging Blanket Ladder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Want to store spare towels in the most aesthetically pleasing way possible? Get this hanging ladder towel rack. Made from hemp rope and wood, it hangs directly on the wall and has five rods for towels. Use it in the living room for your throw blankets, too.

48 The Space-Saving Dispenser For Bath Products Better Living Products 3-Chamber Shampoo Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of cluttering up your shower floor with bath products, keep them neatly mounted to the wall with this dispenser. The three-chamber dispenser has space for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, and it can be mounted to the corner of your shower wall or to a flat section of tile with the included two-way tape.

49 A Slim Storage Cart That Can Fit Just About Anywhere AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $26 See On Amazon Storage solutions that make the most of small spaces are invaluable, and this slim rolling cart is at the top of the list. With a chic industrial aesthetic, the cart features three shelves that are perfect for storing essentials in your bathroom, home office, kitchen, or living room.

50 This Mail Organizer With Space For Keys & Scarves Greenstell Wall-Mounted Mail Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stash your bills in this mail organizer when you walk in the door, and you’ll never deal with a paper pile on your counter again. Plus, this entryway upgrade also features four hooks for umbrellas, keys, bags, and scarves, as well as a tiny shelf — use it to store your phone or use it to display a photo or bouquet of flowers.

51 An Automatic Toothbrush Dispenser That’s A Little More Hygienic iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon This toothpaste dispenser keeps the opening of your toothpaste tube neatly (and hygienically) hidden away, and it automatically squeezes toothpaste, so all you have to do is stick your toothbrush inside. It mounts to the wall with adhesive and comes in three colors: pink, gray, and black.

52 These Satin Sheets That Are Pure Luxury Pure Bedding Satin Sheets (4-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon With this satin sheet set, you can sleep in luxurious comfort every night, and since satin is naturally temperature-regulating, you won’t overheat. The silky smooth material is also gentle on skin and hair, and you’ll be less likely to experience hair breakage. (Yep, cotton can catch on your hair like Velcro and snap it.) Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 16

53 This Wrinkle-Resistant Tablecloth That Comes In 17 Colors sancua Wrinkle-Resistant Tablecloth Amazon $13 See On Amazon A tablecloth at dinner feels polished and elegant, but let’s get real, no one wants to deal with ironing one before draping it over the table. Enter this wrinkle-resistant tablecloth. The fact that it’s machine-washable only upgrades the convenience factor, which means you might just eat dinner on it every night, instead of just on holidays. Choose from neutrals like gray and beige, or add a pop of color with brights. Available sizes: 12

Available colors: 17

54 The Unbreakable Cups Made From Renewable Materials Choary Eco-Friendly Unbreakable Cups (Set of 5) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These unbreakable cups are durable enough to withstand drops, which is reason enough to add them to your cart, but the fact that they’re made from renewable and sustainable materials like wheat straw and starch just puts them over the top. The set comes with five multicolor cups in pastels like lavender, baby blue, and sea foam green.