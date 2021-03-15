Since launching its beta in early 2020, Clubhouse has garnered over 8 million users through its voice-based app and left other social media giants like Twitter and Facebook scrambling to keep up. Twitter recently announced Twitter Spaces, a feature to the app that will also allow for audio conversations, while Facebook is also working on a new product that will rally Clubhouse. The newest contender to the audio gang is Instagram and their latest update is one you’re going to want to check out.

Later this month, Instagram is launching “Live Rooms,” where users will be able to add two more users to their live broadcast for a total of four instead of the current two. Instagram is already one of the most popular social apps, and many users have been looking forward to the addition of more guests on Instagram Live broadcasts. As the pandemic has lasted longer than we all would have hoped, many artists have taken to Instagram Live to broadcast their latest and greatest projects. Numbers hit record highs during the infamous Verzuz battle between Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy with 9.1 million viewers watching the rap battle.

With two new ways to broadcast with your followers, here are the key differences to know between Instagram Live Rooms and Clubhouse.

The Amount Of People That Can Join Varies Clubhouse broke their own record when Elon Musk was found talking in a chat and the participant count maxed out. Rooms on Clubhouse can hold up to a whopping 5,000 participants while Instagram Live Rooms will only allow four. Even though only four people may speak during an Instagram Live Room, there is a way higher amount of viewers that can join with broadcasts like the Veruzus artist battles, bringing in anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of viewers per show. Instagram viewers are also able to hop in the comments to talk with the broadcasters in real time or share an encouraging emoji. While the difference in number of participants is a drastic one, you could argue that 5,000 people talking at once is a bit much anyway.

The Time You Can Broadcast Instagram Live Rooms allow you to broadcast for up to four hours, while Clubhouse chats have no set time — which depending on who you’re listening to, can be a good or bad thing.

Camera Capabilities & Features At this point, you know that Clubhouse solely uses audio for users to communicate with one another. Instagram Live Rooms not only offers the audio but those broadcasting will be on camera and have the option to add filters. Instagram Live broadcasters will also be able to add pictures to their livestream to show off to their viewers. And instead of audience members “raising their hand” to participate in the chat, Instagram has a comment box so you can interact with the speakers by using various tools from emoji to heart reactions.

Instagram Allows Users To Get Paid Instagram recently announced its badge feature, which will allow users to tip content creators. The feature can be found on live videos in the lower righthand corner, and users will be able to purchase the badges to tip $0.99, $1.99 or $4.99.