The Best iOS 15 Features, Explained

The future of iOS has arrived with Live Text, Focus, and more.

By Emma Carey

On Sept. 20, iOS 15 became available to iPhone users. The operating system boasts a range of new features that will change everything from the way you browse to how you get notifications. Read on for some highlights of the new iOS 15 features.

Live Text

iOS 15’s new Live Text feature allows you to scan text in photos or IRL, search the phrase, or translate it. What’s more, any time you scan a phone number, Live Text gives you the option to call the number directly. Think QR code menus, but for literally any text.

