45 Inexpensive Things That’ll Instantly Make Your Home Look MUCH Better

When the budget is tight, it can be frustrating trying to make a space feel like yours. But with a few simple home hacks and low-cost Amazon finds, you can completely transform your home. I’ve shopped Amazon to find the best bargains that make the biggest impact — here are 46 inexpensive things that’ll instantly make your home look much better.

When it comes to luxury, magazine-ready homes, you rarely see clutter. But in reality, life is messy and the secret to creating an expensive-looking home is finding functional and stylish storage options. I’ve included a variety of solutions including a small bathroom cabinet, drawer organizers, an entryway mail holder, and a bamboo bench with room to store your shoes. These inexpensive purchases offer a place to store your mess while adding to your home’s overall style.

I’ve also added plenty of affordable DIY supplies that will transform your furniture, countertops, or entire rooms. Be sure to check out the three-dimensional subway tile backsplash that’s super easy to install and only $34. I’ve also added adhesive contact paper that looks like real marble.

You don’t have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to improve your home. I’ve shopped around and found a variety of products that are highly rated and reviewed, plus they have a price tag that will make you smile.

1 This High-Pressure Shower Head That’s Affordable SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon Rainfall shower heads just feel luxurious, and this Amazon favorite is an affordable option that will make you feel fancy. This high-pressure shower head installs in minutes without any tools and features a sturdy chrome finish. It has rubber nozzles that are easy to clean and for less than $30, this is an upgrade you’ll want to make to all of your showers.

2 A Budget Bamboo Bath Caddy That Expands Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bamboo bath caddy has earned over 4,000 five-star ratings, including one that noted “I use it almost every time I take a bubbly bath...which is quite often....and it holds my phone or tablet or book...and drink and candle..just love it!.” Not only is this bathtub caddy tray made from sleek bamboo but it’s adjustable to fit your tub. It expands from about 28 to 42-inches with plenty of room for your relaxing bath essentials.

3 These Markers & Wax Crayons That Repair Furniture DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nicks and scratches on wood furniture and floors happen, but these wood repair markers can restore your flooring and pieces to their glory days. This set comes with six markers and six wax crayons, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. The pack features six colors, ranging from maple to black. Just draw over the scratch and watch it disappear.

4 The Sheer Curtains That Come In 17 Colors NICETOWN White Linen Curtains Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dress up your bare windows with these light-filtering linen curtains. They’ll add a touch of luxury without breaking the bank or blocking too much light. The polyester blend is semitransparent with an open linen weave flax texture. The silver grommets fit a standard or decorative curtain rod and secure the curtains so they drape elegantly to the floor. Choose from 17 colors and 10 sizes.

5 The Stacked Utensil Organizer That’s Only $15 Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Over 4,000 reviewers awarded this silverware organizer five stars for its price and functionality. The plastic organizer has a unique design with stacked compartments to hold up to 48 pieces of cutlery in a quarter of the usual space. It has a non-slip base and is lightweight and easy to clean.

6 This Grout Pen That Restores Old Tile For Less Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon No matter how much you scrub, your grout may never look brand new, but this grout pen allows you to fake it — for cheap. This water-based formula comes in a pen dispenser with a precision tip. Just choose one of the 11 colors, as well as the size pen you need (5 or 15 millimeters), and apply it to your grout to restore its color. Why spend thousands of dollars on brand-new tile when this pen is less than $10?

7 The Budget-Friendly Milk Paint That Looks Vintage Rust-Oleum Milk Paint Finish Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your old furniture or thrift finds a unique look with this affordable milk paint. The matte-finish paint is water-based and has low VOCs, low odor, and a low price. The manufacturer suggests brushing the paint on in a “V” pattern to create a washed look that gives an antique feel to any piece of furniture. It comes in a handful of colors, each designed to have a buildable finish so you can customize each piece to your liking.

8 This Durable Door Mat That Adds To Your Curb Appeal Ubdyp Door Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This durable front door mat will dress up your front porch without breaking the bank or losing any functionality. The rubber and tough artificial grass design can handle all of the wear and tear that comes with pets, rain, snow, and more. The 18-by-30 inch mat is ideal for your entryway, laundry room, and any other room that experiences high traffic. It’s available in 13 colors, each reasonably priced and less than $25.

9 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Feels Fancy Peroom Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $28 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into a luxurious hotel-inspired space with this automatic soap dispenser that’s battery-powered. The waterproof design offers a contactless way to wash your hands, which can help cut down on possible cross-contamination of germs. Plus, it’s fancy and affordable. It holds 12 ounces of soap and has a versatile white finish that’s stylish and goes with any decor.

10 This Wood Polish & Conditioner To Revive Wood Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Transform your tired, old wood furniture or decor with this wood polish and conditioner that’s a total steal. The formula is made with beeswax, carnauba wax, orange oil, and more to help renew the appearance of wooden surfaces. But that's not all it does — this polish also acts as a conditioner that prevents furniture from easily drying out in the future. The 16-ounce bottle is a low-cost way to make your home looking nicer.

11 A Trendy Round Mirror That’s Under $50 Beauty4U Wall Round Mirror Amazon $49 See On Amazon Round wall mirrors are trending and that means the prices are soaring, but Amazon has this budget-friendly option that’s just as stylish. It’s 20 inches in diameter with a narrow hold frame that’s modern and goes with any decor style. Replace your vanity mirror or add it to a dark hallway to reflect light. It’s available in four other sizes and three colors: shiny gold, matte gold, and black.

12 This Carpet Stain Remover With Over 41,000 Five-Star Ratings FOLEX Instant Carpet Spot Remover Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t let stains distract from the beauty of your home. Eliminate them quickly with this all-purpose carpet stain remover that’s earned a cult following. The water formula is non-flammable, free of petroleum and VOCs, plus it doesn’t have an odor. It removes pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, blood, and more. The manufacturer says it’s safe to use around kids and pets.

13 The Roll-Up Dish Rack With A Cult Following Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon This low-cost, roll-up dish drying rack fits across your sink and is well worth the money if you ask reviewers. With more than 18,000 five-star ratings, the non-slip racks are durable, resistant to rust, and heat-resistant. Choose from two sizes to fit your sink. When your dishes dry, you can roll up the mat, making it easy to store and freeing up counter space.

14 These Modern House Numbers To DIY For Cheap Youde House Address Numbers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your curb appeal an instant boost with these contemporary house numbers. These five-inch numbers are made of durable zinc alloy with a black coating that’s modern, waterproof, and rustproof. All you’ll need is a drill to install these inexpensive numbers, and you can choose to use the enclosed spacer to achieve a floating look or skip it for a flush mount. Each number is just $10.

15 This Toilet Paper Holder With A Phone-Sized Shelf UOCO Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t appreciate a shelf, perfectly sized for your phone, in the bathroom? This toilet paper holder with a shelf is an easy and inexpensive improvement that your family and guests will love. The unit holds and dispenses one roll and features a shelf with a ledge that helps prevent your phone from falling off. Made of anti-rust aluminum, this design is rustproof and resistant to corrosion.

16 These Eight Pantry Organizers For Under $30 Utopia Home Pantry Organizers (Set of 8) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Reviewers love how affordable these pantry and fridge organizers are and how easy they make it to stay tidy. This eight-pack comes with four large and four small drawers to hold condiments, produce, snacks, and more. They’re BPA-free and easy to wipe down and a total steal for a set of eight. Plus, the transparent design makes it easy to quickly find what you need.

17 This 30-Pack Of Modern Hardware Pulls At Just $1 Each Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon An inexpensive way to switch up your cabinets or furniture is by swapping out the hardware. These black pull handles are 5 inches long and perfect for dressers, kitchen cabinets, or cupboards. They have a modern matte finish and come in a stunningly low-priced pack of 30. They’ve earned more than 13,000 five-star ratings.

18 The Inexpensive Faux Garage Windows For Curb Appeal Sanfurney Magnetic Garage Door Windows Amazon $29 See On Amazon Enhance the exterior of your home by adding these faux magnetic windows to your garage without spending a ton of money. You won't need any tools since these magnetic windows are made of lightweight vinyl and adhere to metal doors. Choose packs for two-car or one-car garages so you have enough pieces to spruce up your outdoor space. Consider this one of the easiest and most affordable ways to add character to your home and improve your curb appeal.

19 A Low-Cost Wall-Mounted Holder For Brooms Berry Ave Broom Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sometimes a little organization is all a room needs to feel instantly nicer. Get your mops and brooms off the floor and organized on this wall-mounted holder. It will hold up to five tools and has six additional hooks for hanging towels, scrubbers, and smaller accessories. At this price, you’ll want a second one to store your sporting equipment or tools.

20 The Brass Door Knocker To Makeover Your Entryway Everbilt Bright Brass Door Knocker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your front door a makeover by adding this brass door knocker. The heavy-duty hardware can be used on doors that are 1.75 inches thick or less and comes with surface mounting hardware so it won’t show on the interior of the door. For just $20, you can spruce up your home’s entrance with this classic design and bright brass color.

21 This 12-Pack Of Decorative Solar Lights For Your Yard GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Create your dream backyard space with this pack of 12 outdoor solar lights for less than $40. They’re made of high-resistance plastic so they’re waterproof and can withstand the elements. The LED lights are powered by the sun and turn on once it’s dark, plus they have a decorative “windows” design. They have stakes on the bottom of each light that easily stick into the ground.

22 This Low-Cost Adhesive Backsplash For Your Kitchen Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10 Sheets) Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re willing to do a little DIYing, this quick, easy, and affordable peel-and-stick subway tile can completely improve your kitchen’s aesthetic. They're three-dimensional and mimic real tile laid in a subway-style pattern. The sheets are 12-by-12 inches and come with 10 in a pack. They have an adhesive back, so you can simply peel and stick them on any flat surface.

23 A Gold-Plated Utensil Set That’s Surprisingly Affordable Berglander Titanium Gold Plated Stainless Steel Flatware Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Do you cringe whenever you set the table with your tired, scratched-up, or rusted utensils? Replace your old set with this gold-plated stainless steel flatware set. It comes with 20-pieces: four dinner forks, four salad forks, four dinner spoons, four teaspoons, and four dinner knives. Each piece is plated in titanium gold that sparkles to complete your beautiful tablescape.

24 The $6 Wallpaper That Looks Like Real Marble practicalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Jazz up any surface in your home with this peel-and-stick marble wallpaper that will make your home look expensive without breaking the bank. Add it to countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and walls for a luxurious and expensive look. The PVC material is self-adhesive and is smooth and easy to clean. Reviewers say it’s simple to install and your wallet will love the price.

25 These Drawer Organizers With Cells For Under Garments GOGOODA Underwear Drawer Organizers (Set of 4) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to tidy up your drawers with splurging on custom organizational systems? Search no further than this pack of drawer organizers. It includes a six-cell bin that’s best for scarves and ties, as well as an eight-cell bin to fit underwear. Additionally, there’s a five-cell organizer that’s specifically designed to hold bras, as well as a 24-cell bin to secure all of your socks. The non-woven fabric is mold-proof and flexible to keep your belongings neat and tidy.

26 The Faux Plants For Greenery On A Budget Der Rose Mini Potted Fake Plants (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This trio of faux plants is a hit with Amazon reviewers, garnering over 3,000 five-star ratings. The set comes with three variations of faux plants, and the mini sizes are perfect for bookshelves, nightstands, and even fireplace mantels. They're set in sturdy paper pulp bases, which look rustic and natural on their own, but they're also easy to place in pots of your choice.

27 A Luxurious Faux Fur Throw Blanket For $24 The Connecticut Home Company Soft Faux Fur with Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s something about sherpa that just feels luxurious and this crowd-favorite throw blanket is no exception, however it’s under $30. The fluffy faux fur blanket is soft and warm — perfect for staying cozy or accenting your living room furniture. It’s available in 44 colors and five sizes.

28 The $11 Mildew-Resistant Shower Curtain Liner BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon It’s probably time to replace your shower curtain liner and this one is durable yet affordable. It’s waterproof, odorless, and non-toxic, plus it features three magnetic weights that secure it to the side of the bathtub to limit splashing. This curtain has 12 rustproof metal grommets that slide easily. It’s mildew-resistant to protect your decorative shower curtain from getting wet and your bathroom from getting stinky.

29 This Marble-Like Organizer To Hold Toiletries Vitviti Toothbrush Holder for Bathroom Amazon $21 See On Amazon This countertop organizer is functional without compromising any style. The marble look is elevated and expensive-looking, yet it’s only $21. It has five compartments to hold your razors, toothbrushes, face wash, and other creams. And it’s waterproof so you know it will last over time. If you need a little extra storage in your office, this organizer will certainly do the trick.

30 A Small Bathroom Cabinet For Affordable Storage AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Corner Amazon $36 See On Amazon This small bathroom cabinet is fan favorite with over 10,000 five-star ratings, and shoppers love it for its nifty storage design. The top section of the cabinet dispenses tissue while the remainder of the 31.5-inch tall cabinet has room for bulk cleaning supplies. It’s narrow enough to fit next to a toilet and comes in two colors.

31 The Non-Slip Hangers That Upgrade Your Closet Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon A perfectly organized closet with uniform hangers really makes a statement. These thin nonslip hangers help you accomplish that without busting the budget. Each one is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place, and the notches on both sides help keep spaghetti straps from sliding off. With 50 hangers in the pack, you can easily get started on the closet of your dreams for less than you probably think.

32 These Affordable Cable Clips With 25,000 Five-Star Ratings OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This pack of cable clips is the much-needed upgrade your home office deserves and you’ll be shocked at what an impact they make. Now you can keep your tech cords tidy with these 16 clips. Each one features a strong adhesive that easily and securely mounts to desks or walls without compromising these surfaces. This pack has earned more than 34,000 reviews. One review: “These make a nice difference for cluttered countertops, desks, bedside tables & the car. [...] The 16-pack bag was more than I need so far but I know they'll come in handy.”

33 This Stackable Pan Organize That’s Under $20 DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Revamp your kitchen storage and free up some space for cheap with this durable pan rack that reviewers love. With more than 9,000 five-star ratings, the layered unit can be used on its side or standing up to accommodate your cabinet size and store five pans at once. The adjustable design makes it ideal for stashing baking dishes, serving trays, griddles, and more. It’s quick to install and you can’t beat that price.

34 The Key & Mail Holder That’s A Bargain Umbra Estique Entryway Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add a little extra storage to your entryway with this key organizer. It features five hooks to hang your car keys, dog leashes or hats, and a perforated metal bin to hold your mail, wallet, or phone. The steel organizer is easy to install, discrete, yet stylish.

35 An Entryway Bench That’s Stylish & Budget-Friendly Homemaid Living Bamboo 3 Tier Shoe Rack Bench Amazon $40 See On Amazon If your shoes and the shoes of every guest that enters your home are sprawled out all over the hallway floor, this is the attractive solution you need in your home. And it’s easy on your wallet too. This sustainable bamboo entryway bench has two tiers where you can store shoes and boots, as well as purses and a basket for umbrellas. The hand-crafted bench is eco-friendly and is a fan favorite with over 6,000 five-star ratings.

36 A Rattan Serving Tray That’s Right Out Of A Magazine Round Rattan Woven Serving Tray with Handles Amazon $40 See On Amazon An inexpensive way to make your home feel more like a magazine is to style your everyday belongings. Use this round rattan serving tray to hold your TV remotes, coaster, candles, or even plants. It will dress up any coffee table, chaise, or countertop. You can also use it to serve snacks and meals. Choose from three different sizes, each in this honey brown color that’s natural and modern.

37 The Magnetic Curtain Tie-Backs With A Thrifty Price TECVINCI Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t just push your curtains open, tie them back with these magnetic curtain holders. Not only are they easy to use, but they’re also decorative with a modern spindle-shaped clasp and rope tie that’s stylish. There are multiple ways to tie back your curtains with this gadget, depending on if you have thick blackout curtains or thin sheer ones. This two-pack is just $10 and it’s available in 11 colors.

38 A Trendy Bundle Of Faux Eucalyptus To Decorate With FUNARTY Artificial Eucalyptus Leaves Stems (15-Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you can’t keep a plant alive but still want to add some greenery to your space, this bundle of artificial eucalyptus leaves is surprisingly affordable. The 18-inch tall stems are flexible, made of plastic and iron wire that can be twisted or trimmed. Place them in a trendy vase for a timeless decor piece that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

39 This Geometric Rug That’s Under $25 nuLOOM Zola Geometric Moroccan Area Rug Amazon $22 See On Amazon This neutral-colored rug is versatile enough to work in any space in your home, including high-traffic areas, and at this price, it’s hard to turn down. The medium pile rug is kid- and pet-friendly. It can be vacuumed regularly or dry cleaned for bigger messes. It’s available in six sizes, each with a modern geometric design.

40 This Minimalist Wall Sconce For Less Than $35 iYoee Wall Sconce Lamps Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wall sconces elevate any room and this one is reasonably priced and available in a variety of bold colors. The minimalist-style lamp has a matte finish and is available in fun colors such as yellow, teal, and green. It’s compatible with an E26 base Edison, incandescent, or LED bulb. It’s easy to install and comes with everything you’ll need (except the bulb) to hardwire the lamp.

41 The Cast Iron Dutch Oven That’s Actually Affordable Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven Amazon $46 See On Amazon Reviewers love this affordable cast iron Dutch oven because it’s practical and a work of art. The six-quart Dutch oven comes with a fitted lid and side handles. It’s oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for cooking pasta, frying chicken, or making soup. It’s earned more than 17,000 five-star ratings, including one that noted, “I ruined my Le Creuset Dutch oven and could not afford to replace it. This is every bit as good for much less money.”

42 These Crystal Door Knobs That Look Expensive Sumnacon Crystal Glass Door Knobs (8-Piece) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Switch out your boring door knobs with this pack of glamorous clear crystal hardware. This eight-pack comes with three kinds of screws to fit any DIY project you’re cooking up. These expensive-looking doorknobs are 1.6 inches in diameter and beautifully reflect light, transforming your dressers, drawers, doors, or cabinets. At just $14, each knob is less than $2.

43 This Two-Tier Fruit Basket That Looks Nice Sikon 2-Tier Countertop Fruit Basket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t keep your fruit in those ugly produce bags from the grocery store and instead opt for this two-tier fruit basket. Its matte black steel frame is rustproof and waterproof, plus it looks modern and decorative on your counter. The open wire design of the basket allows air to circulate so your fruits and veggies stay fresh. It also has a wooden handle and comes fully assembled.

44 The Charging Dock Made With Modern Bamboo Bamboo Charging Station Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon This bamboo charging dock has a spot for all of your devices to charge at once. It features six USB cords and a convenient box to keep all the cords hidden. It has a spot for your smartphones, tablets, or e-readers, as well as a place for wireless earbuds and your smartwatch. The whole thing is made of bamboo, which is stylish and clean-looking in any style of home.