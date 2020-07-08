In the midst of the U.S. government's plans to potentially ban TikTok due to data privacy concerns, Instagram started testing a new feature that's similar to the China-based app. Instagram Reels, a short video feature has just launched in India. The feature has already been launched in France, Germany, and Brazil.

What Is Instagram Reels?

Similar to TikTok, Instagram Reels allows its users to create 15-second videos using popular songs. Also like TikTok, Instagram hopes for Reels to become a place where users can partake in fun challenges and trends.

According to Instagram Vice President of Product Vishal Shah, 45% of Instagram videos are 15 seconds or less, making Reels a great feature to help showcase the videos users don't want to post on their stories or feed. With the ability to film, add filters, include music, and share that film in a separate space specifically for videos, Reels will provide an extra layer to users' Instagram experience. And though the feature hasn't made its way to the U.S. yet, it could be a welcomed replacement should TikTok get banned.

You don't have to worry about copyright issues using the music available on Reels because Instagram has partnered with big-name labels in the industry to make the music accessible with its users.

How To Make Instagram Reels

The Reels feature can be accessed the same way Boomerangs or Instagram Lives — through options at the bottom of your screen in Instagram's camera feature. By tapping or holding down the circle at the bottom of the screen, users will be able to start recording their 15-second videos with options like speed, effects, AR filters, and a timer available to them. Reels gives you the ability to use your own original audio as well, and then share that audio with other users for their own Reels.

Where Can Instagram Reels Be Shared

Once you've recorded your Reel, you can choose where you want to share it. Along with your Story and direct messages to other people, you even have the option of sharing your Instagram Reels on the Explore page for everyone to see. The Instagram Reels that have the most engagement will appear here. Reels you create can also be added to a "Reels" tab on your profile.

When Will Instagram Reels Be Introduced In The U.S.

Should Instagram decide to move forward with expanding Reels globally, it will be providing the feature for its 1-billion user base. Considering how successful Instagram Stories have become, this could mean positive things for the Facebook company. This will be especially true if the U.S. does decide to ban TikTok. Testing Instagram Reels out in India, a country that has already banned TikTok, could be a great way of gauging potential success here in the U.S. But as of right now, when Reels could be coming to the U.S. is unknown.