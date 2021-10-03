40 Inexpensive Things That'll Instantly Make Your Home Look Better With Almost No Effort

My mission in life is to get a ton done without having to put in a lot of effort. That’s especially true when it comes to my home. If I can find decorative items, bedroom upgrades, or kitchen fixes that look great, are inexpensive, and don’t take a lot of energy, I consider myself a success. But sometimes, it’s hard to find free time. That doesn’t mean you can’t have the finer things in life, though — it means you need to head to Amazon. You can find so many inexpensive items that make your home look good with almost no effort.

Just because something’s inexpensive doesn’t mean it doesn’t look good or work the way it’s intended. To back me up on this, Amazon product have thousands of ratings and reviews that you can read through before you make your purchase. There’s literally nothing to lose when you’re saving on time and money. You can find space-maximizing solutions like a cabinet storage setup that works with your under-sink plumbing or sophisticated, decorative pieces that also organize your stuff.

The list of amazing inexpensive items for your home is pretty endless on Amazon. With this in mind, I’ve take the time to find my absolute top picks — and it took me almost no effort to share them here.

1 A Large Cotton Rope Basket That Helps You Keep Clutter Contained Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $20 See On Amazon The natural look and cotton weave of this large rope basket make an instant impact when you use it in your space. In the living room, it’s great for blankets or throw pillows. In a nursery or playroom, it’s the perfect spot for wandering toys or a stack of diapers. Choose from six pretty patterns.

2 A Set Of Bamboo Sheets That Have Deep Pockets To Fit Your Topper SONORO KATE Bamboo Bed Sheet Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Soft and comforting, this bed sheet set is crafted from 100% bamboo cotton to resist wrinkles and be gentle on your skin. The extra-deep pockets can handle memory foam toppers, staying in place all night through. You get a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases to complete your bedding setup. It’s available in nine colors.

3 This Decorative Gold Tray That Can Hold All Your Dresser Top Essentials Cq acrylic Gold Mirror Decorative Tray Amazon $16 See On Amazon Storage space doesn’t have to be strictly boring, as this decorative tray proves. The gold frame adds a sophisticated touch, while the mirrored base really brings on the glam. Use this tray for holding perfumes, jewelry, and more on your dresser or countertop. There’s also a larger option.

4 These Clear Apothecary Jars That Hold Hair & Makeup Essentials Amolliar Apothecary Jars (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stylish and a little vintage-inspired, these apothecary jars are the perfect accent for powder rooms or en suite baths. They’re the perfect size for holding cotton balls, cotton swabs, or your hair band collection, all while the screw-on tops keep everything in place. These clear containers make it easy to see what you’ve stored.

5 A Set Of 6 Marbleized Ceramic Coasters That Come With Their Own Holder LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder (Set of 6) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep these coasters on a counter or end table so they’re handy for entertaining. The ceramic construction is absorbent to prevent water rings on wood, and the marble design delivers an air of sophistication to your space. They come with their own holder to keep them organized, and a 4.8-star rating makes them total keepers.

6 These Satin Pillowcases That Come In A Choice Of 23 Luxe Colors Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These sleek satin pillowcases feel just as good as they look, and they’re inexpensive, too. Over 200,000 reviews prove they’re just as good as more expensive designer brands. The cool satin construction promotes deep restorative sleep and is gentle on your hair and skin. Pick from 22 amazing colors.

7 This Toothpaste Dispenser That Eliminates Paper Cup Waste showgoca Wall Mounted Toothpaste Dispenser Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can do your part to reduce paper waste and provide a spot for all your morning essentials with this wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser. It has space to hang four toothbrushes, and the built-in dispenser holds most toothpaste brands. This clever setup even includes a drawer for storing floss and a shelf for other common toiletry items.

8 A Magnetic Key Shelf With Space To Keep Your Phone & Earbuds D'vine Dev Magnetic Key Shelf with Ledge Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your keys — and a bunch of other things — right next to your door with this magnetic key shelf that has a handy ledge. Solid New Zealand pine construction offers lasting use, and the generous 12-inch length has enough room for everyone’s keys. Keep phones, earbuds, or even a succulent on the thoughtful ledge above.

9 This Grout Pen That Quickly Whitens Up Your Tiles Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Inexpensive yet so effective, this grout pen lets you brighten up your tiles without an expensive overhaul. Each pen covers 150 square feet, so you can tackle your tub walls or your bathroom floors. It’s super-simple to apply. Just pop off the cap and trace over your existing grout.

10 These Stoneware & Wood Plant Stands That Offer Modern Homespun Appeal Rivet Mid-Century Stoneware Planter with Wood Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon The natural lines and simple construction materials make this set of planters a stunning accent for your home. Graduated sizes meet a range of plants, and the wooden stand is sturdy for years of use. Set these planters up in a lush grouping or scatter them throughout your space.

11 A Glossy Marble Paper That Adds Instant “Wow” To Countertops, Furniture & More practicalWs Glossy Marble Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Countertops, vanities, and even kitchen tables get an instant refresh with this glossy marble paper. One reviewer even called it the “best solution ever” when you need a quick upgrade. A grid on the back makes it easy to cut to size, and the realistic marble finish provides a sleek modern look to virtually any flat surface.

12 This 3-Pack Of Bamboo Cutting Boards In Different Sizes Farberware Bamboo Cutting Board Set (Set of 3) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These bamboo cutting boards are so stylish, you might just want to display them on your counters. Three sizes come in one pack, easily handling chopping jobs of different sizes, all while the bamboo construction resists warping for years of use in your kitchen. Reversible surfaces offer dual function, so you don’t have to stop to scrub them down.

13 These Himalayan Salt Candle Holders That Offer A Warm Glow HemingWeigh Himalayan Salt Candle Holders (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Set up subtle illumination wherever you need it with this set of Himalayan salt candle holders. Each piece is hand-carved, so no two are alike, creating an interesting and artistic element to your space. These holders are sized to fit standard tealight candles, which is perfect for end tables and desks.

14 These Hanging Closet Deodorizers That Slip In Easily Between Your Clothes Rose Cottage Large Closet Deodorizer (12 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon With 12 in the package, these hanging closet deodorizers can be used throughout your home for a burst of fresh scent. The convenient hangers fit on standard rods, or you can place them in drawers or under car seats for unwanted odor-fighting freshness just about everywhere. The lavender scent delivers a calming aura to your space.

15 An Expandable Organizer That Makes The Most Of Your Under-Sink Cabinet Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer and Storage Amazon $25 See On Amazon I’ve never really used that space under my kitchen sink — until now, that is. This expandable under-sink organizer lets you maximize on that empty space around your plumbing by filling it with shelves. The tiered design lets you store bottles and cleaning supplies above and below, making it a handy option for bathroom or kitchen use.

16 These Cotton Dish Towels That Add A Contemporary Touch To Your Kitchen Urban Villa Cotton Dish Towels (Set of 3) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These 100% cotton dishtowels are available in a range of patterns and colors to complement your contemporary space. The cotton construction soaks up spills and dries dishes in practically seconds, and the mitered corners add a professional touch. Toss these towels in the washing machine for easy maintenance.

17 The Hanging Spice Racks That Work On Walls & Doors ZICOTO Space Saving Spice Rack Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Never toss a forgotten spice from the back of your pantry again with this clever set of four hanging spice racks. You can mount them on the wall behind your stove or on the back of your door for easy access to your additives. The generous size holds most standard bottles, providing an easy way to keep them in sight without cluttering your counter.

18 These House Numbers That Really Look Like They Are Floating OLADOT Stainless Steel Floating House Number Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your friends won’t have to drive around the block twice (looking for your house) when you install these stainless steel house numbers. The floating design adds a modern touch, and the 5-inch size is easy to spot. These numbers come with all hardware needed for installing on brick, stucco, or siding.

19 A Super Soft Faux Fur Throw That Makes Your Couch Instantly Cozier The Connecticut Home Company Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Up the cozy quotient in your living room with this super-soft faux fur throw blanket. The plush fibers are soft, adding to the cuddliness — and the sherpa backing delivers an extra dose of softness for reversible enjoyment. This blanket comes in over three dozen colors to accent your space.

20 These Decorate Artificial Succulents That Look Real SEEKO Succulents Potted Artificial Succulents (3 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Forget water and plant food; this set of three potted succulents deliver a natural aesthetic without the care. A hyper-realistic design and color mimic the real thing, and the come already potted in black ceramic pots. You can pick from a round or rectangular pot.

21 A 3-In-1 Desk Lamp That Also Holds Pens & Phones AXX LED Flexible Desk Lamp with Pen Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Illuminate your workspace with this rechargeable LED desk lamp. Three different settings provide customized lighting and eye care, while the flexible neck lets you adjust the lamp’s cast. Brilliant LEDs offer 50,000 hours of illumination. This desk lamp has a multifunction base that holds pens and your phone in place.

22 This Wall Outlet Extender That Also Has A Shelf For Easy Device Charging Mifaso Multi Plug Surge Protector with Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Expand the function of your outlet beyond merely adding outlets with this outlet extender that features a handy shelf. Six standard outlets let you plug in computer peripherals or your entertainment electronics, while three USB ports provide a spot to charge up devices. With the ledge on top, this surge protector even has a place to put them as they charge.

23 This Furniture Repair Kit That Fills Wood Scratches & Stains Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your beloved furniture without having to invest time and your paycheck into a full restoration project with this furniture repair kit. Wax crayons fill in gouges and deep cracks, while six markers in popular shades let you match your finishes, so it’s like damage never happened. This set even comes with a sharpener.

24 These Thermal Blackout Curtains That Dim The Room Deconovo Black Blackout Curtains Amazon $30 See On Amazon Provide an effective barrier against sunlight, streetlights, or even prying eyes with this pair of blackout curtains. The versatile design can be hung by rod pocket, back loops or even clips on standard curtain rods. Thermal construction helps save on your energy bills. Choose from 22 colors to match your decor.

25 This 2-Pack Of Shower Caddies That Hold All Your Shower Essentials KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf (2 Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon This pair of shower caddies has a 4.8-star rating, so they easily make the list. Durable adhesive holds them in place, so you don’t need to drill, while the ample sizes are perfect for stowing your soap, shampoos, and lotions. Hooks on the bottom of one of these stainless steel shelves provide a perfect spot for razors and loofahs.

26 A Smart Bulb That You Can Control With Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Or Your Phone Sengled Smart Bulb Amazon $30 See On Amazon Smarten up your home illumination without even needing a hub. This four-pack of 9-watt smart bulbs connect with your phone for effortless monitoring and control. They even work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you switch up the color or select between tunable white light. These bulbs have standard A19 bases for easy integration.

27 A Soft Faux Sheepskin Rug That Warms Up Your Floor Or Furniture Carvapet Faux Sheepskin Pad Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add luxe designer impact to your space with this faux sheepskin accent rug. The 2.5-inch thick pile delivers plush warmth to floor, chairs, or even the end of your bed. A soft ivory suede backing adds to the rich look of this throw. Choose from 13 colors to match your palette.

28 This Sink-Side Caddy That Holds Your Dish Soap, Sponges & Scrubbies Joseph Joseph Surface Sink Caddy Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tidy up your sink, yet keep your supplies close by with this sleek sink caddy. A stainless steel exterior delivers a modern touch. There’s even a spot to keep dish soap and another for your brush. You can also keep sponges and scrubbers handy (and dry) against the front rail.

29 These Premium Velvet Hangers That Keep Your Clothing In Shape & Off The Floor Utopia Home Premium Velvet Hangers (30 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wouldn’t it be cool to have a closet as put-together as your wardrobe? You can with this set of 30 velvet hangers that help organize your space. Notches in the shoulders keep your clothing from falling off, and swivel hooks offer easy access. These hangers have a 4.8-star rating from over 60,000 reviewers.

30 This Stylish 2-Tier End Table That’s Under $30 EXILOT 2-Tier Side Table Amazon $27 See On Amazon Display plants and pictures or keep your mug close-by with this multifunction two-tier side table. You don’t even need tools (or time) to put this piece together. The legs screw into place in just a few minutes. Solid beechwood legs deliver a stable unit that can be used in your bedroom or living room.

31 A Tiered Jewelry Organizer That Keeps Your Necklaces, Bracelets & Chains From Tangling Umbra Trigem Tiered Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Show off your favorite pieces (even when you’re not wearing them) with this tiered jewelry organizer that’s pretty on its own. The freestanding design looks great on your dresser and provides space for hanging your pendants and bracelets. Doubling as a tray, the base of this jewelry tree provides a perfect spot for rings or watches.

32 This Cable Management Box That Has A Sophisticated Wooden Top Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $16 See On Amazon Cables have a way of getting in the way when you’re seated at your desk. This simple management box keeps them concealed and contained. A 12-inch length easily handles most power strips, while cutouts along the side help keep cords separated. To top it off, this box has a sleek wooden top, so it likely blends in with your decor.

33 These Motion Sensor Light Strips That You Can Put In Closets & Under Cupboards URPOWER Motion Sensor Light Strip Amazon $25 See On Amazon A simple way to add lighting in dark areas, these motion-sensing light strips turn on at night when they sense your movement from up to 10 feet away. Each strip contains 10 LEDs for brilliant illumination. You’ll be able to find clothes in your closet or fix a quick midnight snack. The magnetic strip installation eliminates the need for tools. So quick.

34 This Sturdy Bamboo Shower Mat That Looks Great Against Tile Floors GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can place this bamboo shower mat next to your tub; the durable bamboo construction won’t warp, and the waterproof coating makes it ideal for use outside the shower. Nine rubber gaskets help keep it from slipping — and the mat itself has thoughtful slats, so it dries quickly.

35 These Unbreakable Drinking Glasses That Look Like The Real Thing SCANDINOVIA Unbreakable Drinking Glasses (Set of 6) Amazon $33 See On Amazon I love fancy drinking glasses, but the often fall victim to my floors. These unbreakable drinking glasses provide a perfect solution for the drop-prone. Crystal-clear Tritan plastic construction delivers the look of sparkling glass without the shattering. Dappled interiors keep these tumblers from sticking together when you stack them. They shouldn’t even haze in the dishwasher.

36 A Set Of Crushed Velvet Throw Pillow Covers That Instantly Refresh Your Living Space PANDATEX Crushed Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon A touch of velvet (when used as an accent) can really glam your place up. This set of two crushed velvet throw pillow covers delivers the drama without a lot of credit card damage. A hidden zipper and matching piping deliver a seamless look. Choose from seven soft hues.

37 A Pretty Reed Diffuser That Uses Real Flowers Cocodor Preserved Real Flower Reed Diffuser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Infuse your room with refreshing fragrance and add a pretty floral touch with this reed diffuser. Real preserved flowers add a sophisticated accent, bringing a bit of bloom to your decor. Control the strength of the fragrance by simply adding or removing sticks. Reviewers can’t believe how well these scent their spaces.

38 This Countertop Mug Tree That Looks Like An Actual Tree ALLCENER Countertop Mug Tree Amazon $24 See On Amazon This cool, contemporary mug tree can handle four of your favorite mugs or cups on its “branches.” The solid wood base keeps it stable, and the slim lines add modern appeal without taking up valuable countertop space. This tree boasts a black finish to blend with your decor and appliances.

39 A Toilet Paper Holder That Has A Shelf To Hold Your Phone Amoowis Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get a little extra space where you need it most with this toilet paper holder that features a convenient shelf. Two holders let you set up a spare, while the shelf on the top offers a smart spot to hold your phone. A waxed finish keeps the shelf waterproof and resistant to dirt. The generous size of this holder can even take on mega rolls.